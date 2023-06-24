Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Pedestrian Murder by Automobile

As a Gen X / late Boomer in a state notorious for its lousy drivers, my personal observation: There are a lot of old people who shouldn’t be driving any longer, way too many of them are in ‘safer’ (for them, theoretically) SUVs where they can’t see what’s immediately in front of them, and they have no idea how much farther their mini-tank will skid if they slam on the brakes in a panic.

(And this is one of the factors which is least liable to public adjustment, because old people vote; they don’t like taxes and they love FREEDUMB. Truthfully, a lot of them *don’t* have any good alternatives to driving themselves — or they believe they don’t, because they grew up when cars were considered the best and most all-American form of transportation — and they’re the demographic for whom ‘eh, just call an Uber on your cell’ is least attractive. I’d love to see better governmental regulation of rideshare services, not to mention targeted mini-van and jitney patrols, but of course any such suggestions would require public spending… )

  • Debbie(Aussie)
  • scav
  • SectionH
  • Steeplejack

    3. 3.

      Steeplejack

      Tesla doing their bit.

      In my ride along with Ross Gerber, @Tesla Full Self-Driving ran a stop sign at 35mph. If Ross hadn’t slammed on the brakes, FSD would have T-boned a car obeying the rules.

      FSD tried to kill us in an hour of city driving! Everyone should demand it be banned immediately.
      @NHTSAgov pic.twitter.com/OnV7A5MBUB

      — Dan O’Dowd (@RealDanODowd) June 23, 2023

    4. 4.

      Debbie(Aussie)

      I’m sorry if this is in the stats not in ALs article. But do we know the type of vehicle involved in these pedestrian deaths? Because there is an awful lot of guessing going on.

