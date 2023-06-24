Pedestrian deaths have increased an astonishing 77% since 2010, compared to 25% for all other traffic fatalities. GHSA’s new report explores this and other national and state data about drivers killing people on foot: https://t.co/E3RzCzkTO5 pic.twitter.com/l0iOP0AKfY — GHSA (@GHSAHQ) June 22, 2023

GHSA's @russ_martin81 spoke with @7NewsDC's @John7News about our new projection that pedestrian deaths increased yet again in 2022, and how dangerous driving, inadequate infrastructure, and larger and heavier vehicles have contributed to this awful trend. https://t.co/kMjxEY8YHx — GHSA (@GHSAHQ) June 23, 2023

As a Gen X / late Boomer in a state notorious for its lousy drivers, my personal observation: There are a lot of old people who shouldn’t be driving any longer, way too many of them are in ‘safer’ (for them, theoretically) SUVs where they can’t see what’s immediately in front of them, and they have no idea how much farther their mini-tank will skid if they slam on the brakes in a panic.

(And this is one of the factors which is least liable to public adjustment, because old people vote; they don’t like taxes and they love FREEDUMB. Truthfully, a lot of them *don’t* have any good alternatives to driving themselves — or they believe they don’t, because they grew up when cars were considered the best and most all-American form of transportation — and they’re the demographic for whom ‘eh, just call an Uber on your cell’ is least attractive. I’d love to see better governmental regulation of rideshare services, not to mention targeted mini-van and jitney patrols, but of course any such suggestions would require public spending… )



Left: Pedestrian fatalities in the US. Note the steep and continuous increase since 2010. Right: Truck and SUV sales in the US. Note the steep and continuous increase since 2010. pic.twitter.com/4XvnNDYUAb — Jon Owen (@anotherJon) June 22, 2023

One thing I’m really not seeing in the comments to this: If car design is a contributing factor, you should see a lead of 5 years or so as new designs are finalized, produced, & disseminated into the larger pool of cars on the road https://t.co/8JamW2zbHD — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 22, 2023

This also goes to a lesser degree for new technology, like everyone being on their phones. Personally, I think many factors are at issue—perhaps too many for a tweet—but I will try: car buyers’ preference for taller/heavier vehicles, lower SUV emission standards, aging drivers, — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 22, 2023

Personally, of these I think having older drivers, in heavier vehicles, on bigger, faster roads is the most lethal issue. We should be enforcing licensing more strictly, we should be taxing vehicles by weight (or stopping distance!), & we should be slowing & narrowing roads. — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 22, 2023

If you want to know more, please read this: https://t.co/7nUDjhXo1H or this: https://t.co/3QPi4UqRKo — Marin Cogan (@marincogan) June 22, 2023

I know correlation is not causation…but pic.twitter.com/mo34KaMrMH — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) June 22, 2023

One does wonder if the infusion of Screens was a bigger deal but also there’s low hanging fruit on front end design as well that we have no reason not to pursue — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) June 22, 2023

I was just talking with the guys here the other day about early phases of car shopping and coming to the awful realization that the only legitimate full use-case replacement for my current decade-old Focus hatch is probably something like the hybrid Corolla Cross or Escape marks — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) June 22, 2023