Excellent Read: Moms for ‘Liberty’, And Also…

Thank you, Dave Roth, and Defector:

You know how it is. You are one of the 20 or so most unpleasant and aggrieved individuals in Hamilton County, Ind. As such, you have found yourself laying out the newsletter for your local chapter of Moms For Liberty, the fast-growing reactionary astroturf organization that grew to prominence by harnessing the power of screaming the word “groomer” at school board meetings and to which you, as an elite 0.01 percent unpleasant/aggrieved person, were naturally and perhaps inevitably drawn. Moms For Liberty claims 300 chapters in 45 states, and all around the country those chapters are doing something like the same mom-coded political actions, all of which proceed from the belief that, as a Moms For Liberty presentation once put it, “globalists, utopians, socialists, totalitarians and the UN are using public schools to undermine freedom and Christianity.”

That work takes various forms, none of which will be surprising to someone who follows the news or has met an upper-tier unpleasant suburban person. It has been, at different times, agitating against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates in schools, demanding that moms’ voices be heard on The Bathroom Issue, organizing against both overcrowded bookshelves in school libraries and the teachers’ unions dead-set on filling them, making sure that academic curricula do not contain a harmful quantum of uncomfortable stuff pertaining to the realities of American life or history, and challenging both the existence of trans kids and the woke depravities of The Walt Disney Co. This work plays out in school board meetings and local elections and Facebook threads in which activists talk about how prepared they are to “do a 1776 to” their chosen political enemies. Moms For Liberty is outwardly a grassroots organization of moms dedicated to ensuring that their children grow up to have precisely the same opinions that they do, but is associated with precisely the sort of impossibly rich, impenetrably secretive conservative political enterprises that these organizations are always associated with, and also the Florida Republican Party, and also in some instances the Proud Boys. Earlier this month, the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Moms For Liberty an extremist group.

Anyway, the newsletter that you will post on the Facebook page for the Hamilton County, Ind. chapter of Moms For Liberty is a part of that important work. But it isn’t finished yet. It is visually busy, but then your chapter has been busy as well; the issue contains news about “A class in Biblical Citizenship” and “Carmel Pride Festival funding” and a rundown of “Parent WINS,” and a message from the organization’s founders headlined “Moms For Liberty will not be intimidated by hate groups!” But there is some blank space above that, right next to the In This Issue bit. It doesn’t look right, and so you plug it with what is either a motivational quote or a cautionary one—”He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future”—and then you attribute it to its author, and then you publish it to Facebook, on Wednesday afternoon. Which might have been it, had the bloodthirsty click-chasing media types at The Indianapolis Star not noticed that the quote, which is commonly attributed to Adolf Hitler, was also in this instance attributed to Adolf Hitler, right there at the top of your Moms For Liberty newsletter. And then, of course, they make a big deal out of it

But then … hoofbeats, and the cavalry rides over the horizon. It is the national organization, speaking in clarion voice—many thousands united in the voice of one mom, a voice raised in defiance and demanding that the newspaper that reported on all this “do better.”

Excellent Read: Moms for 'Liberty', And Also...

Thank you, Soonergrunt — that was my coinage:

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      I am not sure that the “intentional dishonesty” was in the reporting, but then again I am tired and am considering a nap.

      Also, “squid cloud of butthurt” is a pretty accurate description of the events outlined in the main post.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      Roth is a gifted writer. And I was today years old when I learned that you, Anne Laurie, coined “squid cloud of butthurt,” which is another piece of gifted writing. Salud!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I know revisionist histories always pop up, but Nazis are bad and Hitler was the lead Nazi should be a pretty safe historical judgment.  Just sayin’.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I wonder how many chapters are actually run by old white guys playacting as moms on Facebook & Twitter?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      “Everyone knows Hitler is bad.”

      You see. This is one of those sentences where, if you find yourself having to say it, you’re too deep in the shit to ever claw your way out.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jay

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      There is another Drag Queen Story hour this week at the Coquitlam Library.

      Did my research on who is probably going to show up, by trolling the web.

      Got 6 sex offenders* and nobody with kids in Coquitlam.

      Gonna be fun.

      *not supposed to be within 1km of a school, the school is right across the street. Cops will be there, so I have copies of their criminal records printed out, that I will just hand off to the Cops.

      Reply

