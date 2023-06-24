Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 486: Da Fuq They Doin Ova Der? Part II

Nice quiet Saturday, huh?

We’ll get to the fun stuff after the jump.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Ukraine will definitely be able to protect Europe from any Russian forces, and it doesn’t matter who commands them – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

24 June 2023 – 20:10

Dear Ukrainians, all the people of the world, good health to you!

Today is a day when there definitely should be no silence. And we definitely need leadership.

Today the world saw that the bosses of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of any predictability. And it is happening on Russian territory, which is fully loaded with weapons.

We all remember how the head of Russia threatened the world in 2021. He had some ultimatums, he was trying to show a kind of strength…

The year 2022 showed that he confused – confused his illusions and the lies he was fed with strength. They in the Kremlin are capable of resorting to any terror, capable of resorting to any stupidity, but they cannot provide even one percent of the necessary control. And they are the real problem.

In one day, they lost several of their million-plus cities and showed all Russian bandits, mercenaries, oligarchs and anyone else how easy it is to capture Russian cities and, probably, arsenals with weapons.

Now, it is very important that no one in the world remains silent because of being afraid of this Russian chaos. All the actions of the leaders now can be historic. Every word of journalists is worth its weight in gold. It is necessary to clearly name the source of the problem. And if someone in the world tries to ignore the situation, if someone in the world is under the illusion that the Kremlin is capable of regaining control… this only postpones the problem until the next breakthrough of chaos – even more dangerous.

We all know the solution.

First, the world should not be afraid. We know that only our unity protects us.

Ukraine will definitely be able to protect Europe from any Russian forces, and it doesn’t matter who commands them. We will protect. The security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on our defense. And that is why every manifestation of support for our defense is support for your defense, everyone in the free world.

Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian guns, Ukrainian tanks, Ukrainian missiles are all that protect Europe from such marches as we see today on Russian territory. And when we ask to give us the F-16 fighters or the ATACMS, we’re enhancing our common defense. Real defense. This is what is needed. Now is the time to provide all the weapons necessary for defense.

Second, everything must be real. It’s time for everyone in the world to frankly say that all of Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine were and are unprovoked. And we all have to focus exclusively on our common security priorities. NATO is not just a word or a set of formal promises. These are reliable guarantees for everyone that peace won’t be destroyed. Without Ukraine, such guarantees are worthless. Already in July at the summit in Vilnius, it is a historic chance for real decisions without looking back at Russia. Any nation that borders Russia really supports this.

And the third… I will say it in Russian. The man from the Kremlin is obviously very afraid and probably hiding somewhere, not showing himself. I am sure that he is no longer in Moscow. He calls somewhere, and asks something… He knows what he is afraid of because he himself created this threat. All evil, all losses, all hatred – he himself who spreads it. And the longer he can run between his bunkers, the more you all will lose… all who are connected with Russia.

What will we, Ukrainians, do?

We will defend our country. We will defend our freedom. We will not be silent and we will not be inactive. We know how to win – and it will happen. Our victory in this war will definitely be.

And what will you do?

The longer your troops stay on Ukrainian land, the more devastation they will bring to Russia. The longer this person is in the Kremlin, the more disasters there will be.

And now I’m switching to my native language.

Thanks to our soldiers! Thanks to everyone who is now beating the occupiers! Thanks to the Air Force for protecting our skies!

Glory to Ukraine!

We will defeat everyone!

It’s all over. For now…

The charges against Prigozhin are cancelled. Supposedly guarantees were given regarding Wagner and its ability to continue. Prigozhin is supposedly headed to Minsk, but who knows how long that lasts if it happens at all. He’s got air bases in Libya, Latakia in Syria, Mali, and he completely controls the Central African Republic on behalf of Putin’s and Russia’s Africa strategy. And he’s got his own Ilyushins to transport his personnel, equipment, and material around. I’ve seen lots of speculation that Shoigu was to be arrested and charged as part of this deal, but that doesen’t seem to have happened.

What we actually watched was about 36 hours of a true, albeit quite limited, civil war, not a coup. A challenge was made for the rule of Russia. It was well planned, and appeared to be long planned, and Prigozhin’s forces appeared to be making progress towards Moscow. I expect that whatever it was that Putin told Lukashenko to say to Prigozhin will eventually leak out. And then we’ll have a better idea of what the carrots and sticks were that brought this to an end. The only part of this that isn’t surprising is that it ended with a negotiated settlement. All low intensity wars, especially when fought between first parties (combatants from the same state and society), end in negotiated settlements. I can count on one hand the low intensity conflicts that ended because one side cleanly defeated the other.

Initially I thought it might be something else. When Putin didn’t immediately make an appearance last night, one of the things I was curious about was whether Putin had become incapacitated or died and that it was being compartmentalized by Patrushev, Shoigu, Gerasimov, Peskov, and others in Moscow. Prigozhin’s actions would have made a lot of sense if he’d gotten wind of it and decided to move before someone could consolidate power. Putin, however, was not dead and the challenge had nothing to do with it.

My professional take is that this is not over. This morning Putin looked and sounded focused. He did NOT mention Prigozhin by name, which is a Putin tell for when he considers someone an enemy that is also a threat. He never refers to Navalny by name. By this afternoon something had changed. In between Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries embarrassed the Russian military, security services, and police forces. I’ve written repeatedly that Putin will be strong and in control and look strong and in control until he is not. Over the past 36 hours or so he has not looked strong and in control. Additionally, Prigozhin had a clear and well developed plan that he was able to put into effect. Moreover, a number of key senior Russian military leaders appeared to be sympathetic to Prigozhin.

That’s never a good sign!

Nor is the fact that the residents of Rostov on Don seemed to be supportive of Prigozhin.

And not to happy with the police:

Here’s Prigozhin’s official statement:

Full text:

Prigozhin says it’s over: “They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We came out on 23 June to the March of Justice. In a day, we walked to nearly 200km away from Moscow. In this time, we did not spill a single drop of blood of our fighters. Now, the moment has come when blood may spill. That’s why, understanding the responsibility for spilling Russian blood on one of the sides, we are turning back our convoys and going back to field camps according to the plan.”

Audio: t.me/concordgroup_o

Here’s Ukrainian officer Tatarigami’s take:

Here’s the full text of Tatarigami’s tweet:

My thoughts, and brief summary on the situation: The recent events have sparked contemplation on whether Prigozhin will endure the aftermath or succumb to its consequences. However, there is no doubt that this rebellion carries far-reaching implications. From both external and internal perspectives, Putin’s image has weakened, reminiscent of the Japanese emperor during the Sengoku period. Similar to a symbolic figure, the emperor held nominal power while warring samurai clans vied for control over Japan. Though Putin still wields undeniable power, it is evident that he has lost control over the situation, resulting in a significant crack in his perceived ability to exert authority and manage internal affairs. Additionally, Putin had to rely on the intervention of a foreign leader (Belarus) to resolve the internal conflict. These events highlight the potential use of military force against Putin’s government as a means to coerce acceptance of terms, although the details of the arrangement between Prigozhin and Putin-Lukashenko remain undisclosed. If a replacement occurs within the top military command, it would only reinforce such behavior. Furthermore, this upheaval exposes the inherent weakness within the system itself. Numerous senior officers responsible for decision-making chose to abstain from issuing orders or making decisive moves, opting to wait for the outcome. The relatively swift movement of Wagner forces from Ukraine to Moscow within a span of less than a day, coupled with the chaotic attempts to destroy bridges and hastily dig ditches near Moscow, have laid bare the unpreparedness of the system to face a genuine threat. It has been intriguing to witness the involvement of various groups, including the Club of Angered Patriots led by Strelkov, the Rusich neo-Nazi military unit, and the Kadyrovites, aligning themselves with different factions within the conflict. This development reveals a landscape that hints at the potential for a future civil war, While the immediate repercussions of the current events will become apparent in the coming weeks, it is crucial to recognize that we are merely at the inception of something far more significant. The unfolding situation carries profound implications that extend beyond the present moment.

And they got the tank out of the circus, which is a sentence I never expected to write.

Siverskiy Donets-Donbas Canal:

Full text:

While Prigozhin was marching through Russia, soldiers of the 1st mechanized battalion🇺🇦 clashed with the 3rd battalion of the 🇷🇺57th Guards motorized rifle brigade, clearing the western bank of the Siverskiy Donets-Donbass canal.

The enemy battalion lost 50 wounded and over 30 killed and practically stopped existing.

This was reported by the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade Andriy Byletskiy.

Bakhmut:

That’s enough for tonight. We’ll see what tomorrow brings because despite everyone standing down today, it is unlikely that what was started by Prigozhin yesterday is over. Regardless of whether he’s the one to see things through to their end or not.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Інша сторона мене :))

♬ Ххелоу ай эм джо байден – TREEPXX

The machine translation of the caption is:

The other side of me :))

Open thread!

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      I have discovered that I can actually listen to a Putin speech as long as I’m watching a video of a Ukrainian soldier eating massive amounts of popcorn while it’s playing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      I have no popcorn.  I have a wok, and have read that they’re excellent for popping popcorn.  Does anybody have any recommendations on “regular” (not microwave) popcorn brands?  I’d prefer high performance/price ratio, as I’m …. a cheap-ass bastard.

      I figure, if Adam’s right [which I pray he is] I need to have at least a couple days’ supply for …. *next time*.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      And now I’m switching to my native language.

      Heh. Nice dig. TBH I’m impressed Zelenskyy’s address tonight wasn’t just him laughing and saying “Those motherfuckers over there, amirite?”

      Yeah, I still barely understand what the hell went on/continues to go on. russia feels more and more like a house of cards and I wish someone would turn on the damn fan.

      Putin, however, was not dead

      Sometimes the Lord chooses to withhold the blessings we seek.

      2021: The russian army is 2nd in the world!
      2022: The russian army is 2nd in Ukraine!
      2023: The russian army is 2nd in russia!
      — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) June 23, 2023

      Indeed.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      The Post is reporting that US Intelligence had credible advance warning that something was likely to go down starting about two weeks ago.

      U.S. spy agencies picked up intelligence in mid-June indicating Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin was planning armed action against the Russian defense establishment — which he has long accused of bungling the war in Ukraine — and urgently informedthe White House and other governmentagencies so they were not caught off guard, several U.S. officials said Saturday.

      The exact nature and timing of Prigozhin’s plans werenot clear until shortly before his stunning takeover of a military command and tank run toward Moscow on Friday and Saturday, officials said. But “there were enough signals to be able to tell the leadership … that something was up,” said one U.S. official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity. “So I think they were ready for it.”

      ‘ready for it’ seems to be ‘don’t panic, don’t act hastily’, which at least so far sounds like a good idea given the high-speed seesaw of the last couple of days.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anoniminous

      Prigozhin has shown Putin’s regime lacks the necessary Monopoly of Force to remain viable. As Mao put it, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” and it is the State, if it is a State and not a Banana Republic, that has to control the gun.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OGLiberal

      This all happened a bit too fast for me to comprehend.  My thinking was a) this is all, relative, BS,  b) Putin and Prigo are buds, c) this was a message from Putin to certain military leaders that, “I’m the boss and I have my own army.”

      Are we certain that’s not what this was?  Outcome leads me to believe that it was something like that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The bizarro world of feudal elite Russian politics gets more bizarre. Either Prigozhin’s days are numbered or Putin’s soon will be.

      I think the last 36 hrs seems more like a mutiny by a warlord than a civil war, no? Or are we calling it a civil war because it was well planned (well in advance) & executed? If it was a civil war, Prigozhin seems to have given up far too easily for not much at all.

      OTOH, The risk of a civil war in Russia, whatever happens to Prigozhin, just went up by an order of magnitude. This is why the CCP regime (as any self-respecting Leninist regime should) has insisted since the early 30: that the Party must command the gun & not the other way around, something most authoritarian regimes are unable to manage.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Everything from the “attack on the Wagner base” to the videos from the military leaders in the same white-walled room, to the sudden reversal feels like Kabuki theater. Except the helicopters were shot down and crews died.

      And the exodus to Turkey, was that expected?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @OGLiberal: Prigozhin called into question the justification for the invasion Ukraine, & Putin called the Wagner mutineers “traitors”. That can’t be walked back. Putin at least will have to take further actions to reward list his credibility & authority.

      That or Putin has lost touch w/ reality & cannot grasp how badly this munitions reflects on the credibility & authority of his regime.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      patrick II

      I don’t know if anyone caught Xi’s speech last night regarding the Russian situation, but he did mention that Vladvostok is part of historical China. He is just waiting to pounce.​

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Andrya

      @Anoniminous:  It seems to me that putin (from his morally depraved perspective) absolutely has to assassinate prigozhin.  Letting prigozhin go safe and free is an invitation to other russian military figures that they can safely implement a coup plan as long as they also have an escape plan- and as the Ukraine war continues to go badly, the temptation can only grow.  prigozhin had better look carefully to his underpants and what might be in his tea.

      The inverse of “if you strike at the king, you must kill him” is “if you are the king, and someone strikes at you, you cannot let them live”.

      I welcome thoughts/comments/correction on this.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sdhays

      At least 95% chance this irrelevant, but I read somewhere that Prigozhin and Lukashenko had a previous relationship (whatever that means – I’m assuming it doesn’t mean they’ve dated), and from the corners of my memory I recalled that Lukashenko originally wanted to be Putin (Yeltin’s successor) before Putin was elevated from the shadows. That’s why Belarus has that treaty about rejoining Russia that has never been consummated. After Putin emerged, Lukashenko decided it was better to be the Belarusian Putin rather than having an uncertain position within Putin’s Russia.

      Anyway, like I said, at least 95% chance this is irrelevant, but since we’re living in interesting times, wouldn’t it be interesting if Prigozhin had already gamed this out with Lukashenko and “phase II” has already been somewhat planned?

      On the other hand, perhaps it’s really all just about getting paid, in which case, wow…someone in Russia should have just paid Wagner’s bill on time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @patrick II: What speech are you referring to? Chinese state media has been reporting on the developments w/in Russia, but very low keyed. It would be extremely surprising that anyone more than an MFA spokesperson would comment on the situation, or that commentary would go beyond this being “Russian internal affairs and hope for a speedy & peaceful resolution “.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anoniminous

      @Andrya: ​
      I agree. Prigozhin has to have a Windows Update, a long step off a short helicopter ride, or a bullet in the head for Putin to regain credibility.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I assume the threat of sabotage at the nuclear plant is still a factor.

      I’m also curious how much of the RU leadership actually was drunk on Friday eve.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      The rumor I read wasn’t that Shoigu would be arrested and charged, just that he’d be forced to resign. That was mixed in with a bunch of details that *did* happen, but maybe Prigozhin was just padding the rumors in his favor there.

      I’ve not seen anyone talk about what happens outside of Russia. What happens with those neighboring states like Kazakhstan. I’m not sure what benefits that alliance with Russia is offering these days. Seems pretty discounted.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @Anoniminous: From the looks of it, the only thing that really stopped Prigozhin from reaching Moscow was a couple of backhoes. Russia is the glassiest of cannons right now.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Suzanne: It’s all microwave popcorn.  I just want kernels I can pop in my wok.  And sure, I can open these packets, but …. I figure there’s gotta be cheaper.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sdhays

      @Andrya: There’s speculation that this was all about getting paid. Prigozhin never wanted Putin’s job; he just wanted to get the money he was promised – maybe for “taking” Bakhmut, maybe for something else, and Shoigu/Putin’s decision to end Wagner and make them regular Russian Army basically threatened to end Prigozhin’s gravy train. Honestly, the pettiness of it all makes this speculation seem pretty likely.

      What does seem obvious is that allowing Prigozhin to publicly shit on Shoigu and Gerasimov for months with impunity was…unwise. Prigozhin has set himself up as the guy mid-level and grunt-level members of the Russian Army see as someone who “gets it” and would lead them to victory. Civilians clearly think so too. Oops.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      The whole blew up so fast, and then blew over so fast, I’m not at all sure what to make of it.

      Was it all a head fake, hoping to distract Ukraine’s forces and disrupt its strategy?  If so, it doesn’t seem to have worked.

      Was it a head fake to see if any Western powers would encourage/support Prigozhin, which could then be used for domestic propaganda?  If so, that also doesn’t seem to have worked.

      Prigozhin may still be too useful to Putin in other parts of the world to murder him over a called-off mutiny, no matter how weak he made Putin look.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      @OGLiberal: I don’t think influential Russians have buds. I think they have interests, and sometimes you share interests for a few hours, and then you don’t and someone gets thrown out of a window.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      YY_Sima Qian

      If the Wagner troops that did not participated in the mutiny, are signed as contract soldiers in the Russian Army, are incorporated into the Southern Military District, that would still be a threatening situation given that SMD may be unreliable from Putin’s perspective. & what of the uncharged Wagner troops who have mutinied? Do they just meekly demobilize, or are they liquidated in a Night of the Long Knives? Does Putin regime still have the capacity to execute a Night of the Long Knives? Which other warlord does Putin have to cede power & influence to in order to liquidate the unreliable Wagnerites? How loyal are the non-conscript Wagner troops to Prigozhin? Do Wagner assets/resources get divided up into the other Russian PMCs?

      To think, all of these are direct consequences of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roberto el oso

      @Andrya: If Prigo is marked down for assassination it would seem prudent to also purge several upper ranks’ worth of Wagner personnel. Whether such a purge takes the form of literal liquidation or if what remains of Wagner is so thoroughly dispersed throughout the regular army that it loses its power will be something definitely worth keeping an eye on. But the whole thing seems risky, since Prigo does seem to have maintained and fostered a lot of genuine loyalty among his employees/comrades, so dispersing them might be like spreading germs of discontent far and wide. At any rate, the loyalty towards Prigo is likely being severely tested right now, since it “looks” as though he bought safe passage to Belarus at the cost of abandoning his men.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Martin: The Kazakh leader Tokayev told Putin in a call yesterday that the Wagner mutiny is an internal Russian affair, same from other Central Asian leaders. This after Putin sent the VDV to Astana to help put down a rebellion in Jan. 2022.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betsy

      @Chetan Murthy: I just buy the higher-quality kernels in a jar, like Orville Redenbacher or similar.  You get so many,many batches out of a jar  that no matter what brand you choose, it’s a bargain — and a fraction (like 1/8th or 1/10th) of the cost of microwave popcorn.  I mean, two tablespoons of kernels makes more popcorn than you can eat in a sitting.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JaySinWA

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I use a collapsible silicone microwave popper. I used to use Orville Redenbacher, but I had a hard time getting consistent results with the equipment. Lately I get better results in terms of popping without burning with a set time with Jolly Time or even store brands.

      If you are doing it stove top with a wok, Orville would probably be fine, but you might want less expensive brands until you get the technique down.

      ETA I get more bang for my buck with the less expensive stuff. OTOH I think Jolly TIme may be a little more consistent than the generic grocery store house brands for not a lot more in cost

      ETA2 I pour the plastic bagged stuff into a glass jar to keep it longer between pops. Part of my problem with OR may have been the large plastic container it came in (from Costco) not being used quickly enough.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Andrya

      @sdhays:  I don’t think we disagree.  It’s entirely possible- actually likely- that prigozhin, who is in it for the money, just wanted to get paid.  (putin and Trump have this in common- they do not pay their debts.)  But now that prigozhin has openly challenged putin- with troops- even if just for perfectly legitimate pay, can putin allow him to survive?  I wouldn’t want to write a life insurance policy on prigozhin.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      BeautifulPlumage

      All the other little bits I’m wondering about:

      Prog just opened the new Wagner center in St Pete last year, which was raided yesterday. And the swat team claimed “we found a truck full of cash” which Prog responded to by saying he had 2 trucks and a bus full of cash. I assume the government confiscated the money, so why leave it there prior to the coup attempt?

      The populace in Rostov seemed very nonplussed about the invasion, like they knew it was theater. That can’t make Moscow very happy.

      Kadyrov’s troops never showed up anywhere? What Chechnyas  doing?

      Anyway, interesting times and all that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Martin: it reminds me of what sociologists write about Mafioso: there actually isn’t any honor there; they betray each other constantly,  and there’s not much more going on.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      The Moar You Know

      I don’t know if anyone caught Xi’s speech last night regarding the Russian situation, but he did mention that Vladvostok is part of historical China. He is just waiting to pounce.​

      @patrick II: I have suspected for the last few years that China would just simply outright buy most of Siberia.  They need it for cropland.

      Now…they might just take it.  That comment, were I Putin, would have me thinking how to get the most for the region, as fast as possible.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ked

      @Chetan Murthy: ​
       
      I dunno from cheap, but if you do a search for “mushroom popcorn” on Amazon, that’s the good stuff. If you want cheap just go to your local supermarket. Basically you have a choice between white popcorn and yellow popcorn, sometimes each in miniature variants. I like bigger and white, but everyone has their own prefs.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JaySinWA

      There is likely to be a lot of fallout from this event, as others have pointed out. One thing I would be interested in hearing about is what effect this has on the total number and quality of RU troops and Mercs in Ukraine before and after this episode. Was it a significant draw down for this raid, and will it be replenished?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Andrya: but the claim is that the swat team that searched the Wagner HQ found a truck full of cash. Why leave that around if money is the issue?

      Reply

