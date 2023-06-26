Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

I really should read my own blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 488: Zelenskyy Goes to Donetsk, Prigozhin Speaks, Putin Also Speaks

War for Ukraine Day 488: Zelenskyy Goes to Donetsk, Prigozhin Speaks, Putin Also Speaks

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

It was a very long Monday. Which followed a very long weekend. So I’m just going to run through what I think are the basics and hit publish.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s speech from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day – address by the President of Ukraine

27 June 2023 – 00:30

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today – the front. Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia. Our warriors, our frontline positions, areas of active operations at the front. Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this.

I paid a visit to the Khortytsia units that distinguished themselves heroically in the Battle of Bakhmut. Well done, warriors! Then our marines – very powerful, very accurate. Thank you for doing your best to save the lives of our warriors. Then Tavria, the south, the front. It was a busy day, a lot of emotions… I was honored to award our warriors, to thank them personally, to shake their hands. Thank you for all your words of support, guys! Thank you for your hugs, very warm ones, to everyone today. And thank you for your chevrons – it is extremely honorable for me, and I will tell about each chevron separately. All our warriors – from soldiers to sailors to generals – are doing a great job!

I presented two Gold Stars of the Hero of Ukraine – to Captain Oleh Olyva, commander of the airmobile company of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade, and Major Serhiy Dudin, deputy commander of the marine battalion of the 35th separate brigade. Indeed, they are great people, thank you!

Meetings with generals… Zubanych, Tarnavskyi, Sodol, Syrskyi. Several operational decisions were made. Once again, we discussed the creation of the Marine Corps, all the details are clear, absolutely clear – organization, training, supply… We are strengthening the Marines and all elements of our Defense Forces, it is a must.

Yesterday, I had talks with partners, including President Biden, primarily about arms supplies.

Today, I was in the area where these weapons will give more power, more protection to Ukrainians’ lives. And bring our victory closer, this is the main thing. All our land will be free – all of it.

I thank everyone who is now fighting for Ukraine, who is preparing for combat, who is on combat missions, who is at combat posts… All those who are recovering from injuries… All those who are training our warriors! Thank you all! I am proud of all of you! Glory to you, our heroes!

And eternal blessed memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine, each and every one of them!

Glory to Ukraine!

Secretary of Defense Austin and Minister of Defense Reznikov had a phone conversation today. Here is the DOD’s readout:

RELEASE
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call With Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov
June 25, 2023

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss regional security developments and dynamics on the ground in Ukraine. Secretary Austin reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine and discussed security assistance priorities to meet Ukraine’s needs on the battlefield.

The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact.

Bakhmut:

Rivnopil:

A gas station in the Donetsk Region:

Kyiv:

The left bank of the Dnipro:

Voronezh Region:

Here’s Prigozhin’s speech with English subtitles:

Here’s Dmitri’s translation and summary of Prigozhin’s speech today. Full text of the tweet below the tweet.

Summary of Prigozhin’s 26 June address to clarify the situation: it was to demonstrate protest against the “destruction of PMC Wagner, not toppling the Russian authorities”:

What were the prerequisites for the March for Justice?
– PMC Wagner carries out tasks around the world. It was meant to stop existing on 1 July 2023. “Employees” all refused to sign the contract with MoD, only 1-2% decided to join the Russian army.

– The original plan was to go to Rostov on 30 July and transfer all vehicles to MoD, which were ready for transport.

– Despite any aggression, Wagner suffered a missile attack, followed by helicopter attack. Around 30 PMC Wagner fighters died. This triggered an immediate decision to move out early and respond militarily.

– Throughout the 24-hour march, one column went to Moscow, another to Rostov. They made 780 km of progress in one day. They regret being forced to attack the army aircraft but the bombs were dropped which caused the response. During the march, all military objects on the way were blocked and disarmed. None of the military have died on the ground.

– The objective was to not allow destruction of Wagner and take to responsiblity those who with their unprofessional actions made a huge number of mistakes during the SMO. All the military met along the way supported this.

– Wagner stopped when the advanced storm unit deployed artillery, conducted reconnaissance and realised a lot of blood will be shed in an upcoming battle. They decided that demonstration of the protest was enough, and turned around.

– Factors that made Wagner turn around: first, they didn’t want to shed Russian blood. Secondly, they wanted to demonstrate their portest, not overtake the authority in Russia.

– Lukashenko offered to find solutions for further legal operation of Wagner legally. Columns turned aroound and went back to field camps.

– The march showed many things demonstrated before. Serious secruity concerns around the country. All military bases and airfields were blocked.

– If actions on 24 Feb 2022 were done by forces as trained as Wagner, the special operation could have ended in 1 day. This shows the level of organisation that the Russian army should be following.

Audio: https://t.me/concordgroup_official/1304

Here’s The Kyiv Independent‘s Illia Ponomarenko’s assessment of Prigozhin’s remarks. Full text below the tweet:

The thing is: Prigozhin was always about himself and his desire to get away with the situation in which he was to be erased by the Kremlin.

One of Russia’s greatest corruption dealers couldn’t care less about corruption in the military as he has been making insane fortunes from that for decades:

And yeah, Russia’s greatest butcher, the master of meat grinder assaults and suicidal convicts couldn’t care less about “the lives of our boys” in this “criminal war unleashed by power-greedy imbeciles and oligarchs.”

He showed off against the cowardly dictator who had already fled Moscow (unbelievable!) and he got what he wanted.

And Putin has again demonstrated his weakness and his readiness to accept any sort of L and draw away from his own words for the sake of spending one more day on the throne.

Of course, Shoigu is to stay. All this time Prigozhin only pretended to be angry about Shoigu’s and Gerasimov’s incompetence to gain popular support and portray himself as “the only one who really cares.”

He cared about nothing but himself. A lying thug is always a lying thug, be it in the streets or in charge of a giant mercenary army.

What’s really striking to me is that his most senior Sardaukars, including Wagner himself, trusted him and followed him in this fake coup. They really had a plan and they were really believing they were to take the throne.

In reality, they were ordered to stop 200 kms away from Moscow when their boss’ plan to scare the living shit out of Putin and his cronies succeed.

Prigozhin is now very probably getting safe retirement amid endless wealth (we don’t really know what he traded and what guarantees his safety), while his former dogs of war up to the elbow in blood are very much screwed up.

Here’s Meduza‘s Kevin Rothrock’s take:

And here’s Putin’s full address with English subtitles:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There is a new video at Patron’s official TikTok, however it is one of the ones that will not embed. So click across to see it for yourself.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Arclite
  • bbleh
  • cain
  • Carlo Graziani
  • japa21
  • Roger Moore
  • Urza
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Ugh, not gonna watch either prig or putin’s videos. I’ll trust the summaries and just assume that it was mostly “blah blah blah I’m a mendacious evil sack of shit”.

      Such a contrast with Zelenskyy — you can see clear mutual respect between him and the troops, and it’s really wonderful. Unlike the rare occasion when putin makes a staged visit to some orcs and their wooden smiles all give a real “look how happy I am please don’t kill me” vibe.

      “Employees” all refused to sign the contract with MoD

      At first glance, I thought that said McD and I was like…wtf McDonald’s?

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      Thanks for this great update and the time to publish it, very much appreciated!

      Im not sure how any of these people aren’t going to defenestrated. But yeah, it really shows how weak Russia is. I’m still curious as to how the other satellite countries around Russia like Georgia is going to perceive this weakness.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      I don’t know how you manage to keep this up day after day.  It’s amazing.  Hats off!

      And re Zelenskyy, I know there are good arguments that history is not made by individual men but rather by larger movements, but in this case … damn.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Prigozhin’s statement makes it clear that the man who took 10 months to capture Bakhmut would totally have captured Kiev in 3 days.

      — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) June 26, 2023

      Thanks Adam.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Urza

      Adam, is there anything to this talk that Putin has already decided to go back on the deal to let Prigohzin go as long as he lives in Belarus? Or is that just chatter for now among people how know nothing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Carlo Graziani

      Quoth Ponomarenko:

      Of course, Shoigu is to stay.

      I’m not sure about this, but it is an indicator to watch. One possible take on the political situation is that Putin is in a much weaker position vis-a-vis MOD, and needs to do something to appease them.

      The fact of the matter is, a lot of officers despise Shoigu almost as much as they hate Prigozhin (Shoigu’s service record is pretty thin, as he’s not really career military), and blame him for the Army’s diminished control in decision-making, as well as for abetting Putin in protecting Prigozhin while he blagged them mercilessly over the Bakhmut supply situation. And, of course, they want someone to pay for Wagner shooting down their aircraft, and they can presumed to be livid that Prigozhin is rewarded with a Belarusan vacation instead of with a bullet in the back of the skull.

      Putin’s divide-and-conquer style of statesmanship has fallen apart, and he needs to buy good will at MOD. Giving up Shoigu would be a sign that he’s moving to shore up his weak MOD-side political flank. On the other hand, if Shoigu stays, it’s a sign that he still feels he has the whip hand over MOD.

      I think he’ll have to drop Shoigu. But it will be interesting to see the call one way or the other.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      japa21

      Thank you Adam for providing the updates on what is happening in Ukraine. We know Ukraine is pretty tight lipped about what they are doing and don’t really announce anything until a couple days after it happens. As I mentioned once before, it is telling that Russia is doing very little bragging about stopping Ukraine’s advances. This isn’t going to be like the fall offenses. Yet, by fall, the map will probably look very different.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Urza: At this point there is so much info swirling out there, some legit, some analysis, some clearly RUMINT, that all I can say is we have to wait and see. I think it is likely that one of the guys running the various wet works programs at GRU and SVR will just take it upon themselves on the assumption it would make Putin happy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @Urza:

      Adam, is there anything to this talk that Putin has already decided to go back on the deal to let Prigohzin go as long as he lives in Belarus?

      I assume it’s just speculation, though anyone who trusts a deal with Putin deserves what they get.  My assumption is that Putin made the deal because he’s weak, but that he’ll try to renege as soon as a good opportunity presents itself.  Prigozhin should probably live on the ground floor and not trust any food or drink he hasn’t personally prepared.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      japa21

      @Adam L Silverman: Agreed, we can but hope, in fact, must hope.  But I think we have good things happening to base our hopes on.  I know all of us here are willing to be patient and not doing the tankies’ “Oh, they haven’t kicked Russia out yet, the counteroffensive is a failure” thing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.