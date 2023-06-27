Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pizza! Pizza! (Open Thread)

The BBC reports that archeologists working in Pompeii recently discovered a 2,000-year-old fresco that depicts a pizza, or at least a flatbread-like disc that may be a precursor to what would eventually become pizza when tomatoes migrated* to Italy from the Americas centuries later:

It blew my mind when I first learned that tomatoes weren’t a thing in Europe until around the 1500s. Before I heard about that, I figured Julius Caesar and his contemporaries were chowing down on spaghetti with marinara sauce, calzones, etc.

Sadly, that was not to be, but at least they had flatbread, which can be pretty tasty with the right toppings. We made a flatbread recently featuring feta cheese, artichoke hearts (the marinated kind that come in little glass jars), roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms and kalamata olives — topped with a drizzle of good olive oil and a dusting of freshly grated pecorino. It was delish!

Open thread.

*Am I suggesting tomatoes migrate? Of course not, but many species of birds do. Perhaps birds gripped New World tomato vines in their talons and flew east…

    83Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It blew my mind when I first learned that tomatoes weren’t a thing in Europe until around the 1500s.

      What blew my mind was learning that, even after tomatoes were introduced to Europe, the Italians (and, I suppose, others) thought they were poisonous and wouldn’t eat them. What. A. Waste.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mike E

      It really depends on the air speed velocity of the laden birds and…oh, never mind.

      I’ll come in again.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerry

      Huh. I always assumed that they came back home from the new world by the explorers. Isn’t that how hot chile peppers got to Asia? The Euro explorers bringing it with them and trading for spices and whatnot*?

       

      *Don’t ever forget about whatnots.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PDXBob

      Most likely, migrating birds ate tomatoes and pooped the seeds across the land. So, yes, tomatoes migrate.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Pizza with pesto is delish.

      I figured Julius Caesar and his contemporaries were chowing down on spaghetti with marinara sauce, calzones, etc

      Yeah, wasn’t it tomater sauce that Brutus and his bros were slathering all over themselves?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Old School

      According to Wikipedia, the earlier documented usage of the word “pizza” was in AD 997 in Gaeta, Italy.

      If only this artist would have used labels….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      Tomatoes have the unfortunate pedigree of being part of the nightshade family. They do in fact greatly resemble their deadlier cousins in the leaves. But much like potatoes Europeans were slow to adopt tomatoes into their diet. Once they did however, it was like they had always been in their cuisine.​
       
      EDIT: I wonder what latkes were made from before potatoes…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Betty we must be on the same wavelength – tonight is a long-awaited, much-anticipated, highly-salivated DR. HO’S PIZZA NIGHT here at the Fro household!

      (Dr. Ho’s is one of those places that turns up on VA ‘best of’ lists all the time, and with good reason – their pizza is amazing!  It also has kind of an oddball menu outside of pizza)

      Btw if Fro Jr should stop by and try to tell y’all that the Mellow Mushroom has better pizza, well, that’s just because he’s young and doesn’t know any better.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      El Cruzado

      Not to mention that the Italians didn’t know pasta until Marco Polo brought it back from his little journey East.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      My last night in Oslo, Norway, having reached such a saturation point of eating salmon that I was sick of it (something I could have sworn was Not Possible), I went to a nice Italian place on the water and had  pizza for dinner.

      Which I had been craving for days.

      The whole thing, too.  I told the server that I might need something to take leftovers with me, and then proceeded to hoover up the entire pie

      ETA: It was not a huge pie; I think it was a one-person pie.  But still…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruviana

      @trollhattan: and also chocolate and vanilla! I only recently learned about that last one. The whole Columbian exchange dramatically altered European cuisine. And of course Europeans killed a lot of people and provided new diseases so it all evens out.  Do I have to note that there’s some snark here? Okay then, so noted.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffg166

      I found a tomato plant growing under my old pear tree. Moved it to where the rest of the tomato plants are. This will be the surprise tomato for the year. No idea what it will be.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Redshift

      Yeah, after finding out about tomatoes, peppers were the one that really blew my mind. So many cuisines are defined by hit peppers, it’s hard to imagine what they were like before them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I gave up all nightshades several years ago based on the fact they have a compound that may aggregate rheumatoid arthritis* and eating that way is hard. So many dishes have potatoes or tomatoes.

      I found that I no longer had sinus drainage after every meal (I used to joke that I was allergic to eating because I always had to blow my nose after eating). I did experiment with a tomatoes & arugula salad a couple years back and, sure enough, had a sinus episode 2 hours later.

      * lots of it in my family but not something I suffer from

      Reply
    29. 29.

      twbrandt

      @CaseyL: I was in Oslo a couple of weeks ago and was amazed to see a place advertising “Detroit-style” pizza. It’s a thing, if you didn’t know. As I live near Detroit, I have it a lot. I didn’t try the Norwegian version, though.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: And guns.  You don’t get the Lakota and Cheyenne warriors without both.  And then Custer lives.  What kind of world would that be?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Redshift

      @Yutsano:

      I wonder what latkes were made from before potatoes…

      Turnips, maybe? That’s what potatoes replaced in a lot of Europe (though apparently in Ireland they mostly replaced oats and barley.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      japa21

      @Jeffro: ​
        I have had “pizza” twice in Virginia. I don’t know why I tried a second time, maybe hoping the first time was just a mistake. Hard to believe, but I might actually prefer a Poppa John’s over Virginia style, and I positively detest Poppa John’s.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Being southern Italy, that antique pizza would have mozzarella di buffala  on it.

      Even in this modern era, that’s not something you can get easily unless you’re in Rome or parts south of Rome.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Redshift

      @Ruviana:

      and also chocolate and vanilla! I only recently learned about that last one.

      Yeah, and in most of the places we think of vanilla coming from, it’s pollinated by hand because there are no natural pollinators (since the whole ecosystem is different.)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      Tomatoes are one of my top-ten foods. Holy cannoli.

      Yes, I’m Italian. Here for tomatoes and cannolis.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      Liz Cheney trending on Twitter.  Link to last night’s full program at the (NYC) 92nd Street Y, if you’d like to watch it for yourself.  Gazillionaire David Rubinstein moderated.

      WaPost tries to turn it into a horse race story.  (Will Liz run for President, or won’t she?)  Use that free week of WaPost access!
      Liz Cheney on what’s wrong with politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’

      “Look, I think that the country right now faces hugely challenging and fundamentally important issues,” Cheney responded. “And what we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots.”

      After laughter from the audience subsided, she continued: “And so, I don’t look at it through the lens of, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do. I look at it through the lens of, how do we elect serious people? And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

      “You know, because of the situation that we’re in,” Cheney continued, “where we have a major-party candidate who’s trying to unravel our democracy — and I don’t say that lightly — we have to think about, all right, what kinds of alliances are necessary to defeat him, and those are the alliances we’ve got to build across party lines.”

      The conversation moved on without Cheney directly answering whether she might move forward with a presidential bid if it could damage Trump.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Redshift

      @japa21: Huh. I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’m not aware of a “Virginia style” pizza. There have been various oddball places that stretch the definition of pizza, but I don’t think that’s just here.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @M31: Aren’t they giant sloths?  I am sure they would have had time to prepare to repel any sloth cavalry charge.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      CarolPW

      @M31: They might have been awfully slow. If they had done a breeding program to get llamas and alpacas to be as large as camels, they probably could have gotten somewhere.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Elizabelle

      And:  Actor Julian Sands’ remains have been identified; found a few days ago on Mount Baldy in Los Angeles area.  He’d gone missing in January.

      His family seems to have already made their peace with his having died while hiking, one of his favorite things to do.  He was wonderful in Room with a View.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      I can’t really think of any “Virginia style” food.  Maybe colonial peanut soup?

      North Carolina has barbecue.  Maryland has crabs.  Delaware has … maybe the same problem as Virginia there.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @CarolPW:

      Said the little Eohippus,
      “I am going to be a horse!
      And on my middle finger-nails
      To run my earthly course!
      I’m going to have a flowing tail!
      I’m going to have a mane!
      I’m going to stand fourteen hands high
      On the psychozoic plain!”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      @Elizabelle: Damn, that sucks, but it’s not unexpected given that he’s been missing for half the year. I had such a crush on him in Room With a View.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Martin

      One of my son’s favorite pastimes is when playing video games or watching movies set in a different period, identifying all of the things that are incongruous. Medieval European scenes showing potatoes   – nope, they’re from South America – didn’t get to Europe until the 16th century.

      I was playing a game where I’m on a Russian train and he’s yelling from the other room ‘those are North American train couplers! they didn’t have those in Russia!’

      I find it infinitely amusing.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @Elizabelle: Virginia has ham? NC has at least two kinds of BBQ that I know of: the regular tomato-heavy Southern style type and the thin, vinegary kind over chopped pork that’s popular in the Piedmont. Both are excellent in my book!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      My apologies. That sounds very sad, but I have no idea who that is, so it’s hard to be moved. Nevertheless, my condolences to his family and friends and admirers.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      boatboy_srq

      Tomatoes are in the same family as Deadly Nightshade, which is (surprise) highly toxic. Ancient botanists recognized the relationship between the plants and (wrongly) assigned them both the same toxicity. It took encountering the Aztecs, for whom tomatoes were a staple, for Europe to learn that they were safe, and even then adoption took some time.

      Pizza in Pompeii – or whatever preceded the modern pie – is quite the archeological coup.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Redshift

      @Martin: Speaking of obscure history like that, my friend the dog expert complained about Afghan hounds appearing in Titanic, because they weren’t introduced into Europe until later.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Elizabelle

      @SiubhanDuinne:   You would like the movie Room with A View.  Helena Bonham Carter.  Simon Callow.  Daniel-Day Lewis. Maggie Smith.  Judy Dench.  A Merchant-Ivory production.  Wiki link.  Nominated for 8 Oscars; won 3.

      For whatever reason, the only line I remember is “Italians drive them.”

      Time to see it again.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Elizabelle

      @Redshift:  I was sad to find out a champion French bulldog was aboard the Titanic. (Expensive little thing — the equivalent of $13,000 today).

      Did not fare any better than most of the passengers.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      gvg

      @Elizabelle: Peanuts originated in Bolivia. Spread through South and Central America. Spanish and Portugese explorers who brought it back and it spread various places including Africa where it did well and was popular and then was brought to North America with the slave trade. It was used here more than most places. In the Civil war, Union troops found they liked the peanuts (protein source) and took it back north with them. Both sides troops used it and the US used peanuts and peanut butter as staples in both World Wars. Wiki can be interesting. I had read years ago it came from Africa, which was evidently wrong. glad I checked.

      I have read that a large percent of the modern world diet comes from the America’s. For some reason we had a lot of tasty plants. I look at the prior European diet and go blech. Of course I understand that they still don’t appreciate corn and think it is just animal food. More for me.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      hells littlest angel

      @Elizabelle:The conversation moved on without Cheney directly answering whether she might move forward with a presidential bid if it could damage Trump.

       

      I can’t imagine how on Earth that would damage Trump. If she wants to hurt him, she should just enthusiastically endorse Biden.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Elizabelle

      @gvg:  Interesting about peanuts. I would have guessed Africa, too, because of their peanut/”groundnut” stew.  Tasty.

      Thinking good thoughts of George Washington Carver, too.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      CaseyL

      @twbrandt: I saw that, too, and had no idea what it referred to.

      Even more amusingly, “pizza” appears to also be used as a generic term for any American-style street food.  We had taken a bus to Voss, to catch a train to Oslo, and had a couple hours to kill, so I went into town looking for food.  Saw a place with a big sign “Pizza!” – but when I went in, there was no pizza whatsoever to be seen.  Burgers, yes; lots of burgers.  And burritos. But no pizza, not even on the actual menu.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      CarolPW

      @Elizabelle: A lot of that stuff gets mixed up. Although yams are African in origin, sweet potatoes (unrelated to yams) are from the Americas.
      I just got the book Precious Cargo: How Foods from the Americas Changed the World by Dave DeWitt, and am looking forward to having some things untangled. I’m pretty good on plant origins (and how on earth Italians cooked without tomatoes, polenta or zucchini) but always interested in learning more. And to many a life without chocolate is no life at all.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      That Pompeii style pizza looks like it has pesto sauce instead of tomato. Pesto pizza is delicious

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Ohio Mom

      @Redshift: Good guess but according to that Atlantic article, very early “latkes” (the name came centuries later) were pancakes made of grain, then many, many years later, fried cheese. The only constant is foodstuffs fried in oil.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      CaseyL

      @Elizabelle:

      RIP Julian Sands.

      I remember him best as Franz Liszt in the movie “Impromptu.”   A thoroughly delightful period movie about the romance between George Sand (played bu Judy Davis) and Chopin (Hugh Grant) – with Liszt there as Chopin’s friend  – and Bernadette Peters as Liszt’s mistress.  Hell of a cast – besides the ones already mentioned, there’s Emma Thompson and Mandy Patinkin.

      Reply

