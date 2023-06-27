On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

We found this place on Cedar Key* last year and liked it so much we made reservations for this year when we left, so here we are again. It’s got to be the funkiest little RV park I’ve ever seen. Five motel rooms and nine RV sites (full hookups) all of them with a view of the water and great sunsets out the back. And let’s not forget the Tiki Bar which does a pretty good business, judging from the cars, pickups, and Harleys parked along the street in front of the place. I can attest that the barkeep makes a mean Rum Manhattan.

* Not one of “the” Keys, this is on the Gulf Coast north of Tampa.