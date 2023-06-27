Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Low Key Hideaway (4)

On The Road – frosty – Low Key Hideaway (4)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

frosty

We found this place on Cedar Key* last year and liked it so much we made reservations for this year when we left, so here we are again. It’s got to be the funkiest little RV park I’ve ever seen. Five motel rooms and nine RV sites (full hookups) all of them with a view of the water and great sunsets out the back. And let’s not forget the Tiki Bar which does a pretty good business, judging from the cars, pickups, and Harleys parked along the street in front of the place. I can attest that the barkeep makes a mean Rum Manhattan.

* Not one of “the” Keys, this is on the Gulf Coast north of Tampa.

On The Road - frosty - Low Key Hideaway 6
Cedar Key, FL

This is it, the entire site!

On The Road - frosty - Low Key Hideaway 5
Cedar Key, FL

Our campsite

On The Road - frosty - Low Key Hideaway 4
Cedar Key, FL

The motel

On The Road - frosty - Low Key Hideaway 3
Cedar Key, FL

Entrance to the Tiki Bar

On The Road - frosty - Low Key Hideaway 2
Cedar Key, FL

Tiki Bar, exterior

On The Road - frosty - Low Key Hideaway 1
Cedar Key, FL

View from our site, low tide.

On The Road - frosty - Low Key Hideaway
Cedar Key, FL

Sunset from our site, high tide.

  • Betty Cracker
  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato
  • raven

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ve passed by the pictured Tiki Bar many times but have never stopped — looks like a pleasant place to camp! We like Cedar Key and visit regularly, but when staying overnight, we rent places within easy walking distance of Dock St. and/or rent golf carts that aren’t allowed to cross the bridge on Hwy 24.

      Ancestors on my dad’s side were among the early settlers in Levy County, mostly Irish immigrants lured by land grants that the government doled out to displace native populations in the 1840s. I sometimes wonder what they’d think of the place if they could see it today. ;-)

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Not one of “the” Keys, this is on the Gulf Coast north of Tampa.

      From your pictures, who cares!  Looks great!  Hopefully they had some local restaurants with great food to make it even better.

