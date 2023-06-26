Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

This really is a full service blog.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Second rate reporter says what?

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

No one could have predicted…

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Monday Evening Open Thread: Thanks for Nothing, Elon

Monday Evening Open Thread: Thanks for Nothing, Elon

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

For all its myriad, very obvious flaws, Twitter has been enormously useful — for one thing, I’d never have been able to produce the Daily Covid Update posts without it. And until there’s a single-source platform where all the ‘real’ news media and actual scientists gather that also has an efficient embed function WordPress can handle, there won’t be a viable replacement for Original (pre-Elon) Twitter… not for me, and not for a great many other people.

Have been meaning to front-page this very worthwhile article since Satby sent me a link, but there’s never been the time and the space…

An egomaniacal rightwing billionaire taking over a social media company and running it into the ground – does that matter? Unfortunately, it does. Because no amount of snark or schadenfreude will change the fact that the Twitter situation is a disaster for democracy. There are some real stakes here. Twitter has always been a mess. But it’s also, at its best, been a crucial instrument to democratize the political and cultural discourse – and in that sense, help democratize America.

There are two distinct, but intertwined issues here: There is the fact that a tech oligarchy, animated by an inherently anti-democratic worldview, holds so much power; and there is, more specifically, the deliberate dismantling of what used to be the world’s most important political communications platform…

Twitter established a conversation between journalists, politicians, and public figures who are shaping the public imaginary with people who would otherwise never have had access to those levels of influence. For instance, Twitter allowed people from the academic world to share with a broader audience what they think and observe – and thereby inject their analysis and commentary into the public debate to an entirely unprecedented degree (yes, that’s people like me, a historian from Germany who, four years ago, was sitting on the other side of the Atlantic with almost zero connections outside German academia and no public platform at all).

Most importantly, Twitter has been instrumental in amplifying the voices and demands of traditionally marginalized groups. That’s where it really demonstrated its democratizing potential. Much of the moral panic over “cancel culture” – which animated Musk to buy Twitter in the first place – is a reaction to precisely this: Traditionally marginalized groups have gained enough influence and have acquired the technological means to affect the political debate.

Twitter has been crucial in this uphill struggle of traditionally marginalized groups finally making their demands heard, being able to extract a political cost for certain discriminatory speech and behavior: a tool for organizing, a platform, a global amplifier. It has enabled people with absolutely no traditional access to power, no powerful institutions to back them up, to speak to elites directly, criticize them in the public square. How valuable this has been is evidenced by the fact that many of those elites are so consistently bemoaning “persecution” – and, like Musk, wish to sabotage and destroy this instrument for public criticism. To the extent that traditional societal elites – and elite white men, in particular – face a little more scrutiny today than in the past, that they have been deprived of their supposed “right” to unquestioned deference and affirmation, Twitter has helped democratize public life.

Losing this hurts – it will hurt the attempts to finally make America live up to the promise of egalitarian multiracial pluralism, to become the democracy it never has been yet. It is a massive failure of those elected to safeguard democracy that they have seemingly cared little about this…

I am, however, also still on Twitter (although far less active than before). Why? Basically, as I see it, the alternative to Twitter, as of right now, is not “All the good, none of the bad” – it is “Less of the bad, a lot less of the good.” There is a real cost to every option still left on the table. Which is why it’s best not to lecture anyone. There are certainly very good reasons to leave Twitter behind. But I am over there not for entertainment, but for work – and Twitter still offers a lot I can get nowhere else.

For everything I do, for my own understanding of the world, I need not only the thoughts and ideas of people with whom I’m mostly familiar. I need exposure to new, challenging perspectives. At its best, Twitter has been an excellent tool for providing that. No other place offers the kind of diverse input I used to get there – information, analysis, perspective. No other place can, as of yet, provide the kind of platform for any output that results from my work.

It’s not just about my output, of course. Some of the smartest, most incisive analysis I have encountered is coming from writers, academics, and activists who a) have no or little traditional platform (through a big institution) and b) depend on Twitter to find an audience. I fully understand why people want to be done with Twitter. But let’s at least remember that the livelihoods of some really important voices out there depend on the community and platform they have built there. Once that’s gone, they simply won’t be able to keep doing their thing. In effect, many of those voices and perspectives from outside established institutions are going to perish because they won’t be able to make the transition and build anew in time. And this will disproportionately affect people who happen to be not white men. I have learned so very much from perspectives to which I would have never been exposed without Twitter. Where is that going to come from? Because if it’s not coming, my own analysis and politics will be so much worse.

I worry that we are going back to what it was like before. It was significantly less diverse, less interesting, less innovative, less daring, less challenging, less smart. It was worse

It takes real skills to build (or maintain) something, Mr. Musk; but any two-year-old can break stuff…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • bbleh
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • Carlo Graziani
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • MazeDancer
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • prostratedragon
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      So here’s a question.  Management has taken away the water cooler AND the coffee machine because too many employees were Wasting Time and Affecting the Bottom Line with their loafing and their gossip.  And things have settled into a sullen silence: everybody in their cubes, arriving in the morning, leaving in the evening, much less of that aimless chatter that Management dislikes.

      How long does THAT last?

      It’s a setback, but it strikes me as sticking fingers in the dike.  Good luck in the long run.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Zitron is clearly on to something, and that something is the near-destruction of what almost resembled a platform for free speech, worldwide, 24/7, with completely equal access and reach.

      Dare I say, a…meritocracy…of discourse?

      LOL

      Of course not, but it wasn’t a bad attempt.  And now it is just…bad.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Now then – let’s talk about how that trump CNN tape is going to peel off another couple percent of his primary AND general vote.  Because it (and its subsequent, related indictments) surely will.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      different-church-lady

      We never should have let Twitter dominate our information flow in the first place. It was a bad way of doing things that became essential only because it became ubiquitous.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: Sorry, I haven’t checked the news today. Is this a new video of him alternating deranged ranting with confessions to crimes, or the one from a couple weeks ago?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      Twitter is just a shitshow of ads and random people I don’t follow who somehow show up on my feed. I don’t find it the great content deliverer others do.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      Twitter has been with us for 17 years.   Most of us lived without it for most of our lives.  We will survive its possible collapse, and something better will almost certainly fill its void.

      Anyway, it’s just a thought…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Carlo Graziani

      OK, sure, yes to all of that, Musk is a Prince Among Assholes, no question. But why is Jack Dorsey spared all vituperation for how Twitter turned from a shit-accented show into a full-up shitshow?

      I mean, I’ve read complimentary profiles of Twitter’s ex-management that revolved precisely on how they legally cornered Musk into buying Twitter, and in so doing made a fortune for themselves and for Twitter investors out of an enterprise that everyone seemed to agree was an ultimately doomed business whose profits, to the very limited extent that there were any, depended on the ability of  their army of content moderation experts to stay no more than two or three steps behind the ever-mutating legions of imaginatively evil trolls that endemically infest their site.

      But if Twitter really is a public good, then isn’t Dorsey just another corrupt Tech-Bro who sold out the rare Socially Good Thing to come out of the Bay Area for a nice payday? How come he and the rest of the old Twitter board don’t get their turns with the stick?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      prostratedragon

      @Jeffro:  Do you mean the newly released audio of him bandying about a DOD report about Iran? That’s the one mentioned in the indictment, but the actual sound is even more offensive than the transcript. I’m sure it was met with cold fury in the DOJ.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I believe the asshole intended to blow up Twitter and I believe that his other ‘investors’ are only paying their share to destroy it as a communications platform that progressive/liberal types could utilize to their advantage. The wealthy and powerful can’t stand something that they have no control over. Now they control it.

      No FAFO for the wealthy. When you have fuck around money you can afford to find out…lol

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @West of the Rockies: There are many things that most of us lived without for a long time that we would not want to see disappear. I mean, you could say the same about the internet in general. As explained in the post, Twitter was a vital service for many reason and many people, and none of the replacement sites seem to be ready or able to fully take its place.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      cain

      The fediverse is where at least the LBGTQ+ folks are going – not sure where the black diaspora is going – I think they still like Twitter. But with twitter going down the tubes, and even reddit showing signs of the same malady that Elon has brought to twitter – I’m led to believe that only community supported social media is going to be safe and viable.

      Of course, Meta plans to make sure and join the the metaverse and already people are planning on divesting themselves of any server that joins with Meta. Honesty, I can understand why – gonna bring in a bunch of Facebook like energy – no thanks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Cameron

      I don’t think I’m going to check out that recording.  Listening to the swinish oaf showing off his toy with all of his proud kindergartener energy wouldn’t be good for my health.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      Some of the smartest, most incisive analysis I have encountered is coming from writers, academics, and activists who a) have no or little traditional platform (through a big institution) and b) depend on Twitter to find an audience. I fully understand why people want to be done with Twitter. But let’s at least remember that the livelihoods of some really important voices out there depend on the community and platform they have built there. Once that’s gone, they simply won’t be able to keep doing their thing. In effect, many of those voices and perspectives from outside established institutions are going to perish because they won’t be able to make the transition and build anew in time.

      I’m sympathetic to this but unfortunately I don’t think it matters. Musk bought it and he has no interest in maintaining “a virtual public square”. They are going to have to transition to somewhere or something else.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.