COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023

by | 13 Comments

NOTE: Next Tuesday is Independence Day, and a lot of people — including, I suspect, many media sources — will be taking the whole week as vacation. So, barring the unforeseen, my next Covid Update will be on Wednesday, July 12. (Probably time for us to start tapering back again, anyways.)

(Should be paywall-free.) Covid is not ‘over’, but the attention it draws has been reduced to that of all the other chronic uncertainties of This Modern Life — weird weather events, wildfires, various outbreaks of political insanity… plus the aftereffects of long covid.



COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023
I’m very sensitive to airborne smells, so I’m not gonna be a beta tester, but given our fondness for ‘air freshners’ there will certainly be a market:

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) – Reckitt’s (RKT.L) Lysol disinfectant brand said on Tuesday that it would start selling in the U.S. an “air sanitizing spray” that kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.

The spray, which Reckitt said helps reduce the spread of airborne pathogens such as cold, Influenza and Coronavirus, has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reckitt, Clorox (CLX.N) and other disinfectant makers benefited from a boom in sales of surface cleaners and wipes. At the time, there were no products suited to sanitizing air, though some anxious consumers took to spraying surface cleaners into their surroundings…

“We have spoken to other regulators, but I’d say at the moment that the prime focus is really making the U.S. a success and (learning) from the U.S. and then how we can take that elsewhere.”

The formula contains active molecules that are hygroscopic in nature, which allows the molecules to attach to microorganisms suspended in the air.

Once attached, the molecules break down the structural membrane of the microorganism, leading to its destruction, Reckitt said.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 1
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 2
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 3
Britain:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 4
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 5

From a wastewater obsessive specialist:

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 6
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 28, 2023 7
Excellent summary of the ‘lab leak’ fabulation — remember, sharing is caring!

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      5 new cases on 06/21/23.
      8 new cases on 06/22/23.
      6 new cases on 06/23/23.
      6 new cases on 06/24/23.
      4 new cases on 06/25/23.
      5 new cases on 06/26/23.
      3 new cases on 06/27/23.

      Deaths now at 2290, up 5 since last week.

      My sister picked uo some sort of respiratory infection this weekend and it just won’t go away. She’s been taking home COVID tests every day and they all come back negative. She can’t find any place in her area that’s still doing PCR tests. Whatever this is, she regrets not using masks over the last month or so. She’d forgotten how horrible even a normal head cold is.

      ETA: she had her 2nd Omicron booster shot a week or so back, too, right before she came down with whatever this crap is.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 341 new Covid-19 cases on 24th June, for a cumulative reported total of 5,114,717 cases. 340 of these new cases were local infections; one new case was imported. It also reported one death, for an adjusted cumulative total of 37,127 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.

      5,231 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 24th June, with a positivity rate of 6.5%.

      There were 16,326 active cases on 24th June, 201 fewer than the day before. 366 were in hospital. 16 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, nine confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 541 patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 5,061,264 patients recovered – 99.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 183 doses of vaccine on 27th June: eight first doses, 16 second doses, 115 first booster doses, and 44 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,847,988 doses administered: 28,135,934 first doses, 27,549,035 second doses, 16,337,744 first booster doses, and 825,275 second booster doses. 86.2% of the population have received their first dose, 84.4% their second dose, 50.0% their first booster dose, and 2.5% their second booster dose.

      lowtechcyclist

      Probably time for us to start tapering back again, anyways.

      I appreciate your doing this at all!!  I can’t tell you how valuable these threads were in the early days (can’t believe you started these in January 2020!) and when the pandemic was at its worst.

      And yeah, as long as the current lull continues, once every other week or something like that should be plenty.  Hopefully it won’t be just a lull.

      Anne Laurie

      @NeenerNeener: My sister picked uo some sort of respiratory infection this weekend and it just won’t go away. She’s been taking home COVID tests every day and they all come back negative. She can’t find any place in her area that’s still doing PCR tests. Whatever this is, she regrets not using masks over the last month or so. She’d forgotten how horrible even a normal head cold is.

      There’s a ‘new’ respiratory infection (human metapneumovirus, or HMPV) that’s been taking advantage of the Great Unmasking.  It doesn’t kill people, or even (usually) send them to the hospital, but yes it’ll make ya miserable…

      New Deal democrat

      The good news across all trends continues.

      Biobot updated yesterday, showing a further decline to 142 particles per mL. All 4 Census regions participated in the decline. This is the lowest level in 2 years except for July 2021 and March 2022.

      Hospitalizations declined to 6,373 during the week of June 17, the lowest of the entire pandemic. Deaths declined to 653 during the week of May 27, the latest week with reliable information. Preliminarily in the three weeks since, the indications are of still further decline.

      The CDC’s biweekly variant update was last Friday. All of the variants reported are either subvariants of XBB, plus two new descendants of XBB, FE.1.1 & EU.1.1., which total 3.3% of all new cases.

      This is really just excellent news. The next big test will be how much of an increase there is from get-together over the July 4 holiday.

      Matt McIrvin

      @NeenerNeener: All the COVID mitigation efforts definitely made a lot of us forget the misery of the “normal” crud for a while, and it’s back with a vengeance.

      satby

      @eclare: That’s probably the cold virus that got me so sick last winter, because it wasn’t covid, flu, or RSV.  TBF, had I not tried to power through the cold because it was the Christmas season, I wouldn’t have gotten so seriously ill. If covid taught us anything, it should have taught us to give ourselves time to rest and recover even from minor colds.

      Soprano2

      I started feeling low-level crummy Monday night. Thought it was from travel tiredness, but took a test last night and discovered I have Covid! Took another one just to be sure.  My boss says you don’t have to stay home unless you’re having symptoms, but I am – sore throat, stuffy nose and fatigue. The worst thing was having to text my conductor since I was on the bus back from St Louis. At least I didn’t lose my sense of taste and smell this time. I kept trying to find a time for us to get the latest booster, but never could. Guess I’ll be getting it in the fall now.

