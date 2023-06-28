NOTE: Next Tuesday is Independence Day, and a lot of people — including, I suspect, many media sources — will be taking the whole week as vacation. So, barring the unforeseen, my next Covid Update will be on Wednesday, July 12. (Probably time for us to start tapering back again, anyways.)

Emboldened by the government’s recent lifting of the public health emergency, Americans who have tried to be rule-following pandemic citizens for the past three summers are at last abandoning precautions as the coronavirus fades into a background threat. https://t.co/moSJ6mpTms — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 25, 2023



(Should be paywall-free.) Covid is not ‘over’, but the attention it draws has been reduced to that of all the other chronic uncertainties of This Modern Life — weird weather events, wildfires, various outbreaks of political insanity… plus the aftereffects of long covid.

Moderna said on Thursday it has completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant. https://t.co/zJQRYDZYlk — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 23, 2023







I’m very sensitive to airborne smells, so I’m not gonna be a beta tester, but given our fondness for ‘air freshners’ there will certainly be a market:

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) – Reckitt’s (RKT.L) Lysol disinfectant brand said on Tuesday that it would start selling in the U.S. an “air sanitizing spray” that kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. The spray, which Reckitt said helps reduce the spread of airborne pathogens such as cold, Influenza and Coronavirus, has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reckitt, Clorox (CLX.N) and other disinfectant makers benefited from a boom in sales of surface cleaners and wipes. At the time, there were no products suited to sanitizing air, though some anxious consumers took to spraying surface cleaners into their surroundings… “We have spoken to other regulators, but I’d say at the moment that the prime focus is really making the U.S. a success and (learning) from the U.S. and then how we can take that elsewhere.” The formula contains active molecules that are hygroscopic in nature, which allows the molecules to attach to microorganisms suspended in the air. Once attached, the molecules break down the structural membrane of the microorganism, leading to its destruction, Reckitt said.

Several billions of dollars left in a scheme to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest could be diverted to prepare for other pandemics or to support vaccine manufacturing in Africa, the scheme's partners said. https://t.co/jAlDLxsA8L — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 26, 2023

