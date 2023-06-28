On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

Merida Mexico, capital of the Yucatan, is a pretty big city and you definitely need a car or taxis to get around unless you stay right near the Principal Plaza. But once you are out of the car, there are tons of lovely park squares and streets to explore. The following pictures were taken over multiple days but will highlight Merida’s incredible and colorful architecture.