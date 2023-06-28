Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) – Merida

UncleEbeneezer

Merida Mexico, capital of the Yucatan, is a pretty big city and you definitely need a car or taxis to get around unless you stay right near the Principal Plaza.  But once you are out of the car, there are tons of lovely park squares and streets to explore.  The following pictures were taken over multiple days but will highlight Merida’s incredible and colorful architecture.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) - Merida 6
Merida, MexicoJanuary 10, 2023

Some lovely color on side streets of Merida.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) - Merida 5
Merida, MexicoJanuary 10, 2023

Rosas Y Chocolate, a boutique hotel and restaurant matched my pink shirt and parasol, so I did my best Instagram pose.  It was really hot that day.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) - Merida 4
Merida, MexicoJanuary 10, 2023

Neat mural (fresco?).

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) - Merida 3
Merida, MexicoJanuary 10, 2023

More colorful, colonial architecture.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) - Merida 2
Merida, MexicoJanuary 10, 2023

Direction De Desarollo Economico.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) - Merida 1
Merida, MexicoJanuary 10, 2023

Not sure what this building was, but we loved the color.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Yucatan Adventure Part 5 (of 8) - Merida
Merida, MexicoJanuary 10, 2023

Parroquia de Santiago Apostal.

