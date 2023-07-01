Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Great Dane Rescue Bleg: Three Boys Needing Homes

Three good boys need new homes – no fault of theirs – it’s due to family drama at their current homes. So if you’ve ever thought about having a Great Dane, these guys are all past the puppy stage and well-trained. They all come from my friend, who is Scout and Trixie’s breeder.  Her dogs are all health tested before she ever breeds them, and she breeds for health and temperament.  It’s rare she has any to rehome…

I know NOTHING but what I’m posting here. This is for my own self-preservation – ask too many questions and suddenly I’d be doing a gofundme to start a Great Dane farm.

If you are seriously interested,  I can provide your contact information to Kristi. Even with the dire circumstances, she’ll be super picky. Before Trixie arrived, she had a 2-year-old to be rehomed, but after we talked about it, we decided it would not be a good fit (I think it was a cat thing).  She always going to do what’s best for the dogs.  She’ll want to make sure everyone is a great fit together.

Beyond putting you in touch with Kristi, I have no say in any of this. 😉 But I’m happy to tell you what it’s like to be owned by a Great Dane or two.

Here is Kristi’s info on the dogs:

Guys! We need your help! 👋

We have two families in hard situations and needing to rehome their Danes asap. Even if your not able to personally help- liking this post, sharing and commenting help spread the word. We would be SO very grateful!!

🙏
May be an image of dog and text that says 'HELP NEEDED Are there any places/people available to Foster these beautiful giants either individually or together until we could find a furever home for them? ive run out of options and have to get them out of our current situation ASAP.'

The first are two sweet danes 💙 Rhodes & Knoxley ❤️– 2 years olds from Margo/Boomer that cannot stay where the owner has to move to right now. She would be interested in a permanent home and/or a potential foster if at all possible!! Can go together (preferably) or separate 🐶🐶 located in Northern Colorado

No photo description available.

May be an image of dog

 

=====================

May be an image of dog

Second is Walter ❤️❤️– 4 year old Finley/ Bruno boy who has great training in his history and is a good boy! Laid back couch potato that recently became a big brother (to a human) and he’s just not comfortable with it- despite training to help him. He enjoys doggy daycare and most other dogs (not a big fan of pushy big dogs- but loves little dogs!). Also Love cats and needs a home with NO small kids. 🐶 Located in Castle Rock Colorado

May be an image of cat and dog

No photo description available.

That’s what I got. If anyone is interested, email your contact information and I’ll put you in touch with Kristi.

If you know anyone who might be interested, send them this post…save me from myself. LOL (And save Kristi because these guys will be back on her farm if needed, until proper homes can be found).

ETA: I forgot to tell you that Rhodes and Knoxley are Trixie’s half-siblings!

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      NutmegAgain

      ZOMG.  I am very glad you are way across the country from me, because I would take one (just one??) in a hot minute…  I’m sure they will find homes, and “super picky” is the right way to be when rehoming such precious beasties. Give me a bark if there is anything I can do from over here in CT

      (eta, I seem to be running a rotating Newf foster home–which is fine, and I would happily add a Dane to the mix but I doubt I’m the closest. Any dog would need to be dog-dog compatible, obvs.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      @NutmegAgain: Seriously, Walter has totally stolen my heart. Luckily (for me) he and Jasper would not be compatible. Jasper is SUPER pushy. Everyone must be his FRIEND – Scout has put him in his place more than once.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Unfortunately, my mom is in the market for a miniature dachshund, which in nearly all ways is the opposite of a Great Dane. Hope these buddies find forever homes very soon!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TaMara

      Just an FYI, since it’s the weekend, I’ll probably repost after the 4th if we’re still looking for homes. Thanks, everyone!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      ask too many questions and suddenly I’d be doing a gofundme to start a Great Dane farm.

      LOL! 🐶♥️

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scamp Dog

      Best of luck finding homes for those Danes! Meeca is still doing well at 14, going on half-hour rambles around the neighborhood. We got to spend 6 weeks in Michigan with my 91 year old Mom this summer, and she won over my non-dog-loving Mom.

      Reply

