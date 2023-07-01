Three good boys need new homes – no fault of theirs – it’s due to family drama at their current homes. So if you’ve ever thought about having a Great Dane, these guys are all past the puppy stage and well-trained. They all come from my friend, who is Scout and Trixie’s breeder. Her dogs are all health tested before she ever breeds them, and she breeds for health and temperament. It’s rare she has any to rehome…

I know NOTHING but what I’m posting here. This is for my own self-preservation – ask too many questions and suddenly I’d be doing a gofundme to start a Great Dane farm.

If you are seriously interested, I can provide your contact information to Kristi. Even with the dire circumstances, she’ll be super picky. Before Trixie arrived, she had a 2-year-old to be rehomed, but after we talked about it, we decided it would not be a good fit (I think it was a cat thing). She always going to do what’s best for the dogs. She’ll want to make sure everyone is a great fit together.

Beyond putting you in touch with Kristi, I have no say in any of this. 😉 But I’m happy to tell you what it’s like to be owned by a Great Dane or two.

Here is Kristi’s info on the dogs:

Guys! We need your help! We have two families in hard situations and needing to rehome their Danes asap. Even if your not able to personally help- liking this post, sharing and commenting help spread the word. We would be SO very grateful!!

The first are two sweet danes Rhodes & Knoxley – 2 years olds from Margo/Boomer that cannot stay where the owner has to move to right now. She would be interested in a permanent home and/or a potential foster if at all possible!! Can go together (preferably) or separate located in Northern Colorado

=====================

Second is Walter – 4 year old Finley/ Bruno boy who has great training in his history and is a good boy! Laid back couch potato that recently became a big brother (to a human) and he’s just not comfortable with it- despite training to help him. He enjoys doggy daycare and most other dogs (not a big fan of pushy big dogs- but loves little dogs!). Also Love cats and needs a home with NO small kids. Located in Castle Rock Colorado

That’s what I got. If anyone is interested, email your contact information and I’ll put you in touch with Kristi.

If you know anyone who might be interested, send them this post…save me from myself. LOL (And save Kristi because these guys will be back on her farm if needed, until proper homes can be found).

ETA: I forgot to tell you that Rhodes and Knoxley are Trixie’s half-siblings!