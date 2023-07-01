(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last week, before all the Prigozhin excitement, commenter Low Key Swagger emailed me with the following question:

Hi Adam, you’ve been doing a bang up job keeping us posted on the events in Ukraine. I realize you are very busy so feel free to take all the time you need to respond. As you well know, after WW2 Israel developed very effective intelligence capabilities and used them to track down Nazis and their collaborators all over the world. Some were brought to justice, others eliminated on sight. They were very good at this. Assuming Ukraine achieves a complete victory, do you see a scenario wherein they develop similar covert groups to carry out similar operations? My understanding is that Ukraine has very good intelligence capabilities, and the language and cultural similarities might make doing so less difficult than it was for Israel. Do you think the world looks the other way?

Thank you, as well, for the kind words! I had hoped to get to this last weekend, but all the oxygen got used up by the revolt. So here’s the answer: I fully expect that the Ukrainians, specifically Major General Budanov’s Main Director of Intelligence, which is abbreviated as either the HUR or the GUR, has already been developing a strategy for this and building plans off of it. As for whether the world looks the other way, if the Ukrainians know their business, the world either won’t know or won’t be able to do much about it. The Israelis scarfed up an Iranian planning a terrorist attack in Cyprus last week. And they got him in Iran. Didn’t get a whole lot of coverage.

If you want a good read on Israel’s targeted assassination program, then give Ronen Bergman’s Rise and Kill First a read.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

All those who help aggressor to receive response of Ukraine and the whole world – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health! We are ending this day in Rivne region – I held another visiting meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. Key issues of security in the northern regions of our country, our measures to strengthen security. Everything that concerns the border, our forces of the Pivnich operational-strategic group, and Ukrainian strategic facilities – such as the Rivne nuclear power plant, where the Staff meeting took place. There were reports of intelligence, the Commander-in-Chief, the commander of the Pivnich group, the head of the border guard service, the minister of internal affairs, and the head of Rivne Regional Military Administration on social issues and people’s needs. There was also a report by Head of Energoatom Kotin, director of the Rivne NPP. In general, not only everything related to the physical security of our strategic facilities and northern regions but also such sensitive issues as cybersecurity were worked out in detail. Thank you to everyone in Rivne region and here, at the Rivne NPP, and along the entire perimeter of our northern border, who cares about the safety of Ukraine and our people. Today, another package of Ukrainian sanctions was published against those who help Russia wage this terrorist war. In particular, sanctions against almost 300 legal entities and almost 200 individuals. And these are not only citizens of Russia. Anyone in the world who helps the aggressor will receive a response from Ukraine and the whole world. Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez paid a visit to Ukraine today. It is very symbolic – on the first day of the beginning of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This clearly speaks to a new reality. It was always impossible to imagine our common European home as complete without Ukraine. And now we have achieved at the political level that European affairs are no longer considered without Ukraine. This visit of Mr. Prime Minister Sánchez speaks about the priorities of the Spanish presidency and our cooperation. I thank you, Spain, for your support – defense, political, economic! I’d like to express my special thanks for the respect and help to our people who found refuge in Spain, fleeing the hostilities in Ukraine. I believe soon we will be able to provide all the necessary conditions for our people to return home to Ukraine. By the way, today, we signed a joint statement with Mr. Prime Minister Sánchez regarding support for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic prospects, and this is already the 21st such statement, that is, the majority supported our prospects, in particular in the issue of membership in the Alliance… Belgium, Denmark, our friends from Estonia, Italy, Iceland, Spain, Canada, this is Latvia, this is Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, this is Norway and Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, and Sweden. Thanks to all of you! I am also grateful to those states with which we do not yet have such joint signed statements and declarations, but which absolutely clearly support Ukraine on its way to NATO, and therefore support the approach of real peace throughout Europe. Thank you! And one more. Today, there was a message from the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission about the increase in water tariffs. Shameful decision to say the least. Unprofessional. Not agreed with the government. We cannot and will not accept such decisions calmly. The government is instructed to present a solution in response. And they will be. Glory to Ukraine!

Bakhmut:

Rainbow near Bakhmut. 📷 Manu Brabo pic.twitter.com/7pCb0j78e3 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 1, 2023

BAKHMUT CITY /1630 UTC 1 JUL/ UKR forces broke up a series of RU offensive operations south of the M-03 HWY. UKR pressed forward as Russian units retreated and are now reported in contact in the vicinity of the the M-03 and T-05-13 HWY junction. pic.twitter.com/WAARcGwzmB — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 1, 2023

Donetsk:

A glimpse into life on the front lines in Donetsk region. Teamwork of artillery, Ukrainian IT know-how in the hands of infantry… This is why we are going to win! 🎥 YouTube @UkrainianWitness pic.twitter.com/FlmRjS855T — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 1, 2023

Kramatorsk:

*Photo by Veronika Mironova. — Anastasia Magazova 🌻 (@a_magazova) June 30, 2023

Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

DEEP STRIKE: Vijesti @Vijesti11111 reports that Ukrainian missile forces have conducted a GMLR strike against Russian transportation targets in North Tokmak. https://t.co/s69TUeZ5kg pic.twitter.com/TggOmcEHjN — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 1, 2023

It’s HIMARS O’Clock!

Footage reportedly demonstrating an effective destruction of an entire battery of 152-mm Msta-S systems belonging to the Russian armed formations using HIMARS. pic.twitter.com/zZ0bdSpwTZ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 1, 2023

On the Prigozhin front, Russian TV, which is all state controlled, has decided to inform Russians that Wagner wasn’t very effective:

Russian state TV is now doubting the effectiveness of Wagner which took much longer to "liberate a less important Bakhmut" in comparison to Mariupol". Hilarious. The biggest irony is that this will actually work and in a few weeks, Wagner will be condemned by Russians who get… pic.twitter.com/dRExbADqC4 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 1, 2023

Here’s the full text of Dmitri’s tweet:

Russian state TV is now doubting the effectiveness of Wagner which took much longer to “liberate a less important Bakhmut” in comparison to Mariupol”. Hilarious. The biggest irony is that this will actually work and in a few weeks, Wagner will be condemned by Russians who get all their news from TV.

Igor Girkin, aka Igor Strelkov (or the other way around), a Black Sea Cossack who committed war crimes in Moldova fighting to establish the break away statelet of Transnistria and was one of the principal instigators of Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014, has some thoughts on the fallout from Prigozhin’s revolt on his Telegram channel. Here’s the machine translation:

A week has passed since Prigogine’s rebellion. Which – judging by the consequences – was not a rebellion, it turns out. Well, if only because, despite 6 downed helicopters and a plane, the death of more than 10 (no one knows for sure) Russian servicemen – no measures have been taken to punish the rebels. Moreover, Mr. Prigozhin freely moves across the state border of the Russian Federation, lives in St. Petersburg, and the authorities pretend that “this is how it should be.” There is no mention of any resignations of persons who showed incompetence and cowardice during the rebellion. The highest statesmen who fled abroad during the days of the rebellion are all in their places. Not a word of condemnation, not even the slightest hint of punishment from the lips of a person who remotely resembles the president, sounded. Hence the consequence: another rebellion is not far off. It remains only to wait for a major defeat at the front. And, yes, – no matter who starts it – now no one will resist the rebels. Nobody at all. Because it makes no sense to risk your life defending such a miserable and miserable government. What will this lead to – I have already written more than once … too many “the living will envy the dead.” But it is impossible to save a country whose rulers are so rotten that they have lost even the elementary instinct of self-preservation, exchanging it for the opportunity to “do nothing at any cost” a little more.

Meduza reports that Prigozhin’s troll factory may have been turned against him in May!

A network of online bots connected to tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin’s “troll factory” sided with their creator until recently. But in May and June they reportedly began to turn on him, says independent news outlet Agentstvo, citing two experts who monitor troll activity on Twitter and Russian social networking site VKontakte. Beginning in early May, around 13,000 of the troll factory bots stopped working for Prigozhin, said the creator of a project called Lovushka Povara (Chef’s Trap), who does not publicly disclose his name. According to this person, for the past few years the bots have “obviously worked for Prigozhin, but now, evidently, they don’t work for him because they write pointed and coordinated critiques of him.” Experts estimate that before May, there were around 15,000 bots supporting Prigozhin on VKontakte. Around 1,400 remain now. Darren Linvill, a professor at Clemson University in South Carolina and a specialist in internet misinformation, says that the Twitter bots he knew about did not support Prigozhin during the recent rebellion — in fact, they criticized Prigozhin harshly. Linvill’s team monitors the activity of around 200 bots connected to the troll factory. One of the experts interviewed by Agentstvo suggested that Prigozhin could lose control of the troll factory. Prigozhin reportedly recently dissolved his Patriot Media Group, which housed dozens of “news” sites and had become the home of his “troll factory.”

Dear #fellas , it’s an honor for me to be a proud member of #NAFO . Just want to take this opportunity to once again thank you for what you are doing: donating to support our troops, fighting misinformation and propaganda, and of course, bonking those russian trolls.

We will… pic.twitter.com/3Cux0qhoyu — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 1, 2023

Full text of MOD Reznikov’s tweet:

Dear #fellas, it’s an honor for me to be a proud member of #NAFO. Just want to take this opportunity to once again thank you for what you are doing: donating to support our troops, fighting misinformation and propaganda, and of course, bonking those russian trolls.

We will win, and we’ll rock out at that Crimean Beach Party 🏖️ 🎉 🍹

