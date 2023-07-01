does elon not realise he needs tweets to be more visible not less https://t.co/Rovv5njQ8V
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) June 30, 2023
If you currently try to access Twitter without logging in to your user account, you’ll be unable to see any of the content that was previously available to the wider public. Instead, you’ll meet a Twitter window that asks you to either sign in to the platform or create a new account, effectively blocking you from viewing tweets and user profiles or browsing through threads unless you’re a registered Twitter user.
Twitter didn’t immediately make a public announcement, making it unclear if this was an intentional update or another technical mishap. Later on Friday, however, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted, claiming in a reply that the change is a “Temporary emergency measure,” blaming “data pillaging” for degrading the service for all users…
… Mashable recently reported that even people who pay the steep new rate for API access say they’ve seen unannounced changes, bugs, and no customer support. From the outside, we don’t know if that’s because of the scrapers Musk notes or his own attempts to cut costs that included layoffs within the teams that help keep Twitter’s servers running and reportedly leaving a Google Cloud bill unpaid for months before recently resuming payments, according to Bloomberg…
The move manages to both contradict and support other actions that owner Elon Musk has taken in the past year. In 2022, Musk hired noted iPhone hacker George Hotz to fix its search feature and get rid of the login prompt that prevents unregistered users from browsing the website. Hotz resigned less than halfway through his 12-week internship with the company, claiming he “didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there.” In April this year, Twitter then eliminated the platform’s search feature for unregistered users entirely.
Free Twitter account holders can still access publicly posted tweets and other information, though many of the features that enhance user experiences (such as editing tweets and user verification) are locked behind a Twitter Blue subscription, and more of the platform’s core features could soon follow. The company could probably use the cash injection from users paying for premium features — Twitter’s US advertising revenue between April and May this year plummeted by 59 percent compared to the previous year.
If you are an unverified Twitter user, this counts as one of the 600 posts that you get to read on the website today. https://t.co/i91fHl6lkU
— Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2023
[User query: If you are not registered on Twitter, can you tell me if you can still go directly to the Variety article by clicking on the variety.com line in the embedded tweet right above this?]
Smells like pigsh*t, Muskrat!
Twitter owner Elon Musk made an abrupt announcement Saturday morning: the social media service has instituted a “temporary limit” on the amount of posts that users can read. Verified accounts that have paid for a Twitter Blue subscription can view 8000 posts per day, while unverified accounts — the vast majority of Twitter users — may only view 800 posts per day.
Newly registered unverified accounts get even less at 400 per day, though Musk did not specify how old an account must be to qualify for that tier…
Musk explains that the guardrails have been created “to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.” The announcement come a day after Twitter’s Friday action to block access to the website for anyone who isn’t signed in as a registered user.
“Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!” Musk wrote on Friday afternoon. He also claimed that “several hundred organizations” were scraping Twitter data more aggressively, impacting user experience…
Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, NBCU’s former top advertising sales exec, as Twitter’s new CEO in early June. Through her new role, Yaccarino oversees business operations with a goal of driving up advertising revenue. In addition to changing leadership, Musk laid off around 80% of Twitter’s employees since taking over the site. He has since shared that he would attempt to rehire some of those employees after the platform has faced technical issues, including the poor execution of a Twitter Spaces live audio event with Ron DeSantis, who used the occasion to announce his 2024 presidential campaign.
All the engines are spewing smoke and bits are falling off, but Elon totally meant for that to happen. Presumably Yaccarino was hired to take some of the flak — at least from the paying customers, and I don’t mean sad little blue-check suckups — while prying Musk’s ketamine-fueled fingers off the levers. (She did, for instance, ‘persuade’ him to start paying the most essential bills.) He was always going to be an outsized screaming toddler about the transition, but if I were Yaccarino, I’d be somewhat relieved that the parlous physical state of the platform has now been made clear across all global media.
How do I stop scraping? Do you have a solution? Oh, you do?
Well how about a bunch of bullshit I made up? How about that smart guy? pic.twitter.com/9YIet2grQI
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 1, 2023
also, lol, good luck selling ads on a website that limits your usage unless you’re a paying subscriber
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 1, 2023
or, hear me out, he's always been an incompetent, unremarkable, racist fraud cosplaying as a supergenius engineer https://t.co/OqwnliJSKp
— Karl Bode (@KarlBode) July 1, 2023
[checks calendar] lol, lmao, they cut him off pic.twitter.com/A1ZxJufaVt
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 1, 2023
leave it to the south African to start separating tiers of user https://t.co/sJU9RSwsvx
— Josiah🥑 (@bed_jartlet98) July 1, 2023
so either he didn't pay his cloud providers or one of the six tween libertarians still working there screwed up the twitter code
ingenious! clever! https://t.co/fuG1p2Hk0J
— Karl Bode (@KarlBode) July 1, 2023
I like that the three working theories for why Twitter broke are:
1.) Twitter is DDoSing itself because Elon is an idiot.
2.) Twitter is losing servers after the company ignored bills because Elon is an idiot.
3.) Twitter hopes to force people to pay because Elon is an idiot.
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 1, 2023
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 1, 2023
like in terms of contributions to human flourishing, making us an interplanetary species vs. rationing twitter usage is pretty much a toss-up
— Matt Levine (@matt_levine) July 1, 2023
