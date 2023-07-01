does elon not realise he needs tweets to be more visible not less https://t.co/Rovv5njQ8V — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) June 30, 2023

If you are an unverified Twitter user, this counts as one of the 600 posts that you get to read on the website today. https://t.co/i91fHl6lkU — Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2023



Smells like pigsh*t, Muskrat!

Twitter owner Elon Musk made an abrupt announcement Saturday morning: the social media service has instituted a “temporary limit” on the amount of posts that users can read. Verified accounts that have paid for a Twitter Blue subscription can view 8000 posts per day, while unverified accounts — the vast majority of Twitter users — may only view 800 posts per day. Newly registered unverified accounts get even less at 400 per day, though Musk did not specify how old an account must be to qualify for that tier… Musk explains that the guardrails have been created “to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.” The announcement come a day after Twitter’s Friday action to block access to the website for anyone who isn’t signed in as a registered user. “Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!” Musk wrote on Friday afternoon. He also claimed that “several hundred organizations” were scraping Twitter data more aggressively, impacting user experience… Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, NBCU’s former top advertising sales exec, as Twitter’s new CEO in early June. Through her new role, Yaccarino oversees business operations with a goal of driving up advertising revenue. In addition to changing leadership, Musk laid off around 80% of Twitter’s employees since taking over the site. He has since shared that he would attempt to rehire some of those employees after the platform has faced technical issues, including the poor execution of a Twitter Spaces live audio event with Ron DeSantis, who used the occasion to announce his 2024 presidential campaign.

All the engines are spewing smoke and bits are falling off, but Elon totally meant for that to happen. Presumably Yaccarino was hired to take some of the flak — at least from the paying customers, and I don’t mean sad little blue-check suckups — while prying Musk’s ketamine-fueled fingers off the levers. (She did, for instance, ‘persuade’ him to start paying the most essential bills.) He was always going to be an outsized screaming toddler about the transition, but if I were Yaccarino, I’d be somewhat relieved that the parlous physical state of the platform has now been made clear across all global media.

How do I stop scraping? Do you have a solution? Oh, you do? Well how about a bunch of bullshit I made up? How about that smart guy? pic.twitter.com/9YIet2grQI — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 1, 2023

also, lol, good luck selling ads on a website that limits your usage unless you’re a paying subscriber — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 1, 2023

or, hear me out, he's always been an incompetent, unremarkable, racist fraud cosplaying as a supergenius engineer https://t.co/OqwnliJSKp — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) July 1, 2023

[checks calendar] lol, lmao, they cut him off pic.twitter.com/A1ZxJufaVt — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 1, 2023

leave it to the south African to start separating tiers of user https://t.co/sJU9RSwsvx — Josiah🥑 (@bed_jartlet98) July 1, 2023

so either he didn't pay his cloud providers or one of the six tween libertarians still working there screwed up the twitter code ingenious! clever! https://t.co/fuG1p2Hk0J — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) July 1, 2023

I like that the three working theories for why Twitter broke are: 1.) Twitter is DDoSing itself because Elon is an idiot. 2.) Twitter is losing servers after the company ignored bills because Elon is an idiot. 3.) Twitter hopes to force people to pay because Elon is an idiot. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 1, 2023