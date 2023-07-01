Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Incompetent Edgelords Open Thread: The Latest Twitter ' Temporary Emergency Measure'

If you currently try to access Twitter without logging in to your user account, you’ll be unable to see any of the content that was previously available to the wider public. Instead, you’ll meet a Twitter window that asks you to either sign in to the platform or create a new account, effectively blocking you from viewing tweets and user profiles or browsing through threads unless you’re a registered Twitter user.

Twitter didn’t immediately make a public announcement, making it unclear if this was an intentional update or another technical mishap. Later on Friday, however, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted, claiming in a reply that the change is a “Temporary emergency measure,” blaming “data pillaging” for degrading the service for all users…

Mashable recently reported that even people who pay the steep new rate for API access say they’ve seen unannounced changes, bugs, and no customer support. From the outside, we don’t know if that’s because of the scrapers Musk notes or his own attempts to cut costs that included layoffs within the teams that help keep Twitter’s servers running and reportedly leaving a Google Cloud bill unpaid for months before recently resuming payments, according to Bloomberg

The move manages to both contradict and support other actions that owner Elon Musk has taken in the past year. In 2022, Musk hired noted iPhone hacker George Hotz to fix its search feature and get rid of the login prompt that prevents unregistered users from browsing the website. Hotz resigned less than halfway through his 12-week internship with the company, claiming he “didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there.” In April this year, Twitter then eliminated the platform’s search feature for unregistered users entirely.

Free Twitter account holders can still access publicly posted tweets and other information, though many of the features that enhance user experiences (such as editing tweets and user verification) are locked behind a Twitter Blue subscription, and more of the platform’s core features could soon follow. The company could probably use the cash injection from users paying for premium features — Twitter’s US advertising revenue between April and May this year plummeted by 59 percent compared to the previous year.


[User query: If you are not registered on Twitter, can you tell me if you can still go directly to the Variety article by clicking on the variety.com line in the embedded tweet right above this?]


Smells like pigsh*t, Muskrat!

Twitter owner Elon Musk made an abrupt announcement Saturday morning: the social media service has instituted a “temporary limit” on the amount of posts that users can read. Verified accounts that have paid for a Twitter Blue subscription can view 8000 posts per day, while unverified accounts — the vast majority of Twitter users — may only view 800 posts per day.

Newly registered unverified accounts get even less at 400 per day, though Musk did not specify how old an account must be to qualify for that tier…

Musk explains that the guardrails have been created “to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.” The announcement come a day after Twitter’s Friday action to block access to the website for anyone who isn’t signed in as a registered user.

“Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!” Musk wrote on Friday afternoon. He also claimed that “several hundred organizations” were scraping Twitter data more aggressively, impacting user experience…

Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, NBCU’s former top advertising sales exec, as Twitter’s new CEO in early June. Through her new role, Yaccarino oversees business operations with a goal of driving up advertising revenue. In addition to changing leadership, Musk laid off around 80% of Twitter’s employees since taking over the site. He has since shared that he would attempt to rehire some of those employees after the platform has faced technical issues, including the poor execution of a Twitter Spaces live audio event with Ron DeSantis, who used the occasion to announce his 2024 presidential campaign.

All the engines are spewing smoke and bits are falling off, but Elon totally meant for that to happen. Presumably Yaccarino was hired to take some of the flak — at least from the paying customers, and I don’t mean sad little blue-check suckups — while prying Musk’s ketamine-fueled fingers off the levers. (She did, for instance, ‘persuade’ him to start paying the most essential bills.) He was always going to be an outsized screaming toddler about the transition, but if I were Yaccarino, I’d be somewhat relieved that the parlous physical state of the platform has now been made clear across all global media.

    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      Christ, what an asshole!

      A back-of-the envelope calculation shows that Musk pissed away an amount of money equivalent to ~70 times the value of the endowment at my university.   He could have given each student here a free ride (all ~30,000 of them) for several years.  What a waste.

       

      We need to bring back the 70% tax brackets and the nut-kicking robots.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TheOtherHank

      I am not logged in to twitter on this browser. I clicked on the variety.com line and went to the article.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Yes, clicking on the “variety.com” link in the tweet (or the black graphic or the text below it that is a link) gets me to the story.  Clicking “@variety” above the black graphic takes me to the Twitter login popup.  (I have not Twitter account.)

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Krista (RedKitten That Was)

      And of course, this at a time when essential services — here anyway —  have grown to rely on Twitter as a real-time comms tool. 😬

      It’s hard to not think he broke the damn thing on purpose — the path off the cliff was certainly unerring.

      (Hi everybody- it’s been awhile!)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      User query: If you are not registered on Twitter, can you tell me if you can still go directly to the Variety article by clicking on the variety.com line in the embedded tweet right above this?]

      Yes, that worked.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      Josiah is totes fire and Matt Levine makes a GREAT point.

      And between the two, I’ll take Levine’s point: I’d suddenly have a net hour or two more of time per day if Twitter swirled down the drain.

      What’s that FDR quote*, again?  Something about “I know what we should (or must) do…now MAKE me do it?”  That would be awesome!  As in, ‘make me just delete Twitter off my phone already, and force me off to another site that takes a while to spark my interest/engagement’ (please!)

      *I don’t care if it’s a real quote from him or not, it rocks

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      In 2022, Musk hired noted iPhone hacker George Hotz to fix its search feature and get rid of the login prompt that prevents unregistered users from browsing the website. Hotz resigned less than halfway through his 12-week internship with the company, claiming he “didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there.”

      A guy noted for his ability to break into phones is hired to write infrastructure software for a large scale distributed system, despite not having demonstrated any ability or knowledge of same. It is a fiasco.

      Truly, Elon Musk’s Excellent Twitter Adventure is fractal in its egregious incompetence.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Krista (RedKitten That Was):

      And of course, this at a time when essential services — here anyway — have grown to rely on Twitter as a real-time comms tool. 😬 

      Exactly!  Twitter has become invaluable for real-time news updates of important (even life-threatening) events!  Even if it’s not from an official news agency’s account.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Art

      I was following the war in Ukraine, in large part, through Twitter without registering. There have been bumps. I figure Musk has a raging hard-on for Putin. He empathizes with and is jealous of authoritarians who run entire countries, particularly those who routinely murder their opposition without consequence. So it makes sense Musk would screw with sites in opposition to the Russian party line.

      This time it is all the feeds. I followed about six or eight sites on Twitter. Probable a couple hundred tweet views. Alas … no more. I am done with Twitter and anything to do with Musk. I’m starting to explore Reddit. More content, fewer controls.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      Meanwhile the Florida GOP is tweeting that “Florida just got more free!” b/c permit less concealed carry went into effect today.  Yayyyyy!  Good job, Florida GOP!!

      I can’t imagine the mind-set that says (whether in my head or out loud), “surely the way to be more free is to have more randos walking around carrying concealed firearms in public spaces!”  But then again, I don’t have voices in my head or a circle of friends with an average IQ of 35.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      Ages ago I opened a twitter account when for some reason or another— this was before Elon took it over— I couldn’t read the tweets I always look at on my usual morning route through (expanded) blogtopia.

      The other day, blocked out, I took a stab at guessing my old login and guessed right (helps to have one all-purpose secret code for all my login needs).

      One of the first things that popped up were a trio of suggestions of whom I might want to follow, topped by Mr. Musk himself. I rolled my eyes and snorted.

      I have noticed many more ads than ever before, usually it is the same ad over and over in a comment thread. Maybe Musk is printing them for free to make it look like things are fine.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Media orgs (ex: Variety quoted above) should stop categorizing Twitter users as “verified” and “unverified” since the only thing a blue check now verifies is that the account owner is willing to cough up $8 per month for Phony Stark.

      @dmsilev:

      Truly, Elon Musk’s Excellent Twitter Adventure is fractal in its egregious incompetence.

      Well said!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      piratedan

      @mrmoshpotato: part of the issue is with those that refuse to leave the sinking ship…. It would take a similar effort for these content creators to simply open up instances on other platforms or even just pick one (maybe two) and begin posting there.  Inform those that follow on birdchan that you’re leaving for more reliable shores and tell them how they can continue to enjoy your content.

      Will it involve work, yes… yes it will.  Do you want your brand/content to continue to only be accessed at the whim of someone who is clearly either narcissistic asshat or someone who wants to destroy social media/control it for their own reasons.  Not to mention his penchant for equating Fascism and Nazis with the “freedom of ideas in an open forum”.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Art:

      I figure Musk has a raging hard-on for Putin. He empathizes with and is jealous of authoritarians who run entire countries, particularly those who routinely murder their opposition without consequence. So it makes sense Musk would screw with sites in opposition to the Russian party line. 

      Very out of character for an apartheid, emerald mine, rich shit. /S

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SpaceUnit

      What a pud.  Good thing we’re not depending on this fruit loop for something vital like our space program.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anne Laurie

      @piratedan: Will it involve work, yes… yes it will. Do you want your brand/content to continue to only be accessed at the whim of someone who is clearly either narcissistic asshat or someone who wants to destroy social media/control it for their own reasons. Not to mention his penchant for equating Fascism and Nazis with the “freedom of ideas in an open forum”.

      Problem for me — and, I suspect, a lot of professional media + government services — is that none of the twitter-equivalents has an easy, functional embed function.  You can screenshot a comment from Mastadon or Bluesky or Post, and write your  own commentary around the screenshot, but that’s more complicated.

      Writing / supporting the embed code costs, I assume, more than the ‘volunteer’ services can manage.  If Jack Dorsey and his fellow investors *really* want Bluesky to be The New Improved Twitter (and, so far, it’s my personal fav), they should  be working to enable this ASAP!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Art:

      I figure Musk has a raging hard-on for Putin. He empathizes with and is jealous of authoritarians who run entire countries, particularly those who routinely murder their opposition without consequence. So it makes sense Musk would screw with sites in opposition to the Russian party line.

      Funny, that’s why I had to get off LiveJournal.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Shalimar

      Yaccarino was hired specifically to talk to potential advertisers and get their money, because Elon’s “threaten them and call them names” approach wasn’t working.  I doubt she is involved in any other aspect of the business.

      Reply

