Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

No Justins, No Peace

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / You Gotta Serve Somebody (Open Thread)

You Gotta Serve Somebody (Open Thread)

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

I didn’t name my dog Pete after Secretary Buttigieg. But if the canine Pete were more informed about domestic politics, I have a feeling he’d be proud to share a first name with Secretary Pete, who is so damn good at responding to Repub cruelty and associated media credulity.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” this weekend, Sec Pete addressed the bizarre, incel-themed, explicitly anti-Pride video* that the DeSantis campaign released to attack Trump. I believe Buttigieg’s response is a model for how to push back against this sort of rancid Repub garbage.

The whole video is about 8 minutes long, addresses several topics and is worth watching in full. I cued this clip to start at the bit about the DeSantis video. Sec Pete ethers Team DeSantis and pivots toward what’s really important inside two minutes, which includes a short clip of the infamous DeSantis video:

I don’t think doubling-down on LGBTQ hate will be a winning message for Repubs in general elections, but it’s a way for the flailing DeSantis campaign to attack Trump from the right. The gross GOP base’s enthusiasm for anti-LGBTQ messaging has prompted Orangmandias to embrace that aspect of the culture wars, maybe because he’s too dumb to recognize that it’s not broadly popular, I dunno.

The DeSantis attack vid also cut the “Chickens for Colonel Sanders” caucus to the core:

Tweet from gay Repub complaining about DeSantis campaign's homophobic video

It always was, you dumb-ass dingus. It always was.

Original cartoon depicting a chicken that loves KFC

Anyhoo, kudos to Sec Pete for focusing on what’s important, which I emphatically believe does not include extremely online Repubs’ rage hard-on about losing their dominant status in American culture. I also choose to believe a fuzzy Florida Frenchton is glad to share a name with Sec Pete.

A dog yawning

Open thread!

*You may be able to see the creepy DeSantis video in its entirety at the Advocate’s site here, but no guarantees because it’s a Twitter embed and therefore subject to the whims of a pasty oligarch who, for all we know, may be literally writing internal company memos in his own poop right now. Also, I can’t find the DeSantis video on YouTube, which is another platform owned by a frog-faced oligarch. Hmmm! Notice a pattern?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • BR
  • Cacti
  • Cameron
  • Jay C
  • JML
  • MattF
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      MattF

      Republicans are now, consistently, stuck with issues that are deeply unpopular with a majority of voters. Bottom of a fucking hole, and continuing to dig.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Moar You Know

      I saw that video and DeSantis is straight out gunning for the Hitler-adjacent voters.

      He can’t win a general election that way so I’m more than a bit curious as to what his actual game is here.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @The Moar You Know: I feel like everyone forgets that, to win anything, you have to get a majority (or at least a plurality). That’s so much harder to do when you actively drive people away.

      Aside from being morally reprehensible, it’s also just bad strategy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Yeah, I really love how Buttigieg approaches these sorts of responses, by basically saying “Pardon me, my good bitch, but what seems to be the fuck” but in a very kind and civil and TV-friendly way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cacti

      @The Moar You Know: Do you think that the far right would have any problem shoving gays, Latinos, or slutty sluts who have abortions into gas chambers? I don’t for even a moment.

      I used to wonder how someone like Hitler could have come to power, because the evil just seemed so obvious.

      I don’t wonder anymore.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay C

      @MattF:

      Hate to be the downer here, but if these issues are so unpopular (and, as far as the “general public” is concerned, they are), why do the Republicans seem to be able to consistently get enough votes to maintain their national status as the Second Party – i.e., the dependable stumbling block to stymie any and all attempts to institute any sort of progressive or beneficial policy.

      I realize we are all victims of our Federal system (and the persistence of backward cultural traits in all too much of the country), and a dysfunctional media, besides, but popularity of policy seems to be a virtual irrelevance these days.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      Concur on all counts, plus above comments.  As to LGBTQ-bashing, to me it feels a bit like a tired rerun.  Anti-trans is a new twist, mostly since most people really have no knowledge or experience of Trans people, and there are particular ways to demonize Trans people, but even there it kinda reeks of flop-sweat.  Like they’re running out of culture-war issues and they know it.  And as to LGBTQ folk generally, I think the tide’s against them, and they know that too.  Most straight normies I know are like, yeah whatever, actually my gay neighbors / co-workers are ok, and, ahem, I have a nephew who’s gay.

      It always bears mentioning, though, that it’s primary season, and the rule in primary season is run to the extremes, because primary voters skew extreme.  And DeSantis is just looking to keep his brand afloat in case the Big Orange Ship SFB goes under.  Lots of time ’til election season

      @Alison Rose: agree re Mayo Pete, plus (1) he is smart as a whip and deploys it very effectively — doesn’t surprise me he was a star as a consultant — and (2) he’s got that wholesome, how-can-you-hate-it Alfred E Neuman face.  The guy has a future.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Somebody in comments brought up DeSantis giving the green light (heh) to adding radioactive waste to concrete used for highway construction–which sounded really odd but now that I’ve found an article all I can say is “yikes!”

      Trump’s EPA had allowed it, Biden’s reversed it, but with this SCOTUS I suppose it’s “Fuck you, federal government” 24/7 now.

      Florida has passed a law allowing the use of phosphogypsum—a radioactive runoff from phosphorus fertilizer production containing uranium and thoranium—in the construction of new roads.
      The new law is the legacy of a Donald Trump–era decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow phosphogypsum in construction. President Joe Biden’s administration quickly reversed that change, citing the likelihood of trace metals getting absorbed by groundwater and radioactive toxins being dispersed in the air by wind and traffic.
      HB 1191—the law first passed by the Florida state legislature in February—adds phosphogyspum to a list of “recyclable materials” that can be used in construction. The list includes waste from coal production and old car tires.
      However, the bill won’t take effect until Florida’s Department of Transportation (DOT) conducts a study on the effects of using the substance in public roads. The state DOT has until April 1, 2024, to complete the study.
      If the plan goes ahead, the phosphogypsum waste used in construction will likely be sourced from Florida’s hundreds of stand-alone stacks—some of them hundreds of acres wide and hundreds of feet tall—containing runoff from phosphorus fertilizer production.
      The stacks, which house roughly 1 billion tons (907 million metric tonnes) of radioactive waste, sit along the state’s coast, due to fertilizer production’s need for proximity to large quantities of water.
      This caused problems two years ago, when excessive rainfall caused one stack to collapse into the Piney Point reservoir. The reservoir then flooded into the ocean, causing a red tide that killed about 1,600 tons of marine life and forced evacuations in nearby towns.
      During Florida’s hurricane season last fall, environmental experts warned that the lack of adequate protections and structures surrounding the phosphogypsum stacks could make disasters like Piney Point more common, especially as hurricane season grows gets worse.
      “The half-life of a phosphogypsum stack’s radioactive decay is 1,600 years, so this is going to be a problem for me, my kids, and their kids,” Jaclyn Lopez, an environmental law professor at Stetson University in Florida, told Bloomberg News. “With the increasing hurricane strength and frequency, it’s a real big concern for Tampa Bay.”

      Three things come to mind: rainfall runoff will accumulate and transport some fraction of radionuclide contamination. I understand it rains in Florida–where does street and highway runoff end up today? What is left behind when puddles dry?

      Concrete isn’t forever and slowly grinds off from traffic, creating dust. Where does this dust end up?

      Concrete roads all eventually fail and require replacement. What happens to the radioactive debris from the old surface?

      Surely, no rich people will live next to Radiation Road but what of the people who have no say in where this stuff is used, as it’s poured just past their front yards?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @Jay C:

      Hate to be the downer here, but if these issues are so unpopular (and, as far as the “general public” is concerned, they are), why do the Republicans seem to be able to consistently get enough votes to maintain their national status as the Second Party – i.e., the dependable stumbling block to stymie any and all attempts to institute any sort of progressive or beneficial policy. 

      There are a lot of people who don’t love culture war shit but loathe Democrats.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anoniminous

      Realistically DeSantis has already lost. There’s not enough votes in enough states to the right of Trump to get the nomination and by ‘Going There’ he has blown the Not-Trump GOP vote.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      BR

      I’ve been thinking about how to talk about supreme court corruption to apolitical folks.

      Let’s say you have a small business. You run into laws, regulations, whatever that you don’t like and some you do like. Maybe some are better for your competition and some that are better for you. What if your competition could sue you, slip the judge a $500, and win the case against you. Or get a rule or law thrown out that your business depends on. We’d never stand for that kind of corruption. But if you’re rich enough you can buy the highest court and get laws that affect millions of dollars to go your way.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MattF

      @Suzanne: Hating Democrats is foreign to me and leaves me feeling disoriented. My dad thought Stevenson would beat Eisenhower because everyone he knew was voting for Stevenson.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jay C: My theory is the structural disadvantages you cite degrade the connection between votes and outcomes, which in turn degrades the level of civic engagement by (falsely) making it seem pointless. That said, overreach (in the form of draconian policies and batshit lunacy) can break this dysfunctional cycle, and I’m hoping we’re at that point with the modern GOP.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JML

      @Jay C: some of it is about concentration of votes, some of it is about Democrats not voting as consistently as the GOP does. (younger voters don’t turn out as well in non-presidential years, don’t turn out as well in municipal elections either) This is also where gerrymandering has helped them enormously to retain power: they don’t care about losing big city votes in Chicago, so long as they can slice up enough districts in southern illinois to get an extra rep through.

      and they retain power through the Senate, which gives a lot more power to states with big landmasses and few voters, which are predominantly older, whiter, and have been suckered on economics by the GOP. (ND, SD, NE, KS, WY, ID, MT…)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      I don’t know who this leatherwood twit is, but good lord is he ignorant. The Log Closet Cabin Republicans have basically been ejected from the GOP – it happened several years ago, but he’s just now noticing?

      F**king over-entitled, able-to-exist-openly-because-liberals-organized and drag-queens-kicked-cop’s-butts jerk.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @Jay C@Suzanne:  there’s a good deal of daylight between “not broadly popular” and so “unpopular” as to make a party completely negligible.  I don’t think the bigotry is majority-popular by any stretch, but there’s at least 1/4 to 1/3 of the population who are either perfectly comfortable with it or actively enthusiastic about it.  And when you combine that with (1) a general anti-government, low-tax image, which appeals to a lot of people who are agnostic on most cultural issues, and (2) the relentless propaganda of the right-wing media system, which a lot of people just kinda get swallowed up by, you have a very viable national party indeed.  (And that’s leaving aside the state-level differences.)

      My current hope is that the fundamental fissure in the party, between the plutocrat/Country-Club wing and the ethnographic-religio-nationalist wing (not that there’s not overlap) is becoming wider and deeper, because the Amero-Nazis have the bit between their teeth and a cult leader to swear allegiance to, and it’s gonna really hamper the effectiveness of the Republicans in the long run.  Indeed, it’s already happening, notably in the House (which they barely won btw), but also in places like the DeSantis-Disney feud.  They’re not gonna crack up completely, but they’re doing a lot of getting in their own way, and that does Democrats nothing but good.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Anoniminous: ​
      Think he knows the arithmetic but is playing the short game in case Trump is convicted of something or drops dead, and the long game presenting himself as the presumptive frontrunner in 2028. i.e., establishing the brand.

      Now, it’s a little like branding dogshit “Ron’s Finest” but his party seems very fond of the stuff.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Moar You Know

      Realistically DeSantis has already lost. There’s not enough votes in enough states to the right of Trump to get the nomination and by ‘Going There’ he has blown the Not-Trump GOP vote.

      @Anoniminous: I have said from the get-go that he will not be president and this is why.

      I thought he actually wanted the job but that ad – which screams “sadistic personality disorder” (no longer a DSM diagnosis) – just is a discharge of id that I think would make anyone squirm a little on the inside save for the types who share his dysfunction.  I’m just grateful that there’s not that many of those kind of fucked up people out there.  Not a majority, anyway.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cameron

      @MattF: Wasn’t it Stevenson who responded to the person who told him all the intelligent people were voting for him by saying, “Thank you, ma’am, but I need a majority?”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      @SuzanneThere are a lot of people who don’t love culture war shit but loathe Democrats.

      They say they don’t love culture war, and may even think they don’t love culture war, but t​hey loathe Democrats​ mostly because Democrats give stuff using their tax money to Those People. Racism, to me, is still culture war.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RaflW

      @MattF: & @The Moar You Know:
      The game here is an authoritarian takeover. They know they can’t win a national general election. Maybe they can sometimes squeak one because of our retrograde Electoral College makeup, but they can’t win on issues with any consistency, since Republican’s “issues” are billionaire-coddling, god-bothering, and huge military budgets. And that’s it.

      So the end-game is the destruction of democratic pathways to power. Will it work? We don’t know yet. But the risk is frankly quite high, and we liberals should not rely on the unpopularity of GOP policies to save us in ’24 or beyond.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.