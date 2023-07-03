Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bluesky, Explained

In social media land, new entrant Bluesky has been having a bit of a moment lately. When Musk declared ‘cis’ a slur, the site grew by 10%; when Musk decided to shut down Twitter over the weekend, it grew another 20%. Their corporate comms are extremely bad, so there have been a lot of weird takes about it floating around, and I thought now would be a good time to write up a little explainer. I’ve been pretty active on there for some months now, and involved with the developer community, so I feel reasonably well-qualified to write this. (I’d really like Bluesky to succeed, so I’m a bit biased.)

This post is long. If you need a quick read, or to read about some rumors you may have heard, I’d recommend the sections “Who owns Bluesky?” and everything else starting at “How does moderation work?”

And–open thread, I suppose (what thread isn’t?), looks like we need one.

So, without further ado:

What is Bluesky?

On its face, Bluesky is an invite-only clone of early Twitter. You can write posts, share and quote them, reply to them, and include images. There is no support for direct messages, videos/gifs, or hashtags. It is popular because it is very similar to Twitter, is not run by Elon Musk, and consists largely of refugees from Twitter, especially trans folks, who make up a large portion of the active userbase. And as an open-source community, it is of course chock full of furries. It’s not a great place for news, yet; just people having fun, for the most part. Even Jake Tapper mostly shitposts. Neil Gaiman is the most popular celebrity present.

Cool features include:

  • Custom algorithms
  • Free and open API
  • Granular content policies
  • Composable moderation
  • Self-verification–your username can be a domain name or subdomain that you own
    • For example, Ron Wyden’s handle is @wyden.senate.gov
  • Easy account migration (upcoming)

Under the hood, Bluesky is the proof of concept for a decentralized social network built on top of a new protocol the team has developed, called ATProto. Bluesky will eventually become part of a federated social network; right now federation is only available in the developer sandbox, where it’s going pretty well. I wrote about Mastodon, another federated network, in some detail here; the broad strokes are similar enough:

Mastodon is a federated social network made up of thousands of separate, interoperable instances. Basically, anybody can create an instance, and then they all talk to each other[…] Imagine Reddit, with its thousands of Subreddits, each with its own rules and moderators–except there is no central organization tying them all together. The instances all voluntarily communicate to create a network-of-networks known as the Fediverse. By default, you can follow and interact with anybody on any instance.

Mastodon is backed by the ActivityPub protocol; ATProto has some fundamentally different goals that make it interesting to me.

Why is Bluesky?

“The company itself is a future adversary”–this is part of their vision statement. I shouldn’t need to point any further than Musk-run Twitter to explain why that’s good. Their goal is more or less a decentralized version of Twitter that, to the median user, will be no more complicated to use than Twitter.

One of my favorite features is custom algorithms. Everybody hates corporate algorithms, and for good reason–they’re designed to addict you, often by encouraging open combat with other users. They’re also the only game in town; you generally only get one algorithmic feed per social network. Bluesky, as a free and open social network with a “big world” mentality (more on this below), lets you build your own algorithm, and lets them live natively in the app. There are hundreds on offer. People have made one for each cluster on the social graph (popular ones include “trans and queer shitposters”, “Japanese language cluster”, “Blacksky”). The most popular one is for science, and consists of posts from pre-approved science communicators which include the 🧪 emoji. There’s a good one that consists of posts an AI has determined to include pictures of cats, and one that shows you the first post of every new user so you can help greet them.

In general, ATProto has been designed (and is being designed–they’re building the plane while it’s flying) to resist censorship and “enshittification”. In addition to things like custom algorithms, this also means making it easy to move your account somewhere else if you don’t like the way your instance is being run. The integrity of your social graph–posts, followers, blocks, the people you follow–is ensured cryptographically, so moving it is as simple as handing somebody else the key. (This has led people to believe that there are blockchains involved, but there are not. They just share an underlying data structure.)

Compare to Mastodon, where switching your account over requires the consent of your current host, who is the source of truth for your social graph; on Mastodon you also cannot migrate your posts. More on these differences below.

Who owns Bluesky?

Bluesky, PBLLC is a Public Benefit Limited Liability Corporation that was founded in 2021. It has nine employees. The CEO is named Jay Graber; she is relatively young, and a veteran of the Distributed Web world, aka some of the non-scammy parts of “Web3”, if you remember that. The lead developer is named Paul Frazee. He is my age, also a DiWeb veteran, and a longtime advocate for free and open source software. The other employees I don’t know as much about, but I believe they’re split between PR, back-office, and protocol engineering. There is also a 24/7 moderation team.

The project that would become Bluesky began as an independent team at Twitter, where Jack Dorsey wanted to create or tailor a free and open source protocol that Twitter could use in the future as part of a push towards decentralization. As such, he sits on the board, as one of three members, but that is the extent of his involvement. The exact share ownership breakdown is unknown, but his is not a majority. (It is also not the only decentralized social network he’s been involved with; he’s more prominently backing the cryptocurrency-community-heavy Nostr, because he is kind of a moron.)

What is ATProto?

A way of communicating between instances. When anybody does anything, it is stored and broadcast as an event, which paired instances can listen to. Using Merkle trees for this theoretically makes it easy to ensure integrity and process messages as patch updates. The protocol spec also calls for external services that are dedicated to indexing and search (which can also be selected by the user, like custom algorithms). This is the “big world” mentality I mentioned, compared to Mastodon’s “small world” mentality, where there is no search engine for the Fediverse, significant friction to finding users outside your own instance, and significant pain points upon account migration. Mastodon is good at being Mastodon, but it is bad at being a federated Twitter, which is why everybody bounced off it in October/November when they attempted to migrate en masse.

One major downside of ATProto as currently designed is that almost everything is public. Everything you post, all the images, even which accounts you’ve blocked. (They’re accepting comments from devs with ideas for fixing the block part.) This information can be private in Mastodon, though administrators of instances that federate with your account do have access to it all.

How does moderation work?

Right now, bsky.social is a single instance, with pretty standard social media moderation policies. Don’t threaten to beat Matt Yglesias to death with a hammer, or torture the children of members of the Supreme Court; don’t use slurs; don’t spam; you get the idea. The response time is pretty good for a small company with 200,000 users–problematic accounts are usually taken down within forty-eight hours, though posting lurid assassination fantasies will get you nuked within the hour.

Users can create mute lists, which other users can subscribe to, which are also useful.

Adult content and violent imagery are recognized by AI and labeled as such. You can choose to show, warn, or hide this content, along with things like violence, impersonation, and ‘hate groups’.

Wait–hate groups aren’t banned?

Of course they are. Which brings us to community labeling. Federated ATProto will support third-party labeling services that you can subscribe to. There will always be discontent about what constitutes e.g. ‘sexually suggestive’ or ‘violent’ speech; if you don’t like how posts are being labeled, you can switch to (or supplement with) a different labeler.

As the largest instance, bsky.social will have significant coercive power here, but it will not be the centralized voice of god.

I heard Bluesky is anti-black and anti-sex worker.

Okay, so the sex worker thing is for sure a tempest in a teapot. Apple made the app hide all NSFW content by default. You can only change this setting on the website. Apple made Reddit do the same thing, this is just an Apple issue. As for whether a thirst trap with erect nipples poking through constitutes ‘sexually suggestive’–I weighed in on this issue (it does!) and got blocked by about fifty people who are trying to advertise their OnlyFans. Nothing of value was lost.

Anti-blackness… I’m hesitant to weigh in on this, but I think it’s being reported very badly. This TechCrunch article can give you some background, but not very well, in my opinion. There have been a couple of blow-ups that more or less ended up pitting the trans community against the black community there. Like most forum drama, it all centered around a small number of users and posts, then blew up into an out-of-control hurricane of recriminations.

Somebody even made a list of users whose block lists are more than 10% black, to call them out. Considering that a lot of this drama revolves around an old Twitter beef between a few trans people, that list ended up mostly being trans people trying to hide from who they see as their old abusers. Ultimately the creator took the list down. My favorite part of that saga is that the creator originally set it at 9%, but this ended up including an account they liked, so rather than reconsider the whole idea they just upped it to 10%.

The fact remains that the app is significantly better-moderated than Twitter ever was.

I heard it’s based on a blockchain.

No! See “Why is Bluesky?” above.

I heard Jack Dorsey owns it.

No! See “Who owns Bluesky?” above.

I heard artists who post their work there are granting Bluesky ownership or something.

Nope. They originally used an off-the-shelf Terms Of Service that had some muddled wording on this point, though it was no worse than any other social network. It has been updated to be clearer. (Basically, they can use a screenshot of you sharing your work in promotional materials–same as everywhere else.)

I heard that they’re unfair about invite codes.

100% true. Every user is supposed to get one invite code every two weeks, but this doesn’t happen for a lot of them. Other users can get big piles of invite codes for targeted community building–for example, a couple of prominent black Twitter users were given hundreds. Something similar happened with the digital artist community. I got a dozen or so to help build the author community. Communication around this is very bad! They obviously do not have a plan here.

There are many more rumors!

I’m happy to answer any questions you might have in the comments, to the best of my ability.

Promoted from the comments: I heard images you post on Bluesky go straight into generative AI training!

This is not true. Here’s a response somebody got from the team:

Hi Marco, We currently use Hive’s existing models to generate labels for images — so this is the tool that helps us identify NSFW images, so we can apply the proper labels to them. Hive does not use Bluesky account content to fine-tune/train their models. That said, Bluesky is a public social network and AI companies might be scraping data from the internet! We actually just revised our Terms of Service to have less legalese in response to conversations with artists a few weeks ago to clarify that we do not own their content. That updated version of the TOS was published last week and you can find it here: [I link this in the post]. We’re always striving to make the dense technical, legal, etc. info easier to parse. From the Twitter thread that was going around though, it seems like there is some confusion in part with Hive’s terms — Hive’s terms state that they can train on “Demo” content freely, which is what users may submit for no cost to their demo pages. “Customer Content” is a different category altogether and they do not train on that data without explicit permission from the customer, and Bluesky did not grant that permission to them. Thank you.

    53 Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Don’t threaten to beat Matt Yglesias to death with a hammer

      What else am I supposed to use social media for?

      Thanks for this explainer. I signed up for the waitlist but no idea how long said “wait” will be.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Bill Arnold

      Is it possible to create anonymous accounts?
      (I mean hardcore, e.g. burner phone and Tor (or Tor plus additional proxies). Probably no 2FA.)
      Which is to say, will it fully support dissidents?

      Also, is there decent support for links (including previews)?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I was five minutes ago years old when I realised “Bluesky” is almost surely meant to rhyme with “you fly” or “grew high.” In my head, I’ve been rhyming it with “brewski.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nonrev

      The only thing keeping me on twitter is some of the news and analysis.  BlueSky should attract these folks.  Frankly none of the other social media entrants have mass.  Can’t wait to leave Twitter & Musk

       

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      This post is long.

      Sorry, I’m going to have to ask you to reformat this as whatever the equivalent of a Twitter thread would be.

      In all seriousness, thank you for the in-depth description. You mentioned the almost-all-public nature of messages etc.; will that preclude adding things like direct messages and other (semi) private communications?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Another question, directly related to The Twitter Mess: screen names and impersonation thereof. Beyond the self-verification feature you mentioned, is there support for anything like pre-Musk-Twitter’s verified-user status? Or can I register an account in the name of Donald Trump and post a long series of messages tearfully confessing all of his crimes?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      So… right now there’s just the one instance? I like the idea of federated instances, but the Mastodon experience with users who are not open source enthusiasts makes me skeptical. What’s the concrete advantage with federation, compared with, say, pre-Musk Twitter?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      Thanks for doing this post! I’m assuming Bluesky will eventually allow users to post video? Still seems to be photos only for now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cathie from Canada

      What pisses me off about Bluesky is that it won’t allow me to join.  I’m just a nobody — and no important person is ever going to send me an invite. There are millions like me. Nobody cares what we think, but here is my take:

      The whole point of Twitter was that little communities could spring up whenever they needed to — knitting twitter, horse twitter, downtown restaurants twitter, disaster twitter. People could stay on twitter for a while, then go quiet, then get back to it, whatever. Twitter became whatever people needed it to be.

      Bluesky won’t be of service to anyone until it allows people to join it without restriction, then moderates their posts if they turn out to be assholes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      How is Bluesky PBLLC funded? Donations, ad sales, VC capital, other? Once the distributed nature of the system kicks in, what is envisioned for supporting the instances? If this is going to work long term, at similar scale to Twitter, that’s an important thing to know about since the infrastructure, be it centralized in one instance or distributed across a range of providers, will be substantial and hence expensive.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      This really is a full service blog. Thank you.

      This post is long.

      Tony Jay farts in your general direction.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Onkel Fritze

      Any way to read stuff just with your browser, without being logged in? Doesn’t seem to be the case.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      twbrandt

      Thanks for this. There is a bunch of anti-bluesky sentiment on masto atm because Jack apparently endorsed RFK Jr, but I’m not sure if that’s a good reason to avoid bluesky.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @MattF: What’s being monetized?

      With media (social or otherwise) it’s always the readers, in some way. So a more interesting question, to me, is how.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cathie from Canada: I think the invitation-only thing is just for beta mode to keep growth manageable and that it will eventually be open to anyone. I agree it wouldn’t be a plausible Twitter replacement if it were to remain a closed system.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for posting this.

      You kinda addressed this, but I’m not sure if your comment covers the AI issue.

      (Repost from downstairs:)

      Fluffy Developer Fox
      @[email protected]

      To anyone thinking about joining BlueSky, especially artists: everything you post is used to train generative AI models.

      BlueSky uses AI to label content for moderation, and to do that they use a company called https://thehive.ai. If you look through their privacy policy, you will see that they use all content sent to them to train models for all their services, which include generative AI for both text and images.

      It’s a built in “feature” and cannot be turned off.

      #ai #bluesky

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bill Arnold

      @Another Scott:
      Also from downstairs:
      Twitter embed so everyone can see the text:

      Right, this exploded more than I intended.Some points:- There is no guarantee this is happening, but policy implies it- BlueSky developers have since responded to deny that it happenstldr: I was using hyperbole to catch your attention, it’s possible, but we don’t know— Oric | 💙💛 (@Oric_Y) July 3, 2023

      There’s basically no way to prevent people from using information gathered from crawling the web, including a specific site, in whatever ways they chose. If there are obvious copyright violations, they can be pursued. A site policy saying otherwise would sooth some people but it would almost entirely lack enforce-ability.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @Bill Arnold: Good points all around – if you post it, you should expect that it might be on the front page of FTFNYT some day.

      This is why everyone should simultaneously create NFTs* for everything they post.  //

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      * – are NFTs still a thing??

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ken

      @Bill Arnold: As a programmer, I am the first to admit that as a group we sometimes appear to have a vocabulary of about ten words. Some of these, in no particular order, are object, function, class, instance, utility, parameter, . . .  um . . .

      As a group, we sometimes appear to have a vocabulary of about six words…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eolirin

      Business model is the biggest question here to me. I’m not sure how this stuff gets funded long term. While you can do crowd sourcing for some of the instance stuff, I’m not sure if you can manage Twitter like scale through crowdfunding.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gin & Tonic

      Thank you for taking the time to write this. I got an invite code from Anne Laurie the other day, and after a long delay it worked, but I haven’t started using it yet because I’ve had other issues. Understanding it will be helpful once I’m ready to get in and start it up.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Major Major Major Major

      @dmsilev: No, only self-verification. The idea is to not have a centralized authority there.

      @MattF:

      So… right now there’s just the one instance? I like the idea of federated instances, but the Mastodon experience with users who are not open source enthusiasts makes me skeptical. What’s the concrete advantage with federation, compared with, say, pre-Musk Twitter?

      Federation is about not having a centralized authority, so that if Elon Musk buys Bluesky, you can just move to an instance that he didn’t buy. One core idea of Bluesky is to make it so that users for the most part don’t notice the federation, unless they really want to, or (as in that example) may need to.

      @Betty Cracker:

      Thanks for doing this post! I’m assuming Bluesky will eventually allow users to post video? Still seems to be photos only for now.

      Eventually, but not for a while. It’s much more difficult to manage Trust & Safety with video uploads, plus the associated hosting overhead can be a nightmare.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Eduardo

      I am using Twitter basically for following the news (started with the data guys for the 2000 elections, COVID scientists, renewable energy people, Ukraine knowledgeable people).  It is really useful and unfortunately addictive if used this way.

      Do you foresee a critical mass of these people will at least co-post in BlueSky?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Cathie from Canada:

      What pisses me off about Bluesky is that it won’t allow me to join. I’m just a nobody — and no important person is ever going to send me an invite. There are millions like me.

      I believe they send five to ten thousand invites out to the waitlist every day.

      Bluesky won’t be of service to anyone until it allows people to join it without restriction, then moderates their posts if they turn out to be assholes.

      They have good moderation. One of the reasons they have good moderation with such a small team is because it’s invite-only. It will probably federate before it does open sign-ups, so you’d be able to make an account at a satellite instance for knitters or what-have-you.

      @dmsilev: Monetization is a big open question, for sure. Right now they’re either still on their Twitter seed fund or have additional investors that aren’t showing up on Crunchbase.

      @Onkel Fritze: Yes and no. With the free and open API, there are many ways you could access posts (for example, here is a firehose of all posts), but the app UI itself is only accessible with a login.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bjacques

      Thanks for this. I’ll stop hanging Jack Dorsey around Bluesky’s neck. As long as he doesn’t have a controlling interest it’s all good.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Another Scott: Here’s a response from the team somebody got on that question:

      Hi Marco, We currently use Hive’s existing models to generate labels for images — so this is the tool that helps us identify NSFW images, so we can apply the proper labels to them. Hive does not use Bluesky account content to fine-tune/train their models. That said, Bluesky is a public social network and AI companies might be scraping data from the internet! We actually just revised our Terms of Service to have less legalese in response to conversations with artists a few weeks ago to clarify that we do not own their content. That updated version of the TOS was published last week and you can find it here: [I link this in the post]. We’re always striving to make the dense technical, legal, etc. info easier to parse. From the Twitter thread that was going around though, it seems like there is some confusion in part with Hive’s terms — Hive’s terms state that they can train on “Demo” content freely, which is what users may submit for no cost to their demo pages. “Customer Content” is a different category altogether and they do not train on that data without explicit permission from the customer, and Bluesky did not grant that permission to them. Thank you.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      tobie

      I’m not sure I want to go back to something like Twitter. I feel like Twitter made me a mean person.

      Teri Kanefield mentioned in a thread discussing BlueSky on Mastodon that as long as BlueSky is in the testing phase, it’s dependent on Twitter, and if Twitter implodes BlueSky will also be vulnerable. I don’t know how true this is.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Eduardo:

      I am using Twitter basically for following the news (started with the data guys for the 2000 elections, COVID scientists, renewable energy people, Ukraine knowledgeable people). It is really useful and unfortunately addictive if used this way.

      Do you foresee a critical mass of these people will at least co-post in BlueSky?

      The user base isn’t big enough (and the app isn’t open enough) to support following the news right now. While the Science feed is the most popular one, it’s largely biologists. I do follow an account that does word clouds of anomalously-popular words in posts, which is how I found out about the headlines for Trump’s indictment, supreme court rulings, the submersible… but it’s not a place for news yet. As I said, even Jake Tapper mostly shitposts.

      @Steeplejack: late 30s

      @Baud:

      So in the end, is this just Mastodon with better better, or more sophisticated, protocols?

      The goal is for it to have a very similar user experience to Twitter, and the protocol is designed around that, with the “big world” view. No matter where you’re using it, you’ll be looking into the whole ATProto universe. Mastodon is based on a publisher-subscription model of handshakes between individual instances and users, so it has a small-world feel. They’re hoping to sidestep all that.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      BR

      @Eduardo: ​
      FWIW, I am using Mastodon for most of the uses you list. Mostly I’ve found you just need to follow everyone you can find there because there’s no algorithm sending you things to read, but once you follow a bunch of folks all of what I’m looking to read and more is there.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Major Major Major Major

      @tobie:

      Teri Kanefield mentioned in a thread discussing BlueSky on Mastodon that as long as BlueSky is in the testing phase, it’s dependent on Twitter, and if Twitter implodes BlueSky will also be vulnerable. I don’t know how true this is.

      They’re completely separate companies, so I’m not sure why this would affect them. While Bluesky did have some troubles during this weekend’s twitter shutdown, that was because everybody was flocking to Bluesky, and it took them a hot minute to scale up.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      BR

      @Baud: ​
      I’d say different protocols, not better or worse. There are some fundamental issues with BlueSky’s protocols, just as there are with ActivityPub. To oversimplify, BlueSky is “web3 native” and ActivityPub is “web native”. BlueSky uses identity mechanisms that were developed for blockchain-based systems, DIDs, and that has long been known to entail certain tradeoffs. Mastodon is more like email: each server has its users and policies but anyone who uses email on any server can talk so email is one global system.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Adam L Silverman

      Quick question, is there a way to see what’s being posted without an account? Like was possible with Twitter until early last Friday morning?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Adam L Silverman

      Just a quick note. I’ve got some stuff to do this evening, so the update post will be coming in closer to 10 or 10:30 EDT.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Quick question, is there a way to see what’s being posted without an account? Like was possible with Twitter until early last Friday morning?

      You have to use third-party tools. Firesky lets you view (and filter, top right) the firehose of messages as they come in, for example. But there’s nothing like pre-Friday Twitter browsing available at the moment, which is not to say somebody couldn’t build it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      BR

      The quiet win from behind in the post-twitter race might end up being Calckey. When I look at it I don’t get it because I guess I’m too old — it was started by some LGBT college students here in CA. It seems to be taking off among the kids who are looking for the new thing.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Major Major Major Major

      @BR: calckey is ActivityPub, so part of the Fediverse (which is mostly mastodon). Seems like an improvement over mastodon but still fundamentally a small-world service. My first experience with it was seeing a lengthy thread about how Bluesky is founded by and full of nazis, lol, so make of that what you will.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      BR

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Yeah, though I don’t quite get your meaning about “small world service”. (I don’t think there’s anything inherent in ActivityPub, or AT for that matter, that is going to really affect scaling in any significant way. For all the arguments I’ve seen on both sides, and having built lots of systems of this sort over the years, neither seems hard to scale.)

      Reply

