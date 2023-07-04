Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Forward Planning 'Our' 250th Anniversary

Forward Planning for the Marketing Dreamers - STOCKPILE
Not that hot around here (we just got a short-lived deluge, but Boston’s big fireworks show is still on, not that we had any intention of attending the Esplanade show). But sympathy for those who are in the hellzones… and if you’ll be outside this evening, don’t forget the bug spray!

Before the U.S. reaches its semiquincentennial — try saying that out loud — it will have to survive the 2024 presidential election, which is shaping up to be as divisive as its prior two contests.

Times also were fraught in the run-up to the country’s 1976 bicentennial celebration, which came two years after Richard Nixon resigned his presidency over the Watergate scandal and convulsions over the end of the Vietnam War. It followed a decade that saw the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

But Rosie Rios, the former U.S. treasurer who heads America250, has fond memories of that celebration as an 11-year-old in Northern California. She watched old-fashioned sailing ships gather in Boston and New York harbors on her family’s black-and-white television, and she visited the national Freedom Train exhibit when it stopped in Oakland. And, of course, she remembers the fireworks…

The July 4 event will be the formal kickoff for planning for the celebrations. America250, a nonpartisan organization created by Congress in 2016 to mark the anniversary, will oversee that process. It has already enlisted the neighborhood app Nextdoor and the YWCA as partners.

“We certainly have ideas,” Rios said, “but we’d like to hear ideas from students. We’d love to hear ideas from all parts of the country.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    93Comments

    1. 1.

      JPL

      I do hope that Rios knows that if trump wins, she’ll be fired cuz only he can throw the best parties.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      Everyone who was an adult for the Bicentennial seems to remember it as an absurd, disappointing washout of a celebration. I remember it as a big deal and tremendously exciting. Maybe I was the real target audience.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jay

      What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade and solemnity, are, to Him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of the United States, at this very hour.

      Sorry about the ad

      James Earl Jones,

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZDcB1NhMfo&t=3s

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: I have super-vague memories of the Constitution bicentennial in 1989. I remember some little girl singing “This Is My Country”, which I had never heard before or since, and the camera panning over to that fucken douchebag Reagan standing there with a bullshit proud grin on his face. Fuck that guy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      I personally like NPR, especially my local stations.  Many of the jackals sneer at it, so the NPR defending the Declaration of Independence won’t have much resonance.

      Rush Hour NPR ( Morning Edition and All Things Considered ) often sucks, but throughout the day and especially late at night it is often excellent. Also kind of sucks often on the weekend.

      They rely on local support to local stations, often in suburban and rural areas. I think they are pretty good at balancing the requirements of very diverse local audiences. They are pretty good at actually giving news to Godforsaken  god-bothering areas where the only other news is Sinclair.

      Irks me when I hear their rush hour broadcasts, but they are a whole lot better than the alternatives available. Bless them for trying.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mvr

      Geeze. I remember the Bicentennial.  A lot of hoopla and also organizing around getting the country to live up to some of its ideals.  So I guess that means I’m old.

      It was also the first election I voted in.  For Carter for prez. IIRC I voted Communist for Illinois governor as a protest vote since the D was corrupt (or so I thought at the time and as he was a Cook County Democrat during the Daily era, it was a reasonable view to have) and the R was a Republican.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      Lemonade Stands Legalized

      Kids in Georgia will be able to legally sell pre-packaged goods, lemonade, and other thirst-quenching beverages just in time for the Fourth of July. Senate Bill 55, better known as the Lemonade Stand Act, eliminates health permit and licensing requirements for anyone 18 or under who sells refreshments on private property. Children also don’t have to worry about taxes unless they earn $5,000 in a calendar year.

      The bipartisan measure’s sponsor Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, has called it a way to remove the hassle of bureaucracy while encouraging entrepreneurial spirit in young people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      raven

      In 1971 a group of Americans angry over the state of the nation and the perceived betrayal of the values of the American Revolution formed the People’s Bicentennial Commission. Over the next few years they engaged in rowdy protests, including burning the president in effigy and disrupting official commemorations of the Boston Tea Party and Battle of Concord. They claimed the legacy of the patriots of 1776, and used TEA as an acronym for their feelings about tax policy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      laura

      Sweet Disco Cardinal Woolsey!- between the eclipse and the election I hadn’t given half a thought to the 2fiddy. I suppose there might be a meal, some beverages, and a small fraction of the doobies that were rolled and smoked for the bicentennial back when I was young and the optimism had yet to be bludgeoned out of me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      @Matt McIrvin:  I don’t remember much of the Bicentennial.   moved from the Midwest to Seattle.  Shelley’s Leg the first gay disco had opened and it was a huge hit in danger of being overwhelmed with straight people.  LGBTQ people were getting organized and getting heard so those changes were very exciting.  I was too distracted to notice a stuffy, old fashioned celebration.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      I got depressed today by the story in the NYT about how the U. of Chicago refused to defend a professor against a right-wing troll who’s one of their undergraduates. Disgusting.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      kindness

      I was 19 during the bicentennial.  Lived in the suburbs just north of NYC on the Hudson river.  Even at the very jaded age of 19 in the very jaded era of 1976, everyone around me, adults and kids was loving the bicentennial.  I especially liked the old sailing ships in NY harbor.  Good times.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      Odd. I’ve put up a reply to the first comment (twice) and both times I got sent to the top of the post, and the comment didn’t post. Oh well.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dan B: I lived in metro DC and there were all sorts of improvements to the city intended to coincide roughly with the Bicentennial– the new subway system, the National Air and Space Museum. All that made a big impression on me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      randy khan

      I was working on the 4th of July in 1976, but it actually was kind of cool.  New York City had events scattered all around town, and through a series of strange events, I ended up as the teenager doing the sound for one of them (a job that essentially consisted of turning a single mic on and off as required, as actual professionals did the setup), which was readings of the Declaration of Independence in front of City Hall in Manhattan by various celebrities.  They mostly were people I had heard of – a mix of various kinds of famous people, but the only one I remember was Dick Gregory, who was doing some kind of run across the country, and ended it there.  (The internets tell me it was to raise awareness of world hunger.)  We finished in early evening and all of us were driven home to New Jersey.  I think I may have caught a glimpse of the fireworks, but honestly don’t know if that’s a real memory or a memory of another year.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      … also, as a young space geek I was following the Viking missions to Mars closely, and Viking 1 was originally intended to land on Mars on July 4. Some difficulties with the planned landing site caused that to be delayed to July 20, the Apollo 11 anniversary. But it was all tied up with Bicentennial stuff to me.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Major Major Major Major

      I’m excited for the 250th (and Colorado’s 150th), I like being patriotic and stuff, can recognize our faults along with the good stuff and work on doing better. I like living here even if it puts me in the minority of the very-online left…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      Your annual reminder that the people who blame liberals for “cancel culture” once tried to cancel NPR for tweeting excerpts from the Declaration of Independence on Independence Day.

      Yup.  The dumbass slapdicks.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @Suzanne: Warren Burger resigned as Chief Justice in 1986 to head the Constitutional Bicentennial committee.  Everyone who reported or heard about the story went “WTF??!”.

      He was replaced with William Rehnquist by Reagan.

      Roberts should be reminded of what a great patriotic thing Burger did and how it cemented history’s opinion of what a great Chief Justice he was… //

      Hey, a guy can dream, can’t he??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @mvr: I think it was 2 PM ET (might have been 1 PM ET) on July 4, 1976, there was some proclamation by Carter that we should all make some noise then.  We were driving through Ohio (on US-68 I think) at the time, so we honked our horn.  I think we were the only ones doing it.

      ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JPL

      @Another Scott: If Roberts had any shame, he would have resigned at the end of the term.   Instead he decided to scold the liberal justices for doing harm to the court.  If our democracy survives, history will not be kind.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chetan Murthy

      she visited the national Freedom Train exhibit

      I remember when the Freedom Train visited Fort Worth.  The Star-Telegram ran an essay contest and I entered and won.  I was 11, and completely bought all that shit.  Now?  Well, sure, we aspire to high ideals, and in some parts of the country we’re even trying.  Not enough, but we’re trying.  In Texas, where I grew up?  Goin’ backward as fast as they can, the bastards.\

      I’m proud of being a Californian.  I’m sad that we’re not making more progress in California, but proud that we’ve made a lot, and looking forward to more.  America?  I don’t know anymore.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JPL:

      I do hope that Rios knows that if trump wins, she’ll be fired cuz only he can throw the best parties. 

      Putin’s bitch would give Alaska back to Russia for the 250’s anniversary.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Burnspbesq

      In Denver, the Bicentennial played second fiddle to the centennial of Colorado’s admission to the union. I spent the big day at a concert at the old Mile High Stadium, Eagles and Linda Ronstadt.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      dmsilev

      The July 4 event will be the formal kickoff for planning for the celebrations. America250, a nonpartisan organization created by Congress in 2016 to mark the anniversary, will oversee that process. It has already enlisted the neighborhood app Nextdoor and the YWCA as partners.

      Oh boy. That won’t end well.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev: The YWCA will organize the suppression of abortion rights protestors; Nextdoor will organize “temporarily relocating” the homeless to a nearby ice floe.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      scav

      @Another Scott: Maybe that explains why we rang our schoolyard bell for some set time on the 4th — an actual tug on the rope bell that we actually used to end recess.  It’s about all we did.  Middle of a national forest during fire season, there were never fireworks.  Apart from that, the only thing I remember is that some ice cream place (was one actually called Betsy Ross anyway?) used it as an excuse to use a bright blue topping on it’s ice cream sundae under a maraschino cherry.  Terrifying.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      laura

      What bludgeoned the optimism out of young me- Elliott Abrams and the unspeakable and wanton death that has followed in his wake all my adult life. WTF?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Burnspbesq

      Speaking of saying the quiet part out loud …

      The Republican Party’s 4th of July tweet featured the flag of Liberia. Think about that for a sec.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Brachiator

      Festivities are already starting for America’s 250th anniversary even though it’s three years away.

      It’s so weird how a date that’s a multiple of 50 is more special than any other Fourth of July date. Hopefully, we will still have a democracy in 2026. And maybe a new version of Microsoft Windows. //snark

      What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.
      — Frederick Douglas, 1852

      A powerful speech by Douglass. History has caught up with many of his denunciations. That we celebrated Juneteenth as a national holiday, a second celebration of independence, partially redeems the promise of July 4.

      Also, the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights movement, among many other struggles completed, and yet to come, to secure and to guarantee rights for everyone.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      MagdaInBlack

      1975-76 was my senior year in HS, so lots of Bicentennial themed projects. Prom theme was “A Night at The White House” and the decor was everything you might imagine in a small farm town high school. 😉😊

      Reply
    67. 67.

      CaseyL

      I was 20 for the Bicentennial.  It was the summer I decided to move to Seattle, but in July I was still on the East Coast.  My Aunt, Uncle and I went into Philly on the 4th, and I remember having a fabulous time.  (One of the memories is of a vendor selling gigantic chocolate covered strawberries: we had never had them before, and the berries were as big as your fist.)

      Parades, tall ships, lot of people feeling festive.  What’s not to like

      Also: If you’re looking for a word that’s hard to pronounce,  50 years before that was the Sesquecentennial, celebrating the USA’s 150th Birthday.  I wasn’t around yet, but my grandmother was very active in that celebration.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Burnspbesq

      Yesterday was the 160th anniversary of Pickett’s Charge, the action that turned the tide of the rebellion against the traitors.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Scout211

      @Burnspbesq: The Republican Party’s 4th of July tweet featured the flag of Liberia. Think about that for a sec.

       

      OMG!  Too funny!  Here’s a few Twitter reactions.  (Posted at Raw Story)

       

      The GOP’s tweet was swiftly deleted — but not before being buried in an avalanche of mockery and criticism from commenters on social media.

       

      “You’d think they’d recognize the flag they beat cops with,” wrote the account @iputadollarin.

       

      “BREAKING: GOP officially pledges loyalty to Liberia by posting their flag on the 4th of F**king July,” tweeted @middleageriot.

       

      “You know, I try hard to warn organizations that their crack comms teams will inevitably mess something *~fundamental~* up, and nevertheless, they persist,” tweeted communications strategist Zack Brown. “From your dear friends at the Republican National Committee, Happy Independence Day, Liberia!”

      Reply
    71. 71.

      jame

      I was at LSU then, and what I most clearly remember was the patriotic theme painted on all the fire hydrants — that and big sales on bell-bottoms at The Warehouse. And fireworks downtown by the river.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Spanky

      ’76 was the summer I gradjiated college and prepped for grad school,  mostly with beer. I vaguely recall the bicentennial.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Steeplejack

      Summer has finally arrived here in NoVA. After a month of quite mild temperatures and low humidity, this last week we hit the zone of highs in the upper 80s, lows in the mid-60s and high humidity. Dew point right now is 68° (“uncomfortable” humidity). It’s still 85° outside, and it’s only going down to 74° overnight. On the (minor) plus side, it looks like we won’t quite hit 90° in the next week.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Steeplejack

      “Before the U.S. reaches its semiquincentennial [. . .].”

      Can’t we work quinceañera in there somewhere and just have a piñata?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Whoever comes up with a palatable extra-spicy pink lemonade gonna make a killing. (Wall Street Journal link, however for right now doesn’t seem to be paywalled.)

      As Generation Z comes of age, food and beverage companies are scrambling to attract them to their brands. Some are finding marketing is only getting them so far.

      The generation born between 1997 and 2012 are accustomed to greater choice and are less willing to consume what they don’t immediately enjoy than previous generations, marketing executives and trend forecasters say. Rather than spending millions on advertising legacy products to this new cohort, some companies are instead developing new ones designed to cater to their specific tastes.

      Beers are lighter. Drinks are more colorful. Coffees are colder. And at Taco Bell, home of items like the Beefy Melt Burrito and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, poultry is coming for red meat. Source

      Reply
    84. 84.

      sab

      @Dan B: I was in Scotland after my junior year abroad in NE England, and was very very sorry to miss Tall Ships in Cleveland. Apparently it was very dangerous because idiots in the harbor in canoes and other small boats. I would have been there in my canoe. So better for me that I was in Scotland. My ancestors were grateful to get out of there to here. They missed Scotland. My Irish ancestors did not miss Ireland ( starvation and oppression, in that order.)

      Reply
    87. 87.

      HumboldtBlue

      The Bicentennial was absolutely amazing for 10-year-old me. I remember that summer fondly, from the Tall Ships in Philly to a concert and fireworks on The Green in Dover.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Jeffro

      @Brachiator:

      History has caught up with many of [Douglass’] denunciations. That we celebrated Juneteenth as a national holiday, a second celebration of independence, partially redeems the promise of July 4.

      Also, the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights movement, among many other struggles completed, and yet to come, to secure and to guarantee rights for everyone.

      It still floors me from time to time that many of our fellow Americans see these struggles and subsequent progress as an injury, rather than an achievement and a source of immense pride.  I know why that is, but it still floors me.

      Ah well, what’s that saying, again?  Fuckem.

      Happy bday America and here’s to many more years as the world’s oldest and best democracy!

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Another Scott

      @Chetan Murthy: I very vaguely remember the Freedom Train visiting Dayton.  It had a Moon rock on display behind about 2 feet of glass, if my memory isn’t failing me.

      The train was a good thing.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Scout211

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  I don’t remember anything about the bicentennial celebrations.

      I don’t either.  That summer I was starting my first professional job after grad school and I also met the guy I eventually married.  I was young and busy and not all that patriotic.

      Reply

