Late Night Open Thread: ‘Moms for Liberty’, a/k/a ‘Mary KayKayKay’

But they’re concerned! And they’re mommies!

Moms for Liberty, the far-right hate group that has pushed both book bans and their own anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country while masquerading as a defender of “parental rights,” chose Philadelphia as the site of their annual “Joyful Warriors” summit this past week. And, with typical subtlety, they decided to hold their opening reception at the Museum of the American Revolution, in the heart of Old City, and booked the conference itself at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, just steps away from City Hall.

There was a certain logic behind choosing this particular city ahead of the Fourth of July holiday—we’re the birthplace of the United States, the Declaration of Independence, and all that jazz—but it was also a taunt, a challenge: This city, this country, belongs to us, not to you. So what are you going to do about it? …

Those appropriate measures started off on the morning of June 29 with a banner drop over I-95. Early birds were greeted with warnings that “Philly Protects Trans Kids” and “Bad Things Happen to Fascists in Philadelphia,” and that was only the beginning of a four-day-long protest that would bring hundreds, if not thousands, of people out into the streets. That evening, I watched as protesters encircled the Museum of the American Revolution. Armed with passionate speakers like ACT UP’s Jazmyn Henderson, a heavy-duty sound system, a fierce playlist, and hundreds of supporters, ACT UP and YCL members led the crowd in an hours-long queer dance party that doubled as an open roast of the Moms for Liberty attendees slinking in and out of the museum. “We lit out here. We not boring like these fucking people!” one speaker hollered as the sound system blared hip-hop. Another protester held up a sign reading, “Hey Moms for Liberty: if you’re scared of violent pornographic content near your kids, just wait until you read your Bible!” …

The dance party continued throughout the weekend. Protesters decamped to the Marriott for the next three days of the conference, where more barriers and an endless stream of bored-looking cops tried to insulate the attendees from the actual city. That didn’t always work, either. A delightful video began circulating on social media on Friday after a local encountered a few errant moms in Reading Terminal Market, and helpfully ushered them out with a few choice exhortations—“Racists have never been welcome here, ever! And you’re still not welcome here!” The moms in question seemed shocked that anyone would dare oppose them. That indignant air accompanied them whenever they were forced to actually interact with a Philadelphian that weekend. Perhaps simply not enough people have been telling them to their face that their hateful agenda was not welcome, so Philly was happy to oblige. While I was there on Friday afternoon, the cops forgot to barricade off an exit path between the Marriott and the parking garage across the street, forcing conference attendees to come face-to-face with the protesters. All of a sudden, panicked fascists were getting chased down the street and up into the parking garage, heckled and jeered at, and told in no uncertain terms how the city felt about them. The cops scrambled to regain control, and the dance party continued. Making fascists feel unsafe is as much a Philly specialty as a cheesesteak from John’s Roast Pork or Irish potatoes, and it felt awfully nice to indulge…

… ACT UP Philadelphia was adamant that the dance party and associated events remain peaceful, and they did; whenever things began to heat up, organizers would grab the mic and calm everyone down. The tagline, “They can’t stop trans and queer joy!” underpinned the dance party protest, and that joyful resistance was in full bloom. The kid-centered events were especially sweet, and the protests maintained a family-friendly vibe throughout, as long as your kid could handle a few (thousand) swear words…


One hand back-scratches the other:

… “Never apologize. Ever,” said Christian Ziegler, the chairman of the Florida Republican Party. “This is my view. Other people have different views on this. I think apologizing makes you weak.”…

Moms for Liberty, which says it is nonpartisan, has grown into a conservative powerhouse, boasting 120,000 members in 285 chapters across 44 states. The group started in Brevard County, Florida, in 2021, initially to fight Covid restrictions and mask mandates.

It has morphed into a sprawling organization that aims to fight for what it sees as parental rights but that critics, including the left-leaning Southern Poverty Law Center, label anti-government extremism. Its members have removed books they deem inappropriate from public school libraries and have pushed to end what they see as the “indoctrination” of children on such topics as race, gender and sexuality.

The group [held] its second annual national conference [in Philadelphia last] week, drawing the five GOP presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ziegler conducted his training during a breakout session, giving more than 100 attendees a lesson in how to deal with the media as the activists attract more attention and scrutiny.

He is the husband of Bridget Ziegler, one of the co-founders of Moms for Liberty, who later left the organization in an official capacity and was appointed by DeSantis to his Disney oversight board this spring. She introduced her husband at the session…

“They’re lazy,” Ziegler said of reporters. “They have no idea what’s going on at school board meetings. Oftentimes they don’t even know how local government works.”

[Okay… he’s not wrong, there…]

He also told attendees to give priority to local news interviews instead of going to national media.

“That’s where you reach the undecideds,” he said, adding that people who watch Fox News or MSNBC probably know how they’re going to vote but that consumers of local news may not.

Ziegler told attendees to look for opportunities to rattle their opponents, and he shared as an example a tactic to mess with a political opponent’s head. It involved printing out a direct mail piece that goes to 50 of the opponent’s friends and neighbors — but that the person will believe went to the whole town.

“They’re totally paranoid,” Ziegler said. “And they’ve burned three days of productivity” because they’re spending time worrying about a mailer that went out to only a few dozen people.

In an interview later, Ziegler described the mailer discussion as “an off-the-cuff example for campaigns that has nothing to do with the media training.”...

We prefer to do all our rat-fornicating in private, thankyouverymuch!

In some ways, Florida is uniquely suited to the sort of ‘Fascist Magic Kingdom’ politics that Ron DeSaster has so far succeeded so well by using; there’s a local tradition of self-sealed communities — from Disney World to The Villages — where people can cosplay their own little fiefdoms. Take the fan convention to a place with different traditions, well…

Joyful Warriors!

Credit where due:

      mrmoshpotato

      Minivan Taliban and Assholes with Casseroles

      Both are great, but Assholes with Casseroles is fucking inspired!

      Martin

      You don’t go to Philly unless you want to get punched to turn it into a media narrative. That’s why Philly exists.

      gwangung

      … “Never apologize. Ever,” said Christian Ziegler, the chairman of the Florida Republican Party. “This is my view. Other people have different views on this. I think apologizing makes you weak.”…

      Then you ARE AN ASSHOLE.

      And assholes are inherently weak people trying to make themselves look strong.

      Doesn’t fool me.

      Redshift

      No one trying to dictate what everyone’s kids are allowed to see and learn is a “parental rights advocate.”

      They know they’re not, it’s just marketing, like calling themselves “Moms.” No one should take it at face value; in just trying to figure out the best way to make that happen. (Having actual community parents come out against them is best where that can happen, but there has to be a way to fight the meme more broadly.)

      hitchhiker

      Do these women teach their kids not to apologize? That’s just bad parenting. And bad humaning.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “Never apologize. Ever,” said Christian Ziegler, the chairman of the Florida Republican Party. “This is my view. Other people have different views on this. I think apologizing makes you weak.”…

      I assume this group does a lot of head scratching over why so many young people are rejecting their religion.

      I don’t think fascists is really the appropriate word, after all, the Nazis in their twisted logic were convinced they were making a better world (for the right people). These clowns just want the shittist society possible.

      Redshift

      It involved printing out a direct mail piece that goes to 50 of the opponent’s friends and neighbors — but that the person will believe went to the whole town.

      “The whole town,” bwahahah. Go ahead and spin fantasies of how you intimidate people by sending bulk mail, and pretend that the “victim” and their neighbors won’t just throw it in the trash without reading it.

      As fascist power fantasies go, it’s not even interesting.

