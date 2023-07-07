Hoi An, Vietnam

Another picture of the city, because it was very pretty. I’m going to make an observation here that could be completely wrong, based as it is on very limited exposure and time, but I feel so strongly that it’s worth mentioning. Vietnam, for all of its faults, seemed to me to be trying harder than the other countries in the area. As in, they are spending a significant amount of money on infrastructure, trying to form an economy that isn’t solely based on tourism and agriculture (though it still was at the time), and the people just generally seem more optimistic about the future than in other places. I met a young man in Saigon who I spent an hour talking to, and he was explaining how school worked, he wanted to visit the US for advanced schooling, start a company building things, etc. Contrast that with the man I was talking with in Cambodia who basically said “The entire government is corrupt, what can I do” (he’s not wrong unfortunately). I’m not saying that anyone should go out and invest their life savings or anything, it was just something that I kept reflecting on.