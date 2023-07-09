Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

FL Dems vs. Bond Villains

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The Florida Democratic Party is holding its annual leadership conference this weekend at the fabulous Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach, a location immortalized in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger.

As folks who follow Florida politics are aware, FL Dems have been a hot mess for more than two decades. Steve Schale wrote a pretty good explainer of how that came to be. For what it’s worth, I don’t agree with Schale on every point, and I think some of his analysis is self-serving.

But while it’s important to pinpoint the exact cause of a catastrophic crash, the gist in Schale’s account is mostly correct. The party definitely crashed, and there were lots of contributing factors. (“This is supposed to be a happy occasion! Let’s not bicker about who killed whom…”)

Anyhoo, after the latest electoral wipeout in 2022, the party’s incumbent leaders resigned in the time-honored manner, and following a contentious scrum, former ag commish and second-place 2022 gubernatorial primary finisher Nikki Fried was elected party chair.

Lots of folks are suspicious of Fried, a former pot lobbyist, and I understand why. But I found her “try something new” pitch persuasive in the 2022 primary and in her campaign for party chair. Desperate times, desperate measures, etc.

As noted here before, Fried takes an activist approach. She got arrested this spring while protesting the statehouse passage of the 6-week abortion ban and was filmed getting cuffed by the police while wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “JUST F*CKING VOTE!”

Fighting Dems in Florida
Photo credit: Alicia Devine, Tallahassee Democrat

Fried continued that JUST F*CKING VOTE theme at the Fontainebleau yesterday: (Orlando Sentinel)

In Fried’s view, DeSantis didn’t win by 19 points last year. “Florida Democrats lost by 19 points. And that is really on us,” she said.

DeSantis’ vote total didn’t increase substantially from 2018, she said. But Democratic turnout collapsed, and the party’s nominee Charlie Crist (who had defeated Fried in the for the nomination) received far fewer votes than the 2018 Democratic candidate.

Well, she’s right about that. We can piss and moan about stupid voters who require inspiration to show up when a monster like DeSantis is in office, and I’ll agree with every word of that, but if we want to erase that L, we’ve got to do what it takes to get them to the polls. Full stop.

According to The Sentinel, Fried also threw out the usual conference format, which has featured side gatherings of individual constituent groups on the first day, and mixed it up instead so different groups could learn from each other. There was talk about how to juice youth turnout, how to appeal to voters given the state’s complex demographics, etc.

Will the gathering at the Fontainebleau help Dems figure out how to more effectively oppose the man backed by the state’s many Bond villains — the highly subsidized Governor Oddjob — and defeat the many other evil creatures who are making life in the state increasingly intolerable? I have no freaking clue. But maybe they chose the right setting to hatch that plan.

Open thread!

PS: The Fontainebleau really is something special — it’s got a 1950s glamor that’s hard to capture in words. I helped a friend organize another friend’s birthday debauchery event there several years ago and was bowled over! And I’m usually not easy to impress! You shouldn’t give Florida your tourism dollars right now if you can avoid it, but if you can’t, you could do worse than the Fontainebleau.

PPS: It occurs to me that the glamor of Fontainebleau embodies a style that Trump tries and fails to achieve in his gold-plated South Florida dump. Whereas Trump hired a designer who vomited Liberace-themed schlock all over the good bones of the former Marjorie Merriweather Post estate, aiming for Versailles but achieving only tackiness, the Fontainebleau actually pulls off!

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      There was talk about how to juice youth turnout, how to appeal to voters given the state’s complex demographics, etc.

      Florida is such a large state. Does it not follow the same urban-rural divide that much of the rest of the country seems to follow? I get the impression that the unique demographic patterns there make the blue-dot pattern less salient.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      kindness

      I don’t live in Florida but want to help Democratic turnout at the polls.  Lack of motivation has hurt Democrats in Florida since Obama ran.  I can donate money and some time but need help as to where that should go.  From afar I’m worried though.  Here in California folks have been motivated to vote just on the face of what we’re up against.  I don’t see that with Florida residents and I don’t understand why that seems to be the case.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      We can piss and moan about stupid voters who require inspiration to show up when a monster like DeSantis is in office, and I’ll agree with every word of that, but if we want to erase that L, we’ve got to do what it takes to get them to the polls.

      We kind of have to improve things at both ends. A strategy has to have a receptive audience to work on. A cynical or contrarian population isn’t going to be persuaded by anything (at least not anything we would like).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      DeSantis as a “Bond villain”?

      Just you wait until he realizes that the only way he’s going to break Disney’s hold on Reedy Creek is by killing off the British Royal Family.

      THAT will get the involvement of Bond. James Bond, to go against his new nemesis BrownFinger.  Action film? Documentary? Could be both!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      nonrev321

      Bay County Florida Dem here.   I went to several local Bay County Dem meeting a few years ago.  It was dominated by older women who seemed to be on the level of behaving more as a social gathering for them individually than as an effort to really confront the Republican party, win votes and expand the party in Bay county.  One POC, one man (besides myself) and no younger persons attended.

      If Fried is serious about reforming the Dem party in Florida and lighting a fire underneath them than its time to thank them for their past efforts (minimal as they are) and ask them to resign.  She needs to clean out these county Dem Chairs and committees that have been there forever and bring in fresh blood.  They know the buzz words, they talk like they want to win but at the county level they have forgotten how to win.  They no longer know how to do it, just chat about it

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Raoul Paste

      I should know that reference of “let’s not bicker about who killed who“, but I don’t.

      Anyone?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      oldgold

      Was this a shrewd political move?

      “MIAMI BEACH — The speeches were done, the politicians were off the stage, but the night wasn’t over for Florida Democrats.

      For the finale of the Florida Democratic Party’s annual Leadership Blue conference and fundraiser, Fried arranged for an appearance by drag queen Velvet Lenore, who performed several numbers along with her backup dancers.

      The audience, Democratic activists and elected officials from throughout the state, erupted in applause. “

      Now, although I have never attended a drag queen show, if people want to host them and  people want to attend them – great. That expressed, I do not think this how you revitalize the moribund Florida Democratic Party.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I don’t think we’re talking about tankies and contrarian assholes here — there was a huge drop in Dem turnout. Reversing it is Job #1.

      @Suzanne: Repubs run Miami, which is the largest city. There is an urban-rural divide like everywhere else, but it’s more complicated here as you noted. I firmly believe it’s not a lost cause though!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      I agree, we’re talking about normies here.  But normies are subject to influences in the political zeitgeist, and we have to do our part to counter the elements that want to discourage turnout by our voters.  That’s all I’m saying.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bostondreams

      @Raoul Paste: Monty Python and the Quest for the Holy Grail. Said after one of the knights of the round table slaughters a wedding party and is promptly forcefully engaged to the grieving bride to be and her ‘huge tracts of land’ by the gleeful future father in law who sees an opportunity to replace his wimpy and prone to break out in musical numbers son with a knight. And since the bride no longer has parents, well…

       

      I used the film when I taught world history as my Middle Ages film :-)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @nonrev321: I hear you — my county party is more support group than political actor. But here’s a counterpoint: older women do a lot of the damn work, so it pays to be selective about whom you yeet.

      The party chair in Hillsborough County, an older white lady, turned a loser party around, and now it’s a solid blue urban area, which is important, yes? So I would not recommend indiscriminate purges, but yeah, sack the dead wood!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Andrew Abshier

      I worry about the demographics in my part of Florida.  Sarasota and Manatee Counties are the fastest growing in the state, but we’re getting mostly older whites in the past few years.  Last election, my former Congresscritter Vern Buchanan, who had been winning by 10 points or so, won by over 20.  Granted, the FDP ran an even bigger retread than Chain Gang Charlie, but still.  Since redistricting, I’m stuck with Greg “Bang-Bang” Steube, one of the biggest Trump-humpers in Congress, in a very safe R district.  Lucky me.  I swear the white retirees are going to be the death of us.

      We need to start at local and state level.   Local seats currently in the hands of crazy R’s and Moms for (so-called) Liberty founders are ripe for the picking, with good candidates.  One advantage to Lege term limits is that we get an open seat every 6 years (House) or 12 (Senate); we need to be going after those.  Hope Nikki has a plan for that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MomSense

      DeSantis gives me Dr. Evil vibes.  His facial expressions are cartoonish.  He’s an incredibly weird person.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      First time I went to Philly me and my now wife stayed downtown at a Sheraton that still had it’s original mid-century decor – roughly the same era as the Fontainebleau. It was pretty cool. Worder if it’s still there in the same shape or been given a botched facelift that destroyed its historic charm.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @MomSense: He was the kid not invited to parties on account of being “that weird Ronny kid” and has been planning his revenge ever since.

      We’re harvesting it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I’m incredibly skeptical that a framing that highlights how Dems suck, is going to solve the problem of Florida.  Organizing 101 is that you need to get people excited to join your coalition.  Pinning all the blame of 2022 on the Dem Party/DNC is doing just the opposite of that.  I hope Fried will be smart enough not to make “Dems lost” a central part of public messaging for 2024.  I like that the focus is on Dem voter and young turnout, but I’d like to hear specifics on how she plans do that.  It’s a really hard problem, especially in a state with heavy voter suppression, when the media was screaming endlessly about Crime and Inflation.  We had a hard time with turnout here even in CA in 2022.  I also think we need to be realistic about the fact that 2018 may have been a perfect storm scenario (like the Women’s March) that can’t be replicated.  Using 2018 Dem turnout as a goal is fine but expecting that sort of turnout in other mid-terms and calling anything less a failure, is foolish, imo.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Andrew Abshier: My uncle and aunt moved to Sarasota a few years ago. They are white retirees, both of them were incredibly successful public educators for their whole careers (they were both named Teacher of the Year in their respective states and met at their awards gala). Both very much on the side of political sanity. But they both report looking around at their community and being like WTF.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Citizen_X

      @Andrew Abshier: white retirees are going to be the death of us.

      “Luckily” (heh heh), global warming may end up killing the retire-to-the-south trend, as it makes every summer there increasingly deadly, especially for old folks.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      @Citizen_X: ​
      Suppose that’s true for the entire sunbelt, from Florida to Arizona. Midday summer is death, outside of air-conditioned caves.

      Was looking at the Texas electricity grid and the generating capacity is nearly 3X what California has, for a fraction of the population. WTF?

      Reply

