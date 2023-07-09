Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 501: Never Missing an Opportunity to Miss an Opportunity

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We value every life, remember history and defend freedom together – address by the President of Ukraine

9 July 2023 – 17:04

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Today I am in Lutsk with the team.

In the morning I met with Mr. President of Poland Duda. A conversation with him. A prayer service. There were representatives of all denominations and religious communities… In the Lutsk church. Together with Andrzej, we honored the memory of all the victims in Volyn. We value every life, remember history, and defend freedom together.

Here in Lutsk, in Lubart’s castle, I held a long meeting today on the situation in the region – security, the situation on the border, the situation in the border areas of neighboring Belarus… The priority is to reinforce each region, our entire northern border. There were reports from the military, law enforcers, and local authorities. We analyzed the training and supply of our Defense and Security Forces and relevant units in Volyn. There was a report on the social situation in the region, the needs of people. Energy, water supply, budgetary support – both for people and for the social sphere. The state of the shelters. Jobs in the region. The state supports and will continue to support as much as possible. And I am grateful to everyone here in Lutsk, to everyone in other cities and communities of the region where IDPs have been accommodated, where people help in the treatment and rehabilitation of our warriors… Thank you!

The frontline, our active actions.

This week we have a lot to be grateful for to the warriors of our 3rd separate assault brigade, the 24th separate mechanized brigade, the paratroopers of the “Eightieth”… Well done, warriors!

In the Tavria direction, as always, the paratroopers of the “Seventy-Ninth”, the artillerymen of the 55th separate brigade “Zaporizhzhia Sich”, the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion and the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade distinguished themselves with power, courage and accuracy… I want to thank you!

I would like to mention a warrior of the Zaporizhzhia Sich brigade, Major Volodymyr Honcharov. Thank you, Volodymyr! Sailor Serhiy Komar – 35th separate marine brigade – thank you, Serhiy! Soldier Oleksiy Labenets, a rifleman of the security battalion of the 15th transport aviation brigade. Thank you, Oleksiy! Artillerymen of the “Magura”, the 47th separate mechanized brigade – Major Anton

Cherevko and Senior Lieutenant Vasyl Abramiv. Thank you, guys!

Thank you to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone in the world who helps!

Thank you, Lutsk, for this day!

Glory to Ukraine!

President Biden sat down for an interview with documented plagiarist and fabulist Fareed Zakaria of CNN ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius. In regard to documented plagiarist and fabulist Fareed Zakaria’s question regarding NATO membership for Ukraine, it would have been better to have said we’re in the middle of very delicate and important negotiations with our allies and partners including Ukraine, I’m not going to make those discussions public, but I will say we are committed to Ukraine’s liberation and safety. Instead we got this:

From The Financial Times:

The US and Germany are under intense pressure from other allies to show greater support for Ukraine’s eventual membership of Nato, just days before the military alliance’s leaders meet in Lithuania.

Washington and Berlin have backed a form of words for the summit’s concluding statement that does not fully endorse a “pathway” to Nato membership, let alone invite Kyiv to join once the war is over — as demanded by Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in eastern Europe.

Other members of the alliance were caught off-guard by the “conservative” US and German stance, officials briefed on the talks told the Financial Times.

On Sunday US president Joe Biden doused Kyiv’s hopes of a breakthrough on membership, saying he did not think Ukraine was ready.

“I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to get into Nato,” Biden told CNN. It was “premature” to “call for a vote . . . now”, he added “because there’s other qualifications that need to be met, including democratisation and some of those issues”.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is invited to the summit, which will take place in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. He has threatened not to attend if Nato does not signal concrete progress from a 2008 statement that merely said Ukraine “would become” a member.

Zelenskyy told ABC on Sunday: “It’s all a matter of political will just to find the proper wording and invite Ukraine.”

The differences threaten to overshadow progress on separate long-term security assurances for Kyiv. The UK, France, Germany, the US and other allies are aiming to announce a broad agreement at the summit, two officials briefed on the plans told the FT.

The proposal would create a multilateral framework under which countries could set up bilateral pledges of military and financial support. However, it could be delayed until after the summit, they added.

Negotiations on Sunday among Nato ambassadors failed to reach a compromise on the text of the leaders’ statement, officials said, adding that it was likely the leaders themselves would finalise it at the summit.

“[The majority] wants to have this notion of a political decision in the communique,” said one person briefed on the negotiations. “The others worry about automaticity.”

Those pushing for a clear pathway for Kyiv’s membership argue that anything less would imply Nato was ignoring Ukraine’s pleas for postwar protection under the alliance’s Article 5 mutual-defence clause, and would help Russian leader Vladimir Putin achieve one of his stated goals of the invasion: to block the country’s entry to the alliance.

But opponents, led by Germany and the US, say Nato cannot agree to anything that appears to suggest Ukraine is on an inevitable path to membership without first meeting rigorous standards on governance, military standards and weaponry, and that the alliance cannot commit to anything without knowing how the war will end, or when.

“Holding Nato together is really critical,” Biden told CNN. “I don’t think there is unanimity in Nato about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the Nato family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war.”

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Sunday travelling with the president en route to London that Ukraine’s Nato allies will discuss “where we go from here” with respect to reforms required of Kyiv to eventually join the alliance.

“There’s work being done on the Nato communique, on the language relative to Ukraine’s desire to seek membership in Nato. I think we will see the allies come to consensus on that as we head into Vilnius and it will among other things talk about a process for continuing to work through those reforms,” he said.

All this does is further encourage Putin in his genocidal quest to take Ukraine. It functionally cedes control over the decision making regarding who gets to join NATO to Putin. As we’ve seen in 2008 and 2014 was that he was able to basically set conditions fifteen and nine years in advance to prevent states from being considered for NATO admission by creating contested borders with and frozen conflicts inside Georgia and Ukraine by invading under cover of protecting ethnic Russian communities in both countries. Before anyone starts, I am well aware that Ukraine has a lot of post-war work to do to meet all the other necessary standards. Georgia is even farther behind. But parts of the reason they are both where they are politically, economically, and socially is because Putin was able to exercise control over their politics, government, governance, economics, political economy, and society by scarfing pieces up. You cannot honestly tell me with a straight face that Hungary, Turkey, or even Poland are really in full compliance with all the political, economic, and social reforms that are being cited as the reasons for why it is premature to formally announce that Ukraine will join NATO and delineate an exception to policy process to do so.

The same mistakes, which empower and encourage Putin and demoralize our allies and partners, and more importantly the Ukrainians, keep being repeated over and over and over again.

Here’s some reactions from within Ukraine. First from Olena Halushka, a board member of the Anti-Corruption Action Center and co-founder of the International Centre for Ukrainian Victory:

Here’s the full text of her tweet:

10 reasons Ukraine should get an invitation to NATO in Vilnius:
1) russia is provoked by weakness, not strength. Time for NATO to act firmly;
2) ending of the gray zones policies which failed to ensure sustainable peace in Europe;
3) ending of actual russian veto over NATO enlargement, incl via waging wars/occupying parts of other states;
4) Ukraine’s resistance is effectively protecting NATO’s eastern flank and prevents russia from attacking other states;
5) practically, the invitation isn’t changing much for NATO, it *doesn’t trigger article 5*, while gives Ukraine many practical tools, incl for security and defence reforms advocacy;
6) Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO advanced significantly over the last year. Moreover, Ukraine tests modern NATO weapons in action;
7) a message to encourage Ukraine’s defenders amidst the ongoing difficult counteroffensive;
8) a message to millions of refugees to plan their lives long-term in Ukraine;
9) a message to Western businesses who consider investing in Ukraine’s recovery to get prepared;
10) clear statement that Ukraine’s NATO membership won’t be a bargaining chip w terrorist putin.
Feel free to add more in the replies
#UkraineNATOnow

Alyona Getmanchuk, the Director of the New Europe Center in Kyiv, has published this response via op-ed at The New York Times: (emphasis mine)

KYIV, Ukraine — For decades, discussions about whether or not Ukraine should be admitted to NATO have revolved around the risks — to both Ukraine and member nations — of Ukraine being in the alliance. And at the core of those risks had been one overriding fear: that Ukraine’s membership might push President Vladimir Putin of Russia into a corner, prompting him to escalate his war.

The question of Ukraine’s potential NATO membership has been revived once again as the bloc’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, approaches this week, and Ukraine has stated its ambition to the leaders gathering there to be granted a political invitation to join.

To be clear, Ukraine is not asking for immediate NATO membership. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky now acknowledges that it should join after the war ends, and doesn’t want to drag NATO members into its war with Russia by invoking Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. What Ukraine wants is a political invitation that will end the so-called “strategic ambiguity” at play since the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, where the alliance decided Ukraine should eventually become a member but offered no clear path for it to do so. By giving Ukraine a destination but no itinerary, NATO left the nation uniquely vulnerable and ultimately opened the door for Mr. Putin’s invasions.

Now, as in previous years, the hand-wringing over the attendant risks of inviting Ukraine into NATO has cropped up again. And again, it is focused on the danger of further provoking Mr. Putin.

But for the 78 percent of Ukrainians who have close relatives or friends who have been killed or wounded in Mr. Putin’s war, and for those who suffer from continuous Russian missile and drone strikes, this argument sounds ridiculous.

And any thought of keeping Ukraine out of NATO to forestall further Russian aggression makes no sense. Mr. Putin threatened to dip into his nuclear arsenal long before Ukraine requested a political invitation at Vilnius, and he will continue to do so regardless of whatever decision is made there. Perhaps more to the point, nobody is more reluctant to escalate Russia’s war against Ukraine into World War III than Mr. Putin himself. The Russian Army has no chance in a military confrontation with NATO; it is barely coping with the armed forces of Ukraine.

So what about the risks of not inviting Ukraine to join NATO?

Anything except a political invitation for Ukraine at Vilnius will surely be perceived by Mr. Putin as a victory, allowing him to retain his de facto veto on the process of NATO enlargement and giving him confirmation that his policy of waging wars and occupying other countries to prevent them from joining works. As long as Ukraine remains in NATO limbo, Putin will attack Ukraine again and again with the hope of creating a new Russian Empire. There is no better insurance for Ukraine against new attacks than the guarantee of future NATO membership.

Further delaying the decision will also have a negative impact on the democratic transformations underway inside Ukraine. While Ukraine is required to conduct some of these reforms as part of its accession to the European Union, such as strengthening its judiciary and anti-corruption measures, others, like moving Ukraine’s military under civilian control, are more likely to succeed if they are included as a precondition to joining NATO. If that process stalls, NATO might face the reality of a million-strong army operating indefinitely outside full democratic civilian control. The army, which is emerging as one of the strongest at the European continent and the only one with recent battlefield experience fighting Russia, should be a part of the collective security structure, not acting alone.

Finally, should NATO members fail to act this week on Ukraine, the alliance will be discredited in the eyes of Ukrainians and millions of other residents of NATO member states who support inviting Ukraine to join. According to a recent opinion poll, 70 percent of Americans, 56 percent of the French and 55 percent of Dutch citizens who expressed opinions on Ukraine’s NATO membership support the idea of inviting Ukraine into NATO in Vilnius this week, even if some of them would prefer actual accession to happen after the war.

Maintaining the status quo will send the wrong signal to the Ukrainian mothers of teenage boys, who are frightened about having to send their sons into a series of endless conflicts with Russia. It would demotivate Ukrainian soldiers who are already fighting in extremely difficult conditions to liberate Ukrainian land. It would scare away investors who might be interested in participating in Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction. And it would discourage the millions of Ukrainian refugees who consider a commitment on Ukraine’s future membership as the only solid precondition for them to consider returning home.

Some reluctant NATO leaders might say that they don’t have anything against Ukraine’s invitation to the alliance in general, but the timing is not right. But is there any such thing as perfect timing? Next year, at the Washington NATO summit while the United States is in the midst of a presidential campaign? That seems doubtful.

Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership will not go away. Ukraine will be knocking at NATO’s door again and again to remind Western capitals that it was precisely their fear of escalation from Putin’s side that led to Europe’s largest war since World War II.

America put an end to Mr. Putin’s plans to recreate a Russian empire by helping Ukraine to defend itself. Now it’s time to bury Moscow’s imperialist dreams. There is no better way to do it than by granting Ukraine a political invitation to join NATO in Vilnius now.

I cannot speak and will not speak for the Ukrainians, but I am demoralized by the US national command authority’s reasoning and actions regarding this matter.

Bakhmut:

BAKHMUT /1700 UTC 9 JUL/ UKR forces conducted offensive ops N of Soledar; frontline sources report that UKR units are in contact 2.5 Km north of Soledar.  Contact is also ongoing to the W & E of Yakolivka. UKR forces continue to be engaged on the hilltops overlooking the village of Klischiivka.

Here’s the machine translation of the original tweet:

Two shots from “NLAW” and “Javelin”, and a T-80 Podor tank — for scrap metal. Aiming work of soldiers of the 3rd company of the anti-tank battalion of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The outskirts of Bakhmut.

Blessed are Saints Javelin and NLAW.

Velyka Novosilka:

VELYKA NOVOSILKA /0145 UTC 9 JUL/ RU platoon / company sized elements conducted offensive ops east and west of the T-05-18 HWY. UKR forces remain in control of Rivnopil, but imagery suggests that RU forces advanced to reoccupy Pryiutne. UKR was also in contact W of Starornnaiorske. On the other side of the T-05-18 HWY, UKR broke up a Russian probe SE of Blahodatne.

Vinnystsya Oblast:

Zarichne:

Avdiivka:

Russian occupied Crimea:

DaVinci’s Wolves have put a captured Russian thermobaric system to good use!

Ukrainska Pravda has reported that according to The Wall Street Journal, Poland has quietly delivered a dozen or so Soviet produced Mi-24 Hind attack helicopters to Ukraine.

Poland has recently handed over about a dozen Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing their sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The news agency reported that the transfer of the helicopters from Poland had not been publicly announced.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Ukraine’s air fleet remains small compared to that of Russia. Ukrainian aircraft also have less advanced guidance and protection systems.

The article says that Ukraine is making limited use of aircraft in order not to lose them.

Background: 

  • It has been reported that Czechia would provide Ukraine with additional attack helicopters. Last year, the country already supplied Ukraine with such aircraft.
  • In return, the country agreed to receive helicopters from the United States.

This morning, in the comments to last night’s post (did I mention that time travel gives me nose bleeds?), commenter AndoChronic asked:

Saw this article. Not sure what I think of it. Thoughts Adam?

For those not getting out of the boat, the article was published at Salon, is republished by agreement at MSN, and is by Chris Hedges. Most of it is based on a misreading of the factual material he links to in support of his argument that Ukraine’s entire defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion is a lie cooked up somewhere in the Washington, DC beltway or something and that the war was caused because of NATO expansion in the 00s. I’m not going to summarize any more of that tripe because it is factually and historically incorrect and it denies agency to everyone – the former Soviet states that sought NATO membership, the EU, NATO member states, Russia, Ukraine – except for the United States. That’s just not logically sustainable. He does, however, make one good point without intending to:

The playbook the pimps of war use to lure us into one military fiasco after another, including Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and now Ukraine, does not change. Freedom and democracy are threatened. Evil must be vanquished. Human rights must be protected. The fate of Europe and NATO, along with a “rules-based international order” is at stake. Victory is assured.

Specifically:

Freedom and democracy are threatened. Evil must be vanquished. Human rights must be protected. The fate of Europe and NATO, along with a “rules-based international order” is at stake.

Victory is never assured, but there are ways to maximize the chances of achieving it. That said, in this case freedom, or rather liberty, and democracy are threatened. I don’t think anyone at this point is really going to try to argue with a straight face that Putin isn’t a tremendously bad actor even if we leave the judgement of whether he’s actually evil to the philosophers. Human rights not only must, but should be protected. Frankly, the need to do this does not excuse all the bad policies, strategies, planning, and implementation that brought us the failures in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. The Syria strategy was working until the Trump administration first warped it and then scrapped it all together once again abandoning our Kurdish allies. And, as I wrote about last night, without Ukraine’s stalwart defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion, the Russian military would now be perched on the borders of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia,  and Moldova. So yes, the fate of at least eastern Europe and the eastern members of NATO along with a rules based international order are, in fact, at stake.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Here’s more on Patron, his team of Chernihiv sappers, and the attack on Balaklia.

From the Balaklian municipal government’s Telegram channel:

More details from Espresso News:

“We worked very effectively again in the Kharkiv region near Balakliya. This town is still suffering from rocket attacks. It was the same when we were there. I heard a whistle and a rumble, but I thought it was my colleagues who were going to detonate explosives. But for some reason, Mykhailo (the owner – ed.) quickly moved me to a shelter and covered me with his body. I realized it was a Russian rocket. Very close,” Patron wrote on his social media page.

On June 5, the Russian occupation army attacked Balakliya with Smerch MLRS. According to the head of the regional administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 1 person was killed and 9 others were injured.

Patron noted that his team has already returned home unharmed. And he once again emphasized how important it is to stay in shelters during an air raid alert and take your pets there.

Originally adopted as a companion dog, Patron (“bullet” in Ukrainian – ed.) is now a celebrity service dog who works with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the first months since the start of the Russian invasion, he helped to find more than 200 explosive devices.

Last year he was awarded a medal by President Zelenskyy. The dog has also become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

Perhaps a new alternative verse to the US Navy hymn?

Eternal Deity, strong to save,

Those whose tails do bravely wave,

Who root and dig tenaciously,

And love cheese and rubber duckies.

It may need some work…

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Коли ти серйозний пес, але тренд зняти всеодно хочеться😅

♬ original sound – 🕷️🕸️🕷️

Here the machine translation of the caption:

When you’re a serious dog, but you still want to shoot the trend 😅

Open thread!

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      TheMightyTrowel

      eternal deities high above

      thou four-legged beings of purist love

      we beseech rescue from fear or hurt

      for those who help us clear the dirt.

       

      had to rewrite because “root” means something different in Australian

    2. 2.

      Gin & Tonic

      That Biden comment is in equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating.

      because there’s other qualifications that need to be met, including democratisation

      I have written on this very blog in the past on this topic, and suspect I will do so again, but Ukraine, with barely 30 years of democratic elections in the current era, can show the US a thing or two or three about how to run free, fair and quickly- and accurately-counted elections. So shut the fuck up, Joe. The last Presidential election ousted an incumbent and the result was counted, settled and accepted in 24 hours.

    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Adam,

      Biden’s answer sounded rehearsed.  How much of it is aimed at Sweden/Turkey?  I mean, Erdogan knows he has a unilateral veto here and being pressed on Ukraine presumes he’s locked for Sweden.  Neither he nor Orban are going to start their own NATO only with hookers and blackjack.

      PS: This is why these events rarely seem to show much on the surface. Hard to tell the difference between “nothing to show” and “nothing to show yet”.

    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Anonymous At Work: As has been repeatedly mentioned, Erdogan endorsed Ukraine’s admittance into NATO after his meeting with Zelenskyy at the end of last week. So that’s not an issue. Frankly, what Ukraine is looking for here is a political statement and process that makes it clear that yes, once the war is over, Ukraine will be admitted and here’s how we’ll go about it. Had Biden just limited himself to that, it would’ve been okay because that’s what Reznikov said Ukraine needed to get at the summit in Vilnius this week. Unfortunately, that’s not what was either explicit or implied in Biden’s answer this morning.

    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Of course the trouble with big groups that require unanimity is that they require unanimity. The US is also first among equals in NATO, and that means that leading from behind is often a prudent course. I expect a decent statement out of the summit.

      I’m also reminded of SECDEF Austin’s comments from June 16:

      STAFF: We have time for one more question. Let’s go to Elena from (inaudible) Ukraine.

      Q: Secretary Austin, thank you very much.

      First of all, recently it was some information that appeared in the New York Times and several other American media that US may offer Ukraine some so-called Israeli security model. Can you explain in more detail? What exactly does it mean? And do you think it is viable idea and it will be valuable for Ukraine as some kind of security guarantees? Although I guess, you know, that it’s not the same security guarantees as the Ukrainians would like to receive.

      SEC. AUSTIN: Thanks, Elena.

      I won’t speak to any type of security arrangement at this point in time. What I’ve been focused on, what I remain focused on is making sure that we’re providing Ukraine the security assistance that it needs to be successful in this fight, Elena, and it’s really important that we and our partners that are fighting the fight remain focused on this. And we’ll have a bilateral relationship with Ukraine going forward, as you would imagine. That’s, the people who will hammer out those kinds of arrangements are talking to each other. But again, my focus remains on making sure we get the right kinds of security assistance to Ukraine so they can be successful. And I think this is a really critical time point in time on the battlefield, but thanks for the question.

      Biden knows it’s essential for NATO to speak with one voice, but also is working on plans for assistance outside of NATO. The timing and the details matter a great deal, and trial balloons and preparing the NATO public are important (remember the run-up to actually providing western tanks; recall what’s going on with F-16 training now; etc.) of course. Maybe we’ll hear more this week. NATO can’t get too far ahead of the public in the weakest member state – NATO’s credibility is its superpower, so it has to have all its ducks in a row before any announcement.

      My $0.02.

      Thanks Adam.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    9. 9.

      Ivan X

      I mean the only thing I can imagine here is that Biden wants to be “balanced” in his foreign policy the same way the news media does in their political coverage. He’s not going to be pigeonholed as being “pro-war” or “pro-ww3.” Whether or not that helps Ukraine, well, that’s another story.

    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      There’s some sort of subtext to Biden’s comments (and maybe to the bigger conversation) that is unclear.  It seems like he’s saying “look, the alliance members are not in agreement on this, and we CANNOT act without agreement.”  And so, given what we know about public pronouncements, it makes me wonder *who* opposes Ukraine’s entry, and why.  [BEGIN rampant speculation] If we list off countries that might oppose,

      1. Hungary
      2. Germany
      3. France

      all come to mind.  I wonder if there are others.  I think HU is doing it for nefarious reasons, where DE/FR for …. well, more lily-livered/pecuniary reasons (though gosh, $$ is nefarious too).

      P.S. I don’t really blame Biden so much: he’s demonstrated one thing throughout his administration: he goes where the consensus is; if he can build consensus, that’s great.  But he’s not going to push people to a place they’re unwilling to go.  So I look to elsewhere for the reasons that the consensus is not coalescing around “admit them, dammit.”

    11. 11.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Chetan Murthy: It’s Germany. Hungary most likely as well given Orban’s relationship with Putin, but in this case the other hyper conservative is Scholz.

    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Chetan Murthy:

      P.S. I don’t really blame Biden so much: he’s demonstrated one thing throughout his administration: he goes where the consensus is; if he can build consensus, that’s great.  But he’s not going to push people to a place they’re unwilling to go.  So I look to elsewhere for the reasons that the consensus is not coalescing around “admit them, dammit.”

      Sometimes leaders actually have to lead. Otherwise they’re not leaders.

    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Chetan Murthy: I’d go with Hungary as a start.  And then I’d wonder if there’s someone else in it with them.  Erdogan is not a favorite and always on my list.  Sunak, with significant domestic issues within his party and Boris Johnson having loaded the party with lots of Russian kleptocrat rats, might be another.

    14. 14.

      Carlo Graziani

      In my view, the one of the best arguments for extending the invitation to join now is that while Russia has been deterred from nuclear escalation so far by Western threats to intervene directly in the conflict, should the Russians suffer a decisive battlefield defeat at the hands of the UA and be expelled from the coast and the Donbas, that deterrent could lose its force. The Russians might consider spite strikes on their way out. If Ukraine were a NATO member-in-waiting, the threshold guarding against such strikes might be quite a bit higher.

    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Adam L Silverman: I still remember your post from before the war, where you noted what the US could do to stop the war cold.  Send some combat teams and other military assets to Ukraine, land them directly across from where RU was amassing forces, and the war stops in its tracks, b/c while RU would attack Ukrainian forces, there’s no way they’d directly attack American troops. [I’m probably misremembering: you were pretty specific about what needed to be done.]  And you write this, IIRC, in Nov 2021 or so.  Plenty of time to do it right.

      Instead, we get who knows how many tens or hundreds of thousands dead and going-on-a-trillion-dollars of damage.

      I also wish that leaders would lead.  But I’m reminded that the definition of a political leader is someone who sees a parade going in some direction, and rushes to the front of it.  It is what it is.

    17. 17.

      phdesmond

      I just got home from a poetry reading held on the lawn at the Longfellow House in Cambridge, Mass.  the details:

      Dzvinia Orlowsky is a Pushcart prize poet, an award-winning translator, and a founding editor of Four Way Books. She’s published six poetry collections by Carnegie Mellon University Press including A Handful of BeesConvertible NightFlurry of Stones, and Bad Harvest, a 2019 Massachusetts Book Awards “Must Read” in Poetry. Her poem sequence “The (Dis)enchanted Desna” was selected by former national poet laureate Robert Pinsky as a 2019 winner of the New England Poetry Club Samuel Washington Allen Prize. Her award-winning co-translations with Ali Kinsella from the Ukrainian of Natalka Bilotserkivets’s poems, Eccentric Days of Hope and Sorrow, was published by Lost Horse Press in 2021.

    18. 18.

      patrick II

      @Chetan Murthy:

      This is a long way off — but if Hungary becomes the lone serious holdout to Ukraine’s admission to NATO, I would let Ukraine in NATO and tell Hungary good luck when Russia’s remaining T-72’s start rolling across the border.

    22. 22.

      patrick II

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I should have looked at a map before I wrote that, but I would still say goodbye to Hungary and bring in Ukraine — looking at the map actually reinforces that.

    24. 24.

      Anonymous At Work

      Adam,

      Reading about RU trying out their own national internal network, and now about disinformation/Nebula of War…what would happen to RU troll farms and disinformation if RU tried to get off the world-wide web?

    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Anonymous At Work: The IRA and the other Prigozhin run operations that don’t make the news and do the same thing and the official Russian government efforts will all have access to the global Internet. Actual Russians would not.

    26. 26.

      Anonymous At Work

      @patrick II: I don’t think that NATO has a mechanism for kicking out a member against their will.  That’s the issue.  And given Austria and Italy (!!! maybe it’s them!!!) and a few other nations with a penchant for ultra-conservative governments, I don’t imagine they’d appreciate it.

    27. 27.

      Alison Rose

      @zhena gogolia: So if something is “better than Trump”, then we have to see it as perfect and wonderful and terrific?

      This is a false dichotomy. Expressing disappointment with something a Democrat did =/= wishing a Republican were in their place.

      I won’t put my own response to Biden into words here because continuing a debate on these kinds of terms is not what I need right now.

      Ukraine did not ask for this war. It did not start this war. Penalizing them, while their lands and homes and bodies are being desecrated and ravaged, because the war is happening is bullshit. That’s all I’ll say and I’ll see myself out.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    28. 28.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Adam L Silverman: But wouldn’t it make it easier to detect?  Masking IPs only can do so much.  Would they have to shift to relaying disinformation to others to post?  Wouldn’t that expose known agents, as opposed to useful idiots?

    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      @Alison Rose: Putting negativity about Biden into the universe is not going to help Ukraine in the long run. I’m TERRIFIED about what’s going to happen if Trump gets in there.

      Bye, all.

