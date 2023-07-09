Note the date on this tweet:

OH: “RFK is a shitcoin VC’s can pump, it’s not more complicated than that.” — Conor Sen (@conorsen) June 21, 2023



(Translation — Overheard: ‘RFK Jr is a venture capitalist’s meat puppet for a pump & dump scheme involving a nonviable / imaginary bitcoin.’)

And the following one:

NEW: @RobertKennedyJr told the biggest #bitcoin conference that he was not an investor into the cryptocurrency and then called on people to give to his campaign in bitcoin

His financial disclosure says he and his family are bitcoin investors- up to $250k.https://t.co/QOaRZrDSsA — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) July 7, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate for president, stood at the world’s biggest bitcoin conference in Miami in May and told the crowd, “I am not an investor and I am not here to give investment advice.” Then he announced he would be accepting campaign donations in bitcoin. What Kennedy didn’t tell the crowd was that his family had invested in bitcoin recently, according to a financial disclosure form he filed June 30. On the twelfth page of the report, Kennedy lists a brokerage account that held between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of bitcoin. Hours after publication of this story, Kennedy’s campaign manager, former Democratic Rep. Dennis Kucinich, told CNBC that the bitcoin purchase was made after the speech in Miami and before the June 30 filing deadline…

NEWS: File this under “you got to be kidding me” Now the @RobertKennedyJr campaign is telling me they were “mistaken” in their last statement and the over $100,000 #bitcoin investment is held by Kennedy himself, not @CherylHines. Happy Friday! https://t.co/QOaRZrDSsA https://t.co/LlYJnbQXo7 — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) July 7, 2023

… After Kennedy’s appearance in May at the Miami conference, CNBC inquired whether Kennedy had any crypto holdings. “Mr. Kennedy has no crypto holdings,” a spokeswoman for the campaign said at the time. Kennedy said at the conference that if he were to become president he would “make sure that your right to hold and use bitcoin is inviolable.” President Joe Biden’s administration has waged an aggressive fight in regards to cryptocurrencies. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told CNBC in June “we don’t need more digital currency” after the SEC sued crypto exchange Coinbase for allegedly acting as an unregistered broker and exchange… Kennedy’s pro-bitcoin stance has aligned him with several top tech investors, such as billionaire and bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey, with several of them offering support for his presidential run. Others include David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya and Omeed Malik…

Kennedy, who has come under fire for spreading misinformation about vaccines at large, has a history of boosting bitcoin. His nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, also has an interest in cryptocurrencies. Their 2021 tax records shows under the “investments” section that the group had crypto valued at over $78,000. A spokeswoman for CHD, which reportedly played a key role in pushing back on Covid vaccines and helping elevate Kennedy’s profile before he ran for president, previously told CNBC that the cryptocurrencies listed were not “investments” but, in fact, “donations.” The CHD website shows that bitcoin is one of the accepted cryptocurrencies to donate toward the nonprofit group…

Like Lori Smith, the ‘303 Creative‘ using her non-existent website-design business with a non-existent client to punish actual existent LGBTQ+ individuals, about certain things RFK Jr is very religious.

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag — “Democrats Shouldn’t Ignore RFK Jr. They Should Expose Him”:

… [I]gnoring RFK Jr. won’t starve his candidacy to death. But exposing him for what he is — not a real Democrat — could effectively cap his vote while forcing the mainstream media to stop treating him as a legitimate Democratic candidate. He should be regarded as a pest doing the bidding of the opposing party. That means constantly calling out Kennedy for the abovementioned coziness with conservative-media figures and for his substantive points of agreement with the less savory elements of the American right. RFK Jr. is set to address Moms for Liberty, the extremist “parental rights” group, at an event next week along with Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and an assortment of hard-core right-wing conspiracy theorists… The man’s views simply aren’t those of a Democrat’s circa 2024. Even Democratic primary voters unhappy with Biden do not want to help produce a Trump or DeSantis presidency in 2024. Democratic messaging should make it clear that every vote for Kennedy generates smiles in Tallahassee, the fever swamps of the right-wing internet, and at Mar-a-Lago. Any campaign to expose and discredit RFK Jr. should focus on a particular risk: that he could win, or at least put up headline-grabbing numbers, in a rogue New Hampshire primary that won’t include Biden. New Hampshire law traps Democrats into a first-in-the-nation primary date that defies the national party’s plan to start the 2024 nomination process in South Carolina. Without question, the president and party leader who created the new calendar cannot appear on the New Hampshire ballot or campaign there. So the key thing for Democrats nationally is to relentlessly pound away at the assertion that the nominating contest begins in whatever state’s primary Biden first enters (probably South Carolina’s). Fox News may celebrate a Kennedy win or near win in the Granite State. That should be regarded as spin or the kind of conspiracy RFK Jr. often embraces.

I hope Democrats & Independents are smart enough to see through this GOP ploy to peel off a few votes from Joe Biden. Don’t be fooled. This is a cynical joke, not a serious candidate. Of Course the Right Has Welcomed RFK Jr. With Open Arms | Vanity Fair https://t.co/SOiFL3xSpA — Jeanne Mann (@Jeanne_Mann) June 21, 2023

