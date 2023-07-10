Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

No one could have predicted…

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Bark louder, little dog.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

This really is a full service blog.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 502: Russia Opens Up and Bombards a Civilian Shelter in Orikhiv

War for Ukraine Day 502: Russia Opens Up and Bombards a Civilian Shelter in Orikhiv

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Just a quick update tonight. Been a very busy day and I’m about out of steam.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine will be in NATO, we are working on the algorithm of gaining membership – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

10 July 2023 – 20:57

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

So, Ukraine is on the eve of Vilnius. The NATO Summit, which could be exactly what our country, the entire Alliance, and global security need.

We are working extremely hard these days! Even more actively than ever. And although this work is almost one hundred percent behind the scenes, it is no less important than any public work.

Everyone understands everything. Every leader, every state. Even if different positions are voiced, it is still clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the Alliance. Not now – there is a war, but we need a clear signal. And we need this signal right now.

I am grateful to all the leaders, to every country, who say so and who have adopted the relevant joint declarations and statements with Ukraine on our integration. The majority of the Alliance clearly stands for us.

The courage of Ukrainian heroes has wiped away the dust of history from all the values for the protection of which NATO was created.

The eastern border of Ukraine, the border of our state and the positions of our warriors are the line that the Russian dictatorship, which in various forms, but always, always tried to conquer the peoples of Europe, will never cross again.

The security reality here on NATO’s eastern flank depends on Ukraine. When we applied to join NATO, we were frank: Ukraine is de facto already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the Alliance. Our values are what the Alliance believes in. Our defense is the very element of the formula of Europe that makes it united, free and peaceful.

Vilnius must confirm all this.

We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the Alliance, and we are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible. Our work for this – the work of the entire Ukrainian team – will continue each and every minute of these days.

It is also very important that bilateral meetings of various levels are planned in Vilnius – European countries, America, Canada, Japan… The priorities are absolutely clear: air defense for our cities, for all communities throughout the country, we are working to create a full-fledged sky shield. Also weapons for the frontline – we will hold talks in Vilnius on this as well. Of course, we will also talk about other aspects of protecting life and our common security.

I am sure that there may be good weaponry-related news for our warriors from Vilnius.

Separately, the frontline.

Tomorrow, on the day of the opening of the summit, which is now unimaginable without Ukraine, will be the 503rd day of a full-scale war. This says a lot about our strength – the strength of the Ukrainian people, who, in the face of such a war, after so many battles and days, has the strength without which the security of Europe is simply impossible to imagine already.

I thank you, Ukrainian warriors, for this strength! I thank every soldier, sailor, sergeant, foreman, officer, and general! I thank everyone who trains our warriors! I thank every volunteer! I thank the doctors who help after the wounds! I thank all our people who work for the sake of Ukrainian strength and Ukrainian victory!

It is an honor for me to represent such people and such Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

The Financial Times is reporting that Putin met with Prigozhin days after the latter called off his revolt against the MOD and its leadership.

Russian president Vladimir Putin met Yevgeny Prigozhin and other Wagner commanders a few days after their aborted mutiny, the Kremlin revealed on Monday.

Dmitry Peskov, the president’s spokesperson, said Putin invited at least 35 people, including Prigozhin and the battalion commanders from the private military group, to the Kremlin on June 29. The meeting lasted nearly three hours.

The revelation is another stunning turn in the Kremlin’s handling of Prigozhin and his Wagner group after their failed revolt on June 23-24. While Putin had initially branded the warlord “a traitor”, he later dropped all charges and allowed him to leave Russia for Belarus in a deal brokered by the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko.

The admission of Putin’s meeting with Wagner leaders — 10 days after the Kremlin said it took place — marked yet another signal that Russia was in no hurry to dole out harsh punishments to Prigozhin and instead has been eager to keep the warlord and other commanders from the mercenary group on side.

Last week, it emerged that Prigozhin had apparently been travelling freely across Russia, according to flight tracking of his private jet between Moscow and St Petersburg, with local news outlets reporting sightings of Prigozhin in different Russian locations.

In his description of the meeting between the president and Prigozhin, Peskov suggested a civil discussion took place, with both sides giving their version of recent events, rather than Putin giving the Wagner leader a severe reprimand over the failed revolt.

“The details of the meeting are unknown. But the . . . president gave his assessment of the battalion in terms of the special military operation [in Ukraine] and also gave his assessment for the events of June 24,” Peskov said.

He added: “Putin listened to the explanations of the commanders and suggested further options for employment and their use in combat. The commanders themselves put forward their version of what happened.”

He also restated the Kremlin’s previous narrative that Prigozhin and the other commanders’ criticism had been directed not at Putin himself, but at the overall conduct of the war by the army leadership.

“They emphasised that they are strong supporters and soldiers of the head of government and supreme commander [Putin] and said they’re ready to fight for the motherland,” Peskov said.

More at the link!

My take at this point is that some stuff may get moved around on the org chart between the GRU, which Wagner has been fronting for since its founding in early 2014 – that’s right early 2014 and, yes, I know the official date is in the fall of 2014, just trust me here – and the FSB and MOD, but Putin isn’t going to remove Prigozhin or shut him down. Prigozhin’s subsidiaries and non-governmental organizations are too essential for Putin as they are the active agent for most of Russia’s initiatives in Africa and other parts of the world.

The reason for this is that Putin gets a cut of the gold and diamond revenue that Prigozhin’s subsidiaries are mining in Africa and legally and illegally moving out of the Sahel. The Russian airmen are not giving put a cut from their gold and diamond mining activities because they don’t have gold and diamond mining activities.

We have some NATO news.

First up is Sweden:

Ukraine:

The MAP is the membership action plan.

The Financial Times has more details on Ukraine’s plans, interests, and intentions going into the NATO summit in Vilnius this week: (emphasis mine)

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strides into Nato’s annual summit in Vilnius on Wednesday, his country will have been fighting a full-scale war of survival against Russia for 503 days.

As his battered troops continue to fight off a relentless invasion and attempt to claw back occupied territory in the country’s south and east, Zelenskyy comes to the Lithuanian capital with another strategic objective: to gain a seat at Nato’s table.

To Zelenskyy and his government, the US-led alliance represents long-term peace and security. Article 5 of Nato’s treaty is an ironclad mutual-defence clause backed up by American, British and French nuclear weapons.

But Kyiv’s objective goes beyond defence. Through Nato membership, Ukraine would receive an unambiguous ticket into “the west” — a break from centuries of subjugation by Moscow — and the security required for its reconstruction and economic revival. Yet Ukraine poses a series of questions for Nato’s 31 members. Those questions reach to the heart of the alliance’s purpose, from how prepared its members are to fight a war against Russia to whether Nato’s mutual-defence clause is a security blanket to be thrown around states or a badge of distinction to be earned.

Now, after more than 17 months of war, during which Nato allies have provided Ukraine with over $160bn in military and financial support, western capitals are grappling with a far larger question. Having given Ukraine the means to stop Russia’s conquest, are they now ready to promise that if it were to happen again, their troops would be fighting and dying too? And if not, what might they be willing to offer instead?

“The sole task here [in Vilnius], and one that all allies agree on, is that we left grey areas on the map 15 years ago which Putin took advantage of, and now we need to make sure there is no more grey,” says one senior Nato diplomat. “It is about making crystal clear where the lines are.”

“The most dangerous place for Russia’s neighbouring countries is to sit in the waiting room of Nato,” says Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s foreign minister. “And we did exactly that 15 years ago with Georgia and Ukraine.”

It’s like arriving at triage in a hospital emergency room, he adds: “ . . . you go in, but you’re waiting and you’re not labelled yet. Are you a green, yellow or red patient? We must label [Ukraine]. We must start the process.”

Orikhiv Axis:

ORIKHIV AXIS /2345 UTC 10 JUL/ UKR forces have penetrated RU positions N of Robotyne as far as 1 Km. During this advance, several UKR Bradley fighting vehicles were damaged in a minefield to the NE of the town. UKR forces are reported to have created a seam between RU units defending the NE axis. UKR ground force units are now in contact within Robotyne.

Kreminna Axis:

Velyka Novoslika:

Bakhmut:

Via Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Maliar’s Telegram channel:

Avdiika:

Not sure where in Ukraine this is, but if I had to guess it’s either Kyiv or Lviv:

O Canada!

Germany’s Reinmetall:

Here’s the details from CNN:

Rheinmetall will open an armored vehicle plant in Ukraine within the next 12 weeks, shrugging off concerns other Western defense companies reportedly have about building a presence in the country while it is at war with Russia.

Germany’s biggest arms maker will also train Ukrainians to maintain the tanks and other armored vehicles made in the factory, which will be located in the western part of the country, CEO Armin Papperger told CNN in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“[Ukrainians] have to help themselves — if they always have to wait [for] Europeans or Americans [to] help them over the next 10 or 20 years… that is not possible,” he said.

The company told the Rheinische Post newspaper earlier this year that it hoped to open a €200 million ($218 million) battle tank factory on Ukrainian soil, capable of producing about 400 tanks a year.

Papperger said on Thursday that factory workers would build and repair Rheinmetall’s Fuchs armored personnel carrier — named after the German word for fox — under license in the facility.

Rheinmetall (RNMBF) will operate the plant in partnership with Ukroboronprom, a Ukrainian state-owned defense group, which will also own the facility. In May, the companies announced an agreement to boost Ukraine’s “defense technology capacities.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of current President Vladimir Putin, has said Russia would retaliate by hitting any facility Rheinmetall set up in Ukraine, Reuters has reported.

Papperger said that the factory could be protected from a Russian attack.

“There are a lot of factories at the moment which are producing military goods [in Ukraine]. It is just another one — and we can protect that also,” he said.

Much more at the link!

NAFO expansion is non-negotiable!

NAFO triggered the chairwoman of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation earlier today:

So if you were trying to figure out what the NAFO-shark-Navalny thing was now you know.

Also, obligatory!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

2 – мій фаворит на сьогодні))

♬ original sound – ☪Fijian_editor☪

Here is the machine translation of the caption:

2 is my favorite for today))

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • craigie
  • Devore
  • dr. luba
  • Geminid
  • oldster

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      For those of you looking for a way around the mess that the Starlink Snowflake has made of Twitter, they have Nitter back up and running. So you have two choices: 1) go to nitter.net, type in the username, and you’re all set or 2) go to your browser’s extension store and download the Nitter Redirect extension for free, then turn it on, and you should be good to go.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      craigie

      So if you were trying to figure out what the NAFO-shark-Navalny thing was now you know.

      Speaking for myself, not really.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oldster

      Zaluzhny impressed the hell out of me when the Kharkiv counter-offensive blasted through ruzzian lines last September.

      But he impressed me even more when the Kherson counter-offensive  took 3 months to slowly, inexorably drive the ruzzians out of that city and across the Dnipro. It was not fast, and it did not feed the headline machine. At times I wondered whether it had stalled.

      But Zaluzhny knew how to keep the pressure on, making incremental, deadly progress, sparing the lives of his troops and moving economically. There were no giant battles, no massed confrontations. Just a hundred small skirmishes that tightened the noose. The Kherson campaign was like Grant’s siege of Vicksburg; a gradual boa constrictor that never lets go.

      From what I can tell, Zaluzhny is running the new counter-offensive in the same way. There is incremental progress around Bakhmut. There is incremental progress in the south. There’s now a small bridgehead on the south side of the Dnipro. He is testing and probing all over the map. It’s not a blitzkrieg, like the happy dash around Kharkiv. Few armies ever get that kind of success, and fewer get it twice.

      But Zaluzhny knows how to apply constant pressure until he attains his objective. That’s why I cheer for all the good news of advances. But I am not too worried when a few days go by without news of a new town liberated. It will all be Ukraine once again, in the fullness of time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      Secretary General Stoltenberg sure worked hard to win Erdogan’s assent to Sweden’s NATO membership. Once Erdogan sent his Foreign Minister and Intelligence and National Security chiefs to meet with Finland’s and Sweden’s last week, I figured it would happen. Today’s news was still a relief, though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      oldster

      Navalny — what a sad lesson that the enemy of my enemy is not necessarily my friend.

      Yes, he wants to oust Putin from power. But his vision of ruzzia is no different from Putin’s. If Navalny took power tomorrow, he would not make ruzzia into a peaceful neighbor of Europe. At best, he might make it a less corrupt neighbor of Europe. At worst, he would make it a more efficient predator and imperialist.

      His spokesperson’s reaction to sharks is just more evidence that Navalny and his organization cannot lead ruzzia to a future in which it is a well-behaved member of the family of nations. He’s just another mafioso who wants to be the capo himself.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dr. luba

      Patron:  Top 4 comments I read under my videos:

      4.  Why isn’t the vehicle in the garage?

      3.  Patron, is it true that you created the universe?

      2.  I have information that Patron the dog has escaped abroad, and that is a double in the video.  Is this true?
      —Yes, the shape of the ears is different, have a look.

      1.  I propose starting a petition to change the official name of the breed from “Jack Russell” to Patron.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.