Nerd Solidarity

Duke graduate students will have a month long window to vote on whether or not they want to unionize.

WUNC has more details:

Graduate students at Duke University who hold positions teaching and conducting research for the university will soon be able to vote on whether to form a union with collective bargaining rights….
Doctoral students who work for the university will be mailed ballots on July 24 and they’ll be counted four weeks later on Aug. 22…

I will vote for solidarity even as I intend to be done with dissertating before most plausible improvements could be gained.

  Uncle Cosmo

    1. 1.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Well of course you will, for the benefit of those who come after you. Like planting a sapling you know you won’t live to see full grown.

      (Dang, foist?!?!?!? :^D)​

