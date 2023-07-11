Duke graduate students will have a month long window to vote on whether or not they want to unionize.

WUNC has more details:

Graduate students at Duke University who hold positions teaching and conducting research for the university will soon be able to vote on whether to form a union with collective bargaining rights….

Doctoral students who work for the university will be mailed ballots on July 24 and they’ll be counted four weeks later on Aug. 22…

I will vote for solidarity even as I intend to be done with dissertating before most plausible improvements could be gained.