Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

T R E 4 5 O N

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Republicans don’t trust women.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Everybody saw this coming.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Pestering

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Pestering

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , ,


 
ICYMI:


 
With no little assistance from Our Failed Major Media…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.