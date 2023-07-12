Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Republicans don’t trust women.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

White supremacy is terrorism.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Open Thread

Of all the documentaries you all listed, I watched none of them. I did make a list, though, and I am going through and finding out what streaming service they are all on. Some will never be viewed- I have a tough time with disturbing things (although for some reason, true crime podcasts and the like do not fall under “disturbing.”). Last night I was watching a Yellowstone documentary, and a baby elk survived being hunted by a grizzly bear then thirty seconds later they showed it crossing a stream, getting pulled away by the current and drowning while the mother just stood there with a look like “well so that just happened” and then went on with her life. I had to tap out I was so distraught.

I did watch the Documentary Now! mockumentary of Werner Herzog, and it was a hoot. You could tell Skarsgard was having a hard time now laughing at points.

Currently watching Season 1 of Warrior on Max.

  • dm
  • Jackie
  • JWR
  • piratedan
  • rikyrah
  • Wyatt Salamanca

    1. 1.

      Jackie

      Is this an open thread? If not, I apologize. I posted earlier on probably dead thread. John, feel free to delete.

      Politico: “McCarthy and his leadership team returned to Washington this week planning to tee up the GOP’s biggest must-pass bills of the year, only to slam into a wall of resistance from familiar antagonists on the right. The speaker’s first problem is urgent: A small band of ultraconservatives, mainly in the House Freedom Caucus, has turned a routine Pentagon policy bill into a major headache for party leaders as they press for contentious votes on abortion, LGBTQ troops and affirmative action.”

      “That drama isn’t over yet, with the right’s ever-growing slate of demands increasingly likely to delay final votes on the bill until next week, and its ultimate passage still a question mark. But conservatives are plotting other problems to come for McCarthy, who has precious little floor time left and an entire government to try to fund before current cash expires on Sept. 30.”

      “Some right-flank Republicans are now holding up McCarthy’s plan to pass a heap of spending bills this month, even creating an abortion-related holdup on the usually less-controversial bill that funds the Department of Veterans Affairs and military personnel.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dm

      justwatch.com is a website that tells you where a film is streaming (or otherwise available).  Type in a film title, and it will tell you where you can stream it for free, rent it, or purchase it digitally.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Speaking of documentaries, see Gravitas FREE DOCUMENTARIES

      https://www.youtube.com/@gravitasdocumentaries/about

      Gravitas DOCUMENTARIES covers Music, Sports, True Crime, LBGTQIA+, Black History, Historical Military events, Environmental and Social issues, Pop Culture, and more!

       

      Ovid has a great collection of documentaries that you can browse here

      https://www.ovid.tv/browse

       

      Here’s the link for a 7-day free trial with Ovid

      https://www.ovid.tv/checkout/subscribe/purchase

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      I have to admit, even the small amount of push back that these GOP tools are getting from the media is quite disconcerting for them.  They seem to be quite unprepared for even what would appear to be routine rational questions that do not follow the Faux News narrative.

      I really enjoy it when this happens as you can see the panic flash across their faces as their happy place and comfy framing is ever so tapped out of focus.

      Reply

