Of all the documentaries you all listed, I watched none of them. I did make a list, though, and I am going through and finding out what streaming service they are all on. Some will never be viewed- I have a tough time with disturbing things (although for some reason, true crime podcasts and the like do not fall under “disturbing.”). Last night I was watching a Yellowstone documentary, and a baby elk survived being hunted by a grizzly bear then thirty seconds later they showed it crossing a stream, getting pulled away by the current and drowning while the mother just stood there with a look like “well so that just happened” and then went on with her life. I had to tap out I was so distraught.

I did watch the Documentary Now! mockumentary of Werner Herzog, and it was a hoot. You could tell Skarsgard was having a hard time now laughing at points.

Currently watching Season 1 of Warrior on Max.