That Should Be The End of Him

If you scratch any conspiracy theorist, you’ll find an anti-Semite underneath:

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dished out wild COVID-19 conspiracy theories this week during a press event at an Upper East Side restaurant, claiming the bug was a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Kennedy floated the idea during a question-and-answer portion of raucous booze and fart-filled dinner at Tony’s Di Napoli on East 63d Street.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

I think I have had my fill of this asshole.

thank you all so much for the donations!

    59Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Now they’ll have to move on to No Labels.

      In fact, the FTF NY Times has an article up about the “centrist” group right now.  With no reader comments allowed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      At the very least I’m hoping from an announcement by the DNC starting, “Any lunatic can say they are a Democratic candidate — and has — but…”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      Always new reasons for people to hate us.

      People who claim Jews control everything don’t seem to realize they wouldn’t be breathing enough oxygen to spew their bullshit if we did.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      pacem appellant

      I’m sure the families of deceased Chinese and Jewish victims of COVID-19 are super excited about this “targeted” bio weapon. /s Can we yeet this guy into outerspace finally?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      The good news is it’ll be that much easier to dismiss the howling for Biden to debate RFK Jr. out of hand.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      His response to this is really bad, too. Basically, “I did nothing wrong and it’s JUST THE SCIENCE that I’m completely accurate about reporting. Also, this was off the record and it shows just how much the MSM wants to shut me up”

      Meanwhile, the blue checks are eating it up. The blue check really is the best indicator of having one’s head up one’s ass.

      EDIT: Jason, David Sacks and the rest of the pro-russia idiots have all come out. “Of COURSE the United States is developing ethnically targeted bioweapons. Are we just not allowed to talk about this ever? Also, the MSM is really showing how much they’re afraid of RFK here, so he should be president. I am not a crackpot/anti-semite.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      Per RFK Jr’s bat-shit crazy theory, why spare only Ashkenazi Jews? Do the Chinese have some kind of problem with, say, Sephardic Jews?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      thank you all so much for the donations!

      I’m running a little late John. I have to figure out the Zelle and Venmo shit. Might be the middle of next week before I do.

      tom

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JPL

      @Amir Khalid: Although it is not a funny topic, that comment did make me laugh.

      It’s like the Arizone rep who is now saying he didn’t mean colored people.   Then what did you mean?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Baud: But without a debate how will we know if Biden wasn’t the one who unleashed this pro-Jew bioweapon? What is he hiding?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JPL

      @Martin: RFK jr stated that trump was the best debater since Lincoln.   That could be his most way out there comment, or at least a close second.   When the orange clown was stalking Hillary on stage, who among us didn’t think of Lincoln.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      I’m somewhat irked with myself that this came as a surprise to me. That said, I’m willing to put serious money on the proposition that it was not a surprise to the media scrum surrounding RFKJ. They knew and stayed quiet.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jinchi

      A crypto enthusiast who thinks vaccines are poison, wants to put Dr. Fauci on trial, believes the Ukrainians are only fighting because the West tricked them into it, and is an anti-Semite to boot.

      How is it that these guys check literally all the boxes, every single time?

      Why not just sample a couple of prime conspiracies from the Qanon collection? You don’t have to buy the whole thing.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Alison Rose

      @Amir Khalid: We’re the powerful ones. When people talk about Jews controlling the government, running Hollywood, space lasers, etc, the Jews they’re picturing are Ashkenazi because that’s what most people are familiar with. I’d bet if you asked most of the goyim in this country to name the different diaspora and ethnic groups within Judaism, they wouldn’t even know what the hell you meant.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jinchi

      Speaking of Qanon, have they tried to arrange a meetup between RFK Jr. and the resurrected JFK Jr., or have they decided he is JFK Jr.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      steppy

      But it won’t, although he was always done. I’m afraid we’re going to have to hear his, and Williamson’s, shit until the summer of 2024. Please be prepared to sprain your eyes rolling them. I see no alternative.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Comrade Misfit

      Quibble:  Scratch a COVID conspiracy theorist and you’ll find a Nazi.

      RFK,Jr.’s been a few bricks shy of a full hod for a very long time.  He’s a nepo-baby who has been cruising off his family name for his entire life.  Sort of like His Orange God.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      What’s old is new, again:

      The persecution of Jews during the Black Death consisted of a series of violent mass attacks and massacres. Jewish communities were falsely blamed for outbreaks of the Black Death in Europe.

      ***
      Jews were frequently used as scapegoats and false accusations which stated that they had caused the disease by deliberately poisoning wells were circulated.[4][5][6] That is likely because they were less affected than the other people[7] since many Jews chose not to use the common wells which were located in towns and cities.[3]

      And even if Jews died at a lesser rate, it can be attributed to the sanitary practices Jewish law.

      For instance, Jewish law compels one to wash his or her hands many times throughout the day. In the general medieval world a person could go half his or her life without ever washing his hands. According to Jewish law, one could not eat food without washing one’s hands, leaving the bathroom and after any sort of intimate human contact. At least once a week, a Jew bathed for the Sabbath. The sanitary conditions in the Jewish neighborhood, primitive as it may be by today’s standards, was always far superior to the general sanitary conditions.

      Jewish law also prescribes certain sanitary conditions related to burial of the dead. Leaving corpses unburied not only abetted the conditions that spread the bubonic plague but typhus and other diseases as well. The Jews, on the other hand, had a unique sense of community that not only led them to feel a responsibility to attend to the sick and dying, but caused them to always maintain a formal burial society.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      CaseyL

      Calling yourself a Democrat when you very clearly are not one should be sufficient to bar you from the debates.  But things didn’t work that way in 2016 or 2020, so who knows.

      I definitely do not want to see this asshole on stage for a debate.  I want to backhand him hard every time I see his face.  What a disgrace to his name.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      Today’s horrifying yet completely unsurprising read:

      A coach accused, again and again

      In 2019, Conal Groom, a former Olympic rower and U.S. national team coach, dropped seismic news on his Seattle-area junior athletes and their parents: He was leaving town.

      “I will give you a moment to breathe and collect your thoughts,” Groom wrote in an email. “The mark we have left on rowing in this region will not be erased anytime soon.”
      […]

      An investigation by The Post revealed a years-long trail of records documenting allegations against Groom, including hundreds of pages of police reports, emails, text messages and diary entries. In those records, and in interviews, male and female athletes claimed Groom verbally and physically abused them. Two rowers he trained as underage girls, including his alleged victim in Santa Ynez, said they now believe he sexually groomed them. The results of those alleged abuses, athletes and their parents say, were devastating: suicidal ideation, persistent panic attacks and rowers abandoning a sport once central to their lives.

      But the allegations against Groom were routinely ignored or downplayed, The Post found, including by regulators. When USRowing, the sport’s governing body, was confronted years ago with accusations against Groom, its lawyers produced a 198-page report that confirmed some of those claims. Yet the report was not released publicly, and the organization continued to hire Groom to lead junior athletes. And for months after Groom was accused of attempted sexual assault in 2021, regulators did not bar him from training minors.

      Yes, his last name really is ‘Groom’.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Alison Rose

      @Frank Wilhoit: In some circles, yes. Because while it is true that criticism of Israel is not necessarily antisemitic, it is also true that it’s not necessarily NOT antisemitic. But Israeli Jews comprise members of many diasporas.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @Jinchi: Why not just sample a couple of prime conspiracies from the QAnon collection? You don’t have to buy the whole thing.

      But it all holds together. Without the vaccine microchips, how would the traffickers locate the teens for adrenochrome extraction and take them to the secret Chinese biolab in the basement if the Ukrainian pizza restaurant?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Noskilz

      I suspect conspiracy theorists tend to go the full crazy buffet option because if they are puddingheaded enough to buy into one, it’s not as if they are  going to suddenly bring to bear amazing critical thinking skills against adding new conspiracies to the list.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      @Jinchi:

      Ukrainians are only fighting because the West tricked them into it

      He believes they’re making the targeted infectious agents in labs in Ukraine. He says it after he describes the targeting.
      Have they identified the idiots at the table with him yet? The people nodding along? What basement did they crawl out of?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Honus

      @Jackie: Manchin is dead meat. Justice will take his senate seat (it is impossible for a democrat to win in West Virginia now) and it’s not like democrats will flock to him in a presidential election.  He may pull a few republican never trumper votes but he’s not going to get any significant democratic support. He needs to get a Fox pundit slot but he’s really not articulate or interesting enough for that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Brachiator

      @Denali5:

      How on earth can this person claim to be a Democrat?

      There have always been progressives and unaffiliated lefties who see Big Pharma as evil. It only takes a slight nudge to push them over into loony town.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JCJ

      @Alison Rose: Former frequent commenter Mnemosyne (sp?) would often cite a Chris Rock routine with a YouTube clip “That train is never late!”

      Seems applicable here.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @dmsilev: “Groom” oh for fucks sake…really? I’d say ‘fire the writers if the writers weren’t out on a legitimate strike.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @dmsilev: ​
       These types seek out positions of authority over young people to find their victims. Those who seek out people to be in positions of authority over young people need to be alert to this singular fact.

      Reply

