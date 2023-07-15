A few of you were having a discussion about generalship/leadership in the comments last night. I’m always partial to what Field Marshall Sir William Slim had to say about the topic:

We cannot leave any city and village under Russian occupation, where violence and humiliation of people reign – address of President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, I wish you good health! Today, the President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea are visiting our country. A very important visit, a very important direction of our international work. And this is the first visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine for the entire period of relations between our states. Now, when the speed of ending the war directly depends on global support for Ukraine, we are doing everything possible to ensure that such support is as intensive and meaningful as possible. In 15 days of July, we’ve already held negotiations, meetings, events with the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Türkiye, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Also Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Guinea-Bissau. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Michel, President of the European Commission von der Leyen, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The address to the student community in Argentina, talks with the largest and most promising American investors and company executives. Today, very meaningfully, Mr. President of the Republic of Korea. And we will maintain the highest tempo of international work at all levels to restore peace for all our land and all our people. One of the most terrible things that war brings is separation… We cannot leave any of our people, any towns and villages under Russian occupation. Wherever the Russian occupation continues, violence and humiliation of people reign. I am grateful to all our partners – every leader, every politician, public figure, every country who really supports us in the fact that only the complete liberation of our entire Ukrainian territory will allow the full force of the international rules-based order to be restored. And of course, my thank you to all our warriors. Those weeks on the front lines were very important. Marines of the 35th and 36th separate brigades. Gunners of the 55th separate brigade Zaporizka Sich. The Magura 47th separate mechanized brigade. Paratroopers of the 79th brigade. The third separate assault brigade. The fifth separate assault brigade. The 80th separate brigade of the airborne assault troops. The 57th separate motorized infantry brigade. I thank all of you! All of you guys, you are great! All those who bravely, firmly, and strongly fight for the sake of Ukraine! Ukraine will prevail for sure! Glory to you, warriors! Glory to all who fight and work for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Today, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol @President_KR and First Lady Kim Keon Hee are in Ukraine. During this visit, the first in the history of our relations, we are discussing everything that is important for the normal and safe life of people, for the… pic.twitter.com/0zYvzQnDsW — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 15, 2023

and First Lady Kim Keon Hee are in Ukraine. During this visit, the first in the history of our relations, we are discussing everything that is important for the normal and safe life of people, for the rules-based international order. The return of deported adults and children, the implementation of the #PeaceFormula and the preparation of the Global Peace Summit, food and energy security and economic cooperation… I am sure together we will give more strength to our nations and the global positions of Ukraine and the Republic of Korea. 🇺🇦 🇰🇷

South Korea's president in Kyiv today to meet with Zelensky after visiting Bucha and Irpin is a positive development. South Korea, a NATO ally and rising weapons exporter, has arms that Ukraine could use on the battlefield but it's so far been reluctant to deliver them. https://t.co/088ibADwHk — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) July 15, 2023

Ukrainian women are actively engaged in the pending warfare. According to official data, as many as 42000 women serve in the Ukrainian army, with 5000 of them being deployed directly in the frontlines 📸: Slava Ranytski pic.twitter.com/caWCDQq5Qy — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) July 15, 2023

There are things that all wars have in common: the incredible human pain, and the shared desire of its victims for the inevitable and just punishment of the evil that caused this pain. 📷 Maksym Mazur @withmazur pic.twitter.com/gpjerW4Kd2 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 15, 2023

Bakhmut:

The 162-year-old St. Nicholas church in Russian-occupied Bakhmut has been at least partially destroyed. The last photo here, shared on local Telegram, shows it July 11. First photos from 2018, when I returned to report on the schism between the Ukrainian & Russian churches. pic.twitter.com/cj4d2gEXmU — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) July 15, 2023

Hunting for Russian T-80BV, Bakhmut direction. By the 3rd and 26th brigade of Ukraine.https://t.co/kG6610VUqZ pic.twitter.com/Mxl7HqApCB — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 15, 2023

BAKHMUT AXIS /1515 UTC 15 JUL/ UKR forces advanced the line of contact to conform to the rail right of way east of the village of Klischiivka. The Russian MOD announced that General Vladimir Seliverstov, commander the Tula 106th Airborne Division (VDV) at Bakhmut has been… pic.twitter.com/GAkWEKy5FP — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 15, 2023

BAKHMUT AXIS /1515 UTC 15 JUL/ UKR forces advanced the line of contact to conform to the rail right of way east of the village of Klischiivka. The Russian MOD announced that General Vladimir Seliverstov, commander the Tula 106th Airborne Division (VDV) at Bakhmut has been relieved of command.

Kherson:

KHERSON CITY /2340 UTC 15 JUL/ UKR SOF remain on the S bank of the Dnipro in the vicinity of the M-14 HWY (Anatovsky) bridge at Kherson. UKR forces conducted fire missions against a Russian vehicle concentration west of Oleshky, destroying trucks and IFVs. pic.twitter.com/qTpCpaSdJi — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 15, 2023

Neskuchne and Novadarivka via The Times (of London): (emphasis mine)

A month after its launch, the Ukrainian counteroffensive can be told in two stories, according to what has been left behind on two stretches of the battlefield five miles apart. On a lonely country road south of the village of Neskuchne the decomposing body of a Russian soldier lay in the sun, part of his skull missing. Exactly how he died is lost to history, but his comrades had no time to recover his body as they fled the Ukrainian attack. They are now several miles away. A nearby Ukrainian drone unit said this fact alone put the lie to the idea being told in foreign capitals and even in Kyiv that the offensive is too slow, or even failing. “Remember how these people said Kyiv would fall to the Russians in three days?” Oleksandr, 40, its commander, said. “Well, this is the same.” Dmitro Buh, 25, the most bullish of his men, predicted the Ukrainians would reach the Black Sea in a month — something with which few analysts of the war would agree. “This stuff about the Russians having impenetrable defensive positions?” he said. “We’ve already gone through them. They’re running away.” Not far to the west, though, is a similar village surrounded by fields and copses, called Novodarivka, and in the fields is one of those well dug-in Russian defensive positions, little more than a trench but deep, reinforced and well covered. “We were held up for two weeks by this one outpost,” said an infantry officer from one of the two brigades, the 23rd and the 110th, which were called on to attack this sector. Ukrainians do not speak well of their enemy under any circumstances, but there was a touch of awe in the officer’s voice as he recounted how the Russians sucked up everything thrown at them, even after they were surrounded. “They must have lost 100 men,” he said. “We poured in shells, heavy artillery, everything. They still kept going.” Last year, as the invading army fell back first from Kyiv in the spring and then were routed in Kharkiv and Kherson in the autumn, it was Russia’s abandoned armour that Ukrainian soldiers gleefully showed off to journalists. They have been less keen to allow journalists to see where their initial charge a month ago met an equivalent fate, if not so extensive, at the start of the counteroffensive that is supposed to be the turning point of the war. But just short of the Russian outpost was a graveyard of Ukrainian armoured vehicles, including an upturned MaxxPro (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle), given by the US. It was not, it turned out, entirely ambush protected. The Ukrainian armour met a line of tanks and artillery, and was quickly brought to a halt. Nearby a Ukrainian soldier called Bohdan described how the assault had turned into an old-fashioned tank battle. “We came upon the Russian tanks, face to face,” he said. “We fired at them. They fired at us.” Tank warfare in the popular imagination recalls Hitler’s blitzkrieg or President Bush’s “Thunder Run” in Iraq, with tank battalions speeding through lightly defended lines under air cover. Establishing bridgeheads for the infantry, the tanks moved on swiftly to Paris or Baghdad. Without air cover, that option is not open to Ukraine, which is why the slowness of the counteroffensive is being misunderstood, its military advisers say. There is also the scale of Russia’s defences, much improved since Kharkiv, protecting miles of minefields, tank traps and fortified, artillery-protected defensive positions to the rear. It is easy to see why the Ukrainians want cluster weapons, now to be provided by the Biden administration. At present, the Ukrainian tanks and armoured vehicles must move slowly and probe the whole length of the front for weaknesses, mile by mile. That makes it all the more akin to the pre-tank era of the First World War’s western front. The armour forms breaching groups to bombard Russian front lines and force them to retreat, with the infantry then following up to occupy those lines.

It is important to remember that when people start discussing how slow this is going, that it isn’t going well, what have you, they are doing it without acknowledging that because of policy decisions in DC, as well as in Berlin, Paris, and London the Ukrainians are being forced to attempt this counteroffensive without air superiority. The US, let alone any of our usual partners and allies in and out of NATO, would never even consider doing so as an option.

Ukrainian assault groups with the 30th and 28th Mechanized.

Very illustrative. pic.twitter.com/dLR9pE3nbc — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 15, 2023

Shoigu and Gerasimov are still not out of the woods:

P.S: A little earlier, Major General Ivan Popov, commander of the 58th Army of the RF Armed Forces, was also removed from his post.

MUTINY IN THE AIR: After the firing of the commanders of the 106th & 7th Airborne Divisions, RU paratroopers say they'll mutiny and leave their positions if any move is made to fire the boss of the VDV forces, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky. The dysfunction spreads…. https://t.co/Q8OsqdrBqt pic.twitter.com/UPKvoKsTMB — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 15, 2023

The Russian VDV troops threaten Shoigu and Gerasimov‼️

“Servicemen of the 7th Airborne Division recorded an audio message to the Ministry of Defense. In particular, they spoke in defense of their commander of the Airborne Forces, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky. The catalyst for this appeal was the removal of the commander of the 106th Airborne Division of the Airborne Forces, General Seliverstov . In addition, in early July, General Kornev was removed from command of the 7th Airborne Assault Division. “We, the paratroopers, warn that we will not tolerate such actions in relation to General Teplinsky. And in the event of the slightest threat to his life and freedom, we will stand as a wall to protect the honor and dignity of our commander. We are very determined. Up to the point that we will withdraw from our positions and go to the rescue of our Bata. You, those who sit in the offices! The landing party does not abandon its own! Do not make fatal mistakes”

A remarkable letter, indicating that there is more to public debate in Russia than what meets the eye. But the letter does have a slightly bizarre reference to the effect that Russia would be taken over by the "people of the South" post nuclear exchange. Won't psychoanalyse this. https://t.co/ZZgvI0kC9r — Sergey Radchenko (@DrRadchenko) July 14, 2023

Anyway, I promised I wouldn't psychoanalyse this. On the whole, a breath of fresh air after Karaganov's recent posturing. — Sergey Radchenko (@DrRadchenko) July 14, 2023

Here’s a machine translation of the open letter:

If you’re interested:

✈️🚨UA Fighter Pilots have asked for help in donations.Their tasks are difficult & extremely important 4 Ukr to win. Please help @_juicefighter_ & I get the funds so there is no stop in their missions due to lack of funds. NGO @wingmen_for_UA collects funds for these heroes 1/2🧵 pic.twitter.com/zCLjdNCrRl — Teresa🌻 (@Maxjessepiper) July 14, 2023

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos, so here’s some adjacent material.

If you were wondering why they weren’t updating, someone started going after the videos they were posting:

Dear friends. There are many complaints about "copyright infringement" (DMCA) on this account. And I managed to unlock it.

Are these the new twitter rules? — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) July 9, 2023

Wild animals play with the Ukrainian military pic.twitter.com/KWnPIMljYq — Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) July 14, 2023

Warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our smaller friends.. What kind of person you are can be judged by how you know how to handle animals. 🇺🇦🫡🪖🐶🐈🐰🦅🦔 pic.twitter.com/k3wfaJlkLM — Igor Kyivskyi (@Igor_from_Kyiv_) July 15, 2023

Dog Help Ukraine is a home for 170 dogs, 70 cats, 150 goats, and 7 horses 🐴

Many of the residents were evacuated after the Kakhovka HPP’s explosion from the affected area. The shelter reached out to us asking for antibiotics and other necessary supplies for animals’ treatment💙 pic.twitter.com/Zznbohdrlc — UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) July 14, 2023

Dogs in training need tasty dog food as well! 25 good boys and girls are learning to find explosives 🫡

We sent 300 kg of pet food and wish them bon appétit. They deserve all the treats in the world for their important service in Ukraine. — UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) July 15, 2023

UPDATE from the Hachiko team at Patron Pet Center in Kyiv 🐱🐶 We (thanks to you!) helped with building of enclosures & caring for pets evacuated from Kherson frontline after the flood disaster 💦 @Y_Stefanyuk visits the kittens & shares about the incredible work Patron is doing! pic.twitter.com/511mGCzonJ — Nate Mook (@natemook) July 13, 2023

Our dear fellow animals lovers, we are currently out of food at the shelter.

We cater for hundreds of a abandoned animals in Kharkiv Region of Ukraine.

Those who are able, kindly support us so that these innocent souls don't starve 😭

Donation link 👇👇https://t.co/Noq3k4NhR2 pic.twitter.com/hhYSazsjnm — KHARKIV ANIMAL SHELTER UA (@AnimalKharkiv12) July 13, 2023

