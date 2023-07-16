Before we start I just want to take a moment and express my sincere condolences to Ozark Hillbilly and his family. I was offline almost all day and had no idea what was going on until TaMara told me about it. We are keeping good thoughts for you and your entire family.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The security of our continent begins with the sovereignty and strength of Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine. The 33rd of many, many such anniversaries that Ukraine has yet to celebrate. A free Ukraine. Our country will never give up its sovereignty. This is already obvious to everyone in the world. And whatever the Russian terror may be, we know that Ukrainian freedom will still be preserved and will still prevail. Every year, Ukraine will only get stronger and help other free nations to protect their sovereignty and build common security. Ukraine can do this. It can because the lines and words of our fundamental state documents are backed by the strength and determination of our people. Millions of Ukrainians for whom the freedom of our state is their personal freedom. Honoring Ukrainian freedom, Ukrainian sovereignty, and Ukrainian strength, we always honor our heroes. Different people who fought and are still fighting for Ukraine and to whom we owe our freedom. Today, I would like to pay special tribute to the warriors who have shown maximum courage and efficiency for the sake of Ukraine these days and weeks. Soldier Oleksandr Shulha, a mechanic driver of a tank battalion of the 33rd separate mechanized brigade. Thank you, Oleksandr, for your bravery and for saving the lives of the crew! Soldier Oleksandr Levchenko, commander of the Bradley combat vehicle of the 47th separate mechanized brigade. Thank you, Oleksandr, for your brave combat work and destruction of the enemy! Soldier Andriy Holovko, commander of the fire support unit of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade. Thank you, Andriy, for your accuracy and the results Ukraine needs on the battlefield! Major Tetiana Humelia, the 110th separate territorial defense brigade, – I thank you, Tetiana, for the high-quality logistics and professional service! Sergeant Oleksandr Olivko, the 3rd separate assault brigade, commander of a machine gun squad. Thank you for your courage and accuracy, Oleksandr! Junior Sergeant Vladyslav Datskyi – also from the 3rd separate assault brigade, chief sergeant of an assault platoon. Thank you for your strength, Vladyslav! Senior Lieutenant Ihor Dykun, Hero of Ukraine, commander of a reconnaissance battalion. The 5th separate assault brigade. A true exemplary Ukrainian warrior. Thank you, Ihor! Lieutenant Oleksandr Kovalenko, Hero of Ukraine, commander of the 2nd assault company of the 24th separate assault battalion “Aidar”. Thank you, Oleksandr! Senior Soldier Maksym Shevtsov, Soldier Andriy Khmilevsky, and Junior Sergeant Bohdan Maksymov. All three are warriors of our glorious “Eightieth” – the 80th separate airborne assault brigade. I thank you, warriors! Senior Lieutenant Yevhen Martsynenko and Soldier Oleksandr Dudun – warriors of Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko 57th separate motorized infantry brigade. I thank you guys! Thank you for Ukrainian strength! Senior Lieutenant Oleh Spichak and Junior Sergeant Serhiy Sargsyan – warriors of the 123rd separate territorial defense brigade. Thank you for your daily bravery, daily military ingenuity in countering Russian subversive reconnaissance groups! Captain-Lieutenant Mykola Sopko and Petty Officer Second Class Serhiy Tarasov – warriors of the 73rd naval special operations center. Thank you for your very significant combat results! Everyone’s contribution is always valuable in the fight for freedom. Ukraine is proud of its heroes! Ukraine is proud of you! Glory to you, warriors! And, of course, I thank all the warriors of the Air Force of Ukraine – pilots, anti-aircraft gunners, and fighters of mobile fire groups. To everyone who protects the Ukrainian skies. Thank you for every downed Russian missile! We have already shown that there are no Russian missiles that cannot be shot down by Ukrainians. And when the Ukrainian sky shield is powerful enough – and it will be! – Ukraine will ensure real freedom and security for the whole of Europe from Russian terror. The security of our continent begins here with Ukraine’s sovereignty and strength. Glory to Ukraine!

Today, courage has a name, and that name is Ukraine. 📷 Slava Ratynski pic.twitter.com/6OeU1x5Vo9 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 16, 2023

You can easily recognize a person who has been on the front lines by looking into their eyes. These eyes have seen death every day. Eyes like these know the true value of life. pic.twitter.com/tGFMHJMq8G — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 16, 2023

The Azov brigade commander, the leader of Mariupol defense Denys Prokopenko recently freed from extraction stay in 🇹🇷, has returned to his unit. pic.twitter.com/knGAsLqmdu — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 16, 2023

Kreminna:

KREMINNA AXIS /1540 UTC 16 JUN/ RU offensive operations were broken up west of Dibrova and east of Novosadove. RU air and artillery strikes indicate that UKR forces are positioned strongly on the east banks of the Zherebets Reservoir. pic.twitter.com/LWj0k6Vf5Q — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 16, 2023

Velyka Novoslika:

ERRATUM: The date for the map has been corrected. Many thanks to the sharp eyed readers– and thanks for the shout outs! pic.twitter.com/hTxBPGjhDy — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) July 16, 2023

VELYKA NOVOSLIKA /1645 UTC 16 JUL/ Sources report that UKR has advanced into the northern limits of Staromaiorske: RU units are said to be falling back. Withdrawing RU forces will be vulnerable to flanking attacks. This will likely open the T-04-18 HWY S into the Mokri Yaly River valley.

Luhansk via Ukraine Today:

In the Ukrainian city of Lugansk, temporarily occupied by pro-Russian militants “LPR”, there is a powerful “arrival”.It flew to the territory of the Mashchinskaya mine, which is located in the village of Yubileyny, journalist Denis Kazansky said on Sunday, July 16, in his Telegram channel.According to him, there were enemy forces there. “It seems that soon we will have another stream of mournful reports about the untimely demobilization of another batch of Russian officers,” the author added.

Explosions/strikes reported in Luhansk. pic.twitter.com/azwpXGF0Av — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 16, 2023

/3. Rumours that strike was on the area of Mashchinskaya mine near Luhansk. (48.5236710, 39.1993347) pic.twitter.com/Zwkic88IyA — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 16, 2023

Marinka:

Марьинка. Пришла Россия и «защитила русскоязычное население от притеснений» pic.twitter.com/uSLaTaZH0z — Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) July 16, 2023

Here’s the machine translation:

Marinka. Russia came and “protected the Russian-speaking population from harassment”

Bakhmut:

Rashist mobiks in Bakhmut refused to complete "suicide orders" and are now threatened with shooting by their leadership. The men hit all bingo cards: terrible commanders, no ammo, no artillery and aviation support, delays in payments, and no rotation or rest: "Hello. We’re the… pic.twitter.com/IpFykYAP0X — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 16, 2023

Rashist mobiks in Bakhmut refused to complete “suicide orders” and are now threatened with shooting by their leadership. The men hit all bingo cards: terrible commanders, no ammo, no artillery and aviation support, delays in payments, and no rotation or rest: “Hello. We’re the mobilised from the 85th Brigade. Together with us are also contractors whose contracts ran out, but they’re still fighting here with us, now for 10-11 months. We’d like to say that during all this time, we’ve been mobilised for 7-8 months, we always unconditionally completed all orders at fronts near Kreminna and Belohirivka, without fear. But now, we’ve been thrown to Bahkmut to unprepared unmined positions, with a drunk company commander who led us to these positions. We didn’t reach them, we were shelled with tanks, mortars, Polish missiles. We came to the company commander and explained that we won’t pass there. We came across employees of PMC “Hurricane” who were leaving those positions, they were the first with losses. They explained to us that we’re simply suiciders, we won’t pass there. To which the company commander said we needed to complete the order. But as we’re the mobilised, not stormtroopers or spetsnaz, without ammo, without food, without evacuation, without vehicles, we were thrown in like stormtroopers. We refused, only laying down weapons by the order of the Brigade commander, under threats of shooting, accused of betrayal, and threatened with imprisonment. We didn’t reach those positions. We are now sat in Svetlodarsk, in some strange building. But as they didn’t take away our phones, we’re trying to record a video for our relatives who could help us. We do not refuse to fight, we can take weapons again, but not in this direction, and not in the first line of defence. As I already said, we always followed our orders without being afraid, under mortar and enemy bullets. But now, after this time, we’re simply defeated psychologically by our command. We don’t even have medals for the SMO, we were not given any payments. By the way, our salaries come late and not in full. There’s no rotation, no rest provided to us. So that’s what it is. And we’re now accused of betrayal and cowardice forgetting about our previous achievements. We were sent there without artillery and aviation support which are unable to suppress the enemy fire. We came under shelling, and after all that happened, the commander, answering why our artillery and aviation were silent, said there’s no ammo – “Go die an honourable death”. But we’re not suiciders, we’re simple mobilised, workmen, just like anyone else. We were called P.O.W.s and threatened with killing, threatened to be sent to Storm units containing unprepared people, or sent back to the zero line. But we’re simply afraid that our commanders will shoot us there. We do not refuse to serve and complete combat tasks, just not in this direction, not on the first line, and not with these commanders.”

Belgorod:

This evening, Russians were shelling Kharkiv from the territory of the Belgorod region. And it looks like one of the missiles exploded in the air over the Belgorod region. pic.twitter.com/LyA2pQEkH8 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 16, 2023

Nove, Zaporizhzhia:

As said, strike on Russian headquarters. Nove, Zaporizhzhya region. ~14 km from the front line. https://t.co/MzK2Bby64C pic.twitter.com/8W0K71vKma — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 16, 2023

Kharkiv:

One civilian killed and three wounded in the evening attack on Kharkiv as reported by prosecutors office. Russia launched two S-300 missiles from Belgorod. Today was one of the most massive missile attacks on the city recently. 📷 Police documenting attack this morning. pic.twitter.com/kjnrBsI09e — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) July 16, 2023

Second attack on Kharkiv in a day. Two loud explosions reported after air raid alert went off. At least 4 wounded. Meanwhile Russian channels proudly share videos of missile launches. pic.twitter.com/8YccamQPOH — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) July 16, 2023

Sevastapol:

Late last night reports started trickling out of an extended Ukrainian attack on Russian targets in Sevastapol, Occupied Crimea.

As said, 8 drones attacked Sevastopol at night. Reportedly, 2 sea drones were also used. Nothing is known about the results of the attack. Russians claim that "the attack was repulsed" pic.twitter.com/1ypPNYNQqq — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 16, 2023

Alleged drone attack on Sevastopol. Russian sources claim that seven air and two sea drones attacked Sevastopol at night and in the morning. pic.twitter.com/ufCw4OtMfD — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) July 16, 2023

More reporting on last week’s NATO summit from The Wall Street Journal:

Last week's NATO summit revealed a major realignment within the U.S.-led trans-Atlantic alliance. European nations, once seen as less steadfast in their support for Kyiv and more vulnerable to Russian pressure, are determined to help Ukraine win an unambiguous victory. At the same time, the Biden administration, which orchestrated a unified Western response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion last year, is increasingly cautious—constrained by domestic politics and a fear of direct confrontation with Moscow. In Europe, the once-gaping divisions between different capitals have narrowed sharply, as countries previously seen as soft on Russia, including France, Italy, Spain and to a lesser extent Germany, have all moved much closer to Ukraine's fiercest supporters: Poland, the Baltic and the Nordic states. "It took a while, but then it seeped through. Today a lot of leaders around Europe, including Germany, understand that they must help Ukraine defeat Putin if they want to defend their own security,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a German member of the European Parliament. “They have well understood that Putin’s threat to Ukraine has significance far beyond Ukraine itself.” European nations, once seen as less steadfast in their support for Kyiv and more vulnerable to Russian pressure, are determined to help Ukraine win an unambiguous victory. At the same time, the Biden administration, which orchestrated a unified Western response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion last year, is increasingly cautious—constrained by domestic politics and a fear of direct confrontation with Moscow. In Europe, the once-gaping divisions between different capitals have narrowed sharply, as countries previously seen as soft on Russia, including France, Italy, Spain and to a lesser extent Germany, have all moved much closer to Ukraine’s fiercest supporters: Poland, the Baltic and the Nordic states. “It took a while, but then it seeped through. Today a lot of leaders around Europe, including Germany, understand that they must help Ukraine defeat Putin if they want to defend their own security,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a German member of the European Parliament. “They have well understood that Putin’s threat to Ukraine has significance far beyond Ukraine itself.” The divergence between Washington and its European allies is increasingly evident on an array of issues, from Ukraine’s prospects of eventually joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, to the military capabilities that Kyiv needs for its current offensive aiming to reclaim occupied territory, to the desirability of any peace settlement with the Kremlin in the near term. “Biden’s mantra is that the unity of the alliance is the high priority,” said Slawomir Dębski, director of the Polish Institute of International Affairs, a Warsaw think tank that advises Poland’s government. “The problem now is that it’s the Biden administration that is lagging behind Europe, and it’s the Biden administration that is creating trouble for the unity.” Washington remains the biggest backer of Ukraine, and President Biden reiterated in Vilnius that America’s commitment won’t waver—warning that Putin is making a “bad bet” as he doubts the West’s staying power and unity. Yet political winds are blowing in opposite directions on the two sides of the Atlantic. A sizable, and growing, minority of the U.S. Republican Party wants to end any support for Ukraine, and America’s role in the war is likely to become an issue in next year’s presidential election. A proposal to prohibit all security assistance to Ukraine garnered 70 Republican votes, or nearly one-third of all Republican House members, on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump, who seeks to return to the White House next year, has accused Biden of risking World War III by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions, a type of ammunition that Russia has been using in abundance, and boasted that he could end the conflict within 24 hours, without saying how. Few major European leaders have similar electoral concerns in the near term. European economies have successfully weaned themselves off dependence on Russian energy, and even the once pro-Putin nationalist parties rarely openly support Moscow nowadays. Many key European leaders who pushed for talks between Kyiv and Moscow last year, most importantly French President Emmanuel Macron, have increasingly come to the view that no deal on Ukraine can be struck until Putin is routed on the battlefield or leaves power. “There is a growing belief in Europe that the defeat of Russia needs to be super clear, while at least in some corners of the U.S. system there might be a sense that this needs to be a defeat that generates a negotiated outcome,” said Camille Grand, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Brussels who served until last year as NATO’s assistant secretary-general. “There is this nuance.” Biden, in remarks in Helsinki last week, said his hope and expectation is that “Ukraine makes significant progress on their offensive, and that it generates a negotiated settlement somewhere along the line.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said that no settlement is possible until Ukraine regains occupied land, which amounts to about 20% of the country’s territory, and secures reparations from Moscow. At the Vilnius summit, the Biden administration surprised many allies with its refusal to negotiate the language on Ukraine, which said that NATO “would be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met.” Frustrated, Zelensky issued a fiery tweet as he arrived in Vilnius. “A window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia,” he wrote. “And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror.” Daria Kaleniuk, a Ukrainian anticorruption campaigner and civil-society activist, raised this point in a sharp exchange with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Is it true, she asked Sullivan at a NATO public forum in Vilnius, that Biden “didn’t invite Ukraine to NATO because he’s afraid of Russia, afraid of Russia losing, of Ukraine winning?” Speculating that there are backchannel communications between Washington and Moscow, she added: “Should I prepare my son to be a soldier and fight the Russians when he will be 18 years old in seven years?” The audience responded with thunderous applause. Sullivan responded that any suggestion that Washington would negotiate a secret deal with the Kremlin at Ukraine’s expense was “entirely unfounded and unjustified.” “There has been a lot of conspiracy theorizing that is simply not based on any reality whatsoever,” he said, adding that “the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude.” U.S. officials sent similar messages denying any clandestine deals with Moscow to their European interlocutors—some of whom say they remain unconvinced by the denials, and are concerned that the American policy on Ukraine is increasingly dictated by the constraints of the U.S. political calendar. Appearing on NBC Sunday, Sullivan reiterated that Ukraine’s NATO accession “is not subject to negotiation with any country, including Russia.”

Much more at the link!

And now the view from Moscow:

The Kremlin Loony who already killed 300,000 of his mobiks for his own deranged goal of staying in power forever is smiling telling a "journalist" that Ukrainians have no success in the counter-offensive. The "journalist" asked him about the goals of the war, but the maniac… pic.twitter.com/shys36lJxJ — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 16, 2023

The Kremlin Loony who already killed 300,000 of his mobiks for his own deranged goal of staying in power forever is smiling telling a “journalist” that Ukrainians have no success in the counter-offensive. The “journalist” asked him about the goals of the war, but the maniac promised to tell him this information “in private”. Why would a “journalist” need “private” information like this is unclear. Most likely, because the sicko’s only current goal is to keep his head on his shoulder for as long as possible.

That’s enough for tonight.

