More news: Nessel referred this activity to DOJ in January 2022, but re-opened the state investigation earlier this year because federal authorities hadn’t filed charges yet. They still haven’t. https://t.co/WZe1ezjOh7

Adding to Dave Anderson’s recent post. Steve Benen, at MSNBC:

These are not misdemeanors . Each of the GOP defendants has been charged with several felonies, including conspiracy to commit forgery, forgery, conspiracy to commit election law forgery, and election law forgery…

This is the first time fake electors in any state have been criminally charged, and it’s unrelated to the civil case filed earlier this year against the Michigan Republicans.

Nessel also explained on “The Rachel Maddow Show” that while she’d referred the matter to federal prosecutors, state charges remained possible. “That type of activity can’t go without any consequences,” the Democratic state attorney general said at the time…

As 2023 got underway , Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made unsubtle comments about her state’s Republican “fake electors” from the 2020 election cycle. The Michigan prosecutor declared in early January that there was “ clear evidence” to pursue criminal charges against the pro-Trump partisans who pretended to be real electors.

The Detroit Free Press has a comprehensive listing:

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced felony charges Tuesday against the group of Michigan Republicans who allegedly participated in a scheme to try to award the state’s Electoral College votes to former President Donald Trump with a phony certificate in the 2020 election despite his 154,188-vote loss in the state.

Those criminally charged include a former leader of the Michigan GOP, a former Michigan Republican National Committeewoman and other ardent Trump advocates:

– Meshawn Maddock: Republicans chose Maddock to serve as Michigan GOP co-chair after the 2020 election.

– Kathy Berden: In 2015, the state committee of the Michigan GOP elected Berden as the party’s national committeewoman. The fake certificate of electors lists Berden as “Chairperson, Electoral College of Michigan.”

– Mayra Rodriguez: Rodriguez is a Michigan lawyer facing a complaint from the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission filed with the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board recommending disciplinary action against her. The fake certificate of electors lists Rodriguez as “Secretary.”

– Timothy King: King was the lead plaintiff in a legal effort led by Trump ally Sidney Powell to overturn the 2020 election in Michigan.

– John Haggard: Haggard served as a Republican elector in 2016. He was one of the plaintiffs who brought a lawsuit in the wake of the 2020 election to try to name Trump the winner.

– Stanley Grot: Grot serves as Macomb County’s Shelby Township clerk.

– William (Hank) Choate: Choate previously served as the chair of the Jackson County Republican Party and chair of the Michigan GOP’s 7th District.

– Amy Facchinello: Facchinello was elected to serve as a board member of Grand Blanc Community Schools in 2020.

– Clifford Frost: Frost previously ran for office and served on the Michigan GOP state committee.

– Mari-Ann Henry: A previous webpage for the Greater Oakland Republican Club showed Henry was involved with the group.

– Michele Lundgren: Lundgren ran as a Republican in 2022 seeking to represent part of Detroit in the Michigan House of Representatives. She lost her election to incumbent state Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck.

– James Renner: Renner was one of two names that appear on the fake certificate of electors who was not originally nominated by the state’s Republican Party to serve as an elector in the event of a Trump victory.

– Ken Thompson: Thompson is the second individual whose name appears on the fake certificate of electors who was not originally nominated by the state’s Republican Party to serve as an elector in the event of a Trump victory.

– Rose Rook: Rook has held various local leadership positions with the Republican Party.

– Marian Sheridan: Sheridan currently serves as the Michigan GOP’s grassroots vice-chair.

– Kent Vanderwood: Vanderwood currently serves at Mayor of the City of Wyoming…

According to a news release from Nessel’s office, each defendant has been charged with:

= One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony.

= Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony.

= One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony.

= One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony.

= One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

= Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony…