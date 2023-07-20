Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Does Anyone Understand What This Is About?

by

Does anyone understand what this is all about?  I sure don’t!.

Judge scolds Jack Smith’s team for causing delay in unrelated Jan. 6 verdict
Prodded by the judge, a lawyer revealed that a grand jury witness faced questions implicating “executive privilege” — the latest sign of Smith’s probe into Donald Trump’s conduct after the 2020 election.

McFadden continued reading from his verdict for 10 minutes before summoning Windom to the bench for a six-minute sealed conversation that was obscured from the packed courtroom by a white noise “husher.” Windom then returned to the grand jury room and McFadden continued to read from the verdict.

The dispute centered on the role of Klein’s attorney, Stanley Woodward, who also represents a constellation of Trump associates involved in Smith’s probes. Woodward arrived 25 minutes late for the 2 p.m. verdict, prompting a frustrated McFadden to demand an explanation.

Woodward initially asked to speak to the judge in private, citing grand jury secrecy rules, but McFadden made clear he absolved Woodward of his secrecy obligations and asked for an explanation in open court.

Woodward revealed that he had a client before the grand jury who was being asked questions that implicate “executive privilege.” He said prosecutors had assured him they would halt their questioning in time for Woodward to appear at the verdict, but when they did not, he felt obligated to remain by the grand jury room.

It’s unclear which of Woodward’s clients was appearing before the grand jury, though several reports have indicated that William Russell, a former Trump White House aide and a Woodward client, was expected to appear Thursday.

The fact that the questioning ranged into areas potentially related to executive privilege — a legal protection for presidential deliberations and advice — is another signal that Smith’s prosecutors are pressing for information about Trump’s conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the lead-up to the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Open thread.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      TaMara

      If I understood the lawyer (Andrew Weissmann () on Deadline Whitehouse – it wasn’t much of anything. The defense lawyer was late to the hearing because he was in a grand jury testimony with Smith’s prosecutors. He said he was late because he was arguing something, something, Executive Privilege.  Because that was under seal, the judge called everyone into chambers so it was private, and resolved it.

      The quote from Andrew Weissmann, “tempest in a teapot”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      On June 7, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated McFadden to serve as a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia

      I’m sure that has nothing to do with this. //

      Sure looks like an abuse of power to me.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: From what I read, it’s kind of a big deal that McFadden waved secrecy for the Trump attorney on a case that wasn’t even McFadden’s.

      But what do I know?  Not enough, clearly.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: Interesting that Weissman said it was a tempest in a teapot.  This is what I had read from Weissman.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      I find it kind of interesting that so many defense attorneys for Trump’s various minions are representing multiple minions.

      That would in ordinary times represent an unethical conflict of interest – but of course “legal ethics” are only for libtards, never for Republicans, and never EVER for attorneys representing the shitstain himself.

      And I guess the universe of “lawyers willing to represent Trumpsters in cases relating to Trump” is small enough that a lot of them have to double-triple-etc. book themselves.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL: What I don’t understand is why it’s there Special Counsel’s fault if Trump has 5 lawyers for the 50 legal suits he’s involved in.

      I would have been yelling at Trump’s attorney.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Josie

      These district judges have quite a bit of power and it sometimes goes to their heads. If they have a slightly arrogant personality to begin with, this job just makes it much worse.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara

      @WaterGirl: Oh me either! I was listening in the car while I was going to get blocks of ice (see previous post!) and heard it but didn’t quite understand it, came home, rewound the DVR, and listened carefully. So I’m pretty sure I got what he said correct, but what the heck it all means 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @CaseyL: the universe of “lawyers willing to represent Trumpsters in cases relating to Trump” is small enough

      And especially so when you consider the effects of Make Attorneys Get Attorneys.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @CaseyL:

      There definitely is a serious conflict of interest with a lot of the people in Trump’s orbit.  As I understand it, many of those people are having their lawyers paid for by Trump or people in his orbit, and that’s an inherent conflict.  That’s why you had the thing about lawyers for the false electors in Georgia not bothering to tell them about an offer of immunity.  I honestly wonder if the legal arrangements could be classified as an attempt at witness tampering.  It’s certainly a big enough ethical morass that plenty of those lawyers should fear disbarment.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      You get a district judge, a grand jury with its own judge, a million lawyers, a trillion defendants, a special prosecutor, plus Donald Fucking Trump, weird things will happen.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      Congratulations Washington Commanders fans. Your long national nightmare is over.

      I’m glad Dan Snyder will no longer be associated with the team.  That said, I found it intriguing to see two headlines about the team, one saying they had been fined $60 million and one saying they were sold for $6 billion.  Talk about a slap on the wrist!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      @Baud: I was a Redskins fan, back in the first Joe Gibbs era. It was fun. It’d be nice if it was fun again, but it would be a long climb back.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      In our Zoom on Tuesday Imm. made the point that judges are very picky about lawyers keeping to schedules and don’t like to hear excuses about why they can’t or don’t show up on time.  Maybe this is just an example of that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      @MattF: John Riggins telling Sandra Day O’Connor to “come on, loosen up, Sandy baby, you’re too tight.” is Peak Redskins lore. The nadir is Theismann’s leg in slo-mo. Over and over.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      surfk9

      Marcy Wheeler says that McFadden is the Trumpiest of the Judges, often giving comparatively lenient sentences.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Roger Moore: The league is for the owners and by the owners. They don’t like seeing big fines but so big.

      They also like to see big a franchise sale price because that makes their own franchise more valuable. Some them wanted a vote to force Snyder to sell, but the majority held back because they wanted him to get the best price possible. knowing that Snyder would sell.

      I think owners also told him to sell or else be forced to sell. The straw that probably broke the camel’s back were  reports that Snyder was gathering dirt on other owners in order to blackmail them into letting him stay in their billionaires’ club.

      Fun Dan Snyder Fact: Snyder made his fortune in the 1980s and 90s selling advertising space on electronic billboards, the kind you might see in doctor’s offices and other public spaces, and then buying up other companies that did the same.

      Reply

