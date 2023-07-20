Does anyone understand what this is all about? I sure don’t!.

NEWS: Stan Woodward, appearing late to a sentencing in a Jan. 6 case, says he was delayed because special counsel Smith team started asking his client (believed to be Trump aid Will Russell) questions that infringe on executive privilege.

NEW: Bizarre moment at the courthouse today when an irate Judge McFadden ordered special counsel Smith’s prosecutors to leave the grand jury and come into his courtroom to explain why they made Stan Woodward 25 minutes late to a Jan. 6 verdict. https://t.co/1WpI0dGTsx

Judge scolds Jack Smith’s team for causing delay in unrelated Jan. 6 verdict

Prodded by the judge, a lawyer revealed that a grand jury witness faced questions implicating “executive privilege” — the latest sign of Smith’s probe into Donald Trump’s conduct after the 2020 election.

McFadden continued reading from his verdict for 10 minutes before summoning Windom to the bench for a six-minute sealed conversation that was obscured from the packed courtroom by a white noise “husher.” Windom then returned to the grand jury room and McFadden continued to read from the verdict.

The dispute centered on the role of Klein’s attorney, Stanley Woodward, who also represents a constellation of Trump associates involved in Smith’s probes. Woodward arrived 25 minutes late for the 2 p.m. verdict, prompting a frustrated McFadden to demand an explanation.

Woodward initially asked to speak to the judge in private, citing grand jury secrecy rules, but McFadden made clear he absolved Woodward of his secrecy obligations and asked for an explanation in open court.

Woodward revealed that he had a client before the grand jury who was being asked questions that implicate “executive privilege.” He said prosecutors had assured him they would halt their questioning in time for Woodward to appear at the verdict, but when they did not, he felt obligated to remain by the grand jury room.

It’s unclear which of Woodward’s clients was appearing before the grand jury, though several reports have indicated that William Russell, a former Trump White House aide and a Woodward client, was expected to appear Thursday.

The fact that the questioning ranged into areas potentially related to executive privilege — a legal protection for presidential deliberations and advice — is another signal that Smith’s prosecutors are pressing for information about Trump’s conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the lead-up to the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.