You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 512: The Bombardments Continue

War for Ukraine Day 512: The Bombardments Continue

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The Russians continued to bombard Odesa last night.

They also opened up on civilian targets in several other cities, which we’ll cover after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

 

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has issued a statement regarding Russia’s announcement that it will treat all civilian vessels sailing towards Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as military targets. Here is the machine translation into English:

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
!!️Statement of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

the Russian federation has drastically violated the universal right to free shipping for the whole world and deliberately undermines food security by dooming to the hunger of millions of people.

Openly threatening civilian ships carrying food from Ukrainian ports by firing rockets and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in peaceful cities, deliberately creating a military threat on trade routes, the Kremlin has turned the Black Sea into a danger zone, primarily for Russian ships and ships bound for the Black Sea waters in the direction of the rf seaports and Ukrainian seaports, located in the temporarily occupied Russian territory of Ukraine. Responsibility for all risks lies entirely with the Russian leadership.

The fate of the cruiser « Moscow» proves that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have the necessary means to repel Russian aggression at sea.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that from 00:00 on July 21, 2023, all vessels traveling in the Black Sea waters in the direction of seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports, located in the temporarily occupied Russian territory of Ukraine, can be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the relevant risks.

In addition, shipping in the areas of the Northeast Black Sea and the Kerch-Enical Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 on July 20, 2023. Relevant navigation information for seafarers has already been published.

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Odesa:

May 16: russia attacked Kyiv with Kinzhal missiles while Chinese envoy Li Hui was visiting the Ukrainian capital;
July 19: russia destroyed 60,000 tons of Ukrainian grain, some of which was supposed to have been exported to the PRC;
July 20: the building of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, located in the middle of a residential area, was damaged as a result of a russian missile and drone attack on Odesa.
A brief chronicle of a friendship with no limits.

Seminivka, Chernihiv:

 

Mykolaiv:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video of Patron’s birthday party from his official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

З Днем народження мене! 🥳🎈

♬ As It Was hs – ash

Here is the machine translation of the caption:

Happy birthday to me! 🥳🎈

Open thread!

