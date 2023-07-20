(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The Russians continued to bombard Odesa last night.

As a result of the night missile attack on Odesa, one person was killed and 4 people were injured. An office building was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/ssLtbTB3cw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 20, 2023

The grain deal, as putin sees it: If you don't meet all of our demands, we’ll shell cities, destroy grain terminals, and sink ships. Does anyone really still expect that it is possible to negotiate security guarantees with this thug? — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 20, 2023

They also opened up on civilian targets in several other cities, which we’ll cover after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has issued a statement regarding Russia’s announcement that it will treat all civilian vessels sailing towards Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as military targets. Here is the machine translation into English:

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine ✔

!!️Statement of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine the Russian federation has drastically violated the universal right to free shipping for the whole world and deliberately undermines food security by dooming to the hunger of millions of people. Openly threatening civilian ships carrying food from Ukrainian ports by firing rockets and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in peaceful cities, deliberately creating a military threat on trade routes, the Kremlin has turned the Black Sea into a danger zone, primarily for Russian ships and ships bound for the Black Sea waters in the direction of the rf seaports and Ukrainian seaports, located in the temporarily occupied Russian territory of Ukraine. Responsibility for all risks lies entirely with the Russian leadership. The fate of the cruiser « Moscow» proves that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have the necessary means to repel Russian aggression at sea. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that from 00:00 on July 21, 2023, all vessels traveling in the Black Sea waters in the direction of seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports, located in the temporarily occupied Russian territory of Ukraine, can be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the relevant risks. In addition, shipping in the areas of the Northeast Black Sea and the Kerch-Enical Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 on July 20, 2023. Relevant navigation information for seafarers has already been published. Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Odesa:

Video from body cameras of patrol police officers who were the first to arrive at the scene of the occupiers' nighttime strikes on Odesa. One person was killed, while eight others were injured. This target was not a military facility. This is pure terrorism. pic.twitter.com/XwLumLbdX0 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 20, 2023

July 20: the building of the Consulate General… pic.twitter.com/6V2NFusKOZ — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 20, 2023

May 16: russia attacked Kyiv with Kinzhal missiles while Chinese envoy Li Hui was visiting the Ukrainian capital;

July 19: russia destroyed 60,000 tons of Ukrainian grain, some of which was supposed to have been exported to the PRC;

July 20: the building of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, located in the middle of a residential area, was damaged as a result of a russian missile and drone attack on Odesa.

A brief chronicle of a friendship with no limits.

Headquarters building of Ukraine’s main port, in Odesa, after this night’s Russian missile strike. Putin seeks to make future Ukrainian food exports impossible. Zero effect on the military campaign, of course. pic.twitter.com/EVpZBFWyMU — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) July 20, 2023

Seminivka, Chernihiv:

Results of russian terrorist attack on Semenivka, Chernihiv region. pic.twitter.com/EmKfaq0Wsl — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 20, 2023

Mykolaiv:

Horrifying consequences of russian air attack on Mykolaiv last night. At least 1 civilian has been killed, and 18 civilians have been injured. pic.twitter.com/GZ21NrykrW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 20, 2023

Russian launched air attacks on Mykolaiv & Odesa again overnight. Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim says residential buildings hit; 18 people injured, 9 of them hospitalized, including 5 children. 2 people rescued from the rubble. “It’s a miracle they were saved.” 📸: National Police pic.twitter.com/UXsJVhcRDU — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) July 20, 2023

It is a full house in the theater in Kyiv as our team watches the premiere of our first war crimes unit documentary. Please consider supporting independent journalism in Ukraine, allowing us to continue bringing the truth to light: https://t.co/MR6YO66sn3 pic.twitter.com/U0iSvlPZjm — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 18, 2023

Yes. It is available now: https://t.co/fi3MYnYnAd — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 18, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Now I'm raising money for a car for the sappers. Your subscription to Buy Me a Coffee will help me buy it. You can also donate directly — https://t.co/z496m7fJlc 🐾 or PayPal [email protected] — Patron (@PatronDsns) July 20, 2023

Happy birthday to our domesticated wolf 🐺 — Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) July 20, 2023

And a new video of Patron’s birthday party from his official TikTok!

Here is the machine translation of the caption:

Happy birthday to me! 🥳🎈

