Dagaetch

In 2015 I took a break from real life and traveled for 6 months!

As an (amateur) photographer, this was a destination I was really excited about. It was also practically the only thing I did in Cambodia. I spent a few days in Siem Reap, but was experiencing a bit of burnout and didn’t do much.

In fact I had hit a serious rough patch here; I loved my time in Southeast Asia, but it was such an extreme cultural difference and, for me, an extreme lifestyle difference after 10 years of just working a job and living my life, that even with taking things slowly and not trying to do too much, I needed a break. After leaving Siem Reap I flew back to Bangkok and spent some reward miles to stay at a nice Western style hotel, where I ordered room service and took a few days to recover my excitement about traveling. Then I spent a few days on a Thai beach where I apparently didn’t take any memorable photos. But coming up next is my favorite place in the world, New Zealand!