Squishable Morning Thread

Are you in Berlin? If so, it might be a good idea to keep yourself and your pets inside — a lioness is on the loose! From the BBC:

Police are searching for a wild animal in the south-western outskirts of Berlin after a big cat, which they say could be a lioness, was spotted in the area.

Police were first alerted to the animal’s presence after it was seen by two residents chasing a boar.

On Wednesday, an unverified video posted on Twitter appeared to show a lioness in a forest in Kleinmachnow.

Residents are being told to stay indoors until police find the animal.

A Berlin resident tweeted a brief clip of the lion last night, filmed from inside a vehicle. The cops don’t know where she came from — local zoos and animal sanctuaries say none of their lions are missing.

In other animal news, Badger has a vet appointment today for his annual checkup. I was told to bring a poop sample, so when I let him out earlier, I followed him around with a baggie at a discreet distance.

Despite my attempt at discretion, he kept looking back at me as he made his way through the vegetation, as if I were a weirdo stalker. I’d feel the same way if I were him.

I’m never sure how to transport the poop. It seems strange to just throw the baggie in my purse, so I enclosed it in an envelope. But it’s still vaguely gross to be hauling dogshit around.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: That’s a good idea since it would theoretically be sturdier than a baggie in an envelope, which could easily be pierced by one of the half dozen or so pens I carry around with me. Our cabinet space is very limited, so I am ruthless about recycling plastic containers immediately, but next time maybe I’ll set one aside.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Stevo

      I guess people don’t clean up after their dogs in the free state of Florida.  I spend a lot of time walking around with a bag of poop.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      Today show gave a tongue bath to Republicans about the Hunter Biden hearings without once mentioning MTG’s porn demonstration.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      oldster

      Exotic cat not from a zoo = rich moron. In Berlin, that’s very likely to mean Ruzzian oligarch.

      So, this could mean that one of the oligarchs has had to abandon their exurban estate, and the animals are jail-breaking themselves.  Or perhaps said oligarch fell out of a window.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WereBear:

      Forget the lioness. We can get along. Did those people catch the boar? I’m more scared of them. 

      Just listen for the singing – of Hakuna Matata.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WereBear

      @NotMax: The other night I discovered the song I’ve been singing to Bud Abbott since he was a kitten is the 1963 hit, Surfin’ Bird.

      The lyrics are near perfect with his nickname, Bud-Bud the Spud. Somehow it earwormed into my head because I had no idea of the origin.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      prostratedragon

      So I’m not the only one wondering why the boar wasn’t considered newsworthy. And thinking the zoos saying it’s not them is pretty funny. Buried treasure.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Just remember the last of the 3 rules of plumbing:

      #1 Shit flows down hill.
      #2 Payday is on Friday.
      #3 Always wash your hands before lunch.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Yarrow

      My neighbor’s vet gave them a little vial with a scooper attached to the lid  to collect their dog’s poop.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @prostratedragon: So I’m not the only one wondering why the boar wasn’t considered newsworthy.

      Wild boar are quite common in many parts of Europe. Seeing one would be as newsworthy as seeing a deer here in the US.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WereBear:

      The other night I discovered the song I’ve been singing to Bud Abbott since he was a kitten is the 1963 hit, Surfin’ Bird. 

      Ah.  So you know about the bird.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Today show gave a tongue bath to Republicans about the Hunter Biden hearings without once mentioning MTG’s porn demonstration.

      How could that not be the lede of any story about yesterday’s hearing??

      Not that it’ll make a dent with the media, but Dems ought to be going on about how the House Republicans are pushing gay* porn right there in Congress itself.

      *My general understanding is that gay men are more turned on seeing dick pics of some stranger than straight women are. So call it gay porn, and make them try to explain it away. When you’re explaining, you’re losing.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today in Florida news: Judge orders Florida to stop putting children in nursing homes

      A pediatric doctor who saw first-hand the misery caused by Florida’s “antiquated” practice of locking medically fragile children in nursing facilities, and preventing parents and caregivers from looking after them at home, has welcomed a court order ending the policy.

      District court judge Donald Middlebrooks rebuked the state in a scathing 79-page ruling for its “systemic institutionalization” of the children, and flagrant breaches of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which compels care to take place in the least restrictive environment available.

      Pediatric expert Mary Ehlenbach toured three nursing homes to compile a report used to guide the court’s decision, and praised Middlebrooks for an “amazingly comprehensive” ruling that ended an 11-year legal tussle between Florida health officials and the justice department, which accused the state of consigning the children to a life of loneliness and isolation.

      “The site visits were emotionally taxing, particularly in light of the fact that I care for children with similar conditions and statuses who live with their families and are integrated into the community,” said Ehlenbach, medical director of the pediatric complex care program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s school of medicine and public health.

      “To envision some of my own patients being forced to live in an institution, that really hit home for me. It was challenging.”

      I would say I can’t believe Florida would do this, but of course I can. It’s Florida.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Chris

      Oof.  Must be terrifying going about your day knowing that a predator could be lion in wait around any corner.

      My mane concern is that nobody get hurt, of course.  Whether the lion or the humans.  Either would be cat-astrophic.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SFAW

      as if I were a weirdo stalker

      “As if I were”?

      Sorry, but use of the subjunctive is not really appropriate.

      Reply

