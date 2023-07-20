Are you in Berlin? If so, it might be a good idea to keep yourself and your pets inside — a lioness is on the loose! From the BBC:

Police are searching for a wild animal in the south-western outskirts of Berlin after a big cat, which they say could be a lioness, was spotted in the area. Police were first alerted to the animal’s presence after it was seen by two residents chasing a boar. On Wednesday, an unverified video posted on Twitter appeared to show a lioness in a forest in Kleinmachnow. Residents are being told to stay indoors until police find the animal.

A Berlin resident tweeted a brief clip of the lion last night, filmed from inside a vehicle. The cops don’t know where she came from — local zoos and animal sanctuaries say none of their lions are missing.

In other animal news, Badger has a vet appointment today for his annual checkup. I was told to bring a poop sample, so when I let him out earlier, I followed him around with a baggie at a discreet distance.

Despite my attempt at discretion, he kept looking back at me as he made his way through the vegetation, as if I were a weirdo stalker. I’d feel the same way if I were him.

I’m never sure how to transport the poop. It seems strange to just throw the baggie in my purse, so I enclosed it in an envelope. But it’s still vaguely gross to be hauling dogshit around.

Open thread.