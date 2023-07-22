Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something To Watch Out For- Yellow Bankruptcy

Longtime readers will know that one of my long held fears is an AI takeover of trucking and automated trucking. Not because I fear the technology (although if the AI is as bad as Tesla, it scares the hell out of me), but because I grew up in the Ohio Valley in the 70’s and 80’s and have seen what happens when there is massive disruption in workforces. WV and this region STILL have not recovered from the job losses associated with the deindustrialization of the region- the massive losses from the steel mill, mining, petrochemical, glass factories, etc., rocked this area, and while Pittsburgh and Cleveland proper are having a touch of a renaissance, the rest of us are still mired in poverty at a third world status. Entire counties have nothing but ghost towns where steel and mining towns once thrived.

Now don’t think I am pining for the days of unbreathable air and having acid runoff of iron, copper and mercury pour out of mines into waters and have mills and petrochemicals dumping arsenic, cadmium and a whole host of shit into the ground and water. I’m not supportive of any of that and quite frankly am glad it is gone. It’s one of the reasons why I am so against fracking- I know what happens to the people and land and water around these kinds of activities, and it is never the fucking rosy scenario presented when say people want to build a cracker plant near you.

However, just as bad in the short term is the social upheaval. Were trucking jobs to be automated and those workers displaced, we are talking about HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of jobs. And the impact will be catastrophic, and most people simply have no idea how much of the work force is involved in trucking. Here’s a little map:

That map is ten years old, but you get the point.

***

The point of all this is that large and rapid changes in the trucking industry scare the fuck out of me because they will almost always be bad. This is an industry in which the workers are regularly used to being fucked, whether it be by the deregulation act in the 1980‘s which was a catastrophe for drivers, fuel shocks, etc. And right now, we are on the Eve of the biggest bankruptcy in trucking ever, dwarfing even the CF bankruptcy in 2002. With the CF bankruptcy, over 8000 drivers lost their jobs. When Yellow ceases operations on Monday, we’re talking three times that number:

From the Great Recession to 2020, Yellow nearly went bankrupt four times. In each episode, the trucking giant was saved — thanks to concessions from lenders, the Teamsters union, the federal government or often all three.

As a result, some of Yellow’s 30,000 employees weren’t too scared when the company began warning this summer that the end times were coming again. “It’s like crying wolf at this point,” Yellow mechanic Brian Atchely told FreightWaves earlier this month.

Now — as a strike looms, customers begin to pull freight and the Teamsters union refuses to meet — industry watchers are on alert that the trucking fleet may finally shutter. Ahead of a federal court hearing on Friday, Yellow said a work stoppage could force the company into a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy proceeding.

Truck drivers are grappling with the idea that they could lose their jobs. Some 22,000 Teamsters members work at Yellow.

Paul Duquette, who works at the company’s Youngstown, Ohio, terminal, joined Yellow 11 years ago after his previous union trucking employer closed. He told FreightWaves on Friday morning that he and his colleagues are clearing the docks of freight now.

“I don’t see things happening in a good light right now,” Duquette said. “It’s sad.”

It’s been a mess for a while:

A beleaguered trucking business that received a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the federal government may be forced to file for bankruptcy protection this summer amid a dispute with its union, a development that could leave American taxpayers stuck with a failed company.

The financial woes at the business, Yellow, which previously went by the name YRC Worldwide, have been building for years. The company lost more than $100 million in 2019 and has more than $1.5 billion in outstanding debt, including the government loan. In 2022, YRC, which ships meal kits, protective equipment and other supplies to military bases, agreed to pay $6.85 million to settle a federal lawsuit that accused it of defrauding the Defense Department.

In 2020, the Trump administration, which had ties to the company and its executives, agreed to give the firm a pandemic relief loan in exchange for the federal government assuming a 30 percent equity stake in the company.

They company, of course, is trying to pin this on the Teamsters, which is nonsense on stilts, because their dispute with the Teamsters is THEM NOT PAYING WHAT THEY ALREADY OWE.

The video, believed to be from earlier this week, shows furious workers in a depot after hearing that the company has failed to make a $50 million payment for employee benefits.

Pension accruals and employee healthcare is also set to be suspended on July 23.

In the footage the employee shouts and paces back and forth, yelling: ‘Nobody tell me about why am I getting emotional.’

He continues: ‘I’ve been here thirty years. Nobody tell me to calm down. Analyze that s****.’

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement: ‘Yellow has failed its workers once again and continues to neglect its responsibilities.

At any rate, keep your eye on this one, and hopefully there are some folks who can offer up more in the comments, especially some discussion of LTL and how even though volume is down, profitability is up, etc.

      Shalimar

      Sure it will suck for hundreds of thousands to lose good jobs, but on a positive note more poverty should open up hundreds of thousands of minimum wage policing and prison guard jobs to keep the peasants in line.

    2. 2.

      John Revolta

      I can’t read NYT articles. What’s the problem with Yellow? Why all the debt and the losses? Just plain mismanagement? Normally I’d suspect some vulture capitalists were squeezing the place dry but I don’t see anything about that here……..

    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      Snark aside, I did contract work for YRC when I was a truck driver.  One of the few big trucking companies that is unionized.  Pay well, secure jobs.  It would be a big loss if the company goes under.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      In 2020, the Trump administration, which had ties to the company and its executives, agreed to give the firm a pandemic relief loan in exchange for the federal government assuming a 30 percent equity stake in the company.

      I did not even hear about this. Quite a turnaround from the days of Obama saving GM and the Republicans calling it Government Motors.

    5. 5.

      Cain

      @John Revolta: there is always a hedge fund involved. They are probably all in on AI as a way to negotiate against labor costs.

      AI is not going to be the savior they think it is. Now they could calculate risks and think that the lawsuits for injury will be only percentage of the cost for labor.

      WV and others also have a problem with not wanting to adapt to changing markets. The capitalist system they worship so much demands it of them.

    6. 6.

      Dangerman

      AI Trucking will be considered great until the first accident that looks like the beginning of Beverly Hills Cop. Then insurance rates will skyrocket and back to liveware.

    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      “Is this Biden’s Solyndra?”
      “Trump did it.”
      “Biden’s Solyndra!
      IDK much about trucking, just there’s too damn many of the things on the highways, breaking the pavement into smithereens faster than it can be repaired.

    12. 12.

      Kelly

      The Consolidated Freightways bankruptcy was a bust out. Executives split the company to put pension obligations and the union jobs in a company doomed to fail. I worked for CF for in 1980-81. I was long gone by the time of the bust out. I have several friends whose pensions went from starting at 55 after 30 year with the company to a pension guarantee corp pension starting at 65 and the checks they’d finally get at 65 would be half what they were promised at 55. They were around 50 at the time of the bankruptcy. They had good skills and made it work but “what the Hell I gotta work another 15 years instead of 5!!!!”. Decades of diligence and loyalty trashed.

    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      Made me look. YELL is basically a penny stock now (was around $460,000 a share in February 2005, is around $1 now).

      My grandfather was a truck driver – in the ’50s and ’60s he drove those spider-web-like car-carrier trucks (and loaded and unloaded the cars from them) for a small company that contracted with Ford. One thing I vaguely remember (and may have the details wrong) was that his Teamsters pension was reduced by whatever increase he got in Social Security. It seemed unfair to me.

      More consolidation in the industry, and yet more pressure on truckers wages, working conditions, and benefits, is probably inevitable without federal action. It’s hard to see that happening anytime soon. :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      More consolidation in the industry, and yet more pressure on truckers wages, working conditions, and benefits, is probably inevitable without federal action. It’s hard to see that happening anytime soon. :-(

       
      Especially because most of these guys are committed Republicans.

    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      Will keep a lookout.

      I am terrified of self-driving anything. It’s already been proven that AI is racist and a lot of it doesn’t pick up Black people.

      And, this is cars.

      I can’t even imagine having the massive trucks , trusting them with AI.

       

      Nope.

      Uh uh

    19. 19.

      Jay

      All real world tests of AI drivers have failed, because real world road conditions suck.

      When AI jets a real job, it’s going to be writing, customer service, voice acting, middle management, etc.

    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: You mean business owners screaming that nobody wants to work were giving a distorted picture of the labor market and the wages they were offering??!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    25. 25.

      BR

      As much as I wish it weren’t the case, Waymo may be very close to really accomplishing this at least for cars. Like most tech, it’s hyped to the moon and then falls way short and then quietly actually happens. Google/Waymo self driving was hyped a decade ago but not in Phoenix it’s working. I know all the caveats, and am not advocating it, just relaying that it really is working there. No idea if they plan to do trucks.

    28. 28.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      There is still a forecast of a trucker shortage.

      Drivers are retiring faster than new drivers are starting,  there are more independents than Union drivers, costs have gone through the roof to get started and keep running, and both wages and rates are down.

    30. 30.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Pension accruals and employee healthcare is also set to be suspended on July 23.

      I assume executive suite compensation is also being suspended. //s

    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      Wikipedia tells me Yellow went on a buying binge from 2003-2009, absorbing nearly every other trucking and shipping-logistics company in the country.  No telling how many people lost their jobs and pensions in all that, but probably many many.

      So, it looks like they overextended, very likely stripped every subsidiary of its assets, got the $900M from the Trump Administration, and STILL are going broke.

      That’s got to be more parasitism than “just” incompetence. That’s late stage capitalism.

      A forensic accountant would have a field day.

    37. 37.

      BR

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
      Running as a commercial service picking up passengers and taking them to their destinations.

      Once again I should add yes I know the caveats — the cars do get stuck every once in a while, Phoenix has easy roads and easy weather, etc. But the bottom line is I see wishful thinking among anti-robotic taxi folks that the tech is a total flop because of how bad Tesla has done with it or reports of how things were five years ago.

    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @BR: https://waymo.com/waymo-via/

      I agree that they seem to be doing the R&D right.  And 50-100 years from now, one has to think that there will be lots more of these things on the roads.  But approaches used by Uber and Tesla and all the other hype machines aren’t going to get us there.  There’s a LOT of hardware and software on the Waymo things…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      @Cain:

      WV and others also have a problem with not wanting to adapt to changing markets. The capitalist system they worship so much demands it of them.

      What is the practical solution to this? When markets change, is the government supposed to step in and keep an industry the way it used to be?

    41. 41.

      BR

      @Another Scott: ​
      Exactly. Waymo built a whole fake city in the middle of nowhere just to test out what happens in all kinds of situations, where someone rides a bike out from behind a stopped truck into the path of the vehicle, or whatever. And they used expensive sensors rather than going cheap like Tesla which relies on cameras only.

    42. 42.

      Yarrow

      @raven:  It’s a lot to keep up with. My neighbors are in New Zealand. They sent me pictures from the match last night. Well, daytime their time.

    45. 45.

      Cain

      @BR:

      I suspect that our phones and cars will be outfitted with ways to alert driverless AI driven cars. Like a longer range NFC.

      That way they can reduce risk.

      Cars could also talk with each other and with AI driven cars.

    48. 48.

      HypersphericalCow

      You mentioned fracking – my parents live in semi rural Western PA, and for the last decade, they’ve complained about giant tanker trucks ful of NON-POTABLE WATER from fracking operations, tearing up the back roads that were not designed for anything remotely that heavy.

    49. 49.

      Brachiator

      @Cain:

      That’s exactly what the GOP is promising them. It’s all a lie.

      Very true.

      @Baud:

      In theory, the best practical solution is for governments to work to diversify their economies.

      This still does not mean that governments can rescue dying companies or even dying industries.

