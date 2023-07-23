It was just last Sunday that we put out the call to see what we could do to help Ozark’s family, and you guys rose to the occasion, as always!

I received these two lovely notes today, one from OzarkHillbilly and another from Renee.

I will let them speak for themselves – I wanted to share them with all of you.

From OzarkHillbilly:

A week ago I said I was humbled at the response Renee’s fundraiser garnered. I could never have dreamed of such a response. I remain humbled to my core. I want to say that this place and it’s inhabitants are truly special. For that I want to say that I owe a special debt of gratitude to John Cole. Without him this place could never have been. It is thru his efforts and growth as a human, thru his constant work on our behalf and his inestimable patience with this pack of jackals that Balloon Juice has grown into the community it is. I also want to give a tip of the hat to WaterGirl. She made it happen. Anticipated every possible problem, guided Renee and I thru it all, making sure that everything went off without a hitch. It was a lot of work for her and she gladly did it because she has a heart of gold and the patience of a saint. Over the course of her ordeal she and I exchanged a total of 71 emails and probably 8 or 10 phone calls and she never once called me an idiot Luddite. Which if she had I could hardly have disputed it. With all that she still displays her deep and sunny goodwill. To all the jackals who contributed funds to a woman you have never met going thru what has to be one of the most difficult things any person can go thru, words alone are insufficient. I said above that I could never have dreamed of such a response and that is true, but that being said, I am not in the least surprised. Over the years I have seen dozens of these fundraisers, for abandoned old dogs to artists facing crushing medical debts and you people always come thru. Because you care. To the 4 who gave $1,000 each and the 2 who gave $500, words fail. Literally. I hope my acknowledgement of your above and beyond the call generosity conveys in some small way my feelings, even tho I know it can’t. For me, for Renee, and especially for my brother Dave, I thank you all. Yer ever lovin’ OzarkHillbilly, tom

And this lovely note from Renee:

“It is so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone” -John Steinbeck I wanted to reach out and extend my gratitude to each and everyone who donated to help me and our family out. It goes without saying David’s death was a traumatic blow to all of us. When Tom mentioned WaterGirl wanted to extend the offer for the group to raise money to help us out and as I read the letter tears came to my eyes. When the donations started coming in it was amazing the outpouring care and unselfishness of such wonderful people. People whom we have never met with such big hearts. Donations of all amounts poured in and have been our lifeline to keep the lights on, the house cool for me, the family, friends and visitors coming by. Paying for groceries, making the house payment which enabled me to stay in my house and also helping in David’s cremation and planning his celebration of life. Once again I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please always remember someone out there loves you, cares about you, and is listening. You just have to reach out and let them in. With Warm Regards Renee

