Medium Cool – Barbie!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I’m heading out of town in the morning, but for tonight’s Medium Cool, you can talk Barbie.  Yes, Barbie.  I guess this movie is a cultural phenomenon?

You guys have been all over this in the comments, and Martin suggested that this would be a good Medium Cool discussion.  The Thin Black Duke had some interesting thoughts in that thread, as well, but I don’t know which thread it was so I can’t add them here.

    29Comments

    2.

      Paul in Jacksonville

      @PaulWartenberg: I’ve read that is the correct order to view them. Did they meet your expectations (if you had any), and did you enjoy them? Which was better, and why?

    4.

      Phylllis

      We are going to see Oppenheimer Tuesday. I will watch Barbie when it hits streaming. It’s giving off Down With Love vibes, which I think is an underappreciated classic.

    6.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m not sure which entertains me more: the movie or the right and their whiny pearl clutching over it.

    7.

      SpaceUnit

      I read a review of Barbie the other day and I still couldn’t understand what it was supposed to be about.

    10.

      JPL

      Okay, I admit it, I loved Barbie and attended the show today with two very accomplished females who are part of my life, my DIL and my neice.  The writing was amazing and since I am 70 plus,  I’m sure I missed some quips.  I did mention on our way home that I was so proud to attend the movie with them since they are both so successful.  okay i did sorta mention the destructive nature of plastic ..   hah

       

      If you want to see the movie, don’t read more reviews, because they all add spoilers.

    12.

      JPL

      @eclare:  That is what surprised me most is that they were able to pull off a story about a doll.   The first thirty minutes is kiddy romp and suddenly you are sucked into the adventure.   I saw it and still can’t explain it.

      I had two teary scenes and DIL only had one.   It actually makes sense though.   crazy

    13.

      SpaceUnit

      @eclare:

      Beats me.  Something about Barbie living in a different, all pink universe and then something forces her to come into our world.  Or something.

    14.

      p.a.

      Guess I’ll see Barbie w girlfriend & her granddaughter.

      Friend wants to see Opp but he’s read a lot Lot LOT on Manhattan Project & Los Alamos and is the type to get pissed if there’s any theatrical adjustments at all so I’ll try to avoid that.  Not avoid the movie, just…

    15.

      Starfish

      @eclare: It is deconstructing the gender roles of the Barbie universe and making right-wingers mad.

      It is taking a thing that some of us enjoyed as children and lampooning it.

      Barbie floats down from the top level of her dream house because the Barbie dream houses had no stairs.

    16.

      MagdaInBlack

      @SpaceUnit: There is a thinning of the “veil” between Barbie World and Reality, emo sneaks in, Barbie starts to have thoughts of *gasp* mortality, her feet go flat and she must go and seek the source of this thinning of the veil.

    18.

      p.a.

      @SpaceUnit: Beats me.  Something about Barbie living in a different, all pink universe and then something forces her to come into our world.  Or something.

       

      Sounds like that (Disney?) movie with Amy Adams, Susan Sarandon as the evil queen.

    19.

      Brachiator

      I made these notes prior to Barbie’s premier, noting that it was already being attacked by some men as being feminist, and by some women as not being feminist enough.

      I hope the movie is good. Women and girls deserve a feel good movie about the toys they grew up with. The crazy thing is that there are some men and women who are okay with the stupidest movies aimed at guys, but who insist that all movies aimed at women be stern lectures for moral improvement, or better, no movies at all. A movie based on Gl Joe can be brain dead stupid and everybody will be happy. The Transformers movies are empty noise. No problem there. But some people think that a Barbie movie may need the right message. Bull crap.

      The movie just has to please it’s audience.

    21.

      laura

      There’s no shame in my Barbie game- it’s dialed up to 11, it’s cast with woman worth watching all working ensemble, Greta Gerwig makes interesting movies, it’s a Summer Comedy Blockbuster, but mostly, because it’s target demographic is not young men 18 to 30. So Much That.

    22.

      CaseyL

      I’ve already said how much I loved the movie, and won’t belabor the point.  Just go see it.  Don’t worry what it’s about; no one can explain what it’s about, short of spoiling you entirely, and it’s a movie best seen unspoiled.

      I wanted to also see Oppenheimer this weekend, but I have at least one friend who wants to see that with me, and she was unable to go to any movies this weekend.  Maybe next…?

      None of the others currently showing interest me much.  I can’t work up much fervor for Indiana Jones, even with Phoebe Waller Bridge in it,  which is a shame because I used to adore that franchise.  What else is out right now?  They all kind of blur.

    24.

      Brachiator

      From Variety, Barbie Box Office:

      “Barbenheimer” is more than just a meme. It’s a full-fledged box office phenomenon.

      Over the weekend, moviegoers turned out in force for Greta Gerwig’s neon-coated fantasy comedy “Barbie,” which smashed expectations with $155 million to land the biggest debut of the year. But they also showed up to see Christopher Nolan’s R-rated historical drama “Oppenheimer,” which collected a remarkable $80.5 million in its opening weekend.

      Hundreds of thousands of ticket buyers refused to choose just one movie between the seemingly different blockbusters from auteur directors with sprawling casts and twin release dates. So they opted to attend same-day viewings of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” turning the box office battle into a double feature for the ages.

      “This is an unequivocally great weekend for moviegoing,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are complementing each other at the box office, not taking audience from each other.”

      The cultural craze known as “Barbenheimer” worked to fuel the biggest collective box office weekend of the pandemic era, as well as the fourth-biggest overall weekend in history. It’s worth noting the top three weekends were led by the debuts of sequels in massive franchises (“Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”)…

      Audiences and critics dug the PG-13 film, which landed an “A” CinemaScore and 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Initial crowds were 65% female (which, duh…), but that’s notable because it’s almost always the inverse for any movie that generates over $100 million in its debut.

      Among its many records, “Barbie” also scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman. “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, previously held the title with $153 million in 2019. “Wonder Woman,” from filmmaker Patty Jenkins, stood as the record-holder for a movie solely directed by a woman with $103 million in 2017.

    29.

      Suzanne

      I’m super-excited to see it. Spawn the Elder went to see it on Friday with his boyfriend, and they both said it was fantastic.

      Much of how Gen Z relates to Barbie is as a character in these direct-to-DVD movies, as well as the show “Life in the Dreamhouse” (which was funny as hell).

      I bought him one of the collector Barbies for his birthday gift.

