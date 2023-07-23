Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I’m heading out of town in the morning, but for tonight’s Medium Cool, you can talk Barbie. Yes, Barbie. I guess this movie is a cultural phenomenon?

You guys have been all over this in the comments, and Martin suggested that this would be a good Medium Cool discussion. The Thin Black Duke had some interesting thoughts in that thread, as well, but I don’t know which thread it was so I can’t add them here.