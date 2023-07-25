Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Partisanship as a determinant of health

Partisanship as a determinant of health

18 Comments

This post is in: 

In this week’s JAMA Internal Medicine Wallace et al examined death rates by voter registration in Ohio and Florida during the first 21 months of the COVID pandemic. They found that there was no differential death rate by partisan identity when there were no vaccines. However, as soon as vaccines became widely available to the adult population differential death rates were observed:

After May 1, 2021, when vaccines were available to all adults, the excess death rate gap between Republican and Democratic voters widened from −0.9 percentage point (95% PI, −2.5 to 0.3 percentage points) to 7.7 percentage points (95% PI, 6.0-9.3 percentage points) in the adjusted analysis; the excess death rate among Republican voters was 43% higher than the excess death rate among Democratic voters. The gap in excess death rates between Republican and Democratic voters was larger in counties with lower vaccination rates and was primarily noted in voters residing in Ohio.

Previous researchers had found substantial differences in death rates at the aggregate county level. This study looks at individual level effects within counties and found substantial variation.

We know from ACA research that partisanship is one hell of a predictor of purchase of regulated health insurance. Republicans, for a given level of health and income, were less likely to purchase a policy than Democrats. We know political identity is important in the ACA context, and now we know it has huge mortality differentials in the COVID vaccination context.

I think we really need to get our head around partisan identity as a social determinant of health as I would be shocked if these two examples are isolated examples.

  • Albatrossity
  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Elizabelle
  • Eunicecycle
  • evodevo
  • FelonyGovt
  • Fraud Guy
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • patrick II
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • Tom Levenson
  • Villago Delenda Est

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      I think we really need to get our head around partisan identity as a social determinant of health as I would be shocked if these two examples are isolated examples.

      We already know that “toxic masculine” attitudes toward seeking out healthcare contribute to a lower life expectancy for men.

      Get that colonoscopy and stop being weird!

      I have a friend who tried to “tough out” a strep throat infection so long that he got scarlet fever. Like our college dorm was some goddamn Victorian orphanage and campus health wasn’t a couple of blocks away.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      FelonyGovt

      And of course, the rest of us pay for their bad, partisan choices through increased medical bills, insurance premiums, etc.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      patrick II

      There is a higher death rate among those who did not take the vaccine, and since many Republicans were persuaded not to take the vaccine (throw Fauci in jail!), the results of this survey are not very surprising,

      The persuaders face no penalty but complain about being censored.  The core problem is that it has become profitable to lie to the gullible with small consequences and giant rewards.

      I just saw a sitdown interview with Tucker Carlson and he was asked if he took the vaccine.  He plainly lied and said no.  He worked at FOX News where they were all vaccinated so the real answer was yes.  Tucker has made millions by selling lies. It’s not that hard to do if you have no conscience. He is just one example of the marketplace of death and that is what needs to be fixed.

      And the sad thing is if you show the results of this survey to the people who need to see it the most — they won’t believe you.  Hell, they will hate you for it. You’ll probably get death threats sent to your home.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eunicecycle

      When I first became eligible for the Covid vaccine I literally couldn’t find an appointment within 100 miles. I finally found appointments in Jim Jordan’s Congressional district (no surprise). There were people there from Michigan and Pennsylvania, too.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      These are the same morons who are falling for the buy gold scams prevalent on Fox and rightwing emails and media.  (The WaPost has a big article on that today.  And surprise, surprise, these gold scammers are not advertising on “leftwing” or mainstream media.)

      In this case, some of them are paying with their lives.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RevRick

      Given how many Democrats are lower-income persons of color, with greater incidences of poverty, one would think this would have an adverse impact on the health outcomes for Democrats. But that is due to insufficient resources to support their health. With Republicans, it’s a matter of choice due to a sick cultural belief system.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      These are people who truly cannot do abstract reasoning of any kind: they believe what they’re told, even if it contradicts what they were told one day ago.  No abstract thinking skills and no object permanence.

      I’d love to know if they were always that way – this is a kind of intelligence you can’t, SFAIK, test for – or became that way after years of marinating in the kind of propaganda that requires you to turn off your abstract/critical thinking skills.

      We absolutely don’t need more people like that, so I applaud their suicide pact with the GOP.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RevRick

      @Albatrossity: Umberto Eco, in his 1995 essay on “Ur-fascism,” noted that one of the hallmarks of fascisms is a contempt for women coupled with the exaltation of action over reflection, which manifests itself in a cult of the hero, which becomes a death cult. It is the thinking that “I’ll prove I’m not some girly man who’s afraid of a measly virus by refusing to wear a mask or get vaccinated.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      smith

      @RevRick: And that sick cultural belief system led them to not only avoid vaccination but to resist masking and social distancing, as well as rely on crackpot cures like ivermectin. I don’t think POC were convinced by the “covid is not real, I’m gonna do what I like,” mindset at all.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Eunicecycle: Yep. We were in the Atlanta metro area when vaccines became available. Had to drive over to Alabama to get ours. Long line at the drugstore in Podunk AL. Every person in the line was from ATL.

      Roll Tide, you dumb motherfuckers! But thanks for the vaccines!

      Reply

