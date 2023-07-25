Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some Call It Progress

by

If you’re old school online, you may remember that time when mansplainy Marxist chud Freddie deBoer got ridiculed by some feminists and seemed to set off on the well-trodden, horseshoe-shaped path toward the land of “maybe conservatives have a point about this cancel culture thing” blah blah blah.

deBoer lags behind fellow pilgrims (Greenwald, Taibbi, etc.) who have ritually swallowed the red pill at the opposite end. Meanwhile, he has resurfaced at New York Mag, of all places, to plant a signpost, more in sorrow than anger, at least for now. The title of the piece is “AOC Is Just a Regular Old Democrat Now.”

See, AOC endorsed Biden on “Pod Save America,” and the congresswoman has failed to distribute the socialist goodies that are languishing in her handbag. So she’s a sellout.

Typically, when I criticize Ocasio-Cortez, the response is not to argue that she has actually acted deftly as a politician, much less that she’s demonstrated any consistency between her statements and her actions. Instead, I’m constantly told that the problem lies in expecting anything from her at all. Hey, she’s just one Congresswoman! She’s hemmed in by her party and an undemocratic system! She’s constrained by capitalism! Again and again, I’ve been told that asking Ocasio-Cortez for minimal ideological consistency or, even worse, results, is simply to ask too much.

Shades of conjured Tom Friedman taxi drivers and Maureen Dowd siblings haunt that paragraph. I suspect deBoer’s correspondents presented reasonable arguments about the limited power of a single representative among 435, the function of consensus and coalition within democratic systems, the structural advantages the U.S. Constitution provides to land masses, dark money in U.S. politics, etc.

I don’t believe deBoer is “constantly told that the problem lies in expecting anything from her at all,” except maybe by the chorus of strawmen in his head. Conveniently, the chorus segues to the central thesis:

But this defense immediately suggests a rather damning question: if AOC never had a chance to do anything… what have we been celebrating her for? Why has she been subject to such immense, embarrassing hagiography? And if the response to every complaint about a lack of results is to say that we should never have expected anything in the first place, what was the point of nominating her instead of Joe Crowley, the 10-term Democratic machine politician she displaced?

Most people outside deBoer’s immediate ideological echo chamber did not in fact indulge in the “immense, embarrassing hagiography.” It’s true that as a youthful, photogenic, social media savvy, working-class House rep, AOC inspired many young voters, as Rep. Maxwell Frost does now.

This is a good thing! We want left-leaning young voters to feel that they are represented and have a stake because Democrats champion the issues they care about. It’s imperative because Gen Z tends to focus on issues rather than parties.

As for the point of nominating AOC over Crowley, well, arguably, that’s one part of the explanation for how the party moved in a progressive direction, which it inarguably has. The center of the Democratic Party has shifted to the left since 2008. It’s a fact.

We Democratic Party voters did that by electing more progressive representatives who moved the coalition to the left. Not in a straight line; it doesn’t work that way. But the center of gravity shifted.

After trashing AOC for being a Democrat, deBoer goes full heretic and expands his criticism even unto Bernie Sanders! See, deBoer was told that even if Sanders lost the primary in 2016, the campaign would establish “durable lefty muscle” within the Democratic Party.

And you know what, it did! It’s not solely due to Sanders, of course, but he and others did inspire lefty candidates and voters who stuck with the party and therefore have a voice in its direction.

Well, I think the jury has come back in: the increased visibility of a few socialist politicians has not made far-left Democratic power any more achievable or scalable.

“Far-left” and “socialist” are the load-bearing descriptors there, but still, there are none so blind as those who will not see. deBoer concludes by saying AOC was a symbol and that his disappointment in her signifies that “it’s going to take more than symbols.”

Well, good morning, starshine. The earth says hello!

I don’t know for sure what this epiphany portends for deBoer. Maybe he’ll round that curve eventually. Maybe not. I don’t much care. But I’m confident the rest of us regular old Democrats will soldier on.

Shoot, I’m old enough to remember when Nancy Pelosi was considered a far-left radical — before party consensus caught up and “transformed” her into the regular old Democrat who became the first woman Speaker of the House. It’s the way of things. Some call it progress!

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      Huh.  AFter his being some of the things you recount, BC, I remember FdB had a bit of a mental  breakdown, and wrote a farewell letter saying he was going to stop blogging for his health.  Gosh, it seems like he’s gone back on that.

      I fully-agree with everything you write, and furthermore, these quotes are clear evidence the gaslighter is cherry-picking and purposely slanting AOC’s positions.  I’m rabidlly left-wing, and sure, I want more/more/MORE NOW! but I’m not an IDIOT (unlike FdB obvs) and I know that you get there incrementally.  AOC does too, and that’s GOOD!

      FdB OTOH,  obviously is in the “burn it all down, at least then I’ll be on top” crowd.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Reposting:

       

       

      I honestly believe it was the pilots saying that they would strike with the drivers that brought UPS back to the table. They were all geared up to use SCAB truck drivers.

      SCAB Pilots? No.

      Really American  (@ReallyAmerican1) tweeted at 11:13 AM on Tue, Jul 25, 2023:
      BREAKING: UPS and the Teamsters have just struck a deal in what the Teamsters are calling “the most historic tentative agreement for workers in the history of @UPS, protecting and rewarding more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters nationwide.”

      The tentative agreement, which still must be… https://t.co/sFoU0lRT38
      (https://twitter.com/ReallyAmerican1/status/1683873139879444480?t=TPZEMRrf2H87Bk0ujKpDQA&s=03)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      I had the same thought regarding “time and time again…”

      Well, DeBore remains consistent.   He continues to think he’s one of the ultra cool kids (but he has too much integrity, don’t you know, to care about that).

      He’s just trying to enlighten a world of disappointing dunces while making us weep for joy at his wordcraft.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      counterfactual

      I don’t follow AOC’s career closely, but I have the impression her goal is Committee Chair then Speaker of the House, rather than a font of legislation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      emmyelle

      Just FYI, I heard that episode of PSA and I would not call AOC’s non-non-endorsement of Biden and actual endorsement. She was careful to leave the door open to endorsing some other government-hating left-wing garbage salesperson who is less anti-semetic than RFK.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BR

      As someone who wasn’t much of a fan of AOC in her early days, I think she certainly has a good chance of being president one day if she wants to. I don’t get the sense that anyone has been as capable of communicating with an enormous audience of young people and at the same time does the work and asks really serious and important questions in hearings. (Maybe because she can command so much alternative media, she doesn’t need to pound her fist at hearings like everyone else in congress.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gravenstone

      One of John’s rare missteps to invite that jackass here back in the day. Oh and Freddy, the “far left” was never going to get scalable power. It’s far more difficult to steer a broad coalition one direction than it is to coopt and expand a willing cult (eg. Republicans).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I don’t believe deBoer is “constantly told that the problem lies in expecting anything from her at all,” except maybe by the chorus of strawmen in his head.

      It’s the uncharitable interpretation of “willing to work with others to get anything done at all.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      Hell, we’ve moved distinctly left just since 2019!  Biden’s governed as a liberal, and been quite successful at it. I’ll be damned if I know what deBoer is upset about, nor do I care. He can let the door hit him on the way out, so long as he kindly disappears.

      And AOC, as one Congressperson out of 535, can only move the Democratic Party to the left by herself but so far. That’s bloomin’ obvious.  But she’s an excellent communicator, and if young voters can identify with and be inspired by her, and vote in greater numbers because of her, then she’s doing way better than a replacement-level Democrat like Crowley.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      I don’t follow AOC that closely, but I get the impression people like Freddie wanted her to be the leader of the Dem version of the Freedom Caucus, and it’s true she hasn’t done that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eolirin

      @BR: I was under the impression that she didn’t really have to do any fundraising and that’s a large part of why she’s able to be much more prepared at hearings.

      Now that’s more an indictment of the way elections get run in this country than a criticism of her but it’s also a bit of a free rider thing, given that the system is what it is at the moment.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BellyCat

      AOC was elected by espousing progressive goals that people wanted to hear and achieve. AOC is thriving because she sensibly realized that the best way to achieve these goals is by building coalitions among her colleagues rather than being ideologically inflexible and, thus, largely isolated (see Bernie Sanders).

      Let not the perfect get in the way of the good when making “the sausage”! I was initially and am increasingly impressed with her.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old Man Shadow

      I was born in 1974.

      I would argue that Joe Biden’s actions have made him the most left-leaning president of my lifetime.

      That’s not to say that he’s progressive or perfect at all. He definitely has flaws. But he has moved left as he has been pushed by Democratic voters. Sometimes that meets the wall of Republican (and Manchin/Sinema) Obstruction, but he has gotten a lot of what he wants passed into law.

      I too would love to have glorious revolution from people into single payer health care, free university, mandated paid parental leave, public preschools for all, etc. But enough of my fellow Americans disagree with me that it’s going to be difficult to do until a large majority of them are on board with that agenda.

      So take the “W’s” you can, man.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      matt

      If Sanders had hired better people maybe he would have established more muscle in the party. The brie lady and David Sirota aren’t the kind of people who will do that for ya.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      rikyrah

      @Baud:

      I don’t follow AOC that closely, but I get the impression people like Freddie wanted her to be the leader of the Dem version of the Freedom Caucus, and it’s true she hasn’t done that.

       

      Part of that group that is mad that the leftists have not been allowed to take over the Democratic Party in the same way the lunatics on the right control the GOP.  I consider myself a mainstream Democrat.

      And, I’m quite satisfied with what President Biden and his Administration are doing.

      I’m about people passing legislation.

      Less AOC

      More Lauren Underwood.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Yarrow

      If you’re old school online, you may remember that time when mansplainy Marxist chud Freddie deBoer

      I thought you were going to talk about when he was a front pager here.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      narya

      In related-if-you-squint-reallllly-hard news, my local brewery does a collaboration beer with some local black-owned businesses/brewers. The name for the line of beers is “Freedomish,” and honors Juneteenth; the specific beer each year gets its own name and formula, though each has been a saison. This year’s collaboration is called “Reclaiming My Time,” and it includes spelt, peach, cranberry, and hibiscus, and I am here to report that is extremely tasty and refreshing

      ETA: and it explicitly honors Maxine Waters on the label.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      kindness

      President Uncle Joe has been a Godsend.  He’s done so much to further the cause with such little margins for error.  The trolls that say he (or any of his supporters) aren’t liberal enough, are just trolls at this point.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      VOR

      I remember dreading FdB’s contributions here because he never used 1 word when he could use 10. He was a challenge to read.

      I suspect the real problem some people have with AOC is that she is working within the system, not simply standing on the sidelines and throwing bombs. There are a lot of people who want an ineffective Democratic party so the Republicans don’t look so dysfunctional.

      IMHO under Biden the Democratic party has accomplished a surprising amount given the fanatical opposition. Have they gotten everything? Hell no, which means keep going. Get what you can and keep moving forward. To use a football analogy, don’t expect a touchdown in one play, you have to keep squeezing out first downs.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dc

      AOC is in Congress to get stuff done. She does take stands that may be ridiculed as symbolic (not by me), but she also gets plenty of what can get done done.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Baud

      I’ve been told that asking Ocasio-Cortez for minimal ideological consistency or, even worse, results, is simply to ask too much.

      Narrator: He has not been told that.

      I am curious though, what ideological inconsistency is he saying AOC engaged in? I’m not curious enough to give him an undeserved click, but if anyone knows, please let me know.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Yarrow

      @Baud:  Maybe her “ideological inconsistency” is that she doesn’t give him the time of day. A lot of these guys seem to have that issue with women.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      FelonyGovt

      @rikyrah: Labor unions are really gaining strength by sticking together. The writers and SAG/AFTRA strikers are being supported by below-the-line crafts in entertainment, like set decorators, lighting techs, etc. In turn the striking writers and actors are supporting striking hotel workers here in LA.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      BR

      @VOR: ​
      Exactly. For a lot of people who make their money by being angry online, being contrarian is the only acceptable approach. If you cooperate and compromise, which is required in democracy, you aren’t ideologically pure anymore and can’t sell any outrage to your audience anymore.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Hob

      Looking at deBoer’s brief bio on Wikipedia, I was horrified to find out that he has taught both high school and college. Every single thing I’ve ever seen him write makes him seem like he would be pure hell to have as a teacher, just on a personal level— even if he hadn’t written a whole book about how The Bell Curve is basically right and some kids just aren’t worth teaching.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Yarrow

      @Betty Cracker:  If DeSantis flames out and has to come back to Florida he’s going to take it out on you guys. Hard to imagine how things can get worse but it seems like they always find a way.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Eolirin:

      I was under the impression that she didn’t really have to do any fundraising and that’s a large part of why she’s able to be much more prepared at hearings.

      True, but there’s at least a hundred Dem Congresscritters who are in extremely safe districts; she isn’t some rare case here.  A bunch of them could do this.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Hoodie

      I was happy forgetting that the Freddie the Bore existed.   As for AOC, she gave a fairly limp endorsement of Biden when interviewed for PSA, i.e., “considering the current options” (RFK, Jr., last time I checked).

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Brachiator

      I don’t believe deBoer is “constantly told that the problem lies in expecting anything from her at all,” except maybe by the chorus of strawmen in his head.

      I stand and applaud this beautiful put down.

      Little Freddie is the epitome of someone with nothing interesting to say who found a way to rise within the punditocracy. And once lodged there, he continues to find people who will employ him.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      emmyelle

      @matt: If Sanders knew what “better people” meant, and who “better people” would be, he would not be Bernie Sanders.

      This guy fundamentally hates the idea that the outcome of politics should be governing and that doing politics right requires actual skills, knowledge, and competence.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Captain C

      @Baud:

      what ideological inconsistency is he saying AOC engaged in?

      Not giving Freddie everything he wants, at the instant he wants it, in the way that he wants it, even if it contradicts what he wanted a minute nanosecond ago, and even if, especially if, he doesn’t have a clue about what he actually wants.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      p.a.

      I think part of the problem certain people have with AOC is that she’s a woman of color who is very effective at internet ballkicking others’ posted idiocy.  It’s not, of course, the racism/sexism/baldface lies that are the problem.  It’s her responses.  Very uncivil!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gravenstone: I guess deBoer is one of those people who thinks the American masses would go socialist if only we stopped pushing race and gender and sex issues and forthrightly endorsed white man socialism.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @lowtechcyclist:

      As a prominent D voice, I observe that I like her speaking pattern – its a lot more more down-to-earth and less scoldy than Elizabeth Warren (who grates on my nerves).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Albatrossity

      If only the GOP had a young, charismatic, media-savvy politician that DeBore could lionize. Alas, they only have one George Santos, and a pile of Chuck Grassleys.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Eolirin

      @FelonyGovt: Without solidarity, at a cultural level, the only possible outcome for a society is brutal and ugly for most.

      We only have a chance of making a more equal and less awful world if we’re willing to look out for each other.

      I think the younger generations increasingly get this. And I think it terrifies those with power right now.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Gravenstone:

      It’s far more difficult to steer a broad coalition one direction than it is to coopt and expand a willing cult (eg. Republicans).

      Interesting comment! I always get in a chicken and egg argument with myself over Republicans. How did their primary voters get so big fuck nuts? Did the pols drive them there to the point of no return or vice versa?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Eolirin

      @lowtechcyclist: A bunch of those dems in safe districts still spend a whole lot of time fundraising for other Dems. And some of them do the prep work too. AOC isn’t the only one coming to hearings prepared. But it’s a lot easier if you’re not part of the money making machine.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud:

      So as they hunt for new jobs, do they leave their DeSantis service off the resume and explain the gap as “I was in prison for a sex crime I definitely enjoyed committing” so that they have a greater chance of being employed?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      gvg

      I don’t recall Freddie being ideologically consistent nor really very lefty. I recall he thinks he is on the left, but I don’t agree that he really is. He did not take being challenged very well, and he was boring.

      I don’t think AOC has anything to worry about from him.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I don’t know what AOC’s ActBlue haul is, but my guess is that she gets a lot of money just for being herself. Most other Dems aren’t so well known.

      Tru dat, but if you’re doing a good job of representing the Dems in your D+12 district, you really only have to be well known to them to minimize the likelihood of a serious primary challenge.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud:

      Interviewer: “You were in prison for a sex crime you liked? Which crimes?”

      Jobhunter: “All the bad ones. I was really gross.”

      Interviewer: “Are you sure you weren’t working for the DeSantis campaign?”

      Jobhunter: ” Prison. Really bad crimes.”

      Reply
    72. 72.

      OverTwistWillie

      @Albatrossity:

      Alas, they only have one George Santos,

       

      But he is multitude.

      Championship Polo player, modernist furniture designer, Metallica lyricist, thought leader…..

      Reply
    73. 73.

      SuzieC

      Since it’s an open thread, Ohio’s Reproductive Freedom amendment has qualified for the November ballot.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kay

      I’m amused but not surprised that deBoer is moving on from “wokeness is an existential threat to my career and also the earth itself”

      They’re all going to have to find something else to write about. That particular grift is just played out.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Eolirin:

      A bunch of those dems in safe districts still spend a whole lot of time fundraising for other Dems. And some of them do the prep work too. AOC isn’t the only one coming to hearings prepared. But it’s a lot easier if you’re not part of the money making machine.

      Maybe so. But back before ActBlue became a big deal, I remember reading more than once that Congresspersons pretty much had to spend their afternoons dialing for dollars in order to have the money to get re-elected.

      Just seems that (a) that shouldn’t have ever been true for the Dems in ultra-safe districts, which btw there are more of now than there were 20 years ago, and (b) ActBlue should have changed the calculus for a lot of Dems as well.  The party and its candidates are raising literally billions through ActBlue, that should result in fewer Congresspersons who need to spend their afternoons calling affluent donors, no matter whose behalf it’s on.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Kay

      I guess they all go back to being “Marxists” now that they’ve slain the woke dragon they dreamed up.

      Not a moment too soon! Freddie was starting to sound like Jeb Bush.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Suzanne

      “Far-left” and “socialist” are the load-bearing descriptors there, but still, there are none so blind as those who will not see. deBoer concludes by saying AOC was a symbol and that his disappointment in her signifies that “it’s going to take more than symbols.”

      Well, good morning, starshine. The earth says hello!

      Now HERE we come to my complaint about (much of) the progressive left: the…. inability? refusal? lack of pragmatism? lack of project management expertise? Whatever it is, exactly, they are really bad at consolidating and exercising power. You need power to do stuff.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      piratedan

      The good reps that handle themselves well when the mics and cameras are on are a real blessing because of the fact that effective messaging is essential to make the positions clear.  A good bit of that is thanks to the candidate themselves, but it also shows that they have good staff and they’ve hired good people to keep them on track.  That is a big deal imho… compare that to who Trump and the GOP surrounds themselves with…..

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I guess deBoer is one of those people who thinks the American masses would go socialist if only we stopped pushing race and gender and sex issues and forthrightly endorsed white man socialism.

      Yeah, I think that is about it.

      Reply

