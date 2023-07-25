Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take the W — or the L (Open Thread)

In a Politico op-ed, Jamie Corley, a GOP operative who has served as press secretary in the U.S. House and Senate, delivers some advice to anti-choice activists in her party: Take the W on Dobbs and don’t go after women for medication abortions, for that way lies political peril.

Soon, women in states that have placed restrictions on abortion may find it easy to just order abortion pills by mail. And a Supreme Court ruling a few months ago allowing the abortion drug mifepristone to remain legal and on the market for the foreseeable future means a national ban is unlikely. These developments are a political gift to Republicans. They should take it that way and refrain from pushing for new restrictions on medication abortions…

Coalitions of abortion opponents should stop these legal side shows seeking to pull the pills from the market. The mere production of abortion pills exposes a massive flaw in the anti-abortion playbook. State legislatures should focus instead on the people’s business, like passing education reform and creating competitive tax environments… (LOL! — ed)

Republicans should not open Pandora’s box over abortion pills. The availability of abortion medications is something anti-abortion groups will have to live with, or else they risk the unpalatable option of criminalizing women, and sparking an unsurvivable political backlash.

Forced birther Repubs are likely to add Corley’s sound advice to the round file, alongside the wise counsel to seize the opportunity presented by “Impeachment II: Insurrection Boogaloo” to rid themselves of Trump once and for all. So they’ll reap the whirlwind. Again.

In other Politico news, as flagged by valued commenter Baud in the thread below, the flailing DeSantis campaign laid off a third of its staff:

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. “Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

It’s looking like they’re going to “hit the ground” alright, but with a splat.

As mentioned in that thread, I hope the thoroughly vile Christina Pushaw is one of the newly jobless* as she has an “I won’t be ignored” vibe and probably the highest potential to go all bunny-boiler on DeSantis. In the most amusing scenario, she’d make a beeline for Trump’s Jersey dump and volunteer to run his war room, leveraging her extensive network of extremely online Nazis and incels.

Open thread.

*I’m not sure if Pushaw is paid by the campaign or the PAC. The latter has super-deep pockets. The former, not so much! 

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      Redshift

      “Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback…”

      In order for his campaign to lead a comeback, it has to go away! That must be the secret plan! Genius!

    2. 2.

      Hildebrand

      They won’t take the W – because they finally got that W, and this has emboldened them so greatly that they are absolutely drunk on hubris.  They want to go after everything, everywhere, all at once – and they are fools enough to think it could happen.

    Subsole

      Subsole

      They are doing all of this to appease the goblins infesting their narrow, tidy little minds. If they don’t keep punishing us, how will they be able to remind themselves that they are superior, the elect of their sad, small, hypocritical little god?

      They will not stop. Even unto catastrophe. Because emotion makes a fine throttle, and an exceeding poor brake.

    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Corley’s advice won’t go in the round file; it’ll go in the porcelain file.  GOP has spent decades telling forced-birthers that their crusade was morally-correct and that any issue with forced-birth was Satanic, evil, mass murder, etc.  Frankenstein created his monster and suffered the consequences of being unable to control it.  What did the cynics of the GOP commentariat expect?

      And frankly, I hope Pushaw stays onboard to go down with the ship in a way that renders her unemployable by Trump and media outlets to the left of OAN.

    Jerry

      Jerry

      Jamie Corley, a GOP operative who has served as press secretary in the U.S. House and Senate, delivers some advice to anti-choice activists in her party: Take the W on Dobbs and don’t go after women for medication abortions, for that way lies political peril.

      But that is the point, Jamie Corley. The point is complete control of women.

    6. 6.

      Old School

      Not sure if they’ve hit the ground, but they’ve hit themselves.

      NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee but was uninjured as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.

      The chain reaction crash happened before 8:15 a.m. when traffic slowed on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another, police said. All the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles taking DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event, police said.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      The anti-abortion fanatics 100% will not take any advice along the lines of ‘back off’ or ‘go slow’ or ‘don’t overreach’. And, based on various elections and referendums and so forth over the last year or so, that’s starting to sink in to the population at large.

    MattF

      MattF

      I think the many, many years of intense anti-abortion activism on the right wing make it impossible for them to treat abortion as just another political issue that can be finessed. They are stuck, badly.

    9. 9.

      Sure Lurkalot

      While internet surfing, I think it was TPM’S take that the DeSantis couple are enamored by private plane transport which requires big donor fundraising events which require more private plane trips…such that there goes money to pay for staff that in the last 6 months we’re utterly incapable of making Ron look human much less presidential material. Not for lack of trying, I guess, it’s hard to tell.

    10. 10.

      VOR

      @Hildebrand:  They won’t take the W – because they finally got that W, and this has emboldened them so greatly that they are absolutely drunk on hubris.  They want to go after everything, everywhere, all at once – and they are fools enough to think it could happen.

      Agree. They don’t understand that Roe was the compromise.

    Bill K

      Bill K

      Corley seems to think that the Republican party is still made up of savvy hustlers that just spout the rhetoric to sucker the rubes but don’t actually believe it.  But the GOP is now full of zealots that actually believe that life begins at conception.  If you think you are doing “God’s work” then nothing can be too extreme.

    Yarrow

      Yarrow

      They won’t take the win because it was never about abortion. It was always about controlling women.

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      Forced birther Repubs are likely to add Corley’s sound advice to the round file

      Are likely or aren’t likely?

    14. 14.

      Redshift

      The availability of abortion medications is something anti-abortion groups will have to live with, or else they risk the unpalatable option of criminalizing women, and sparking an unsurvivable political backlash.

      Telling forced birthers to accept they “won” while the most common abortion method (and the easiest one to keep entirely out of sight) remains legal is basically telling them that their big decades-long goal of overturning Roe v Wade meant nothing. And it’s not just their fanaticism for once, it really would be the worst outcome for them — they still don’t get to control women’s lives, and there’s an endless stream of stories of women suffering from being denied care who are the most sympathetic victims – miscarriages, stillbirths, birth defects, and none of their mythical sluts getting abortions because they’re immoral or just feeling inconvenienced. It’s backlash either way, so they’re already determined to either get their legally enforced patriarchal hierarchy or not “survive” politically.

    15. 15.

      smith

      @Yarrow:They won’t take the win because it was never about abortion. It was always about controlling women.

      And it’s curious that Corley doesn’t understand that, or didn’t until now. I wonder how many other Republican women are starting to get a clue.

    Rusty

      Rusty

      The anti-abortion folks won’t be happy until they are standing outside a prison at midnight, banging on a frying pan and waiting for the lights to flicker as they execute a doctor and their slut patient.  As for the other advice, “State legislatures should focus instead on the people’s business, like passing education reform and creating competitive tax environments”, that translates to school vouchers to gut the public schools and fund highly discriminatory religious schools, and more tax cuts targeted at rich people.  These aren’t the “people’s business”, these are the fantasies of the reactionary right.  To hell with them all.

    17. 17.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I do believe that I saw Christina Pushaw was one of the lucky duckies who got her wings clipped. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see her wash up on Big Donnie’s muddy shores in the coming months though. That chick’s been swimming in polluted political waters for so long she doesn’t know anything else. And she’ll have lots of mud to sling; doesn’t matter if it’s true or not.

    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      the flailing DeSantis campaign laid off a third of its staff

      The actions of a well-run campaign that’s going great!

      Too bad!  So sad!  Fuck ’em!

    19. 19.

      Jay

      @Redshift:

      and there’s an endless stream of stories of women suffering from being denied care who are the most sympathetic victims – miscarriages, stillbirths, birth defects, and none of their mythical sluts getting abortions because they’re immoral or just feeling inconvenienced. It’s backlash either way, so they’re already determined to either get their legally enforced patriarchal hierarchy or not “survive” politically.

      They will never see those stories or believe them unless it’s their wife or daughter.

    20. 20.

      Ryan

      Typical pol speak.  Listen, if you’ve been trained to believe that all abortion is murder, you’re not going to make a distinction between OTC pills and surgical procedures.  That’s something “politicians” do.

       

      As to tiny D, he ought to consider wrecking his brand by rebranding as X.  In his case, it’d probably help.

    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @Redshift: Right? Immediately pondered “come back from exactly what prior success?” He’s the JEB! of Rick Scotts.

      Republicans should not open Pandora’s box over abortion pills.

      They sledgehammered the box of Pandora with Dobbs, this implies they could glue the thousand pieces together if only they don’t do the other things they’re hellbent on doing.

    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Bill K:

      But the GOP is now full of zealots that actually believe that life begins at conception.

      A fertilized egg isn’t alive??  I’m pretty sure science has concluded it is.

    24. 24.

      Yutsano

      Pull the other one Corley. It has bells on it.

      Is this guy serious? The forced birthers have slain but one dragon. They’re out for no less than no abortion anywhere for any reason, no legal birth control of any kind, no equal marriage, no miscegnation, and no civil rights for anyone other than straight, white, CIS men. And even then there will be more dragons to slay. So yeah, your advice is going right into the shredder, but thanks for having an opinion I guess?

    25. 25.

      Baud

      I hated the lefty opposition to Obamacare, but I would never have considered telling anyone to live with it forever and never try to improve on it.  Neither would Obama for that matter.

      That’s essentially what this dude is doing with respect to an issue that their base cares deeply about.

    26. 26.

      Ryan

      @nevsky42: Exactly.  The reason people are pessimistic is because one party has a vested interest in portraying circumstances in the worst bullpuckey light.

    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Yarrow:

      They won’t take the win because it was never about abortion. It was always about controlling women. 

      Exactly right. Roe has been gone for a year and it hasn’t restored Greater MAGA Paradise. There’s still no one making them a sammich. So they need to press on!

      I would say, “Please proceed, assholes,” but they might actually proceed and that wouldn’t be good.

    29. 29.

      Tony G

      @Jerry: Exactly.  Control and punishment of women is the only objective.  “They risk the unpalatable option of criminalizing women”.   For the forced-birthers, criminalizing women is exactly what they want.  I won’t be surprised to see legislation in some of these states making it a felony for a pregnant woman to travel out of state.

    33. 33.

      different-church-lady

       

      @nevsky42: “We can’t understand why the data about what people think doesn’t conform to the stories we have about what people think.”

    35. 35.

      catclub

      @lowtechcyclist: ​

      A fertilized egg isn’t alive?? I’m pretty sure science has concluded it is.

      Alive, yes. But a live, fully individual human being, is what they think.
      never mind that the Bible says the soul arrives with first breath.
      They also charge interest.  cafeteria fundamentalism.

    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @MattF:

      I think the many, many years of intense anti-abortion activism on the right wing make it impossible for them to treat abortion as just another political issue that can be finessed. They are stuck, badly. 

      Oh, after decades of screaming that believing in a woman’s right to choose was BABY KILLING!, they have thoroughly fucked themselves.  Especially with Millennials and Gen Z!

      And they damn well deserved to have fucked themselves.  The car* they finally caught is going to run their forced-birth asses over in the coming years.

      *It’s an 18-wheeler loaded to its weigh limit.

    38. 38.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @lowtechcyclist:

      A fertilized egg isn’t alive??  I’m pretty sure science has concluded it is.

      My philosophy professor in 1971 (at a Catholic university)  made the argument that even an unfertilized egg is alive as the reason why birth control pills are immoral. He argued that the pill created a toxic environment for unfertilized eggs, causing them to die before they could be fertilized (he was a philosophy prof, not a science prof).

