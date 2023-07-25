In a Politico op-ed, Jamie Corley, a GOP operative who has served as press secretary in the U.S. House and Senate, delivers some advice to anti-choice activists in her party: Take the W on Dobbs and don’t go after women for medication abortions, for that way lies political peril.

Soon, women in states that have placed restrictions on abortion may find it easy to just order abortion pills by mail. And a Supreme Court ruling a few months ago allowing the abortion drug mifepristone to remain legal and on the market for the foreseeable future means a national ban is unlikely. These developments are a political gift to Republicans. They should take it that way and refrain from pushing for new restrictions on medication abortions… Coalitions of abortion opponents should stop these legal side shows seeking to pull the pills from the market. The mere production of abortion pills exposes a massive flaw in the anti-abortion playbook. State legislatures should focus instead on the people’s business, like passing education reform and creating competitive tax environments… (LOL! — ed) Republicans should not open Pandora’s box over abortion pills. The availability of abortion medications is something anti-abortion groups will have to live with, or else they risk the unpalatable option of criminalizing women, and sparking an unsurvivable political backlash.

Forced birther Repubs are likely to add Corley’s sound advice to the round file, alongside the wise counsel to seize the opportunity presented by “Impeachment II: Insurrection Boogaloo” to rid themselves of Trump once and for all. So they’ll reap the whirlwind. Again.

In other Politico news, as flagged by valued commenter Baud in the thread below, the flailing DeSantis campaign laid off a third of its staff:

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. “Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

It’s looking like they’re going to “hit the ground” alright, but with a splat.

As mentioned in that thread, I hope the thoroughly vile Christina Pushaw is one of the newly jobless* as she has an “I won’t be ignored” vibe and probably the highest potential to go all bunny-boiler on DeSantis. In the most amusing scenario, she’d make a beeline for Trump’s Jersey dump and volunteer to run his war room, leveraging her extensive network of extremely online Nazis and incels.

*I’m not sure if Pushaw is paid by the campaign or the PAC. The latter has super-deep pockets. The former, not so much!