Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Dead Bounce DeSaster

Important points by Josh Marshall, here, concerning Dead Bounce Ron and his most enthusiastic supporters:

As we continue to watch the ignominious collapse of Ron DeSantis’s campaign (predicted many months ago by yours truly but not like I’m focusing on that or anything), there’s a curious bit of backstory I’m reminded of. But before we get to that I wanted to flag this weekend New York Times article. It’s so passively devastating I think DeSantis’s estate might have a plausible wrongful death claim against the authors…

My takeaway…: The campaign appears to be trapped in a sort of people-hating, private-jet-taking death loop. We learn from the article that Ron and wife Casey really, really like flying on private jets, which of course cost a ton of money. I confess that I’m not a huge fan of flying. But if I were, a private jet would probably be pretty cool. But it’s also not hard to see their extreme attachment to private jets as part of or at least a symbol of not liking being around regular people. Maybe not liking being around anybody at all. Some people just want the privacy to unwind with a handful of pudding…

One of the ways the campaign has burned through a ton of money is the travel on private jets. The campaign also remains highly dependent on high-end donors rather than small donors. Unlike with online small donors, you’ve got to attend fundraisers in person to collect those checks. Which means a lot more travel. On private jets. Which means a lot more spending.

It all comes back to the fact that normal people (who don’t max out their federal limits with a single check) aren’t giving the campaign enough money. And maybe that’s not a huge surprise because the DeSantises don’t like being around those people, which is why they’re addicted to private jets. Thus we get back to the root of the problem…

When Ron was still riding high I spoke to some Republican insiders and others who talk to the insiders who won’t talk to me. The thing that came through most consistently was that these folks were excited about DeSantis because he was the neo-Jebbite candidate in the race. A Jebbite candidate clothed in a MAGA suit to succeed in the post-Trump era, to be sure, but still a Jebbite candidate. I imagine that this would seem odd to a lot of people since whatever ones feelings about Jeb Bush I don’t think most people ever thought of him as scary or evil. The fact that DeSantis was, like Bush, a Governor of Florida just cemented the equation. It also gave him a footing with many of the same Florida high-roller donors, or at least same kind of Florida high roller donors…

Of course, DeSantis’s billionaire backers were happy to go along with whatever kind of campaign he was going to run – as long as he was successful. But he wasn’t. And that’s the key to the campaign’s still-unfolding free-fall. There was never a real DeSantis constituency, aside perhaps from some Incel/mass shooting message boards. What there was was a pretty big move-on-from-Trump constituency.

It wasn’t a majority certainly and it wasn’t Never Trump or anti-Trump. But there was a substantial minority of Republicans interested in moving on from Trump’s baggage and the mounting evidence of his electoral weakness — if it could be done. What DeSantis did do last Fall was consolidate almost all of that move-on constituency based on the mistaken belief that he could pull it off. Once that impression started to falter there was no real support for the guy himself to hold on to. And here we are — on a private jet to nowhere.

Fox Business evaluated support in the primary among likely voters in Iowa and South Carolina. Those are two of the earlier states to vote and, therefore, are likely to help shape the field as candidates are winnowed out. In each state, Trump leads the next-closest candidate by at least 30 percentage points. In each state, DeSantis is in a statistical tie for that second-place position. In Iowa, he gets 16 percent of support compared with 11 percent for Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). In South Carolina, he gets 13 percent vs. 14 percent for the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley. (Scott gets 10 percent there.)…

Interestingly, when the pollsters asked which candidates were the respondents’ second choices, the picture diverged from what we’ve seen in national polling. In Iowa, DeSantis was the second pick of less than a quarter of respondents while Scott is the second pick of 15 percent. In South Carolina, the South Carolina Republicans are both identified as second choices about as often as DeSantis is.

This is hugely problematic for DeSantis. The reason the DeSantis campaign spokesman is so insistent that the governor and Trump are the only two viable candidates is to reinforce that those interested in blocking Trump’s path to the nomination have nowhere else to go. But voters in Iowa and South Carolina — who, again, will help set the field early next year — don’t view DeSantis that way.

There are interesting divides within the results. College-educated voters give Trump smaller advantages (though still an advantage) while those without a college degree and those who identify themselves as “very conservative” give Trump wider margins. That too isn’t great for DeSantis, who has staked a lot on being the candidate for the fringe right…

The donor retreat was scheduled before the release of the campaign’s second-quarter FEC filing in mid-July, which showed expenditures of some $8 million during the first six weeks of DeSantis’ campaign. That spending rate led the DeSantis camp to cut roughly a dozen staffers, with more shakeups expected, sources have said.

People who attended the retreat appeared to leave “feeling more positive than before about the campaign,” said Chad Wilbanks, a former executive director of the Texas Republican Party who supports DeSantis and was there.

Wilbanks told ABC News that some donors had questions about “fundraising expenses” after reading media reports about the burned cash, but he said “they were addressed” and brushed off suggestions the campaign overspent in the previous quarter.

He said senior aides expressed a fundraising goal he described as “very, very large.” Wilbanks wouldn’t share the number but insisted it was “very doable based on what he’s been able to raise so far.”

At the same time, Wilbanks said, “There was talk of having a little bit more of a leaner operation.”…

More broadly, DeSantis has apparently changed some of his strategy, such as how he engages with the news media.

His campaign had believed the governor could continue shunning mainstream outlets and stick to more friendly platforms like Fox News and other conservative news media. Recently, however, sources have said the governor’s team has leaned toward having DeSantis do some mainstream network interviews and town halls…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Yarrow

      It wasn’t a majority certainly and it wasn’t Never Trump or anti-Trump. But there was a substantial minority of Republicans interested in moving on from Trump’s baggage

      Who are these mythical creatures? The money guys? The pundit class who can’t get a cushy TV gig? “Substantial minority” seems very generous. Republican primary voters want TFG.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      There simply does not exist a photograph of RoDS where he doesn’t look like a colony of alien breadsticks trying and failing to properly steer a human skin-ship.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Thing I only recently learned about Florida.

      Miami Is the OnlyFans Capital of the United States
      [snip]
      According to the study, Miami has the most OnlyFans creators per capita of any large city in the nation, with 1,110 accounts per 100,000 residents. Las Vegas came in second place with 670 OnlyFans creators per capita, and “no other cities are close,” according to the study released by men’s supplement company Madhouse Labs. Source

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hells littlest angel

      DeSantis will have to go back to the Wailing Wall and pray for a devastating hurricane to hit Florida so he can temporarily suspend his campaign to attend to the needs of his constituents.

      Or some such bullshit like that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      I reckon if he goes down in flames – the florida legislature might stop giving him everything he wants. That would be fun. Seeing the guy flame out. and nothing more being a footnote in history is what he deserves.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      Is there anyone other than Madame DeSantis actually supporting Ron? “We think of him as someone else” is kind of a mixed message.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      p.a.

      Sooooooooo… the guy who doesn’t like being around people (well, 99.8% of ’em) went into politics.  Not gubmint, where you can be an office drone and still enable fascist policies, but politics.😂

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Tony Jay:

      There simply does not exist a photograph of RoDS where he doesn’t look like a colony of alien breadsticks trying and failing to properly steer a human skin-ship.

      Hey, I thought cracking us up was your job…aren’t you purportedly on holiday?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OverTwistWillie

      Casey and Ron don’t like each other. They don’t want to get caught in public screaming and flinging shit at each other.

      There’s an excellent rumination in “On The Campaign Trail ’72” on the media’s brief John Lindsay boomlet in the Dem primary. The grift of no hope candidates is eternal.

      “they were addressed” = this guy is an idiot, just make sure they can’t trace that Biden superpac back to us.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @Tony Jay: There simply does not exist a photograph of RoDS where he doesn’t look like a colony of alien breadsticks trying and failing to properly steer a human skin-ship.

      I’m-a admire this one for awhile.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      There was never a real DeSantis constituency, aside perhaps from some Incel/mass shooting message boards.

      This is one of the sickest burns I have ever read.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      A few low-hanging snarks:

      1. If you’re travelling to meet your billionaire backers and they don’t provide you the private jet, they aren’t really convinced they’re going to get any return from you.  (Conversely, Clarence….)
      2. The media’s obsession with who will come in second in Iowa and South Carolina reminds me of the old joke I shared last week, about the three music professors debating who was the greatest composer — but leaving out Mozart, because otherwise there would be no debate. (And yes, I realize this loosely equates Trump with Mozart, for which I abjectly apologize.)
      3. “People who attended the retreat appeared to leave feeling more positive about the campaign, says DeSantis supporter” sounds like an attempt to pack as many bias fallacies into a single sentence as possible.
      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      It’s Midnight + 27 in Sicily and I’m celebrating actually getting onto the island (wildfires, train cancellations, the fucking heat) by relaxing with a beer and shaking my head at the as-yet unwritten textbook of failure that is the RoD from Flod campaign.

      I mean, FFS, even I recognise the pose from the first photo. It’s ‘White Guy On 2nd Date With More Attractive Black Woman Laughing Too Much’ from the video of Eddie Murphy’s ‘Raw’, isn’t it?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      Preying DeSantis looks like he’s about to eat the guy in the flag shirt.

      It wasn’t a majority certainly and it wasn’t Never Trump or anti-Trump. But there was a substantial minority of Republicans interested in moving on from Trump’s baggage and the mounting evidence of his electoral weakness — if it could be done.

      Who are these people? Do they meet in the corners of small cafes? They claim to want to move on from Trump, but don’t seem to be able to convince the GOP leadership or the GOP base to move away from him. And they are also committed to the most vile form of Trumpism. So again, what are they supposedly moving away from?

      A DeSantis collapse might be interesting to watch. A mad scramble to become the new Number 2? Or the acclamation of Trump as the GOP contender?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Cameron

      @Ken: Yeah, the taste for private jets has me thinking he should be sucking up to Leonard Leo for a SCOTUS gig instead of running around the country going “Woke,woke,woke” like a duck with laryngitis.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      p.a.

      @Brachiator:

      … substantial minority of Republicans interested in moving on from Trump’s baggage and the mounting evidence of his electoral weakness — if it could be done.

      Who are these people? Do they meet in the corners of small cafes?

       

      They get the table by the (better be as far as they’re concerned) gender-specific bathrooms.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Cacti

      The idea that Republicans want to move on from Trump is a myth that the beltway press wants to be true.

      In the real world, Republicans gave him more votes in 2020 than any candidate in the history of their party. And he’s beating the brakes off any hypothetical R challenger in the polls.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Lapassionara

      @Brachiator: They are the people who were waiting for Jeb! To break out of the pack in 2016. Remember the Brinks Trucks guy, who kept posting the hints that something big was going to happen any minute now involving lots of money. Those people.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      @zhena gogolia:

      Cauvin has too much humanity and actual human facial muscle to properly emulate the frantic effort the alien breadstick colony put into hurling that not-of-this-world ‘amused reaction to stimulus’ performance out there.

      Those guys live on the protein culled from infant livers, but that aside it’s hard not to applaud their commitment to a bit they have to know they can’t pull off.

      Also too, that first photo, I missed the face of the long-suffering staffer looking down at RoDS’ cupped hands and clearly thinking “He’s totally going to piss on this guy’s shoes, isn’t he?

      Nightmare candidate, just not for anyone in the Blue corner.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Yarrow

      @Tony Jay:
      Sicily you say? Stay safe!

      Unreal. Large parts of the city of Catania in Sicily (300k people) have now gone 48 hours without water or electricity because the cables laid under the roads have melted in 46C heat. Meanwhile Sicily’s capital Palermo is encircled by wildfireshttps://t.co/svr7nC6aap
      — Nate Bear (@NateB_Panic) July 25, 2023

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @Cameron: going “Woke,woke,woke” like a duck with laryngitis.

      I just had a brilliant idea for an SNL skit, with DeSantis as the Penguin from the 1960s Batman TV series. Pity about the actors and writers strike.

      Reply

