Things fall apart…

WaPo says Hunter Biden’s expected guilty plea on misdemeanor tax charges is falling about over questions on immunity from additional charges.

WILMINGTON, Del. — The plea deal for Hunter Biden was on the brink of falling apart Wednesday, when the two sides could not agree on whether admitting to two tax crimes would immunize the president’s son from possible additional charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika pressed federal prosecutors and Biden’s lawyers to come to some “meeting of the minds.” But that appeared unlikely, as the two sides said they did not see eye to eye about the precise terms of their own plea agreement. At one point in the hearing, Biden’s lawyer declared there was no deal.

The judge urged the two sides to spend some more time talking on Wednesday, in the hopes that the guilty plea hearing might be salvaged. If not, prosecutors could decide to press ahead toward trial.

So, we might enter an election year when one party’s nominee is himself on trial for multiple felony counts and the other’s son in on trial for misdemeanor tax charges. Personally, I prefer candidates who aren’t under multiple felony indictments.

Open thread.

      Chris

      … And of course, the media will “both sides do it but Biden is worse because even though Biden isn’t actually under investigation, the fact that he’s related to someone who is is even shadier if you think about it, also Democrats Are Worse.”

      rikyrah

      I honestly don’t care. If his name weren’t Biden, he wouldn’t have been charged.

       

      And yet, no investigation into why Jared got 2 phucking BILLION DOLLARS.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Chris: In 2016, Trump’s supporters hit hard on associating Hillary Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein even though Trump himself was blatantly more closely associated with Jeffrey Epstein and actually had related rape accusations directly against him. It did not seem to matter.

      oldgold

      JFC, if a plea deal should have been worked through, such that every damn i was dotted and every t crossed, it was this one.  What in the hell is wrong with these lawyers?

      This is a BFD.  Although it should not be, getting this effing Hunter squared away is important to maintaining our Republic. There is no excuse for this.

      West of the Rockies

      @rikyrah:

      Damn straight.   Kushner is in cahoots with a killer regime.  He is the one who should be investigated (along with Don Jr. for cocaine).

      CaseyL

      Via Paula Reid (h/t Laffy at Mastodon):

       

      UPDATE: Hunter Biden plea deal is back ON. Appears Biden legal team now agrees DOJ could later charge Biden on unrelated issues.

      NotMax

      Personally, I prefer candidates

      Irrespective of anything else, Hunter Biden is not a candidate for any office.

      Betty Cracker

      @Inventor: The WaPo article says there was no plea contemplated on the gun issue because HB was entering a pretrial diversion program, but who the heck knows? It would be weird for Repubs to crow about a charge pursuant to a gun control statute when they want to hand weapons out like lollipops. But as is demonstrated daily, Repubs don’t value avoiding hypocrisy and being consistent.

      Jackie

      @West of the Rockies: Investigating Don Jr is as meaningless as Hunter being investigated – or should be – neither are/were a part of their parent’s administration.

      Kushner and Ivanka on the other hand…

      Redshift

      @Cameron:

      But some white kids might be made to feel uncomfortable.  Says the MAGA with the “Fuck Your Feelings” tee shirt.

      i.e, might feel uncomfortable with their parents’ conservative “values” and come to disagree with them, therefore “liberal indoctrination,” QED.

      Old School

      From CNN:

      The Hunter Biden plea proceedings have restarted and the president’s son has agreed to a limited agreement that covers 2014 to 2019 and only includes conduct related to tax offenses, drug use and gun possession.

      President Joe Biden’s son will still plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors for 2017 and 2018, but the agreement will also cover his tax-related conduct for the three years prior.

      The two sides have agreed that this deal does not shield him from potential future charges.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Old School:

      From CNN: “…The two sides have agreed that this deal does not shield him from potential future charges.”

      The future is hard to predict.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      This is from Brian Krassenstein on twitter, before the deal was back on. He’s mostly saying the judge did not nix the deal.

      ETA: Old School beat me to it!

      No, despite what many people on the Right are posting, Judge Maryellen Noreika did NOT strike down Hunter Biden’s plea deal. Here’s what happened:

      – Hunter Biden’s side claimed that they thought that the deal meant that Hunter would have blanket immunity from prosecution for other possible crimes, which includes possible FARA violations.

      – The Prosecutor, Leo Wise, said that Hunter would not get immunity from other possible crimes.

      – Hunter’s attorneys the stated that the deal was “null and void.” And Prosecutors stated that there is no deal.

      – As I am typing this the Prosecutors and Hunter’s attorneys are still in discussions to salvage the deal. Please stop spreading misinformation. Also, I think we all should agree that if Hunter committed crimes there should be a penalty. Just like with Trump, no one is above the law. I also trust the Federal government to come up with a fair deal.

      Ken

      I for one am going to be utterly fascinated to watch the Republicans pivot to demanding increased IRS enforcement and more restrictive gun laws.

      bleh

      @oldgold: yeah kinda surprising that they apparently didn’t have the same thing in mind when they walked into court.  Don’t lawyers, y’know, write these things down?

      Anyway seems like it’s fixed now.  But OMG the conspiracy-theorists will be having a field day.  “Why did the judge change her mind in the MIDDLE of the hearing??  Was she THREATENED by the Lawless Biden Administration?!?”  And Gym Jordan is probably already scheduling a hearing.

      Jeffro

      Zzzzzzzzzzzzz

      Oh well, whatever keeps Fox Snooze idiots glued to their tvs and snacking away on their sofas.

      schrodingers_cat

      @rikyrah: Jared also disappeared the PPP supplies for MA and MD when people were dying like flies due to COVID. Senate Ds and the Justice Dept should open an inquiry

      The person who was punished was Andrew Cuomo whose daily briefings during COVID was one spot of sanity during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. We probably lost the Congress because of the disarray NY Democratic party was in post Cuomo.

      The governors that killed their constituents due to  their dogma were reelected and feted by our national media

      This strange double standard that Rs can get away with literal murder while our candidates have to be perfect is fucking killing us.

      Barbara

      @CaseyL: I have not been following this, but normally, different divisions at DOJ would be investigating tax versus weapons related crimes.  As a matter of principle, you don’t want a plea deal to be enlarged to cover every kind of wrongdoing that a person might have committed over the last five years.  It could be that the lawyers are trying to overreach a bit to see if they can get away with it.  It wouldn’t be the first time.

      ETA: Sounds like his lawyers were trying to get a better deal.  It’s kind of what they are paid to do, but still, DOJ is very unlikely to back down — they might not even have authority to settle other charges.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      This is from CNN, 2 minutes ago. (Yeah, I’m interested in this. I feel like HB is being treated worse than most criminals would be because of who he is. And I think this has to be hard on his sobriety)

      Judge says gun deal for Hunter Biden is “unusual”
      From CNN’s Tierney Sneed, Marshall Cohen, Kara Scannell, Holmes Lybrand

      US District Judge Maryellen Noreika called the deal federal prosecutors reached with Hunter Biden for his gun possession offense “unusual.”
      She said the deal — in which Biden would enter the diversion program to resolve the charge — contains some “non-standard terms,” such as “broad immunity” from other potential charges.
      “We don’t usually make diversion agreements public,” the judge said, referring to the move by the parties to make that aspect of their agreement public and discuss it in open court.

      RaflW

      @Betty Cracker: “But as is demonstrated daily, Repubs don’t value avoiding hypocrisy and being consistent.”

      As is demonstrated daily, TV and print news has no interest in holding Republicans accountable for their rank hypocrisies. Of course it’s voters who must ultimately hold the GOP to some standards, but they rarely even get an accurate picture from which to decide.

