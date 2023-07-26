WaPo says Hunter Biden’s expected guilty plea on misdemeanor tax charges is falling about over questions on immunity from additional charges.

WILMINGTON, Del. — The plea deal for Hunter Biden was on the brink of falling apart Wednesday, when the two sides could not agree on whether admitting to two tax crimes would immunize the president’s son from possible additional charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika pressed federal prosecutors and Biden’s lawyers to come to some “meeting of the minds.” But that appeared unlikely, as the two sides said they did not see eye to eye about the precise terms of their own plea agreement. At one point in the hearing, Biden’s lawyer declared there was no deal.

The judge urged the two sides to spend some more time talking on Wednesday, in the hopes that the guilty plea hearing might be salvaged. If not, prosecutors could decide to press ahead toward trial.