Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread

Rest in peace, Sinéad O’Connor. In 1990, she refused to appear on Saturday Night Live because the program was hosted by misogynist creep Andrew Dice Clay, who was inexplicably popular at the time. In 1992, O’Connor did appear on SNL, and this happened:

Damn if she wasn’t right again. She was a troubled soul and also a brave truthteller. There may be a connection between those two things.

***

In other news, Mitch McConnell appeared to stroke out mid-lie during a press briefing. I know that’s a mean thing to say — we are all fragile creatures — but also, fuck Mitch McConnell.

***

Lastly, remember when the Ron DeSantis campaign amplified a weird incel-themed video that caused enormous controversy and then the campaign got busted for passing it off as the work of fan boys when it was actually produced in-house? They did it again, only this time the video was Nazi-themed and a DeSantis speechwriter, Nate Hochman, was fired (or laid off due to the cash crunch — unclear).

Josh Marshall points out that such weirdos aren’t a DeSantis campaign aberration. Similar dudes staff sitting US House reps and are all over mainstream wingnut outlets:

This spring, TPM’s Hunter Walker brought us the story of George Santos consigliere Vish Burra. Then there were the staffer and intern from the office of Rep. Paul Gosar. There are numerous other examples we’ve seen over the last couple years. There’s some variety in the general profile. But some basic commonalities show through. The first is that most are quite young — like mid-20s or younger. At 32, Burra is a relative elder statesman. Their digital histories also run the gamut from willfully offensive to explicitly neo-Nazi. The common thread, however, is a political awakening in the toxic world of far-right message boards and social media “edgelords.” That’s the language and visual idiom of these DeSantis videos. If you’re not familiar with it it can just seem bizarre. If you are familiar with it it still seems bizarre but the meaning is more clear and because of that understanding usually a lot more disturbing.

They’re also getting jobs and sinecures in what now counts as the GOP mainstream. (DeSantis-aligned influencer Pedro) Gonzalez’s LinkedIn biography lists bylines and jobs at various right wing publications, including Chronicles and its parent organization, The Charlemagne Institute, internships at the Claremont Institute and membership at the increasingly right wing New York Young Republican Club, where Burra was executive secretary before getting his gig with George Santos. Hochman was a staff writer at The National Review before taking his job with the DeSantis campaign. In the summer of 2021 he was an intern at Claremont’s house publication, The American Mind. He even got a lengthy think piece about the future of conservatism published in The New York Times.

Great job, everybody.

Open thread.

    73 Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      I read this, from a FTFNYT interview with her in recent years:

      O’Connor is happy being on her own, with her garden and her Mayfair cigarettes and her iPads and her “imaginary boyfriend,” Taye Diggs, to keep her company via episodes of “Murder in the First.” “I haven’t been terribly successful at being a girlfriend or wife,” she said. “I’m a bit of a handful, let’s face it.”

      She will be missed, very much.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      In other news, Mitch McConnell appeared to stroke out mid-lie during a press briefing. I know that’s a mean thing to say — we are all fragile creatures — but also, fuck Mitch McConnell.

      Fuck him indeed and I hope next time he doesn’t come back. You don’t have trump and trumpism without Mitch McConnell. McCarthy sucks up to trump out of fear and desperate ambition. McConnell has protected trump out of pure calculation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pacem appellant

      The Catholic Church is really bad, in 1992, before, and now. O’Connor tried to warn us, but we collectively lost our brains and wouldn’t listen. I include myself among that number, but I was at a Catholic High School at the time and it would be years before I exited the cult. Responsible adults should have protected children, but instead, they protected a predator and excoriated a brave seer. Shame on them. Shame on me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Paul in KY

      She was a wonderful singer and a courageous young woman. I know her son’s death gutted her.

      RIP, Pride of Ireland.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lee

      When that happened in ’92 my Catholic wife just said ‘She’s Irish and what the church did to the Irish is unconscionable’

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Paul in KY

      Those rightwing lickspittles also get their start in College republican politics/ratfucking and also frat stuff (if they are not too weird for a frat).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      @pacem appellant: just to add to what you said: they protected thousands of predators worldwide and used a worldwide conspiracy to do so, managed by a worldwide hierarchy that demanded absolute obedience.  And yes, when a single seer pointed it all out They pilloried her and drove her from the public eye.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      It’s not just happenstance— it’s a fact that DeSantis keeps hooking up with crazy people. There are, apparently, a couple of adults in the DeSantis organization, but Fearless Leader himself isn’t one of them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      oldster

      The Mitch Glitch seems like a real problem. That was not just a senior moment — that looked like a TIA or worse.

      Why should his party force him to stay on? If he retires, Kentucky will send us another Republican, possibly a worse one. They should just let him retire.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Villago Delenda Est

      My sympathy for the Turtle can be found in the dictionary, and you all are familiar with where exactly to find it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @pacem appellant: And what’s America’s Mayor up to, today?

      Rudy Giuliani conceded in a court filing that he made false statements when he said two Georgia election workers mishandled ballots during the 2020 election.

      [Do go on.]

      In 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who are mother and daughter, filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani for these accusations in the federal court in Washington, D.C.

      And in his latest court filings for this case, the former New York City mayor backed off his previous statements.

      “While Giuliani does not admit to Plaintiffs’ allegations, he — for purposes of this litigation only — does not contest the factual allegations,” court documents filed Tuesday read.

      In a declaration signed by Giuliani, he acknowledges that he made statements that “carry meaning that is defamatory per se” and that those comments were “actionable” and “false.”

      This declaration also stipulates that Giuliani “believes that he has legal defenses” to the lawsuit and wants to “avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes.” He also said he believes his statements were constitutionally protected.

      An attorney for Giuliani didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a statement to The Guardian, Giuliani adviser Ted Goodman said these recent filings were done just to move the case past the case’s discovery phase and onto legal arguments.

      Michael J. Gottlieb, the attorney for Moss and Freeman, saw Giuliani’s declaration as more significant.

      “Giuliani’s stipulation concedes what we have always known to be true — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law; and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one,” Gottlieb said in a statement. “While certain issues, including damages, remain to be decided by the court, our clients are pleased with this major milestone in their fight for justice, and look forward to presenting what remains of this case at trial.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gravenstone

      @oldster: His replacement would have neither the seniority nor deep institutional ratfucking knowledge McConnell possesses. That’s why they’ll keep him upright and ambulatory as long as possible.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @oldster: like Pelosi, most of what McConnell does best is done behind the scenes, it’s not a given that John Thune or whoever could fill those shoes so easily. The money people McConnell has built relationships with might have trouble deciding if they should or want to talk to Thune, or Scott, or Cruz, or Hawley, or….

      Reply
    32. 32.

      gvg

      Claremont Institute-ins’t that the one that produced the stalker Charles Johnson that got arrested for various things like breaking into a Congresswoman’s office to bug it (probation), filming misleading videos and some other things, getting crazier as time went on? Little Green Footballs kept researching him because of the name coincidence. I would say Claremont is a red flag now.

      We need better mental healthcare at an earlier stage.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Yarrow

      @oldster:

      Why should his party force him to stay on? If he retires, Kentucky will send us another Republican, possibly a worse one. They should just let him retire.

      Why would you think anyone is forcing him to stay? Mitch is all about power. The Senate is his lifeblood. He’ll give it up when he’s dead.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I read that after a pause, he came back to the presser.  And I thought to myself: how inhumane, how heartless, do these GrOPer Sens (and sure, Yertle too) have to be, that when an 81-year-old man has a “moment”, instead of rushing him off to medical evaluation, they wait until they think he’s past it, and then just continue on with him?

      They’re all ghouls.  I mean, I want Yertle to shuffle off — he’s a fucking enemy — but they’re his *friends and colleagues* FFS.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Adrian Lesher

      Unfortunately, Clay is still given acting roles by Martin Scorcese, Bradley Cooper and Woody Allen.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Those staffers are a good example of what I worry about for the future. Demographics aren’t going to save us. While we’ve been ignoring young, troubled white men, because we felt they were doing just fine, they’ve been radicalizing them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      gene108

      @oldgold:

      I know very few here agree with me, but I do not think octogenarians should be holding high positions in our government.

      Biden’s age is an issue with a lot of voters, though not so much on this blog.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Alison Rose

      Sinead was a brave and beautiful soul who was done horribly wrong by too many people. I remember when “No Man’s Woman” came out in 2000 and it felt so powerful, to hear her take joy in the love she got from her higher power after being abused and diminished by shitty human men.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Yarrow

      @Chetan Murthy:  I’m baffled that people think Mitch isn’t the one saying he wants to go back out there. Why do you think it’s the fault of his “friends and colleagues?” Doesn’t Mitch have agency?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      ian

      In other news, Mitch McConnell appeared to stroke out mid-lie during a press briefing. I know that’s a mean thing to say — we are all fragile creatures — but also, fuck Mitch McConnell.

      Prayers do get answered, they just sometimes take a couple years longer than anyone expects to be fulfilled.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      AxelFoley

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Fuck him indeed and I hope next time he doesn’t come back. You don’t have trump and trumpism without Mitch McConnell. McCarthy sucks up to trump out of fear and desperate ambition. McConnell has protected trump out of pure calculation.

      This. All the way this. 👆🏾

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I think Kentucky law would require Governor Beshear to select a new Senator from the same party as the old one.

      Beshear could try to find a Republican office holder who wasn’t a knuckle dragger, but I expect he’d have slim pickings.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      citizen dave

      Sinead’s SNL action is one of–maybe the most–ballsiest thing a popular performer has done.  On purpose; fuck the consequences.   Way ahead of time and place.

      A few months ago watched an old video (youtube–on phone or I would link) of her doing Danny Boy.  Simply awesome.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      rikyrah

      @Geminid:

      @Betty Cracker: I think Kentucky law would require Governor Beshear to select a new Senator from the same party as the old one.

       

      They deliberately changed the law to force the Governor to pick the replacement from the same party as the Senator they would be replacing.

       

      Beshear could try to find a Republican office holder who wasn’t a knuckle dragger, but he’d have slim picking

       

      The GOP  would insist that he pick that Coon of an Attorney General that they have.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      rikyrah

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Fuck him indeed and I hope next time he doesn’t come back. You don’t have trump and trumpism without Mitch McConnell. McCarthy sucks up to trump out of fear and desperate ambition. McConnell has protected trump out of pure calculation.

       

      So much truth on this blog.

      so.much.truth.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      JCJ

      @Omnes Omnibus:  Amazing song.  Amazing person.  In the past I always wondered why people would react so much to the death of a singer, actor, etc.  Then when Chester Bennington died I got hit so hard.  Shortly after his death my daughter and I drove to Chicago and listened to Linkin Park the whole trip and I understood that his torment was the source of his talent.  Now I find myself getting teary-eyed thinking of Sinead O’Connor and what torment she had inflicted upon her and how the world reacted in 1992 when she pulled back the curtain for people to look at what was being done in the name of the Catholic church.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JoyceCB

      Just watched the video of McConnell freezing up – something very similar happened to my mother one day as she was talking to me.  Right afterwards she was “it’s fine, leave me alone, I’m FINE!”  She absolutely refused to see our doctor.  About four months later she had a massive stroke, which did not kill her but messed up the rest of her life.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I don’t think Kentucky Republicans can insist on anybody in particular. The new Senator just has to be a Republican.

      Beshear would almost certainly choose someone to fill the seat. He’s running for reelection this year, and leaving Kentucky with only one Senator for a year or more would be held against him. It would knock the props out from under his “Team Kentucky” brand.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ken

      He even got a lengthy think piece about the future of conservatism published in The New York Times.

      Notable for being only the third time the New York times published the phrase “a boot stamping on a human face, forever”.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jay

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      They were already radicalized online and through family, long before they left High School.

      30 years ago, none of them would have gotten even an unpaid internship as a coffee boy in 99% of the ReThug Grift Machine, for being too radical and willfully ignorant.

      Now, ReThug’s actively recruit them.

      From about Grade 8, the only person who could salvage them from their extremist path, was themselves.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Parfigliano

      So A loyal Kentucky DEM registers as a Kentucky GOP and then the Gov appoints said person.  A GOPer has been appointed as Kentucky law requires.

      Fuck em.  Let em howl.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      rikyrah

      @JoyceCB:

      I’ll be honest. I think Turtle has already had a stroke. Remember that story from the restaurant where he fell to the ground?

      And then they hid him away for a couple of months?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ken

      @MattF: I was thinking along the lines of a Democrat who switched parties about ten minutes before the appointment. That would depend on how carefully the legislature defined party membership in the law, of course, but given that they’re Republicans….

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      They have a Dem governor but if I recall correctly, they’ve rigged it so he can’t send a sane replacement?

      Most states have some kind of rule requiring the governor to appoint someone from the same party as the old senator.  I think in some cases the party is even allowed to nominate a replacement.  I guess it makes some kind of sense.  I wouldn’t want a Republican governor to be free to appoint a Republican replacement for a Democratic senator who couldn’t finish their term.

      Reply

