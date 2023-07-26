Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

We still have time to mess this up!

This fight is for everything.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The revolution will be supervised.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Squishable Morning Thread: Fresh Hell Edition

Squishable Morning Thread: Fresh Hell Edition

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

Squishable Morning Thread 3

According to Florida Repubs, the governor’s Stop W.O.K.E. Act was necessary to remove leftist indoctrination from public schools. But right-wing indoctrination is fine, which is why the state has approved far-right material from PragerU for classroom use. From the Miami New Times:

PragerU, a conservative nonprofit often criticized for downplaying systemic racism and promoting anti-immigrant theories, announced today that Florida is “the first state to officially approve PragerU as an educational vendor…”

Responding to a request for comment, the Florida Department of Education says that it “reviewed PragerU Kids and determined the material aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards…”

Founded in 2009 as a nonprofit by conservative radio host Dennis Prager, PragerU posts a variety of content online: mini-documentaries, shorts, kids’ shows, and five-minute videos on YouTube. The content propounds Christian conservative values, decries mainstream media narratives, and promotes capitalism.

In PragerU’s universe, “there is no gender wage gap” and “the nuclear waste problem is a myth.”

With titles such as “Playing the Black Card” and “Blacks in Power Don’t Empower Blacks” and a roster of hosts that, in addition to (Candace) Owens, features right-wing personalities Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, and Charlie Kirk, PragerU’s videos have tallied more than a billion views.

This is fine!

Lately, to distract myself from the smoke and flames and boiling coral, but in a way that doesn’t require levels of concentration I can’t access at this moment, I’ve been rewatching The Leftovers. It’s better than I remembered.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bleh
  • brantl
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Honus
  • JAFD
  • Kay
  • MazeDancer
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a
  • prufrock
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      the nuclear waste problem is a myth.

      True. Nuclear waste is not a problem but a solution to our growing need for road building material.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bleh

      MEANwhile, Texas is punishing a professor for daring to say something mildly critical of the Lieutenant Governor. https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/2023/07/25/457789/texas-am-suspended-professor-accused-of-criticizing-lt-gov-dan-patrick-in-lecture/

      They’re systematically turning state schools — at all levels — into strictly controlled propaganda operations.  Classic authoritarian stuff.

      Alas for them, there are these things called smartphones.

      I know every generation thinks the older ones are narrow-minded idiots, but I almost can’t imagine what’s going through kids’ minds right now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      With titles such as “Playing the Black Card” and “Blacks in Power Don’t Empower Blacks”

      I wonder if John Roberts knows that these people aren’t colorblind.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      brantl

      Republicans: Institutionalizing stupid, in ways you’ve never imagined. ( They seem to be thinking YEAH, let’s run on THAT! )

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      An expected high of 99 today, 101 tomorrow, and the next day, 99 on Saturday with finally a reprieve on Sunday when the high is foretasted to be…

      94.

      Blech.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Honus

      Meanwhile, here in Virginia Glenn Youngkin’s new Board of Visitors at UVA wants to track students’ religious and political ideology and faculty’s political contributions.  Just to insure diversity, mind you.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MazeDancer

      Been re-watching Elementary, myself, for similar sanity reasons. Back when networks did 24 episodes a year.Glut of riches.

      Think of you, Betty, and send light, every time I read another wretched thing about Florida. At least you get to see Governor White Boots crash and burn.

      But in Anne Laurie’s excellent COVID thread, below, there is news COVID is up 51% in Miami. Please stay home. And don’t throw away your masks.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @bleh:

      For our free speech warrior media to notice it has to be 1. an Ivy League school and 2. Leftists being not deferential enough to Right wing public employees.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      What do people in FL with school aged children do about this? Assuming they’re aware, of course. I don’t know. My parents sent us to Catholic schools, so maybe kids survive anyway.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JAFD

      Today I celebrate 73 trips around our Sun.  “What a long strange trip it’s been”.  Aches, pains (sometimes both at once), skin of teeth escapes…  a bunch of MD’s , with pills for morn and night.  But all in all, it’s been worth it, am going to try, keep on my feet for another 27 years or so.

      Did a bit of celebrating this past weekend at Historicon – the grand gathering of ‘grown-ups who still play with toy soldiers’

      Any jackals or friends ambling thru North Jersey or NYC, want to get together for lunch, get in touch !

      Love, luck and lollipops, JAFD !

      Reply
    21. 21.

      p.a

      If schools lose certification and Jack and Jill can only get into Prager U there could be pushback from some parents.  Given Florida voters’ recent performance not too hopeful abt pushback however.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.