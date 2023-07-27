Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Moar-Ron (Open Thread)

As y’all know, I despise Ron DeSantis to the depths of my soul, maybe even more than I abhor his former mentor/current tormenter the orange fart cloud. So I’m following accounts of the DeSantis campaign struggles with an unseemly amount of glee. I beg your forgiveness!

Josh Marshall has an update at TPM under a promising title: “GOPers Hit the Half-Drowned Ron with Their Paddles as He Struggles to Climb Back in the Campaign Boat.” (Sounds like Marshall loathes the schmuck almost as much as I do.) The “Dead Bounce Ron Daily Update” begins as follows:

In today’s episode of the ongoing collapse of the DeSantis campaign, we have a new moment which we might see as the severed segments of Dead Bounce Ron roiling and twitching around, much like a worm that has been cut into pieces but continues to wiggle and move about almost as if nothing had happened. Yesterday in response to a question about ersatz candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., DeSantis said that while he wouldn’t choose Kennedy as his vice president, he would consider him to run the FDA or CDC.

This is of course a ridiculously inane suggestion. But the key is that it was immediately attacked even by many of DeSantis’s erstwhile allies or the kinds of Republicans he needs to gain the support of to remain in the race.

As Marshall notes, Repubs see RFK Jr. as a ratfuck opportunity. No one is seriously considering putting that lunatic in charge of a lemonade stand, let alone a federal agency. So, that was a dumb self-own by DeSantis and an opportunity for rivals to attack him.

Also, Nazi eruptions in a campaign are a bad look, even for Repubs, especially outside of districts like those repped by MTG and Gosar. It’s not like Repubs are sincerely horrified, but a parade of overt fascists is embarrassing for those who are still pretending their party isn’t a gr0yper cesspool.

Also? DeSantis just sucks at being a human being and even more at being a presidential candidate, and that perception is snowballing among people he needs to win over NOW:

Meanwhile, DeSantis reportedly crashed and burned on a fundraising jaunt through the Hamptons, according to The New York Post, even as RFK Jr. made bank on Hamptons Republicans eager to fund his trolling operation. According to the Post, DeSantis was reduced to cutting the minimum contribution in half — essentially offering discount fundraisers — and ended up having to scrap two events for lack of interest.

Of course, it’s the Post. So who knows? But why spoil a good story?

The loser stench is growing, and the first GOP debate takes place less than a month from today, dog help us. DeSantis better hope to sweet merciful Christ that Trump shows up at the debate (he won’t). Because otherwise, his fellow aspirants will aim their piñata bats at the maggoty meatball in their midst.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Heh. No sooner do I post something OT below than an Open Thread appears.

      Some jackals will be saddened to hear that Max (formerly HBO Max) has announced the cancellation of Perry Mason.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      BR

      Apparently Teen Vogue is doing a better job covering some of the bad bills in congress than bigger outlets:

      https://www.teenvogue.com/story/kids-online-safety-act-lgbtq-youth

      Protecting children from harmful content with Big Tech taking the fall may sound great, until you consider who will have the power to decide what content is harmful — and, therefore, what content is removed. KOSA authorizes state attorneys general to be the ultimate arbiters of what is good or bad for kids. If a state attorney general asserts that information about gender-affirming care or abortion care could cause a child depression or anxiety, they could sue an app or website for not removing that content.

      KOSA’s supporters might want to ignore the fact that it’s a censorship bill in disguise, but the Heritage Foundation is saying the quiet part out loud. The hard-line conservative organization has openly said KOSA will help them censor the content conservatives don’t want young people to have access to.

      This and its tag teamed bills are all being quietly pushed together and Dems are currently on board, which is just crazy. Here’s a hopefully working version of the link from the previous thread: https://www.badinternetbills.com/

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      The other (non-trump, non-DeSantis) GOP candidates must not want the nomination very badly, or perhaps they’re just getting bad advice.  The time to stomp on ol’ Ron is NOW.  He (and his fluffers in the media) are blocking any possibility of an alternative trump alternative from emerging in time to be viable.

      Verily, there doth be disarray on yon Republican side. LOLOLOL

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      Rod Dreher swears up and down that the (Jewish) proto-Nazi who selected the video of an occult fascist rite for the background of a DeSantis campaign ad says he had no idea what it was. But I’d give the boy some credit for having an accurate political and aesthetic instinct for what was needed there.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jimmiraybob

      First: I would just like to say that I don’t think that Francisco Franco gets enough attention.

      Second:  I propose  that Trump and DeSantis meet on Fifth Avenue (is there a 5th Ave in Florida?) and shoot somebody, and see who loses/gains the most voters.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      @jimmiraybob:

      Second:  I propose  that Trump and DeSantis meet on Fifth Avenue (is there a 5th Ave in Florida?) and shoot somebody, and see who loses/gains the most voters.

      Before they do this, let’s make sure all the bystanders are removed so it’s only Trump and DeSantis around.  We wouldn’t want any innocent third party murdered in this test.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I live in an over-55 condo building, and today is the quarterly Town Hall meeting. You haven’t lived until you’ve listened to a cranky old man complain how there’s no place to park his motorcycle, and then a cranky old woman complain that the restaurant portions are too big. And yet, in a little while, I’m going.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ejoiner

      @NotMax: yes, it’s a shame…great production/acting/writing/etc. etc. Really enjoyed this second and, turns out, final season. C’est la vie :(

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Trivia Man

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: time to come up with your own! I suggest a complaint that incoming mail isn’t being sorted alphabetically by sender when put in your box. Bonus points for keeping a straight face.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Marcelo

      The other reason Josh covers Ron’s implosion so thoroughly is when Ron was ascending months ago Josh boldly called that his campaign would go nowhere so he’s bathing in the glee from being right this whole time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      Pudd’n Boots just can’t help himself:

      ”New York Times: “On the day his presidential campaign said it had laid off more than a third of its staff to address worries about unsustainable spending, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida began his morning by boarding a private jet to Chattanooga, Tenn.””

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Barbara

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: That cranky old woman could be me in a few years.  Restaurant portions are too big. I am only 5’2″ tall for heaven’s sake. I don’t need that much food.  Doesn’t anyone care about short people?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      piratedan

      @BR: do we know which Dems are “on board”?  I’ve read that claim, but have not found specifics.  Would like to harass properly, if you take my meaning.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BR

      @piratedan: ​
      Here’s a list of co-sponsors for just one of the various bad bills:

      https://www.techdirt.com/2023/05/02/bipartisan-panic-26-senators-support-terrible-dangerous-unconstitutional-kosa-act/

      Here’s one more of them, with overlapping but slightly different sponsors:

      https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/1207/cosponsors

      And one more, with a smaller list of sponsors (and would give the DEA — yes, the DEA — the ability to snoop on any communications):

      https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/1080/cosponsors

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cain

      @NotMax:

      Some jackals will be saddened to hear that Max (formerly HBO Max) has announced the cancellation of Perry Mason.

      Goddam it – I loved that series. It was pretty good! I was looking forward to next season. Meh.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      rikyrah

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      You can take doggie bags. If you want, they’ll even split your dinner in two when you order, serve you one half, and give you the other half in a take out bag.

       

      trying to see what is worth complaining about then.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @NotMax:

      Some jackals will be saddened to hear that Max (formerly HBO Max) has announced the cancellation of Perry Mason.

      I see that there was a story about this in June, which somehow I missed. This is unfortunate. I really enjoyed the series and it’s take on Perry Mason.

      Perry Mason is cancelled, but the crappy DeSantis campaign soldiers on, for now. Life is so unfair sometimes.

      ETA. 538 did a pointless story on how the GOP Primary might shake out should DeSantis give up. Anything said about this would just be wild speculation. Too many variables at play. Hell, I am surprised that DeSantis has made it this far.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      FelonyGovt

      The New York Post is Murdoch-owned, AFAIK, so this may mean Murdoch is tossing ol’ Puddin’ Boots an anchor as well.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Yarrow

      @rikyrah:  It may depend on if meals are included in whatever residents are paying. If they’re included and the woman thinks they’re too big she might be thinking she’s paying for food she doesn’t eat and they should make portions more reasonable to save money. Or something.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      rikyrah

      @Marcelo:

      The other reason Josh covers Ron’s implosion so thoroughly is when Ron was ascending months ago Josh boldly called that his campaign would go nowhere so he’s bathing in the glee from being right this whole time.

      Nothing wrong with tooting your own horn…..

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      OT, and maybe old news to y’all

      Charles Bethea @charlesbethea

      Barricades erected outside the Fulton County courthouse now. Looks like preparation for some big legal news…

      I heard something in the car just now that trump is denying he’s being indicted, or that he’s been told he’s being indicted, or… something. But I was busy swearing at the idiots going slower than me and the maniacs going faster than me, so I don’t know if it was specified as to which indictment he announced last week that he is denying today

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      So, then who will be the next Not Trump touted by the political media? Tim Scott or Nicki Haley perhaps?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      eversor

      @BR:

      It’s already happening.  As a person who enjoys the odd porn video (which is to say, everyone) a funny thing happened in VA… many of the bigger sites require an ID and login for legal reasons now.  Of course this is instantly dealt with via a VPN so it’s not stopping anything.

      I feel like we are rushing towards this sort of mass conservative censoring of the internet via geolocation.  Where, nobody wants to have their name on a list of stuff that’s being looked at, but not everyone is savvy enough to get around it.  With a side dose of “why do you have a VPN” and maybe attacks on that.

      The best part is for all the Christian screaming about how liberals are going to install a social credit system and monitor people for traditional views on gender roles leading to persecution of Christians they are racing to build their own monitoring system.  Of course theirs is OK, religious liberty!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      But I was busy swearing at the idiots going slower than me and the maniacs going faster than me

      And the person in the next lane who was doing exactly the same speed as you, so you couldn’t get over.  Can’t forget that person.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think the story about Trump getting a “you’re probably getting indicted” letter is about Jack Smith’s Jan 6 investigation, so Federal not state crimes. But, to be fair, it’s hard to keep track.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think the story about Trump getting a “you’re probably getting indicted” letter is about Jack Smith’s Jan 6 investigation, so Federal not state crimes. But, to be fair, it’s hard to keep track since there are so many crimes.

      Edit: WordPress doesn’t like me today I guess. Sorry for the double post.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Trivia Man

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: You just might hear something that works as a motivation/ trigger point reason to commit a crime. Something SOMEONE is passionate about to the point of white hot rage but wouldn’t even register with everyone else.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator:

      538 did a pointless story on how the GOP Primary might shake out should DeSantis give up.

      The most likely outcome would be that Trump would romp to the nomination.  Of course that’s also the most likely outcome if DeSantis stays in the race.  This one more problem with horse race reporting on politics.  Sometimes the race is the 1973 Belmont Stakes, and reporters don’t do their audience any favors by pretending Secretariat isn’t a 1:10 favorite.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Nettoyeur

      @NotMax: In some ways, Ron DeS’s campaign is looking more and more like  a Ron! situation.. However, Jeb! was arguably a  nicer human being.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      DeSantis was reduced to cutting the minimum contribution in half

      First prize: A fundraising dinner with DeSantis!

      Second prize: Two fundraising dinners with DeSantis!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Hoodie

      The loser stench is growing, and the first GOP debate takes place less than a month from today, dog help us. DeSantis better hope to sweet merciful Christ that Trump shows up at the debate (he won’t). Because otherwise, his fellow aspirants will aim their piñata bats at the maggoty meatball in their midst.

      I predict Christie will eat DeSantis in the first minute.  He likes Florida cuisine.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jackie:

      TIFG is denying he’ll be indicted for J6

      Huh. I wonder if his lawyers have persuaded him he needs to be afraid of that one

      ETA @schrodingers_cat: I’ve thought for a while now the only thing that will stop him is all the McD’s fryer grease coming home to roost (let it be so)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Anyway

      @SuzieC:

      It concerns me that RFK Jr. had a major fundraising haul in the Hamptons.

      Rich, disruptor bros with money to burn love RFK Jr and his transgressive views, is my guess. He has many backers in SiValley.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Steeplejack

      Damn. Went out back to water the small peach tree* here at Sighthound Hall and started feeling bad after a while. Am I sick, or could I be that out of shape? Came inside and saw that the temp is 98° and there’s a heat warning on until tomorrow night.

      * Peach tree sapling was bought by niece and nephew a few years ago from the “hopeless” bin at a nursery and named Otis. It prospered and actually started setting (small) fruit this year, then promptly fell over in a heavy rain, splitting the trunk. Doughty landscaping crew cyborged it back together and got it standing again yesterday, said to give it a lot of water. Mission accomplished for now.

      [Narrator: He could be that out of shape.]

      Reply
    72. 72.

      rikyrah

      I have seen the news about the Houston School District FIRING ALL THE LIBRARIANS and making LIBRARIES DISCIPLINARY CENTERS.

       

      I just have to continue to ask..

      Isn’t this the school district where Abbott et al, got rid of the duly ELECTED school board and replaced them with GOP stooges?

      Reply

