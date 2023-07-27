Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do Not Buy A Car From Elon Musk

Do Not Buy A Car From Elon Musk

The myth of Musk has become increasingly tattered over recent years. He’s no MoTU, not a world-spanning genius uniquely able to bend technology to his will. As the Twitter debacle has made obvious, he’s no more than an ordinarily clever guy who parlayed a family apartheid fortune and some good timing into early Silicon Valley success, who then deployed his one true talent–as a hype man and a skilled approach to the manipulation of gov’t subsidies–to parlay a first fortune into the stupendous wealth he has today.

That talent had its uses: Space X is a real company, and Tesla can, I think, be credited with accelerating the electric car transition. How much credit he truly deserves for either is a question I’ll leave for those who will do the research and reporting.  My point here is that this emperor is truly naked, which is a mental image I’m sorry I just created for you.

And no, this is not a post about today’s Twitter horrorshow, in which it seems that Musk has gone all in on enabling and succoring the dissemination of CSAM.* It is, rather, that he’s a common garden-variety con man.


 Do Not Buy A Car From Elon Musk 1

Reuters has the receipts:

Tesla…decided about a decade ago, for marketing purposes, to write algorithms for its range meter that would show drivers “rosy” projections for the distance it could travel on a full battery, according to a person familiar with an early design of the software for its in-dash readouts.

“Tesla” didn’t decide; Musk did.

The directive to present the optimistic range estimates came from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, this person said.

“Elon wanted to show good range numbers when fully charged,” the person said, adding: “When you buy a car off the lot seeing 350-mile, 400-mile range, it makes you feel good.”

That’s the classic con-dynamic. Make the mark feel good just long enough to spirit away their cash.

Musk then compounded the fraud.  When Tesla owners tried to schedule service to deal with what seemed to be defective batteries, Tesla employees were directed to gaslight them:

…last summer, Tesla created the Las Vegas “Diversion Team” to handle only range cases, according to the people familiar with the matter.

The office atmosphere at times resembled that of a telemarketing boiler room. A supervisor had purchased the metallophone – a xylophone with metal keys – that employees struck to celebrate appointment cancellations, according to the people familiar with the office’s operations.

Advisers would normally run remote diagnostics on customers’ cars and try to call them, the people said. They were trained to tell customers that the EPA-approved range estimates were just a prediction, not an actual measurement, and that batteries degrade over time, which can reduce range. Advisors would offer tips on extending range by changing driving habits.

If the remote diagnostics found anything else wrong with the vehicle that was not related to driving range, advisors were instructed not to tell the customer, one of the sources said. Managers told them to close the cases.

That is, the Tesla response seems to have been, “We sold you vaporware! Sucks to be you.”

IANAL, but to me this at least approaches criminality. It certainly confirms my already firm buying decision.  Sometime in the next couple of years I’ll be looking to replace my venerable appliance, a 2013 Toyota Prius plug-in.  My wife and I plan to buy an all-electric vehicle once the current ride either turns its toes to the ceiling or my son needs a car.

There were already lots of reasons beyond Musk’s personal wretchedness to avoid Tesla (my son still laughs at the Tesla guy at their Prudential Center showroom who insisted that a visible half-inch rise between panels on a Model Y was “within spec”).  But this? Not just the range issue, but the terrifying evidence of service negligence–this is not a company in which anyone should put any trust.

But we knew that.

Have some thread, as open as a manhole cover when you really, really need there not to be traffic.

*I was today years old when I learned that acronym and I find it double-plus ungood that I inhabit a timeline in which such coinages are evoked.

Image: Guy Pène du Bois, The Confidence Man, 1919.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Leto

      I simply do not understand how he has a CEO title at any of his companies, let alone a hot dog stand. Loses money hand over fist, lies about everything, takes credit for shit he had no part of… wait, I stand corrected. I see how he’s still a CEO. Can’t wait for all those “golden parachutes”.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cervantes

      From The Madness of Crowds, by William J. Bernstein, describing John Blunt, the mastermind of the South Sea Bubble:

       

      From their earliest histories, commercial societies equate riches with intelligence and rectitude; people of great wealth appreciate hearing of their superior brainpower and moral fiber. The wealth and adulation that accompany financial successes inevitably instill an overweening pride that corrodes self-awareness. worse, great wealth not infrequently arises more from dishonesty [or luck — C.] than from intelligence and enterprise, in which case the adulation induces a malignancy of the soul, as indeed occurred to Blunt, who by this time had evolved into the archetype of the modern megalomaniacal CEO.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      different-church-lady

      Tesla…decided about a decade ago, for marketing purposes, to write algorithms for its range meter that would show drivers “rosy” projections for the distance it could travel on a full battery…

      Like, they thought the drivers weren’t going to figure that out?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      I’m glad that these stories keep on coming out.

      He’s a garbage human being running a garbage car company

       

      Those who are EV inclined – you have better choices than Tesla

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tom Levenson

      @Cervantes: My view of Blunt is a bit more complicated than that. He’s the dog that caught the bus, and then tried to figure out how to extract himself from the obviously approaching crisis without harm to himself–and maybe the nation too, if that were possible. If not, then himself would do.

      Much more on this can be found in Money for Nothing, by some guy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      That’s the classic con-dynamic. Make the mark feel good just long enough to spirit away their cash.

      Elmo isn’t even a good con man. The thing is, when you spirit away their cash, you’re supposed to disappear yourself. He just made himself more and more visible.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      different-church-lady

      So I’m hoping that with so many people in the “finding out” stage of things recently, that this gets added to the list very quickly. I ain’t no lawyer, but the whole diversion team thing has got to be illegal in some way.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      It’s too bad Peter Thiel managed to oust him from PayPal. If he had been allowed to run “X-PayPal” into the ground, he might have lost enough money and prestige to fuck off.

      And maybe he would have been forced to sell X.com to someone with a realistic idea of how to leverage it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      Anyway, I asked in the thread you posted yesterday, but late, out of curiosity, did your time at the Tute overlap at all with Minor White? I suspect not, but can’t be sure. Since you were discussing visual storytelling, that thought popped into my head.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      pacem appellant

      I work for an EV company (not Tesla). So far as I’ve seen, our vehicles’ estimation of their range is awfully close to their actual range. My own EV, a 2019 Nissan Leaf, overestimates by almost 50 miles, though I seldom go on trips where range anxiety is an issue.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      Back in the old days, when I still had mixed feelings about Musk, I saw a video made by a couple of car guys who brought in an actual expert on automobile assembly and quality assurance and had him inspect Tesla’s product. It was immediately clear that Tesla’s QA was somewhere between missing and deliberately bad.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      @Leto:

      I simply do not understand how he has a CEO title at any of his companies

      Money.  He has the CEO position because he is the major funder and gets to use his control over the stock to give himself the fancy title.  My impression is that at most of his companies this is a largely ceremonial title, if only because they’ve built a whole system around him to keep him from running the company into a ditch.  At SpaceX, for example, Gwynne Shotwell seems to be the one who’s really in charge.  I think the major reason Twitter is having so many more problems than Tesla or SpaceX is because he’s actually in charge there.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @sdhays:

      It’s too bad Peter Thiel managed to oust him from PayPal. If he had been allowed to run “X-PayPal” into the ground, he might have lost enough money and prestige to fuck off.

      He would have done double duty if he had managed to pull Thiel down with him.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Yarrow

      Interesting thread on Elmu and his fixation on X and how he got kicked out of Paypal and all that stuff.

      John Bull
      @garius
      Jul 25
      To understand Musk’s renewed obsession with X and focus on financial services, you REALLY need to understand the X/Confinity merger that became PayPal.

      And, particularly, the Peter Thiel-led coup that kicked Musk out as CEO/Chief Strategist.

      Here’s how that happened. 1/🧵

      Link to Nitter so everyone can read it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … (Repost from a day or so ago.) NotebookCheck.net:

      Tesla has issued one of the 62 recalls that analysts predicted the Model Y will undergo during its life cycle, this time for a fault that will actually require visiting a service center, rather than a simple OTA update. Certain Model Y, Model X, and Model S units have apparently been carrying misaligned front cameras, says Tesla, and gives a VIN check recall tool to probe if a particular vehicle has been affected.

      The misaligned front camera is not a trivial recall like the recent one for the Model Y trunk’s water leakage, as it actually affects the driver and passengers’ safety. In the recall, Tesla mentions that an out-of-spec camera pitch angle could lead to “active safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning and Lane keeping assist, to be unavailable…”

      What’s scarier is that the emergency braking and collision warning systems actually disactivate “without alerting the driver,” adds Tesla, all the while they may think that the vehicle’s safety systems are on and working. Apparently, a batch of about 1,337 vehicles is affected in the US and Tesla asks their owners to find time and visit a service center for a fix as it adds a chronology of the findings:

      Lower mileage than claimed, poor assembly quality, and it disables safety features without telling you.

      What’s not to like??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Leto

      @Roger Moore: ​
      Maybe with the other boards seeing how he’s running Twitler into the ground, they might take further action against him at the remaining ones. Like Tesla and this shit here. Idk.

      @Roger Moore: ​ after Musk tried to kill Thiel in his Mclaren F1, I think Thiel was out for blood in any and all forms.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      VOR

      A half-inch panel gap may indeed be within spec. All that means is the spec is crap. Changing the definition of acceptable rather than fixing the problem is a pretty standard technique.

      I see some things to genuinely admire about Tesla products. They continuously improve the product, sometimes by designing model-specific parts rather than just using a lower performance common part. The Giga-casting is intriguing where a single large casting can replace >100 individual parts, reducing the number of welds required and creating a more uniform product. OTOH, it concerns me that cars built a week apart could be different. I worry about ability to repair those large castings. “Full Self-Driving” has been a hot mess with constantly shifting goal posts. Then there is the debacle formerly called Twitter, which can’t be called X because other companies own the trademark.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Elno’s sole talent is grifting. He’s managed to corral a bunch of techbro fools into a cult, and it’s a cult as pathetic as the cults of the PAB or assclown Glemm.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      @waspuppet:

      Elmo isn’t even a good con man. The thing is, when you spirit away their cash, you’re supposed to disappear yourself. He just made himself more and more visible.

      Trump flipped that model of con man behavior.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @VOR:

      “Full Self-Driving” has been a hot mess with constantly shifting goal posts.

      “Full Self-Driving” is fraud.  They should not be allowed to give something that name and then claim in the fine print that it isn’t actually capable of driving itself.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @sdhays: To Thiel’s credit (and I’m reluctant to give it) he recognized Elno as utterly incompetent, and got rid of him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TriassicSands

      @Leto: I simply don’ t understand from a business standpoint how he still remains in a leadership position.

      Money? Stupidity? Corruption? The Peter Principle to the tenth power?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Tom Levenson

      @VOR: Tesla service is a persistent failure opportunity. What good is a car if you can’t drive it for weeks when it breaks? Leaving aside the simple lying about whether or not your car is broken…

      And some of the decisions have been exactly the opposite of improvement-focused. The sensor suite has been pretty steadily degraded; the Model 3 (at least) is a camera-only platform now, allegedly because cameras perform as well as cameras + lidar, and in fact because decontenting is a time-honored technique for squeezing the profits out of what is becoming a commodity product.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Amir Khalid

      There is a US Government agency that oversees vehicle makers’ product claims, is there not? I expect that agency to come down hard on Tesla for bullshitting its customers about something as important as vehicle range, preferably before someone gets stranded on a desert road and dies of sunstroke.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Cervantes

      Bernstein isn’t saying that Blunt necessarily set out to perpetrate a fraud, but that the adulation and fame associated with great wealth went to his head.

       

      It’s The Delusions of Crowds, not the Madness, sorry about that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TriassicSands

      @different-church-lady: Like, they thought the drivers weren’t going to figure that out?

      Lots of people lie about their mileage worse that auto manufacturers. I met a fellow once who had a 1987 Toyota PU truck — Turbo. He claimed to get 35+ mpg. He may not have been a liar — just delusional.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Bill Arnold

      @MattF:
      LOLed at this:

      And everyone, is invited to build X with us.

      I think I, saw on a TV show once that a hostage was able, to signal to authorities the need for help without alerting, their captors by placing commas randomly in their sentences.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @VOR:

      I see some things to genuinely admire about Tesla products. They continuously improve the product, sometimes by designing model-specific parts rather than just using a lower performance common part.

      I agree with you. Traditional auto companies and tech companies have had big problems in delivering the two visions of the car of the future: electric vehicles and the self-driving car.

      Tesla was able to deliver electric vehicles that were popular and which appeared to satisfy consumer expectations. However, Musk’s instability and shady business practices, may undermine what he has accomplished with respect to electric vehicles.

       “Full Self-Driving” has been a hot mess with constantly shifting goal posts.

      Tesla appears to be falling behind Waymo in developing a reliable self-driving car. But I also recently watched a video of a TV reporter taking a test drive in a Waymo vehicle that went spectacularly wrong.

      Among other problems, I was surprised that there was not a faster and simpler way of informing customer service of driving and navigation problems.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Law & Disorder (Lurker)

      I suggest we call the opposite of the Midas Touch the Musk Touch. Everything that guy touches turns to shit.

      Reply

