Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

No Justins, No Peace

We are aware of all internet traditions.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Optimism opens the door to great things.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Consistently wrong since 2002

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Republicans in disarray!

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We still have time to mess this up!

Friday Morning Open Thread: Summer Simmer

44 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Via the Washington Post‘s Petula Dvorak, from Obama’s summer playlist. In reference to:


 
The always smart & readable Julia Ioffe, for Puck, on gatekeeping foreign affairs at the Aspen Civility Security Forum — “Where the Wild Things Are”:

The Security Forum has always been about Blobby chumminess, but this year, when the ranks of corporate sponsors—and attendees—ballooned and when the organizers made a concerted effort at bipartisanship, it seemed, at times, to go a little too far. The British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, a Tory, was interviewed by Fox News’s Martha MacCallum—as I heard, on the embassy’s insistence.

It made for quite the bizarre conversation, with MacCallum asking Cleverly about sources of disinformation and, later, Cleverly waxing philosophical about why more Americans don’t support Ukraine, as if a representative of one of the main outlets undermining that support—and sowing disinformation—weren’t sitting right next to him…

And then there were the interviews, which could be so friendly as to be pointless. How, when you have the director of the C.I.A. on stage with you at a foreign policy conference for a very limited amount of time, do you ask him, “Is there any aspect of your job that’s fun?” How do you have the Secretary of State for a one-on-one interview, and with all that’s going on in the world, ask him extensively what he thinks about women’s soccer? Then again, it’s how you demonstrate to the principals that they will be treated well here, like the humans that they are, nothing too mean or challenging, and that they should come back next year. Which, given the Aspen Security Forum’s aspirations to become the American version of the Munich Security Conference, would make sense.

But beneath this thick schmear of civility, there was, of course, drama…

Just outside, NBC colleagues were hugging a furious Andrea Mitchell. (Mitchell, who is 76, is a kind of doyenne of foreign policy journalists—in part because, despite her stature, she still acts like a hungry cub reporter one-third her age—and conducts most of the highest profile interviews at Aspen.) A minute earlier, having absolutely no idea what was going on and just saying hihowyadoin to her, Mitchell frowned deeply and said, “bad” and gestured to all this. Right at that moment, newly minted NBC natsec editor David Rohde stepped in with comfort. “I’ve never been angrier in my 45 years” in the business, Mitchell fumed.

The reason for her fury, it turned out, was that she was supposed to conduct the interview with Volodymyr Zelensky, billed as a special anonymous guest, on the conference’s last day. But Zelensky’s people insisted on having CNN’s Fareed Zakaria do the interview and the Aspen people didn’t back Mitchell up, even though NBC was an official partner of the forum—and CNN wasn’t. Said one fellow journalist, shaking their head, “You just don’t do that to Andrea Mitchell.”


Welcome home, WaterGirl!


 
This is *not* gonna make President Biden’s walk-on list… but it has a good beat, you can dance to it:

    44 Comments

    4.

      raven

      Ah yes, Appomattox, the home town of my bride where the sign coming into town says “Where the Nation Reunited”!

      Reply
    6.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Fuck Mrs Greenspan. She’s a nepo retention who should have been shitcanned decades ago. Every croak and cackle features a meaningless reductive hot take. I find her neither knowledgeable nor informative; she adds no value to anything she covers, and infests a spot that a brighter, more educated and enlightened younger person could easily handle.

      Reply
    7.

      hueyplong

      Future waitstaff at the Home are on notice of what’s in store if they present the wrong color gelatin to Miss Andrea.

      Reply
    12.

      Baud

      This is *not* gonna make President Biden’s walk-on list

      I actually wouldn’t take that bet. Maybe just the music without the lyrics.

      Reply
    13.

      Steeplejack

      @Elizabelle:

      [. . .] she still acts like a hungry cub reporter one-third her age.

      The idea that Andrea Mitchell is still some hard-hitting, incisive interviewer is preposterous. (I’m not sure she ever was.)

      Reply
    14.

      p.a.

      @raven: Ah yes, Appomattox, the home town of my bride where the sign coming into town says “Where the Nation Reunited”!

       

       

      Gotta be from the Chamber of Commerce, 1950’s style!

      Reply
    16.

      Kay

      Democrats should be perfectly comfortable challenging Right wing education policy- most parents are Democrats and most people support public schools:

      To hear prominent Republicans tell it, theirs is the party of parents. This is somewhere downstream from Donald Trump’s eagerness to turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which intertwined with parents’ frustration about their kids not being in school. After President Biden was inaugurated, the party and its media allies elevated and stoked parental discontent about how race was taught and gender addressed in schools.

      As he’s tried to find his footing in his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, DeSantis has attempted to leverage these appeals to parenthood. He’s been an advocate for Moms for Liberty, a right-wing organization that’s been identified as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. His wife, Casey, has been at the forefront of a subset of supporters of his campaign, dubbed “Mamas for DeSantis.”

      Given all of that, you would be forgiven for assuming that parents — and mothers in particular — are a central component of Republican or conservative politics. And perhaps the goal is that someday they might be. But right now? Mothers are much more blue than red.

      Among those with kids under 18, the gap was narrower but still existent: They were 22 points more likely to be Democrats than Republicans (and more likely to be moderate). It was only parents with at least one child over 17 where party identification was about equal. They were more likely to be conservative Republicans than liberal Democrats by nine percentage points.

      There’s an obvious factor at play here: age. Nine in 10 of those who had kids under 18 in the 2021 GSS were 45 or younger. Nine in 10 of those who had at least one adult child were over 45. And the older Americans are, the more likely they are to be Republicans or conservatives.

      The results above are also intermingled with gender. Among women, even those with adult kids are about 10 points more likely to be Democrats than Republicans. Among men, those with adult kids are nine points more likely to be Republican. This data comports with analysis published Tuesday by Chalkbeat, an outlet focused on education. Looking at a number of polls, it found that dissatisfaction with schools isn’t driven by the parents who have kids but by those without kids in school.

      Reply
    17.

      Brachiator

      The reason for her fury, it turned out, was that she was supposed to conduct the interview with Volodymyr Zelensky, billed as a special anonymous guest, on the conference’s last day. But Zelensky’s people insisted on having CNN’s Fareed Zakaria do the interview and the Aspen people didn’t back Mitchell up…

      This just emphasizes what bullshit political journalism is at a certain level. This is much like show business reporters at the press junket for a movie premiere angry that they are not getting to interview Tom Hanks.

      Reply
    19.

      mrmoshpotato

      Said one fellow journalist, shaking their head, “You just don’t do that to Andrea Mitchell.”

      Nobody puts Mrs. Greenspan in a corner?

      Reply
    20.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      That little story about Mrs Greenspan is why her tumbrel number is always consistently in the Top 5.

      To paraphrase Charlie Pierce:

      “When the Smithsonian opens it’s American Museum of Feckless Journalism, Mrs Greenspan will have a statue in the lobby alongside Maureen Down and David Brooks.”

      Reply
    24.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      People place too much importance on the Virginia governor’s race, IMO

      But in this instance it may have saved the country from Ron DeSantis so…

      Reply
    25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay: “Party of parents” comes from the appeal to religious evangelicals, who have always believed they own “family values”, and is code for authoritarian natalism and opposition to reproductive rights and LGBT rights. They get to define who counts as a parent and which parents are the parent-est.

      Reply
    27.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Oh, I’m sure some of that is “behind” this in a larger sense but for this particular smear I think they were just blindly following Rufo and also the mainstream anti-woke ninnies who joined in the panic.

      Polling has never supported the idea that parents were angry at or blamed public schools for pandemic closures. It never has. I have to assume that idea came from elite opinion,because it wasn’t parents.

      Public schools are majority – minority now. It isn’t 1993. They’re blacker and browner than the older population.

      Reply
    28.

      lowtechcyclist

      If Jack Smith ever gave me that look, I’d be going, “I confess! I confess!” even if I had nothing to confess to.

      Reply
    32.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Kay:

      On an amusing note, DeSanctimonious is within a pubic hair of calling Byron Donalds “uppity”, so we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

      Reply
    36.

      Kay

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      lol. I saw that.

      I can’t find it now but there’s a clip of DeSantis trying to communicate with a child going around. She’s holding a frozen treat and The Weirdo sort of confronts her on it “what IS that?” She tells him and he says in that awful, nasally voice “that’s a lot of sugar, isn’t it?”

      Just this unpleasant encounter. She was minding her own business eating a snowcone and here comes the destroyer of fun to criticize.

      Reply
    37.

      Betty Cracker

      DeMeatball did a town hall in Iowa yesterday, and one of the questions was about AI.

      “So, you have some of these big AI companies, a lot of their data, you know, is more woke. It does have a little bit of a political agenda. And so, there’s a lot of power to it.”

      Noun, verb, WOKE.

      Reply
    42.

      Brachiator

      What an odd WaPo article.

      Using data from the 2021 iteration of the national General Social Survey (GSS), I found that those without children were 32 points more likely to identify as Democrats than Republicans, most of them identifying as liberal Democrats.

      A really tortured analysis. “Those without children” are not parents, so I am not clear why this group is even being included in a story that is mainly about parents and GOP education policy. Also, it’s not even clear from the wording that the author is talking about married people, single or divorced people, etc.

      Among those with kids under 18, the gap was narrower but still existent: They were 22 points more likely to be Democrats than Republicans (and more likely to be moderate). It was only parents with at least one child over 17 where party identification was about equal. They were more likely to be conservative Republicans than liberal Democrats by nine percentage points.

      This is more interesting, and more clearly indicates support for Democrats. But clearly age is an issue here. The gender breakdown is significant, and I wonder how this might look if you also broke things down by ethnicity.

      Ultimately, the GOP is going after angry old white people, and this group may be more receptive to the bullshit that the GOP is pushing.

      Reply
    43.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Brachiator: Also, it’s not even clear from the wording that the author is talking about married people, single or divorced people, etc.

      You noticed that too, eh?

      Reply
    44.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Kay:

      He doesn’t seem to be a person that would be fun to spend time with, right? No warmth, no empathy. Like the bloated orange mediocrity, all his relationships seem transactional, with no network of old neighborhood or school friends. Unlike Trump, however, even his transactional acquaintances seem sullen and resigned to working on his behalf.

      I like to think his staffers are beyond miserable.

      Reply

