You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Josephine Tey, Part I (with Subaru Dianne)

Medium Cool – Josephine Tey, Part I (with Subaru Dianne)

18 Comments

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

As you no doubt recall, the last series with Subaru Dianne was a huge hit, so we have brought her back for an encore.  Hopefully, the first of many!

So it’s Josephine Tey night on Medium Cool, with Subaru Dianne!

I’ll let SD take it from here!  Let’s give her a warm welcome!

Josephine Tey, Part I

discussion with Subaru Dianne

Medium Cool – Josephine Tey, Part I (with Subaru Dianne)
Scottish-born Elizabeth MacKintosh (1896-1952) wrote stage plays, radio and television dramas, short stories, poems, and non-mystery novels under the pseudonym Gordon Daviot. But her lasting fame is as mystery author Josephine Tey.

Slight schedule change, my fellow Medium Coolios. At Water Girl’s suggestion, we’re expanding the Josephine Tey discussions from two sessions to three, so we can devote an entire evening to her masterwork The Daughter of Time and its lasting influence.

So the new schedule is:

July 30 — four mystery novels featuring Detective-Inspector Alan Grant

August 13 — three (more-or-less) “stand-alone” mysteries

August 27 — the enduring legacy of The Daughter of Time

Tonight, let’s talk about four of her Alan Grant mysteries:

The Man in the Queue, 1929 (originally published under the pseudonym Gordon Daviot)

A Shilling for Candles, 1936

To Love and Be Wise, 1950

The Singing Sands, 1952 (published posthumously)

(I don’t include The Franchise Affair here — Grant is a minor character in that book, and we’ll discuss it in two weeks along with the non-Grant Miss Pym Disposes and Brat Farrar).

Alan Grant is an agreeable character with some very human flaws, making him much more relatable than, say, Christie’s Hercule Poirot. And all of Tey’s works (like Sayers’s) explore character and human relationships, sometimes relegating plot to a secondary consideration.

Have you read any of Tey’s mysteries? If so, please tell us what you admire (or don’t) about her books. And if she’s new to you, I hope you’ll be intrigued enough to give her a try!

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Her name is pronounced TAY, not TEA.

      Elizabeth (known as Beth) MacKintosh was an intensely private person, and until a few years ago very little was known about her personal life … but one of her closest friends was the internationally renowned actor Sir John Gielgud. She lived most of each year quietly with her father in Scotland, but periodically decamped to the glittering lights of London’s West End, where she was a successful playwright. Interesting contrasts.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Her plays, radio dramas, poems, and “straight” (non-mystery) novels were almost all under the pseudonym Gordon Daviot.

      The name Josephine Tey was from one of Beth’s great-great grandmothers.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      And my bad in the photo caption: I mistyped her death year. She actually died in early 1952, at only 55.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      I’ve never actually read any of her works, though I’ve heard a good deal about them, and the titles of all the Grant mysteries sound intriguing. (I love a book title that doesn’t seem to say much but gets you thinking about what it might mean.) Are these meant to be read in publication order, or can you jump in anywhere?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Alison Rose:

      Well, you can read the stand-alones in any order, or none. My personal preference is to read series books chronologically, but it seems to me it’s less important with Tey. But some of the later books refer to people in earlier ones, so it’s nice to have that context.

      There are millions of people who have read nothing of hers but The Daughter of Time. We’ll talk about why that is in a few weeks.

      Also, if you read them in order, you can kind of track her development as a novelist, if that’s of interest.

      ETA: Agree with you about titles! Which in particular of Tey’s titles do you find especially intriguing?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      Can’t stay to read future comments (I’ll check back later), but I was fond of Tey back in my most intense reading days (fifty years ago, sigh). ..

      One minor question:  I read somewhere that the Muriel Willis / Anthony Adverse character in Christie’s Three Act Tragedy  was based on Josephine Tey, playwright.  Is this plausible, in your estimation?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Anne Laurie:

      I’ve heard, or read, the same thing. It’s not implausible, IMO, but I don’t think it would have occurred to me without having come across that statement. I’ll make a point of re-reading Three-Act Tragedy with Tey/Daviot in mind!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BellaPea

      I read her Miss Pym Disposes back in the day. My late grandmother loved her books. It was quite interesting, a mystery set in a girls school in England.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Evap

      I have read most of her books, but it was when I was a grad student 40 years ago.  I don’t remember the plots of the Alan Grant books but i think I read them all.  At that stage of my life, when I found a mystery writer I liked I read everything I could get my hands on.  Brat Farer is one of my all time favorite books and I have reread it many times.  I would be interested in learning more about Tey

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @BellaPea:

      She actually attended a very similar school of physical training, and had an accident there that inspired the murder method in the book.

      Miss Pym Disposes is one of the earliest mysteries I ever read (apart from Nancy Drew and Company), and started me on a lifelong affection for mysteries in academic settings :-)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      I will definitely check them out. I just finished all 28 Alan Banks mysteries. I’m a compulsive reader.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Evap:

      I adore Brat Farrar, both as a book and as a character. Looking forward to further conversation about it / him in two weeks.

      To the best of my knowledge, there’s only one comprehensive biography of Elizabeth MacKintosh/Gordon Daviot/Josephine Tey. It is fairly recent (can’t check the publication date easily, but I would say within the last decade).  It is Josephine Tey: A Life, by Jennifer Morag Henderson. Quite sure it’s still in print and readily available, including on Kindle.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @SiubhanDuinne: I do tend to prefer publication order because I figure, that’s how I would’ve read them if I were alive to do so when they came out!

      To Love and Be Wise is really grabbing me, because I’m like, what could this signify in a mystery?? The husband did it? The wife? Both together??? :

      ETA: Sweet, Amazon has the first book on KU. *click*!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Barbara:

      Making a note to check out the Alan Banks books. Looks like a series that really should be read in chronological order, yes?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Miss Bianca

      OK, guess it’s time to revisit Tey! I read a lot of her mysteries when I was in high school (including The Daughter of Time, which, yeah, for reasons is the one that stands out to me at this long remove.)

      Just ordered The Man in the Queue from the library.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Annie

      I have read and enjoyed them all though I don’t recall To love and be wise very well.

      I reread Man in the Queue a few years ago and did not much like the treatment of the musical star Ray Marcable.

      Reply

