Only In America!

Dark Brandon strikes again?

And this was fun.

Only in America

Sun coming’ up over New York City
School bus driver in a traffic jam< Staring out at the faces in a rear view mirror >Lookin’ at the promise of the Promised Land

One kid dreams of fame and fortune< >One kid helps pay the rent
One could end up going to prison
One just might be president

Open thread.

    1.

      bbleh

      If I were the actual DJ, I’d move to another state and sever all professional contacts with Republicans, cuz TFG lives for revenge, and if he sees this clip …

      Aw, whatever.  Dude is a black hole of joy — it all gets sucked into nothing. Time to look at cat pictures.

      Reply
    3.

      RaflW

      CNN Politics, Sept 23, 2016
      Brooks & Dunn’s Kix Brooks … responds to Donald J. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan: “As far as ‘Make America Great Again,’ we’ve always been great.”

      Dunno if he or Dunn have had much more to say about Donnie Dazzlehands, but Kix is right. The idea that we stopped being who we are because a Black guy was President for 8 years is utter, racist bullshit (yeah, I’m expounding on a more anodyne statement, but hey it’s a blog).

      Reply

