Dark Brandon strikes again?
Hey, who’s that guy playing the music? pic.twitter.com/pfDPpjjNg3
— SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) July 29, 2023
And this was fun.
Can someone tell me how many "felonies" are required to "clinch" the GQP POTUS nomination ??? 😆 🤣
______________________________________ pic.twitter.com/qCf8g2hWIQ
— Dr. Mike Davis 🌊 (@FrankMikeDavis1) July 29, 2023
Only in America
Sun coming’ up over New York City
School bus driver in a traffic jam< Staring out at the faces in a rear view mirror >Lookin’ at the promise of the Promised Land
One kid dreams of fame and fortune< >One kid helps pay the rent
One could end up going to prison
One just might be president
Open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings