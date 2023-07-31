Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yellow Belly Up

As expected, Yellow has gone tits up:

Yellow Corp., a 99-year-old trucking company that was once a dominant player in its field, halted operations Sunday and will lay off all 30,000 of its workers.

The unionized company has been in a battle with the Teamsters union, which represents about 22,000 drivers and dock workers at the company. Just a week ago the union canceled a threatened strike that had been prompted by the company failing to contribute to its pension and health insurance plans. The union granted the company an extra month to make the required payments.

But by midweek last week, the company had stopped picking up freight from its customers and was making deliveries only of freight already in its system, according to both the union and Satish Jindel, a trucking industry consultant.

While the union agreed not to go on strike against Yellow, it could not reach an agreement on a new contract with the trucking company, according to a memo sent to local unions Thursday by the Teamsters’ negotiating committee. The union said early Monday that it had been notified of the shutdown.

“Today’s news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry,” said Teamsters President Sean O’Brien in a statement.

Company officials did not respond to numerous requests for comment Sunday and Monday.

While the company is based in Nashville, Tennessee, it is a national company with terminals and employees spread between more than 300 terminals nationwide. Experts in the field said it was primarily an unaffordable amount of debt, more than the cost of the union contract, that did in Yellow.

“The Teamsters had made a series of painful concessions that brought them close to wage parity with nonunion carriers,” said Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS Logistics, a third-party logistics firm that places about $11 billion worth of freight annually with different trucking companies on behalf of shippers. He said the company began taking on significant amount of debt 20 years ago in order to acquire other trucking companies.

“Now their debt service is just enormous,” he said, pointing to $1.5 billion in debt on its books.

All that remains now is to see how much management fleeced from the coffers and how much the taxpayers are on the hook.

      frosty

      Is there any indication that the hedge funders who broke Sears, K&B Toys, and Toys’R’Us were involved in this one? Inquiring (LWNJ*) conspiracy theorists would like to know.
      * like me
      ETA, OK, I’ll say it. Frist! I mean Frost!​

      satby

      That big pandemic loan under tfg that they got but weren’t eligible for would make an interesting investigation too, since it became 1/2 the debt that put them under.Where TF has Ronan Farrow been, anyway?

      Also, Popehat fillets Glem Greenwald into sushi, here

      sukabi

      first thing any bankruptcy managers need to do is make sure the CEO and other upper management / board members don’t give themselves bonuses…

      Reply
      bbleh

      “Captain, we’ve fleeced the coffers, vacuumed the files, and hosed the scuppers!”

      “Excellent, m’boy!  To the longboats before the crew awakes!”

    14. 14.

      Quaker in a Basement

      “All that remains now is to see how much management fleeced from the coffers and how much the taxpayers are on the hook.”

      The company had $700mm in federal loans they hadn’t paid. That’s just for starters. Let’s see how much of the pension and healthcare fund gets bailed out.

    15. 15.

      karen marie

      @satby: Glenn’s ridicule here is dishonest or, at least, willfully ignorant. He spins it as if the U.S. is just being nice to the Bahamas, as opposed to abiding by treaty obligations.

       

      This brought to mind the comments I read from Musk fans who are delighted that he violated SF building regulations with his new signs, giggling that “he’s challenging the man.”

      Glem would be apoplectic if the DOJ ignored the treaty obligations and prosecuted SBF for non-extraditable crimes.

      Rightwingers have no respect for the rule of law.

    16. 16.

      sab

      Meg, aka Megatron, just clawed the fuck out of me. I know she has issues, but what the Fuck? Toss her out the door so coyotes eat her for dinner. Husband says “she’s just a cat.”  I say “those guys out front are just coyotes.”

      Of course she is safe, but WTF! Major claw marks. Why?!

    17. 17.

      bbleh

      @karen marie: Musk fans who are delighted that he violated SF building regulations with his new signs, giggling that “he’s challenging the man.”

      Kid in the back cut a loud fart — again — and his buddies are snickering and snarking.

    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @sab: Sorry.  :-(

      Supposedly many/most cats have a defense mechanism where, if they get too comfortable and relaxed, they treat touching as a threat and the claws come out.  (E.g. why it’s risk[y] to pet a cat’s belly).

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    19. 19.

      Kay

      @karen marie:

      It’s good but Glenn Greenwald always does this and has for twenty years:

       He doesn’t tell his readers about the treaty obligations at all. He doesn’t tell his readers that the United States has grown much more careful to abide by extradition treaties after 9/11 because treaty violations makes it much easier for other countries to rationalize not extraditing people we want. He doesn’t pretend to cite cases where the United States defied the Rule of Specialty and violated treaties on the grounds that the extraditing country was powerless, as he suggests the United States should have done. Glenn treats this some sort of substantial victory for SBF, despite the fact that the campaign finance charges have absolutely no cumulative effect on the already draconian sentence SBF faces on fraud charges involving billions of dollars. SBF’s sentence exposure has been reduced from “life plus cancer and we kill everyone in your family” to “life plus cancer and we kill everyone in your family except one of your second cousin’s three goldfish.”

      Glenn doesn’t ever tell his readers, because if he did they would find out that a huge percentage of his faux outrage is nonsense. He has contempt for his readers- he’s confident they won’t check his work.

      I am continually amused, however, by how many white men who were formerly edgy or bold contrarians twenty years ago have turned into bitter, Right-leaning ranters in middle age. They’re not handling aging, or change, well. This seems to happen to women a lot less frequently.

    21. 21.

      Mart

      It’s my fault. Back in the 80’s a friend was traffic manager at a factory and the Yellow salesman was relentless. I played the decision maker from Corporate in Detroit. Got to golf on Dubbs Dread and attend a couple Blackhawks games before my cover was blown. I am sorry.

    23. 23.

      Jackie

      @Another Scott: My Cinder was that way. Give her loves, but watch her eyes and ears. When she had enough loving you had a second or two to retreat before the claws or teeth attacked. She was the Boss.

    25. 25.

      Trivia Man

      LTL rates should rise and help the remaining carriers. Capacity should be ample for the near future, helping shippers.

      I deal with supply chain stuff for work, the last 3 years have been wild.

    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      He said the company began taking on significant amount of debt 20 years ago in order to acquire other trucking companies.

      They were their own vulture capitalists, then. They were big but borrowed too much money in order to become even bigger.

      Now I remember their trucks, because I used to laugh at them. They had the word “YELLOW” in black on an orange background.

    27. 27.

      twbrandt

      @Nukular Biskits: oh I’m sure the C-suite guys will be just fine.

      OT: excited to be on a flight to Iceland, where I will be for the next 10 days. This is my second trip there. It’s an incredible place. Much of the trip will be a hike along the Laugavegur Trail, and of course the obligatory dip in the Blue Lagoon.

    29. 29.

      HypersphericalCow

      I have a little bit of experience in this area;

       

      yellow completely shit that bed?

      imagine some fingers. Human fingers.

      Pointed straight at you. Not in a friendly way.

      oh, and they might, uh, excuse me, i need to uh, helicopter.

    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @sab: (Sorry, if you’ve talked about her personality before – ) If her behavior is unusual, and continues, it might be worth having a vet look at her.  Kitties don’t like being crabby all of a sudden.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

