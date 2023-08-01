Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      dmsilev

      Jan. 6 grand jury files indictment in Trump 2020 election probe

      A grand jury investigating the efforts of former president Donald Trump and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election has returned an indictment, though the document remained under seal and it was not immediately clear who was charged, or with what alleged crimes.

      Trump’s legal team was notified Tuesday that the former president had been indicted, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the indictment had not yet been made public.

      Alison Rose

      It would not be humanly possible for me to scream GO FUCK YOURSELF as loud as this deserves. ENJOY THE NEW INDICTMENTS, YOU SACK OF SHIT.

      The Trump campaign railed against the Department of Justice and President Joe Biden in a statement released shortly after an indictment was returned against an unnamed person by the grand jury investigating him.
      The campaign described the effort as part of a witch hunt and questioned why it would take more than two years “right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024” to bring charges in the 2020 election case.
      “The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys,” it said.

      Ken

      All four charges start with “Conspiracy”. I assume that means others are also being charged?  Unless they all turned state’s evidence, I suppose.

      rmjohnston

      Pretty tame and limited charges given what Trump’s known to have done. Good news, but a superseding indictment down the line would be much better news.

      dmsilev

      From FTNYT:

      Former President Donald J. Trump was indicted on Tuesday in connection with his widespread efforts to overturn the 2020 election following a sprawling federal investigation into his attempts to cling to power after losing the presidency to Joseph R. Biden Jr.
      The indictment was filed by the special counsel Jack Smith in Federal District Court in Washington.

      It accuses Mr. Trump of three conspiracies: one to defraud the United States, a second to obstruct an official government proceeding and a third to deprive people of civil rights provided by federal law or the Constitution.
      “Each of these conspiracies — which built on the widespread mistrust the defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud — targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election,” the indictment said.
      The indictment said Mr. Trump had six co-conspirators, but it did not name them.

      Betty Cracker

      Goddamnit to hell! This WOULD happen when I’m working late under a fucking deadline PLUS on antibiotics and therefore sadly unable to have a celebratory cocktail or four. Oh well. I am industriously and soberly happy for America.

