After the letdown of the lack of a smoking gun in the Russia investigation, it's wild to see them in both the docs case and January 6th. There really is evidence of him going "Hi, it's me, Donald Trump. I am knowingly doing crimes. Look at me knowingly doing the crimes!" — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) August 2, 2023

The day will come when we’ll be ready to talk about other things, but clearly today is not that day.

the woke mob wants you to think its "illegal" and "a crime" to attempt to overthrow the government and install yourself as dictator for life — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 1, 2023

Among the angry on-line mob…Hugh Hewitt





Rich Lowry:

The "Jeffrey Dahmer was actually hungry" defense. https://t.co/V6uXun81mL — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) August 2, 2023

Setting aside the indictment has several examples alleging Trump admitted he knew he lost, our prisons are full of people who claim "but I passionately believed I was right." https://t.co/G6zjbiKqqj — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 2, 2023

National Review: Vote for Republicans, the party whose leader is too fucking dumb to have known he was trying to steal an election he lost. https://t.co/yGniSQZTR9 — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 2, 2023

He *says* that’s what Democrats are doing, but he knows that’s a lie. What he *means* is “what I am saying is a permission structure for me and mine to fuck shit up.” — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 2, 2023

Angry baseball Dan McLaughlin:

A masterpiece of bullshit from the baseball crank. The guy who committed the crime and the boss of the guy prosecuting him, both of those are equally bad, to me.https://t.co/pmyUlqCcOf — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 2, 2023

It's both sides, you see https://t.co/9kJGhWlFk1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2023

Also at the National Review:

As others have pointed out, the statute has been used dozens of times in the 20 years. But more to the point, it hasn't been used in this particular context because until Trump, no president had conspired to remain in power after losing an election.https://t.co/dGDMsKzt7B — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 2, 2023

Senior Editor at Reason:

this is why i am against the trials being televised. it’s just going to be this endless sea of bullshit obfuscation, deliberate misinterpretation and outright lies from every corner of the right wing every minute of every day. https://t.co/7PxlRta3j4 — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 2, 2023

the reason that "trying to overturn an election" is not specified in the constitution is because the framers would've seen the man who attempted it hanged from gallows in the middle of the capitol at noon, good talk https://t.co/s85Gt1lKAZ — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 2, 2023

Jonathan Turley, because of course:

Trump has a First Amendment right to interfere with a government proceeding to steal an election ?? https://t.co/9QapATRj8I — Doremus Jessup (@DoremusJ) August 2, 2023

The Dersh, per Charlie ‘Diaper Boy’ Kirk…

Alan Dershowitz says conviction of Trump would be overturned by Supreme Courthttps://t.co/BZ9Hp6fh8z — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 2, 2023

The Free Beacon:

it does, however, show you the quality of defenses they’re ready to offer — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 2, 2023

Aaand… the Horseshoe is REAL! — Michael Tracey:

may maxine waters rain down on you from above inshallah — cai (@AnneNotation) August 2, 2023

Of course The Bloviating Butter Goblin is trying to minimize the fact Trump's actions were intended to disenfranchise the millions of Black and Brown voters who backed Biden in 2020. https://t.co/XMRoIZnTmg — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 2, 2023

You’re never gonna believe how old the document we judge all our laws against is bro pic.twitter.com/YOePtl0B0Q — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 1, 2023