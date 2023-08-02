Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreude Open Thread: Angrily Defending the Indefensible

The day will come when we’ll be ready to talk about other things, but clearly today is not that day.

Among the angry on-line mob…Hugh Hewitt



Rich Lowry:

Angry baseball Dan McLaughlin:

Also at the National Review:

Senior Editor at Reason:

Jonathan Turley, because of course:

The Dersh, per Charlie ‘Diaper Boy’ Kirk…

The Free Beacon:

Aaand… the Horseshoe is REAL!Michael Tracey:

    49Comments

    trnc

      trnc

      Is there any chance whatsoever that DT would be handed a gag order, given the threats he makes and the obvious incitement of his unhinged base?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      I just finished reading the indictment. It’s like The Final Days on steroids.

      Hoping and praying that they turn out to be final.

      Reply
    Mike S

      Mike S

      Trump’s lawyer was on npr today saying the trial should be moved to West Virginia to get an impartial jury.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      ty RW punditry, you’ve successfully personified the Montoya method of arguments regarding the political process….

      they keep using these words, but I don’t think it means what they think they mean…..

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lapassionara

      Thanks, AL, again for culling all of this from the website X, formerly known as Twitter. You are a genius!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dangerman

      It’s gotta be televised; we have to see the look on his face when Rudy, et al, underbus him, throw it in reverse, and do it again. Make it PPV and retire the debt.

      Reply
    Librarian

      Librarian

      It seems to be the talking point that Trump is being indicted for exercising “free speech.” “The indictment is a violation of the First Amendment.” With the right, it’s always “we’re being persecuted” and they’re always the victim.

      Reply
    Jackie

      Jackie

      @trnc: If only he didn’t have the gall to rerun for office… TIFG can’t be denied his rights to political speeches  – which is protected by the 1st Amendment. Even if he’s lying through his teeth.

      Unless he yells FIRE!!! in a crowd and causes a deadly stampede, of course.

      Reply
    Dangerman

      Dangerman

      I wonder if I try robbing a bank tomorrow*, saying “Gimme all the money”, I can claim First Amendment?

      *Yo, FBI, not really

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      indictment has several examples alleging Trump admitted he knew he lost

      Not only this but they have no rebuttal evidence. Not even Dump will take to the stand.

      Reply
    NorthLeft

      NorthLeft

      The Dersh saying that any conviction of Donald Trump will be overturned by the Supreme Court, is not the “win” that most right wingers think it is.

      That would be the absolute death of the US system of justice and the final nail in any moral authority or shred of respect that the Supreme Court had.

      Reply
    Hoodie

      Hoodie

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:   It really doesn’t matter what he believed or whether it was reasonable.   The intent required is whether you and your conspirators had the specific intent to take the actions that were illegal, e.g., creating slates of fake electors, threatening Pence, etc.   It doesn’t matter why you took those actions.  If you thought the election was rigged, you file lawsuits to challenge the results.  If you lose, tough luck.  You can’t go beyond that into committing illegal acts. You can believe that the cashier at the 7/11 is a human-eating alien but you still can’t shoot him in the head if the cops won’t take him into custody.  Smith is not depending on what Trump believed about the election.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      different-church-lady

      We’re repeating all these dumb hot takes from the dumb hot take now-owned-by-a-Nazi toy why?

      Reply
    Ken

      Ken

      BTW, from Andrew Weissmann’s nitter feed, I see that Bill Barr was on CNN explaining that the first amendment argument, among others, is not a defense against the crimes charged. This is probably just Barr trying to polish his image, not part of some wider movement by the Republican establishment to jettison Trump.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      different-church-lady

      @Librarian: ​
        Eventually it might dawn on them that he’s being charged not with just talking about it, but with actually trying to go through with it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      @Mike S: Trump’s lawyer was on npr today saying the trial should be moved to West Virginia to get an impartial jury.

      Trump’s attorney needs to read the actual constitution. Both Article 3 Section 2 and the 8th Amendment mandate that trials occur in jurisdiction where the crime occurred.

      don’t want to face a DC jury?   Don’t do crimes in DC!!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bill Arnold

      @Mike S:

      Trump’s lawyer was on npr today saying the trial should be moved to West Virginia to get an impartial jury.

      Lawyers among us, how would that align with Amendment VI of the US Constitution?

      In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, …

      Is the argument that DC is not a state, mumble mumble therefor cases cannot be tried there? (Hi, SCOTUS!)

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      @Bill Arnold: Also Article 3 Section 2 states

      The Trial of all Crimes, except in Cases of Impeachment, shall be by Jury; and such Trial shall be held in the State where the said Crimes shall have been committed;

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Bill Arnold

      @NotMax:

      Such a deal! Now you can shell out eight bucks a month for no discernible benefit!

      You still get a huge amplification boost, to the top pages of replies when replying, and also in other feeds.
      Twitter blue is mostly about paid amplification by Twitter’s algorithm. Increasingly expensive tiers of amplification might be next. (Or even on a per-tweet basis, using the credit card on file.)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @rikyrah:

      Such a great DVD episode. A real classic!! I’ve seen it at least a dozen time over the past (yikes!!) 60 years, and even though I know what’s coming, it’s never not funny 😄

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @hughhewitt
      Jack Smith, an American Javert, should be obliged to prosecute this case outside of the Beltway. Former President Trump deserves a fair trial on these unprecedented charges which will strike tens of millions of Americans as a political witch hunt.

      You commit unprecedented crimes, you get unprecedented charges. Seems about right to me.

      And “outside the Beltway.” Might Hewitt be looking for a majority white jury?

      Trump’s lawyer was on npr today saying the trial should be moved to West Virginia to get an impartial jury.

      Well, golly! Would you look at that!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RedDirtGirl

      @rikyrah: Thank you for that. Very interesting. I was only aware of the fact that DVD was a big drinker, but happy to have a much more pleasant association with the show.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m glad I wasn’t drinking anything when I read Rich ‘Starbursts’ Lowry’s claim of trump’s apparent passionate sincerity.  Otherwise I’d be wiping down my computer screen right now.  An awful lot is hanging on the word apparent.

      And if I understand correctly Smith has a whole boxful of receipts that detail these bozos making plans to overturn a lost election well before the election ever took place.  A jury is going to decide what’s apparent and what isn’t.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      marklar

      @Ken: There’s no redeeming of Bill Barr. I had to turn off the channel after his very first comments; he talked about the damage that would be done to the country in pursuing these charges when the DOJ “dropped the ball” on the Hunter Biden charges.  At that point, if I were the interviewer I would have ended the interview, saying “at this point you have lost all credibility, so there’s no point in hearing anything more that you might have to say.”  Then again, I’m no Kaitlan Collins.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT:

      What do you guys think of Fitch downgrading the US’ credit rating?

      The last time this happened in 2011, the S&P 500 declined by 14% before finishing out the year flat

      Reply

